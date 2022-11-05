Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Salty Days Hingham

review star

No reviews yet

93 South Street

Hingham, MA 02043

Order Again

Popular Items

POKE BOWL - TUNA
POKE BOWL - TUNA "SPICY CRUNCHY"
POKE BOWL - SALMON

BOWLS

POKE BOWL - TUNA

$20.00

Tuna served with Rice, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeño, Edamame, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Hawaiian Poke Sauce, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Wasabi Peas

POKE BOWL - TUNA "SPICY CRUNCHY"

$21.00

Same Original Poke Bowl Tossed With Togarashi Sauce and Topped With Pickled and Crispy Fried Onions

POKE BOWL - SALMON

$20.00

Salmon served with Rice, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeño, Edamame, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Hawaiian Poke Sauce, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Wasabi Peas

POKE BOWL - SALMON "SPICY CRUNCHY"

$21.00

Same Original Poke Bowl Tossed With Togarashi Sauce and Topped With Pickled and Crispy Fried Onions

POKE BOWL - SHRIMP

$20.00

Steamed Shrimp served with Rice, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeño, Edamame, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Hawaiian Poke Sauce, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Wasabi Peas

POKE BOWL - SHRIMP "SPICY CRUNCHY"

$21.00

Same Original Poke Bowl Tossed With Togarashi Sauce and Topped With Pickled and Crispy Fried Onions

POKE BOWL - 1/2 Salmon & 1/2 Tuna

$20.00

Tuna & Salmon served with Rice, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeño, Edamame, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Hawaiian Poke Sauce, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Wasabi Peas

POKE BOWL - 1/2 & 1/2 "SPICY CRUNCHY"

$21.00

Same Original Poke Bowl Tossed With Togarashi Sauce and Topped With Pickled and Crispy Fried Onions

POKE BOWL - NO PROTEIN

$12.00

Rice, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeño, Edamame, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Hawaiian Poke Sauce, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Wasabi Peas

SHRIMP TACO BOWL

$20.00

Mexican Spiced Shrimp, Rice, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Pickled Onions, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Lime, Avocado Crema, Cilantro

SALMON POWER BOWL

$22.00

Over Mix of Kale, Spinach & Shaved Brussel Sprouts Roasted Salmon, Sesame Green Beans, Edamame, Roasted Peppers, Cumber, French Lentil, Beets, Corn Chow Chow

ROLLS / SANDWICHES

LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

Fresh Lobster Meat, Fire King Brioche Roll, Lemon Mayonnaise, Little Leaf Lettuce

LOBSTER SLIDER - 2

$20.00

2 Mini Fire King Brioche Slider Rolls, Fresh Lobster Meat, Lemon Mayonnaise, Little Leaf Lettuce

CRISPY COD SANDWICH

$19.00

Baked Crispy Cod, Fire King Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Remoulade

CHOWDER / BISQUE

CLAM CHOWDER - CUP

$7.00

8 oz. Cup

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

$10.00

12 oz. Bowl

CLAM CHOWDER - QUART

$20.00

32 oz.

LOBSTER BISQUE - CUP

$7.00Out of stock

8 oz. Cup

LOBSTER BISQUE - BOWL

$10.00

12 oz. Bowl

LOBSTER BISQUE - QUART

$20.00Out of stock

32 oz.

DRINKS

JOE'S

$4.00

DEL'S

$4.00Out of stock

SAN PELLIGRINO - SPARKLING WATER

$4.00Out of stock

LUNCH BOXES

LOBSTER ROLL LUNCH BOX

$35.00

Our Lobster Roll Served With a House Made Side Or a Bag of Chips And an Individual Key Lime Pie

CRISPY COD SANDWICH LUNCH BOX

$24.00

T-SHIRTS

LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT - JEEP (NAVY)

LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT - JEEP (NAVY)

$30.00
SHORT SLEVE - JEEP

SHORT SLEVE - JEEP

$25.00
SALTY DAYS "OLD SCHOOL" GREY T

SALTY DAYS "OLD SCHOOL" GREY T

$25.00

SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$25.00
ST. PATRICK'S DAY (LIMITED EDITION)

ST. PATRICK'S DAY (LIMITED EDITION)

$25.00

Performance

$35.00

Patch

$38.00
SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT - WOMEN'S WHITE

SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT - WOMEN'S WHITE

$20.00
TANK

TANK

$20.00
SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT - KID'S LAGOON

SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT - KID'S LAGOON

$15.00

SWEATSHIRTS

HOODIE - NAVY

$55.00

Youth Sweatshirt

$35.00

HATS

MESH HAT - BLUE

MESH HAT - BLUE

$25.00
VISOR - NAVY

VISOR - NAVY

$25.00
TRUCKER HAT - BLUE

TRUCKER HAT - BLUE

$25.00

WINTER HAT - POM POM BLUE/WHITE

$25.00

WINTER HAT - POM POM TAN

$25.00

WINTER HAT BLUE

$25.00

BEACH TOWEL

BEACH TOWEL

BEACH TOWEL

$30.00

SWAG

KOOZIE

KOOZIE

$4.00

TOOLS

SALTY DAYS OYSTER KNIFE

SALTY DAYS OYSTER KNIFE

$14.00

OYSTER BLOCK/KNIFE KIT

$65.00Out of stock

CEDAR PLANK

$14.00

TOADFISH

Toadfish Folding Cutting Board

$48.00

Toadfish Spatula

$28.00

Seafood Forks

$15.00

STICKERS

ISLAND STICKER

$3.00

SALTY DAYS - SMALL

$1.00

SALTY DAYS - LARGE

$3.00

ROLL

TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$15.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$15.00

SPICY CRUCHY TUNA

$15.00

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$15.00

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$15.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$16.00

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$16.00

CRUNCHY CRAB

$16.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$15.00

SPICY SHRIMP

$15.00

CUCUMBER / AVACADO ROLL

$12.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

CUCUMBER / AVOCADO / CARROT

$12.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$18.00

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$18.00

SALMON LOVER

$18.00

RED DRAGON

$18.00

SKIPPER SPICE ROLL

$18.00

HARBORMEN CRUNCH ROLL

$18.00

SANDY BEACH ROLL

$18.00

SOUTH STREET SPECIAL ROLL

$18.00

MANGO DRAGON ROLL

$18.00

FISH COMB0

$25.00

Hot Cheeto

$18.00

Wasabi Crunch

$18.00

Louisiana Roll

$18.00

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Unagi Roll

$18.00Out of stock

NIGIRI

SALMON NIGIRI

$17.00

TUNA NIGIRI

$17.00

NIGIRI - 1/2 SALMON 1/2 TUNA

$17.00Out of stock

TUNA SPECIAL NIGIRI

$19.00Out of stock

SASHIMI

SALMON SASHIMI

$19.00Out of stock

TUNA SASHIMI

$19.00

SASHIMI - 1/2 TUNA 1/2 SALMON

$19.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

93 South Street, Hingham, MA 02043

Salty Days Fish Company image
Salty Days Fish Company image

