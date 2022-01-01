Main picView gallery

Salty Nun 2501 Central Avenue

2501 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Order Again

Starters

Fried Green Tomato Appetizer

$8.00

Green tomatoes marinated in buttermilk, breaded in our secret seasoning and served with chipotle aioli or ranch.

Pierogies

$8.00

Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions and served with sour cream.

Pierogies LOADED

$11.00

Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served with sour cream.

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and oven roasted

Cuban Quesadilla

$13.00

House salad, turkey, ham, avocado, cheddar cheese, and hard boiled egg.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Fried cauliflower and tossed in a mild buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with blue cheese (Add fries for $2.00)

#10 Can Nachos

$11.00

Tri colored corn chips, beer queso, black beans, pico de galo and sour cream (Add shredded pork for $3)

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Fried shrimp dipped in our house made bang bang sauce and served over coconut infused rice

Breakfast

Housemade Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Stella's famous corned beef hash. Served with 2 eggs and toast.

(2) Egg Breakfast

$11.00

2 Egg Breakfast served with your choice of meat, side and toast.

Simple Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

1 egg with your choice of sausage, or bacon and American cheese on a toasted English muffin. Served with choice of side.

Pancakes

$5.00+

Served with a side of Stella's cinnamon sugar butter.

French Toast

$9.00+

Slices of Texas toast soaked in our secret recipe sweet batter and grilled, served with cinnamon sugar butter and powdered sugar.

Banana Bread French Toast Breakfast

$14.00

Fresh banana nut bread dipped into our secret recipe sweet batter and grilled, served with 2 eggs, choice of meat and cinnamon sugar butter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Banana Bread French Toast - Side

$6.50

Half order of Banana Nut Bread French Toast

Black Bean Cake Breakfast

$13.00

2 homemade black beans cakes topped with salsa verde and crumbled feta cheese. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of toast.

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00+

Two toasted biscuits topped with our house made sausage gravy.

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Rustic sourdough topped with avocado mash, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, 2 eggs, and chipotle aioli. Served with choice of side.

Bagel Lox Platter

$16.00

Toasted plain or everything bagel, Lox, spinach, tomato, red onion, capers & cream cheese Contains undercooked salmon

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp in a seafood cream sauce with andouille sausage and onions served over homemade cheesy grits.

Vegan Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Vegan eggs, chorizo, onions, tomato, peppers, spinach, potato topped with salsa verde and shredded vegan mozzarella

Benedict

Toasted English muffin topped with grilled ham steak, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Ham Steak Benny

$13.00

Toasted English Muffin topped with grilled ham steak, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Fried Green Tomato Benny

$14.00

Toasted English muffin topped with fried green tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and chipotle aioli.

Florentine Benny

$14.00

Toasted English muffin topped with fresh spinach, tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Lox Benny

$16.00

Toasted English muffin topped with fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, lox, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and capers.

Omelette

Omelette Station

$12.00

Create your own 3 Egg Omelette. Choose any 2 items.

Fried Green Tomato Omelette

$14.00

Fried green tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and spicy mayo.

Western Omelette

$14.00

Diced ham, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese.

Greek Omelette

$13.00

Fresh spinach, tomato, and feta cheese.

Ala Carte Breakfast

Eggs

A La Carte Eggs

Toast

A La Carte Bread

Side

A La Carte Sides

Meat

A La Carte Meat

Favorites

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Thick cut Texas toast loaded with sliced deli ham, turkey and swiss cheese, dipped in French toast batter and grilled. Topped with powdered sugar and house made raspberry jam.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

REAL southern fried green tomatoes, with crisp iceberg lettuce and smoked bacon served on rustic sourdough bread with spicy mayo.

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Sliced deli turkey stacked on grilled marble rye bread with kraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese.

Ro Ro Reuben

$15.00

Award-winning corned beef brisket stacked on grilled marble rye bread with kraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese.

Turkey Club

$15.00

Sliced turkey piled high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese and mayo. Served on rustic sourdough bread.

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two 4oz all beef patties smashed and layered with choice of cheddar or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Salty Burger

$15.00

Two 4oz all beef patties smashed and topped with onion straws, choice of blue cheese, cheddar, or American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Vegan Burger topped with onion straws, choice of blue cheese, cheddar, or American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (Vegan option available with no cheese or onion straws)

Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled rustic sourdough loaded with fresh mozzarella, Swiss, cheddar cheese, dill pickle slices and dill aioli. Add bacon for $3.00

Jackfruit Tacos

$14.00

Flour tortillas loaded with BBQ pulled jackfruit, shredded cabbage, diced tomato, red onion and vegan cheese. Served with a side of black beans

Ala Carte Lunch

French Fries - Side

$3.50

Coleslaw - Side

$2.50

Chips - Side

$3.50

Fruit - Side

$4.00

Home Fries - Side

$2.50

Cheese Grits - Side

$2.50

Bacon - Side

$4.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Vegan Veggie Patty

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Avocado Mash - 4oz

$4.50

Tomato Slices

$3.00

Favorites

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

REAL southern fried green tomatoes, with crisp iceberg lettuce and smoked bacon served on rustic sourdough bread with spicy mayo.

Blueberry Chipotle Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

House made roasted shredded pork topped with a blueberry chipotle sauce served on slider buns

Ro Ro Reuben

$15.00

Award-winning corned beef brisket stacked on grilled marble rye bread with kraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese.

Dill Pickle Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled rustic sourdough loaded with fresh mozzarella, Swiss, cheddar cheese, dill pickle slices and dill aioli. Add bacon for $3.00

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp in a seafood cream sauce with andouille sausage and onions served over homemade cheesy grits.

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Diced Romaine lettuce mixed with a creamy Cesar dressing and topped with shredded asiago cheese. Wrap it up for $1. Add grilled chicken for $4 or grilled shrimp for $6

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Diced Romaine lettuce mixed with a creamy Cesar dressing and topped with shredded asiago cheese. Wrap it up for $1. Add grilled chicken for $4 or grilled shrimp for $6

Cobb Salad

$15.00

House salad, turkey, ham, avocado, cheddar cheese, and hard boiled egg.

Salty Bowl

$10.00

Coconut infused rice topped with sauteed veggies and choice of grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, or shredded teriyaki jackfruit. Topped with your choice of a honey sriracha, Thai peanut sauce or a teriyaki glaze

Burger

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two 4oz all beef patties smashed and layered with choice of cheddar or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Salty Burger

$15.00

Two 4oz all beef patties smashed and topped with onion straws, choice of blue cheese, cheddar, or American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Vegan Burger topped with onion straws, choice of blue cheese, cheddar, or American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (Vegan option available with no cheese or onion straws)

Flatbread

Flatbread topped with a spinach, artichoke, and cream cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Flatbread topped with BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese and house made pulled pork *Vegan Option* BBQ pulled jackfruit topped with vegan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Flatbread topped with fried chicken, buffalo drizzle and blue cheese

Margarita Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Flatbread topped with roasted cherry marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Spicy Hawaiian Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Flatbread topped with a marinara, shredded mozzarella, diced ham, pineapple pieces and sliced jalapeño

Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Diced Romaine lettuce mixed with a creamy Cesar dressing and topped with shredded asiago cheese. Wrap it up for $1. Add grilled chicken for $4 or grilled shrimp for $6

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Diced Romaine lettuce mixed with a creamy Cesar dressing and topped with shredded asiago cheese. Wrap it up for $1. Add grilled chicken for $4 or grilled shrimp for $6

Cobb Salad

$15.00

House salad, turkey, ham, avocado, cheddar cheese, and hard boiled egg.

Sweet Stuff

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Extra Condiments

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Cinnamon Sweet Butter

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Hollandaise

$1.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Side of Queso

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Thai Sweet Chili

$0.75

Kids Breakfast

Kids 1- Egg Breakfast with Bacon

$7.50

Kids 1- Egg Breakfast with Sausage

$7.50

Kids Silver $ Pancake with Bacon

$7.50

Kids Silver $ Pancake with Sausage

$7.50

Kids French Toast with Bacon

$7.50

Kids French Toast with Sausage

$7.50

Kids Cheese Omelette

$7.50

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.50

Kids Burger

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
2501 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

