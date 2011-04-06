Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salty Girls Seafood - Port Townsend 215 Taylor St

215 Taylor St

Port Townsend, WA 98368

SALTY GIRLS FOOD

Soup/Salad

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Leeks, Smoked Bacon, Yukons, Thyme, Garlic, Onions, Clams - served with a wedge of toasty bread.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Traditional Caesar romaine w/ homemade croutons and topped w/parmesan and a lemon wedge.

Sandwiches

Grill Cheese

Grill Cheese

$11.00

Lots of GOOEY Tillamook SHARP Cheddar on sourdough ~ served w/Kettle Potato Chips.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Open faced on Sourdough~ Salty Girls special Tuna salad topped with Tillamook cheddar then drizzled with wasabi aioli ~ served w/Kettle Potato Chips.

Crab Melt

Crab Melt

$17.00

Open faced on sourdough ~ Salty Girls seasonal crab salad topped w/Tillamook cheddar ~ served w/Kettle Potato Chips.

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$17.00

Crab salad served COLD on a Grilled Brioche Bun with romaine ~ served w/Kettle Potato Chips.

BLTnT

BLTnT

$14.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, TUNA Salad & Jalapenos. Drizzled w/chipotle aioli & served on sourdough.

Clams & Mussels Steamers

Manila Clams Steamers

Manila Clams Steamers

$18.00

Manila Clams sautéed in white wine, garlic, butter & lemon juice, served w/2 wedges of sourdough.

Mussels Provencial

Mussels Provencial

$18.00

Mediterranean/Penn Cove Mussels sautéed w/tomatoes, onions, wine, garlic, butter & lemon juice ~ served w/2 wedges of toasted sourdough.

Salty Steamers

Salty Steamers

$18.00

Clams & Mussels sautéed w/tomatoes, onions, wine, garlic, butter & lemon juice, served w/2 wedges of sourdough.

Fish/Crab/Poke

1/2 Dungenss Crab Served Cold w/butter, lemon & a wedge of toasted bread
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$26.00

1/2 Dungeness Crab ~ served COLD w/ butter, lemon & a wedge of toasted bread.

Poke

Poke

$16.00

Ahi Poke - Raw ~ Seasoned w/ Salty Girls own sauce & served on white rice w/homemade kimchi topped w/wasabi aioli & toasted sesame seeds.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$11.00

2 Wild caught Rockfish Tacos served on corn tortillas w/salsa, slaw and topped w/cotija cheese & chipotle aioli.

Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$14.00

6 Extra Large Peel & Eat Prawns served w/ Salty Girls house made cocktail sauce.

Oysters Baked

Salty Girls Med size Pacifics topped with your choice of toppings.
SG's Special Potion Rockerfeller

SG's Special Potion Rockerfeller

$19.00+

A twist on the classic. Our Oyster Rockefeller is the perfect blend of savory spinach, butter, onions and lemon with a pinch of cayenne - baked until the hollandaise is just right.

SG's Homemade Compound Butters

SG's Homemade Compound Butters

$18.00+

Salty Girls House made Compound Butters. A small dollop on top of our med size Pacific OYSTERS. Yummy

Sides/Sweets

Salty Girls Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Freshly baked Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Toasted Bread

$4.00

4 Toasted wedges of Yummy Bread for dipping.

Chips

Chips

$4.00

Potato Chips

Salty Specials

Miso Clams

$20.00

1 lb manila clams with tofu, scallions and sesame seeds in a rich miso broth.

SALTY GIRLS RAW OYSTERS

Oysters Raw

Quinty Point

Quinty Point

$18.00+

Fat Bastard oysters are a tumbled Shigoku allowed to grow to 2.5-3.25″ (vs a Shigoku’s 1.5-2.5″) and about twice the volume but with the same clean taste. Firm & smooth meat, medium brininess, clean, metallic finish, hint of asparagus & cucumber.

Jamestown Jades Small - Sequim Bay

$3.50+

Jamestowen Jades....These precious, distinctively pleated beauties are grown directly on the sandy floor of Sequim Bay. They are silky smooth, displaying tantalizing mineral notes coupled with unmistakable brine, subtle sweetness and a fresh cucumber finish. They are clean, bright and provoke fond memories of the beach.

Rudy's Pickering Pass

$3.00+

Location: Pickering Pass X-Small

Rockpoint Cairns

Rockpoint Cairns

$3.00+

2 - 2 1/2" inches Deep Cups w/ a clean, sweet flavor, tender meats, a mild salinity and a slightly stony finish. Willapa Bay near Bruce Port, Washington

Oyster Raw Flight

Shuckers Oyster Flight ~ Our Shucker will put together a variety of today's selection.

Oyster Flight

$21.00+

Can't Decide which RAW Oysters? Make your own selection or ask our Salty Shuckers

Oyster Shooter

A Briny yet Sweet Oyster shucked to order then topped w/ our homemade cocktail sauce, horseradish & lemon juice. Wanna get SALTY . . . add: Vodka, Tequila or Sake

Oyster Shooter

$3.50+

DRINKS

ON TAP

7 rotating taps with craft beers from around the Pacific Northwest.

Fort George IPA 7%

$7.00

PT Hop Diggity IPA 5.6%

$7.00

Mainline Red 5.2‰

$7.00

Pike Brewery Pilsner 5.5%

$7.00

Aslan Organic Lager 4.2

$8.00

Tap 6 Ale\Brown

$7.00

Black Raven Porter 5.6%

$7.00

Incline Cider Pear 7%

$8.00

Humm Kombucha Coconut Lime

$8.00

Rootbeer

$6.00

SALTY GIRLS COCKTAILS

Salty Girls signature cocktails made with fresh pressed juices and muddled with love.

BIG GIRL BLOODY MARY

$14.00

Our home made Bloody Mary POTION mixed w/ Vodka & garnished w/a prawn, bacon, celery & olives

LAVENDER LEMON DROP

$12.00

Vodka, lavender & lemon juice rimmed with sugar.

Salty Margarita

$13.00

Hornitos Tequila, fresh lime juice & triple sec & served rimmed w/salt ON THE ROCKS.

Queen Tide

$12.00Out of stock

Wicked Wahini Mai Tai

$13.00

Rum, Orange liqueur and lime.

Storm Front Martini

$12.00

Effen Vodka and Espresso Coffee Liqueur.

Coral Cosmo

$12.00

Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and a splash of lime.

Undertow Old Fashion

$12.00

Bourbon and a wave of orange liquor

Womanhattan

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye, vermouth and bitters

WINE & BUBBLY

Chardonnay GLASS

$8.00

Pinot Gris GLASS

$8.00

Sauv Blanc GLASS

$8.00

Cab Sauv GLASS

$8.00

Redhead Blend GLASS

$8.00

Prosecco GLASS

$8.00

Chard BOTTLE

$25.00

Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$25.00

Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$25.00

Cab Sauv BOTTLE

$25.00

RedHead BOTTLE

$25.00

LaMarca BOTTLE

$25.00

Riesling GLASS

$8.00

Rose Glass

$9.00

Rose Bottle

$32.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

KOMBUCHA

$9.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$6.00

SODA & CAN H20

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

A Pint of mix of housemade Lemonade with Ice Tea.

ICE TEA

$3.00

WATER

Rootbeer On TAP

$6.00

SALTY GIRLS SWAG

Stickers

Salty Girls

$3.00

I Got Shucked Salty Girls

$3.00

Shuck it Up Butter Cup

$3.00

Bad Mother Shucker

$3.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$22.00
We Shuck'em ~ You Suck'em!

215 Taylor St, Port Townsend, WA 98368

