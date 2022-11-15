A map showing the location of Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale 9425 Rosedale HwyView gallery

Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale 9425 Rosedale Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

9425 Rosedale Hwy

Bakersfield, CA 93312

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tri-Tip Sandwich
Salty's Special
One Hot Link

Sandwiches

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$12.49

5 oz of Tri-Tip on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and 2 oz of BBQ on the side

Pulled Sandwich

$10.99

5 oz of pulled pork on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and BBQ on top

Pig Sandwich

$11.99

5 oz of pulled pork on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side, BBQ, and Coleslaw on top

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

5 oz of brisket, on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side, and BBQ on top

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken breast pulled and chopped on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and BBQ on the side

Salty's Special

$14.99

Layer of Tri-Tip, filled with pulled pork, ladle of BBQ, yellow chiles, and topped with coleslaw. Comes with one regular side

Hot Link Sandwich

$11.99

Louisina style hot link with grilled onions and bell peppers, topped with mustard. Comes with one regular side and BBQ on the side

Combos

Chicken and Ribs Combo

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Chicken and Pulled Pork Combo

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Pulled Pork and Rib Combo

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Tri-Tip and Pulled Pork Combo

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Brisket and Pulled Pork Combo

Out of stock

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Brisket and Rib Combo

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Tri-Tip and Rib Combo

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Tri-Tip and Chicken Combo

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Tri-Tip & Brisket Combo

Out of stock

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Brisket and Chicken Combo

Out of stock

Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side

Dinners

1/2 lb Brisket Dinner

$17.99Out of stock

1/2 lb of brisket with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$15.99

1/2 of a chicken with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side

1/2 lb Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.99

1/2 lb of pulled pork with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and BBQ drizzled on top

1/2 lb Tri-Tip Dinner

$16.99

1/2 lb of Tri-Tip with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side

2 Beef Ribs Dinner

$17.99

2 beef ribs with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side

4 Pork Ribs Dinner

$17.99

4 pork ribs with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side

Sides

BBQ Sauce

Sweet, smokey, tangy

Chili Beans

Made with ground beef, bell pepper, onions, and spices

Coleslaw

Creamy and tangy with a little pepper

Green Beans

Made with sauteed garlic butter and spices

Potato Salad

Made with a mustard mayonnaise base, olives, pickles, and eggs

Rice Pilaf

Nice and buttery

Salsa

Made with tomatoes and peppers grilled over an oak fire

Spicy Mac n Cheese

Our most popular side made with pepperjack and cheese and a jalapeno cream

Ranch

A La Carte

Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12)

$28.99

12 pork ribs smoked using almond wood with 12 oz of BBQ sauce on the side

1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6)

$14.99

6 pork ribs smoked using almond wood with 6 oz of BBQ on the side

Slab of Beef Ribs (5)

$28.99

5 beef ribs smoked using almond wood, and 6 oz of BBQ on the side

1/2 lb Tri-Tip

$11.49

1/2 lb oak grilled Tri-Tip with 4 oz of BBQ on the side

1 lb Tri-Tip

$22.49

1 lb oak grilled Tri-Tip with 6 oz of BBQ on th side

1 lb Brisket

$22.99Out of stock

1 lb of slow smoked Brisket with 6 oz of BBQ on the side

1/2 lb Brisket

$11.99Out of stock

1/2 lb of slow smoked Brisket with 4oz of BBQ on the side

1/2 Chicken

$8.99

1/2 chicken with a citrus marinade with spices and 4 oz of BBQ on the side

Whole Chicken

$16.49

1 whole chicken with a citrus marinade with spices and 6 of BBQ on the side

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$8.99

1/2 lb of Pulled Pork shredded and chopped with BBQ mixed in and splash on top

1 lb Pulled Pork

$16.49

1 lb of Pulled Pork shredded and chopped with BBQ mixed in and a splash on top

Pyrenees Roll

$0.79

1 dinner roll from our local bakery toasted with garlic butter

One Beef Rib

$6.49

1 individual beef rib with 2 oz of BBQ on the side

One Pork Rib

$3.49

1 individual pork rib with 2 oz of BBQ on the side

One Hot Link

$3.99

1 individual Louisiana style hot link with 2oz BBQ on the side.

Kids Meals

Piglet

$7.99

Mini version of our Pulled Pork sandwich with 3 oz of pulled pork and topped with BBQ

Moo Moo

$8.99

Mini version of our Tri-Tip sandwich with 3 oz of tri tip and BBQ on the side

Lil' Chicken Dinner

$7.99

1/4 of a chicken with one side, a dinner roll and BBQ on the side

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, and croutons. Comes with choice of dressing

Brisket Salad

$12.49Out of stock

Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and 5 oz of brisket. Comes with choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$10.49

Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and a chopped chicken breast. Comes with choice of dressing

Pulled Pork Salad

$10.49

Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and 5 oz of pulled pork with a drizzle of BBQ on top. Comes with choice of dressing

Tri tip Salad

$11.99

Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and 5 oz of tri tip. Comes with choice of dressing

Side Salad

$3.00

Half the size of our garden salad. Comes with choice of dressing

Platters

Sampler Platter

$84.99Out of stock

1/2 lb of Brisket, Chicken, Pulled pork, Tri-Tip, 2 hot links, 2 beef Ribs, 4 Pork Ribs, 6 rolls, large BBQ

Family Pack

$60.00

2 lbs of meat, 2 large sides, 4 dinner rolls, large BBQ, garden salad

Desserts

S'more Brownie

$3.49

Graham cracker crust, brownie middle, with marshmallows on top

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.99

Large Drink

$3.49

Kids Drink

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9425 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
