Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim

review star

No reviews yet

210 W Washington St #3

Sequim, WA 98382

Order Again

Soup/Salad

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Leeks, Smoked Bacon, Yukons, Thyme, Garlic, Onions, Clams - served with a wedge of toasty bread.

Smoke Salmon Chowder

Smoke Salmon Chowder

$7.50+Out of stock

Yummy Smoked Salmon Chowder - 32 oz to take home, warm up and enjoy!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Traditional Caesar romaine w/ homemade croutons and topped w/parmesan and a lemon wedge.

Sandwiches

Grill Cheese

Grill Cheese

$11.00

Lots of GOOEY Tillamook SHARP Cheddar on sourdough ~ served w/Kettle Potato Chips.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Open faced on Sourdough~ Salty Girls special Tuna salad topped with Tillamook cheddar then drizzled with wasabi aioli ~ served w/Kettle Potato Chips.

Crab Melt

Crab Melt

$17.00

Open faced on sourdough ~ Salty Girls seasonal crab salad topped w/Tillamook cheddar ~ served w/Kettle Potato Chips.

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$17.00

Crab salad served COLD on a Grilled Brioche Bun with romaine ~ served w/Kettle Potato Chips.

BLTnT

BLTnT

$14.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, TUNA Salad & Jalapenos. Drizzled w/chipotle aioli & served on sourdough.

Clams & Mussels Steamers

Manila Clams Steamers

Manila Clams Steamers

$18.00

Manila Clams sautéed in white wine, garlic, butter & lemon juice, served w/2 wedges of sourdough.

Mussels Provencial

Mussels Provencial

$18.00

Mediterranean/Penn Cove Mussels sautéed w/tomatoes, onions, wine, garlic, butter & lemon juice ~ served w/2 wedges of toasted sourdough.

Salty Steamers - Mussels & Clams

Salty Steamers - Mussels & Clams

$18.00

Clams & Mussels sautéed w/tomatoes, onions, wine, garlic, butter & lemon juice, served w/2 wedges of sourdough.

Fish/Crab/Poke

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$25.00

1/2 Dungeness Crab ~ served COLD w/ butter, lemon & a wedge of toasted bread.

Poke

Poke

$16.00

Ahi Poke - Raw ~ Seasoned w/ Salty Girls own sauce & served on white rice w/homemade kimchi topped w/wasabi aioli & toasted sesame seeds.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$11.00

2 Wild caught Rockfish Tacos served on corn tortillas w/salsa, slaw and topped w/cotija cheese & chipotle aioli.

Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$14.00

6 Extra Large Peel & Eat Prawns served w/ Salty Girls house made cocktail sauce.

Oysters Baked

SG's Special Potion Rockerfeller

SG's Special Potion Rockerfeller

$19.00+

A twist on the classic. Our Oyster Rockefeller is the perfect blend of savory spinach, butter, onions and lemon with a pinch of cayenne - baked until the hollandaise is just right.

SG's Homemade Compound Butters

SG's Homemade Compound Butters

$18.00+

Salty Girls House made Compound Butters. A small dollop on top of our med size Pacific OYSTERS. Yummy

Sides/Sweets

Salty Girls Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Freshly baked Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Toasted Bread

$4.00

4 Toasted wedges of Yummy Bread for dipping.

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Kettle Potato Chips

Oysters Raw

Shooter

$3.25

A shot glass full of loveliness. A Fresh Pacific XS beach grown shucked oyster topped w/ fresh squeezed lemon juice, homemade cocktail sauce & a tiny dollop of Horesy Raddish.

Shigoku

Shigoku

$3.25+Out of stock

Size: 1-1/2 - 2" Deep Cup Location: Willapa Bay Flavor Profile: Strong brininess with a sweet finish and firm, plump texture.

Fat Bastards

Quinty Point

Quinty Point

$18.00+

Fat Bastard oysters are a tumbled Shigoku allowed to grow to 2.5-3.25″ (vs a Shigoku’s 1.5-2.5″) and about twice the volume but with the same clean taste. Firm & smooth meat, medium brininess, clean, metallic finish, hint of asparagus & cucumber.

Rudy's Pickering Pass

$3.00+Out of stock

Location: Pickering Pass X-Small

Rockpoint Cairns

Rockpoint Cairns

$3.00+

2 - 2 1/2" inches Deep Cups w/ a clean, sweet flavor, tender meats, a mild salinity and a slightly stony finish. Willapa Bay near Bruce Port, Washington

RockPoint Dabob X-Small

RockPoint Dabob X-Small

$3.25+Out of stock

They are a small oyster with a creamy texture, sweet flavor, a medium salinity and a cucumber finish. Location: North Dabob Bay, Hood Canal WA Size: 2 - 2 1/2" Grown: Intertidal Beach cultivated

Oyster Raw Flight

Oyster Flight

$19.00+

Can't Decide which RAW Oysters? Make your own selection or ask our Salty Shuckers

ON TAP

7 rotating taps with craft beers from around the Pacific Northwest.

LOCUST Blood Orange Cranberry Cider 6%

$9.00+

Double Mtn. Kolsch 5.2%

$7.00+

Root Beer 0%

$6.00+

Alpenhaze Hazy IPA 6.3%

$7.00+

Coconut Lime Kombucha

$9.00+

Ten Pin Angle Amber Ale 6.1%

$7.00+

Fort George Farmers Annuary 6.9%

$7.00+

Bale Breaker Dormancy Stout 6.8%

$7.00

SALTY GIRLS COCKTAILS

Salty Girls signature cocktails made with fresh pressed juices and muddled with love.

BIG GIRL BLOODY MARY

$14.00

Our home made Bloody Mary POTION mixed w/ Vodka & garnished w/a prawn, bacon, celery & olives

LAVENDER LEMON DROP

$12.00

Vodka, triple sec, fresh lemon juice & infused lavender syrup then rimmed with sugar.

JALAPENO PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$12.00

Fresh Jalapenos shaken with pineapple juice, Hornitos tequila, fresh lime juice & triple sec & served rimmed w/salt ON THE ROCKS.

SEQUIM SMASH

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon, raspberries a hint of lemon then topped off with ginger beer.

SALTY BARNACLE

$12.00

Vodka shaken with fresh grapefruit juice & rimmed with our eclectic and delicious smoked salt.

BOATHOUSE MULE

$12.00

Our take on a classic! Bourbon made with fresh oranges, bitters, and Ginger Beer.

POM COLLINS

$12.00

A clean concoction of Gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice, pomegranate juice & a sprig of rosemary.

TANGERITA

$14.00

CRABARITA

$14.00

Raspberry shaken margarita

WINE & BUBBLY

Chardonnay GLASS

$8.00

Pinot Gris GLASS

$8.00

Sauv Blanc GLASS

$8.00

Cab Sauv GLASS

$8.00

Redhead Blend GLASS

$8.00

Champagne x-dry GLASS

$8.00

Chard BOTTLE

$25.00

Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$25.00

Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$25.00

Cab Sauv BOTTLE

$25.00

RedHead BOTTLE

$25.00

LaMarca BOTTLE

$25.00

Riesling GLASS

$8.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

KOMBUCHA

$8.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$6.00

SODA & CAN H20

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00Out of stock

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

A Pint of mix of housemade Lemonade with Ice Tea.

COFFEE

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

WATER

WATER NO ICE

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Gin Tonic

$8.00

Vodka Tonic

$8.00

LIQUOR

Tequila Well

$8.00+

Tequila Top Shelf

$12.00+

Vodka Well

$8.00+

Vodka Top Shelf

$12.00+

Gin Well

$8.00+

Gin Top Shelf

$12.00+

Whiskey Well

$8.00

Whiskey Top Shelf

$14.00

Rum Well

$8.00

Rum Top Shelf

$8.00

Stickers

Salty Girls

$3.00

I Got Shucked Salty Girls

$3.00

Shuck it Up Butter Cup

$3.00

Bad Mother Shucker

$3.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$22.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tide to Table - We're fast, we're fresh and we Shuck a lot!

210 W Washington St #3, Sequim, WA 98382

Directions

Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim image
Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim image
Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim image

