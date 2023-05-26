Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Salumi Online Catering Pioneer Square

No reviews yet

404 Occidental Ave S

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Premier Board (Serves 10-12)

Premier Board (Serves 10-12)

$150.00

A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.

Large Sandwich Platter

$120.00

A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Grindhouse, The Chicago, Veggie Melt, and the Salumi Muffo

Meat and Cheese Board

$25.00+

A selection of our cured meats, cheese, marinated olives, and rosemary sea salt crackers


Sandwich Platters

A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, dealer’s choice or choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Chipotle Chicken Club, Grindhouse, Veggie, and the Salumi Muffo

Small Sandwich Platter

$60.00

A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Grindhouse, The Chicago, Veggie Melt, and the Salumi Muffo

Meat and Cheese Boards

Selection of our cured meats and accoutrements

Meat and Cheese Board

$25.00+

A selection of our cured meats, cheese, marinated olives, and rosemary sea salt crackers

Sides and A La Carte

A La Carte Meatball

$3.00

A La Carte Porchetta

$3.00

Bag O Chips

$2.00

Pancetta Cookies

$2.50

Homemade chocolate chip cookie with our own pancetta bacon sprinkled on top

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Good old homemade chocolate chip cookie

Parisienne Baguette

$6.00

Macrina Giuseppe Loaf

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Salumi Catering is back! Large orders may require 48 hours' notice - our staff will contact you with any concerns. 18% gratuity added to orders over $100. Want to customize your catering event? Please contact catering@salumideli.com for more information!

Map
