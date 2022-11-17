Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave imageView gallery

Popular Items

Lunch Fajita Salad
Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Small Pozole Soup

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$5.00

Campechana

$18.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Octopus, Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado & Tomato Special Sauce

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Grilled Steak, Fries, 3 Cheese, Chile Lime Salt, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Sarandeada Sauce

Ceviche De La Casa

$17.00

Citrus Juice Blend, Dover Sole, Shrimp, Octopus, Tomato, Onion & Avocado

Chicken Flautas

$8.00

Chicken Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Classic Guacamole

$12.00

Cilantro, Tomato, Onions & Avocado

Flaming Hot Elote Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Mexican Corn

$8.00

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pasta Shell, 3 Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno & Melted Cheese

Nachos

$13.00

Octopus Salteado

$17.00

Romesco Lime Sauce

Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of Meat, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Queso Dip

$6.00

Queso Fundido

$13.00

3 Quesos, Chorizo & Jalapenos

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp Mexican Pizza

$19.00

Steak Mexican Pizza

$15.00

Street Corn Chorizo Stuffed Jalapenos

$13.00

Chorizo, Cotija Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Corn & Chipotle Aioli

Tostada De La Casa

$14.00

Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo & Tostada

Tuna Carpaccio

$15.00

Tuna, Lime Soy Reduction & Sarandeada Sauce

Wings

$8.00

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$16.00

Barbacoa Burrito

$16.00

Served with Refried Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$13.00

Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Lobster Burrito

$28.00

Pork Belly Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Steak Burrito

$16.00

Combinations

1 Item Combinations

$14.00

Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup

2 Item Combinations

$17.00

Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup

3 Item Combinations

$20.00

Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle

Churro Waffle

$10.00

Dulce De Leche Drizzle & A Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream in a Shell

$10.00

Cinnamon & Sugar Tortilla Shell with Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle

Home Made Flan

$10.00

Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle

Enchiladas

Two Barbacoa Enchiladas

$18.00

Two Carnitas Enchiladas

$16.00

Two Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Served with Beans & Rice

Two Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

Served with Beans & Rice

Two Lobster Enchiladas

$28.00

Cilantro Pepita Creme, Cheese, Black Beans & Cilantro Rice

Two Pork Belly Enchiladas

$20.00

Two Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.00

Two Steak Enchiladas

$17.00

Served with Beans & Rice

Two Al Pastor Enchiladas

$18.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Guajillo Citrus Marinade, Sauteed Onions, Red Peppers & Pasilla Peppers Served with Spanish Rice, Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream & Flour or Corn Tortilla

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Ancho Chile Marinade, Sauteed Onions, Red Peppers & Pasilla Peppers Served with Spanish Rice, Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream & Flour or Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Sauteed Onions, Red Peppers & Pasilla Peppers Served with Spanish Rice, Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream & Flour or Corn Tortilla

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$30.00

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

Chicken & Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

Kids Menu

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Chicken or Beef Served with Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

Lunch

Lunch Enchilada Asada

$10.95

Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream

Lunch Fajita Salad

$10.95

Steak Or Chicken w/ Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Lunch Cheese Quesadilla & Cheese Enchilada

$10.95

Served with Green Sauce

Lunch Chorizo Con Huevos

$10.95

Served with Rice & Beans

Lunch Carnitas Sopecito

$10.95

Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole

Lunch Green Chilaquiles W/ 2 Eggs

$10.95

Lunch Mushroom Omelette

$10.95

Served with Rice & Beans

Lunch Chicken W/ Rice & Salad

$10.95

Lunch Two Chicken Tacos

$10.95

Served with Rice and Beans

Lunch Summer Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Corn, Egg, Onion, Avocado, Grilled Chicken & Tortilla Strips

Sides

Add Carne Asada

$3.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Fajita Veggies

$3.00

Order of 3 Fried Jalapeño

$4.00

Order of 3 Fresh Jalapenos

$4.00

Side Of 2 Tortillas

$1.50

Side of 4 Tortillas

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Beans

$5.00

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Side Of Coconut Shrimp

$6.00

Side Of Dressing

$0.50

Side of 1 Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Of 1 Fried Jalapeño

$1.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side Of Pico

$2.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Single Cheese Chile Rellano

$6.00

Single Enchilada

$3.50

Single Pork Tamale

$4.50

Single Sope

$5.00

Small Pozole Soup

$5.50

Signature Dishes

Bone In Short Rib

$30.00

Guajillo Chipotle, Crispy Onions & Charro Beans

Chicken Tequila Fettuccine

$16.95

Grilled Chicken with Spanish Flavors in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Crab & Shrimp Rellano

$25.00

Roasted Poblano Pepper, Habanero Spiked Lobster Sauce, Black Beans & Cilantro Rice

Duck Carnitas

$27.00

Red Wine Citrus Braised, Berry Jalapeno Chutney, Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

Mexican Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Cheese Ravioli with a Spanish Flavored Tomato Sauce

Mexican Cheese Ravioli with Chorizo

$16.95

Cheese Ravioli with a Spanish Flavored Chorizo Tomato Sauce

Pollo Zarandeado

$21.00

Chorizo Queso Oaxaca Filled, Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Sarandeada Cream, Cilantro, Rice & Black Beans

Pork Belly Chicharron

$31.00

Citrus Braised Flash Fried, Mojo Sauce, Cilantro Gremolata, Charro Beans & Roasted Corn

Salmon Guajillo

$26.00

Chile Guajillo Basted, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

Salmon with Coconut Sauce

$26.00

Served with Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

Salud Exclusivo (Serves 2)

$68.00

Bone In Short Rib Covered In A 3 Chiles Mole, Duck Carnitas, Pork Belly, Chiharron, Cilantro Rice & Refried Beans

Shrimp ala Diabla

$27.00

Guajillo Chipotle, Chile De Arbol Sauce, Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Steak, Chile Ancho Rub, Enchilada Green Sauce, Grilled Cactus & Charro Beans

Soups & Salads & Sandwiches

Caldo De Pollo

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Charbroiled Chicken, Roasted Pepitas, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Guajillo Peppers Vinaigrette

Pozole Soup

$12.00

Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Crisoy Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Sarandeada Sauce, Avocado, Spinach, Tortilla with a Side Of Fries

Taco Salad

$17.00

Steak or Chicken, Crispy Romaine, Black Beans, Radish, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Queso Oaxaca, Crema Fesca & Tortilla Chips

Torta and Cajun Fries

$14.00

Tacos

Tacos Regular W/ Rice & Beans

$15.00

Choice of 3 Tacos Served with Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

Tacos Seafood W/ Rice & Beans

$17.00

Choice of 3 Seafood Tacos Served with Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

Street Tacos

$16.00

Choice of 5 Tacos

Vegetarian & Vegan

Cauliflower Burrito

$15.00

Vegan Cauliflower Burrito

$15.00

Mushroom Chipotle Burrito

$15.00

Served with Black Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole

Vegan Mushroom Burrito

$15.00

Soy Burrito

$15.00

Vegan Soy Burrito

$15.00

Fajita Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Vegan Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Two Butternut Squash Enchiladas

$19.00

Served with Beans & Rice

Vegan Two Butternut Squash Enchiladas

$19.00

Served with Black Beans & Spanish Rice

Two Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Served with Beans & Rice

Vegan Two Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Two Veggie Enchiladas

$17.00

Vegan Two Veggie Enchiladas

$17.00

Veggie Fajitas

$17.00

Sauteed Onions, Red Peppers, Pasilla Peppers, Cabbage & Mushrooms Served with Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortilla

Vegan Veggie Fajitas

$17.00

Veggie Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Vegan Veggie Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Vegan Tacos Regular W/ Rice & Beans

$15.00

Vegan Street Tacos

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

