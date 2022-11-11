Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tide to Table - We're fast, we're fresh and we Shuck a lot!
Location
210 W Washington St #3, Sequim, WA 98382
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
No Reviews
141 Hudson Street Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurant