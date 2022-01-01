Salute' imageView gallery

1045 NW Bond St.

Bend, OR 97703

Insalatas / Zuppas

Caesar

$9.00

Baby Romaine, House Caesar, Parmigiano Reggiano, House Croutons

Caprese

$14.00

Entrees

Hand Made Ravioli

$19.00

Reggiano Cream Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Parmigiano Reggiano Garlic Cream Sauce, With Chicken Add 6

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.00

Crispy Pancetta, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs

Scampi

$25.00

Wild Ocean Prawns, Capellini, White Wine, Butter, Garlic, Fresh Herbs

Penne Primavera

$16.00

Fresh Vegetables, Sun Dried Tomatoes, White Wine Butter Sauce

Penne Arrabiata

$17.00

Italian Sausage, Spicy Garlic Tomato Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast & Fettuccine, Marsala Wine & Cremini Mushroom Sauce

*Filet Mignon Gorgonzola

$35.00

7 oz Barrel Cut Beef Tenderloin Pasta & Fresh Vegetables

Spaghetti Bolognese

$24.00

Lamb Osso Bucco

$35.00

Snake River Farm Kurobuta Pork Creamy Polenta, Fresh Vegetables

Dessert

Cannoli

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
