Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
First Bistro - 7905 W Sahara Ave #102
4.5 • 180
7905 W Sahara Ave #103 Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
4.3 • 1,124
9350 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant