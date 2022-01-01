Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables Salumeria Coral Gables

  • Home
671 Reviews

$$

117 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Popular Items

Lasagna del Salumiere
Tagliatelle Bolognese
Ravioli Del Salumiere

Salumeria Tasting

Piccola Selezione

$25.00

Choice of prosciutto and two salumi

Trio di Prosciutti

$26.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Prosciutto San Daniele, and Speck

Grande Selezione

$31.00

Choice of prosciutto and four salumi

Cheese Selection

$30.00

Prosciutto di Parma

$14.00

Prosciutto San Daniele

$15.00

Prosciutto Cotto

$11.00

Mortadella

$11.00

Speck

$11.00

Porchetta slice

$11.00

Bresaola

$11.00

Coppa Dolce

$10.00

Finocchiona

$11.00

Salame Nostrano

$11.00

Formaggi

Parmigiano Reggiano

$14.00

Pecorino Toscano

$14.00

Percorino al Tartufo

$15.00

Crucolo

$15.00

Antipasti

Zuppa

$10.00

Litte Gem Lettuce

$14.00

Avocado, radish sunflower seeds, Goddess dressing

Bufala E Panzanella

$21.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, oregano, crostini, champagne vinagrette

Piovra

$21.00

Grilled Spanish octopus, fava beans puree, arugula and fennel salad

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$19.00

Beef carpaccio arugula, shaved Parmigiano lemon dressing, black sea salt

Burratina

$17.00

Fried green tomato, 12-year aged Bonini balsamic

Vitello Tonnato

$21.00

Thinly sliced roasted veal covered with creamy tuna sauce and fried capers.

Meat Balls

$14.00

Meatballs stewed in tomato sauce, shaved Pecorino

Primi

Cavatelli Pomodoro

$21.00

House-made ricotta cheese cavatelli, tomato sauce, basil

Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe

$29.00

Tonnarelli pasta, tossed in 12-month Pecorino Cheese wheel, black pepper

Spaghetti Alla Vongole

$29.00

Granano spaghetti, clams, garlic, chili oil, parsley

Fettuccine Nere

$23.00

Black ink fettuccine, wild caught shrimp,, garlic, calabrian chili, tomato sauce

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.00

House-made tagliatelle with classic Bolognese sauce

Spaghetti Alla Bottarga

$25.00

Gragnano spaghetti with cherry tomatoes, garlic, chili oil and Bottarga

Lasagna del Salumiere

$21.00

Pasta layer baked with Bolognese, bèchamel sauce

Ravioli Del Salumiere

$22.00

House-made prosciutto ravioli with brown butter and sage sauce

Secondi

Branzino

$32.00

Broiled butterfly branzino served with mixed greens and tartar sauce.

Milanese

$30.00

Pork chop milanese served with arugula, tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.

Scottadito

$37.00

Grilled lamb chops served with artichokes, fingerling potatoes, and 12-year aged Bonini balsamic

BISTECCA DI ANGUS

$35.00

Grilled certified Angus beef outside Skirt Steak, served with roasted potatoes, salsa verde

Sole Piccata

$35.00

Pan seared Sole, butter white wine lemon caper sauce, served with asparagus, saffron potatoes

Pollo Scarpariello

$35.00

Traditional braised bone-in chicken, with sausage, bell peppers, onions served with mash potatoes

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Roasted Asparagus

$9.00

Artichokes

$13.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Dolci

Tiramisu

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Salame Al Cioccolato

$12.00

Beer

Menabrea

$8.00

Birra Birba IPA

N/A Bevs

Coke

$5.50

Diet Coke

$5.50

Sprite

$5.50

Aranciata

$5.50

Limonata

$5.50

San Pellegrino 750ml Bottle

$6.50

Panna 750ml Bottle

$6.50

Retail

Mix Platter

$90.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

