Salumeria 104 - Atlantic Beach Salumeria Atlantic Beach

60 OCEAN BOULEVARD

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL 32233

Cocktails

Classic Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Atlantic Spritz

$11.00

Spritz on the beach

$13.00

Angelo Spritz

$13.00

Bellini

$12.00

Martini Del Salumiere

$12.00

Del Salumiere Gin

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Dirty Gin Martini

$12.00

First Coast Martini

$12.00

Lavender Gimlet

$13.00

Grapfruit Basil'tini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Negroni

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Negroni Del Salumiere

$12.00

Mediterranean Gin & Tonic

$12.00

House old Fashioned

$13.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Smoky 'n' Hot

$12.00

El Guapo

$12.00

Blood Orange Mule

$12.00

904 Collins

$13.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Vodka

SVEDKA

$8.00

BELVEDERE

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$9.00

STOLI

$8.00

STOLI CITROS

$8.00

STOLI OHRANJ

$8.00

STOLI RAZBERI

$8.00

STOLI VANIL

$8.00

TITOS

$9.00

Gin

BOMBAY Dry

$8.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$9.00

BOTANIST

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$11.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

BEEFEATER

$10.00

Aviation

$11.00

Rum

BACARDI OCHO 8YR

$9.00

BACARDI WHITE

$8.00

FLOR DE CANA 4YR

$8.00

MALIBU COCO

$7.00

MOUNT GAY ECLIPSE

$9.00

RON ZACAPA 23YR

$15.00

RON ZACAPA XO

$25.00

Tequila/Mezcal

400 CONEJOS MEZCAL

$9.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$17.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS BLNC

$12.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$24.00

CENOTE BLANCO

$12.00

CLAZE AZUL REPO

$35.00

DEL MAGUEY MEZCAL VIDA

$10.00

DJ 1942

$30.00

GRAN CORAMINO CRISTALINO TEQULIA

$10.00

MILAGRO REPO

$9.00

MILAGRO SLVR

$8.00

PATRON REPO

$13.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

Patron El Alto

$30.00

Bourbon/Rye

ANGELS ENVY

$14.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$25.00

BASIL HAYDENS

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL

$11.00

FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH BBN

$10.00

FOUR ROSES YELLOW BBN

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JAMESON IRISH

$10.00

JEFFERSON OCEAN

$30.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

REDEMPTION RYE

$9.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

SKREWBALL

$8.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$10.00

WHISTLEPIG PIGGYBACK 6YR BOURBON

$10.00

WHISTLEPIG RYE 12 Yr

$45.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$10.00

WOODFORD RSV

$10.00

WOODFORD DBL OAK

$15.00

Hibiki Harmony

$25.00

Suntory World Ao

$20.00

Red Breast Lustau

$25.00

Jefferson Ocean Rye

$25.00

Scotch

DEWARS

$8.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

$15.00

OBAN 14YR

$35.00

MACALLAN 12

$25.00

BALVENIE 14YR CARIB CASK

$35.00

Cognac/Grappa

MARTELL VSOP

$14.00

HENNESSY VS

$11.00

NONINO GRAPPA MOSCATO

$12.00

NONINO GRAPPA CHARDONNAY

$12.00

Grappa Marcati

$8.00

Liqueur/Cordial

AMARO LUCANO

$10.00

APEROL APERITIVO

$7.00

AVERNA AMARO

$9.00

BAILEYS

$9.00

BORGHETTI

$7.00

BRANCAMENTA

$10.00

CAMPARI APERITIVO

$8.00

CARPANO ANTICA

$10.00

CHARTREUSE GREEN

$12.00

CHARTREUSE YELLOW

$12.00

COINTREAU

$11.00

CYNAR ARTICHOKE

$8.00

DISARONNO AMARETTO

$9.00

DOM CANTON

$7.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

FRANGELICO

$8.00

GIFFARD LICHI

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

ITALICUS ROSOLIO BERGAMOTTO

$12.00

JAGERMEISTER

$9.00

LICOR 43

$7.00

LILLET APERITIF BLANC

$6.00

LUCANO AMARO

$10.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$8.00

MARTINI BITTER RESERVA

$8.00

MARTINI FIERO

$8.00

MARTINI RUBINO

$7.00

MIDORI

$8.00

SAMBUCA

$7.00

MONTENEGRO AMARO

$8.00

NONINO AMARO QUINTESSENTIA

$12.00

LIMONCELLO

$7.00

SELECT APERITIVO

$9.00

SOLERNO BLOOD ORNG

$10.00

ST GERMAIN

$8.00

SUZE

$8.00

Rumplemiz

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 OCEAN BOULEVARD, ATLANTIC BEACH, FL 32233

Directions

