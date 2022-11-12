Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Salvadoreno - El Mirage

review star

No reviews yet

12550 W. Thunderbird Rd.

El Mirage, AZ 85335

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Pupusa Combo
PUPUSA A LA CARTE
Tamales

Pupusa Take-Out Packets

20 Pupusas/Tamales

$49.99

20 Pupusas/Tamales Choose up to 20, mix/match with pupusas and tamales with curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa

15 Pupusas/Tamales

$42.99

15 Pupusas/Tamales Choose up to 15, mix/match with pupusas and tamales with curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa

20 Pupusas Family Meal

$59.99

20 Pupusas/Tamales Choose up to 20, mix/match with pupusas and tamales with curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa includes rice and beans

15 Pupusas Family Meal

$52.99

15 Pupusas/Tamales Choose up to 15, mix/match with pupusas and tamales with curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa includes rice and beans

Carne Asada Family Meal

$69.99

Family Style Meal: Carne Asada ( Grilled Steak) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)

Pollo Asado Family Meal

$69.99

Family Style Meal: Pollo Asado ( Grilled Chicken) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)

Carne Guisada Family Meal

$69.99

Family Style Meal: Carne Guisada ( Stewed Beef) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)

Pollo Encebollado Family Meal

$69.99

Family Style Meal: Pollo Encebollado (Onion Smothered Chicken Breast) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)

Bistek Encebollado Family Meal

$69.99

Family Style Meal: Bistec Encebollado (Onion Smothered Beef Steak) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)

Medium Tray of Rice (25-30 people)

$25.00

Large Tray of Rice (40-50 People)

$50.00

Medium Tray of Beans (25-30 People)

$25.00

Large Tray of Beans (40-50 People)

$50.00

Appetizers con todo

Platanos Fritos con todo

$7.95

Fried plantains

Platano Frito con crema

$6.25

Fried plantain (one side)

Platanos Frito's con frijoles

$6.25

Platano frito (SOLO)

$4.50

Plantain (Only)

Yuca Frita

$7.95

Fried Yuca

Pastelitos

$6.50

Salvadoran style savory empanadas choice of ground beef or potatoes/cheese

Pan Relleno

$10.95Out of stock

Salvadoran style chicken subway sandwich -stewed chicken, veggies, sauce for dipping or pour over the sub. Salvadoran treat usually during the holidays.

Tostada de Platano Verde

$5.50

Plantains chips

Sandwich de Pollo

$5.95

Shredded chicken sandwhich served on slice sandwich bread

Guacamole Salvadoreño

$6.95

Salvadoran guacamole - diced avocado with diced hardboiled egg

Nachos de Carne Asada

$11.95

Carne asada nachos, cheese, refried beans, avocado slices, ,melted cheese

Combinacion Salvadoreña

$19.25

Salvadoran Sampler includes choice of 2 Pupusas, 1 tamal, 2 savory empanadas, 1 dessert plantain empanada, fried pieces of yuca (cassava)

Tamales

$3.60

Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves -chicken -chipilin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native to Central America and cheese) -Refried beans

3 Tamales Combo

$9.95

Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves -chicken -chipilin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native to Central America and cheese) -Refried beans

2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)

$6.95

2 Corn Tamales with Salvadoran Cream

1 Tamal de Elote (No Crema)

$2.95

One corn tamal, no Salvadoran Cream

2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)

$5.95

2 Salvadoran Corn Tamales, no Salvadoran Cream

Desserts

Quesadilla

$3.50Out of stock

Salvadoran pastry made with cheese, rice and flour

Empanadas de Platano con Manjar Blanco

$5.50

Desser style empanadas made with plantains filled inside with milk based creamy filling

Nuegados de Yuca con Miel

$5.50

Yuca (cassava) hush puppies served with sugar cane syrup.

Atol de Elote

$6.50

Sweetened, hot ground corn chowder drink.

Flan

$3.95

Caramel flan

Nieve con Chocolate ó Fresa

$3.95Out of stock

Sundae with chocolate or strawberry syrup

Alemana

$2.75Out of stock

Salvadoran style cookie imported

Semita de Pina

$3.25

Salvadoran style pastry imported

Quesadilla casera

$3.00Out of stock

Quesadilla grande frusecha

$7.00Out of stock

Semita Alta

$4.00

Paperecha

$2.00

Extra sides (TO-GO)

side de carne de res

$5.50Out of stock

side of beef (machaca or beef bone)

side de chicharrón frito

$4.50

fried pork belly chicharron

side de pollo asado

$7.00

side of grilled chicken

side de carne asada

$7.95

side grilled steak

side de chile rellenos solo

$8.50

side Chile Relleno (no sides)

side de camarones asados

$7.00

side of grilled shrimp

side of un huevo

$1.50

Side of one egg (any type, not the ranchero style)

side de chorizo solo

$3.95

Side of Salvadoran chorizo (sausage)

side of extra tortillas

$1.95

Side of extra tortillas (2 handmade corn tortillas)

side de chicken nuggets solos

$3.50

Side chicken nuggets, no sides

side de papa fritas/french fries

$2.95

Side French fries

spaghetti (solo)

$3.50

Side of spaghetti

side de chimól

$1.75

Side chime (similar to pico de Gallo)

crema (1/2 libra)

$5.00

Salvadoran cream

side de crema

$2.75+

Side of Salvadoran cream

side de arroz

$2.75+

Side of rice

side de frijoles

$2.75+

Side of beans

tostadas de plátano verde

$94.00

Plantain chips

horchata mix

$45.00Out of stock

Horchata mix

Merchandise

El Salvador Jersey

$30.00Out of stock

El Salvador Mini Flag

$5.00Out of stock

Churritos

$3.00

Picnic Paquete

$3.66

Yuca Chips

$3.50

Pupusas

Handmade corn tortillas filled inside with choice of filling- meat, vegetarian, and vegan

PUPUSA A LA CARTE

Order a la carte

2 Pupusa Combo

$10.95

2 Pupusa Combo served with 2 sides

3 Pupusa Combo

$11.95

3 Pupusa Combo served with 2 sides

3 Pupusas Fuego Combo

$13.95

3 Pupusa Combo - pupusas will have added jalapeños for heat served with 2 sides

Arroz Blanco

$2.50

House Rice

Casamiento

$2.50

Rice cooked with rice and beans

Frijoles

$2.25

Refried beans

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Soft fresh cheese

Crema Salvadoreña

$2.50

Salvadoran cream

Aguacate

$2.50

Avocado

Jalapeños Asado

$1.00

Grilled jalapeños

Papas Fritas

$2.95

French fries

Tostadas Solas

$1.95

Side of corn chips

Tostadas con Frijoles

$3.95

Chips with side of refried beans

Curtido

$2.00+

Pickled slaw for pupusas

Salsa

$2.00+

Salsa for pupusas

Side de Frijoles

$3.50+

Side of refried beans

Side de Arroz

$3.50+

Side of rice

Queso Petacon

$9.25

Jocotes Salvadoreños

$5.25

Cafe Salvadoreño - 6oz

$10.00Out of stock

Salvadoran imported coffee

Queso Seco - side

$3.00

Queso Seco - upgrade

$2.50

Crema Salvadoreña - 1lb

$7.00

Salvadoran cream 16 oz

Cafe Salvadoreno - 2oz

$3.50Out of stock

Salvadoran coffee imported 2oz

Salads

Trio Ensalada

$17.95

Trio salad (grilled chicken, steak and shrimp)

Ensalada de Pollo Asado

$13.50

Grilled chicken salad

Ensalada de Carne Asada

$13.95

Grilled steak salad

Ensalada de Camarones Asados

$13.95

Grilled shrimp salad

Seafood Dishes

Camarones Aguachile

$17.75

Shrimp in jalapeño and lime juice (spicy)

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.75

Garlic sauce shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Ceviche de Camarones

$19.95

Shrimp ceviche served over a salad with grilled shrimp.

Camarones Rancheros

$17.75

Stewed shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Filete de Mojarra Asada

$17.75

Grilled tilapia filets served with rice, beans, side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.

Mojarra Frita

$17.95

Fried tilapia served with rice, beans, side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$2.50

House Rice

Casamiento

$2.50

Rice cooked with rice and beans

Frijoles

$2.25

Refried beans

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Soft fresh cheese

Crema Salvadoreña

$2.50

Salvadoran cream

Aguacate

$2.50

Avocado

Jalapeños Asado

$1.00

Grilled jalapeños

Papas Fritas

$2.95

French fries

Tostadas Solas

$1.95

Side of corn chips

Tostadas con Frijoles

$3.95

Chips with side of refried beans

Curtido

$2.00+

Pickled slaw for pupusas

Salsa

$2.00+

Salsa for pupusas

Side de Frijoles

$3.50+

Side of refried beans

Side de Arroz

$3.50+

Side of rice

Crema Salvadoreña - 1lb

$7.00

Salvadoran cream 16 oz

Cafe Salvadoreno - 2oz

$3.50Out of stock

Salvadoran coffee imported 2oz

Cafe Salvadoreño - 6oz

$10.00Out of stock

Salvadoran imported coffee

Bolsa de Tajadas de Plátano Verde

$4.50Out of stock

Bag of plantain chips

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$14.25

Salvadoran chicken soup

Sopa de Res

$14.50

Salvadoran Beef bone soup

Sopa de Pata/Mondongo

$14.50

Beef Feet/Tripe soup

Mariscada

$19.95

Salvadoran style seafood soup with coconut milk and various seafood (shrimp, mussels, fish)

1/2 Sopa (16 oz)

$8.95Out of stock

16 oz soup choose: -chicken -beef bone -tripe/feet

Sopa De Gallina India

$18.95

Hen soup

16 Oz Soup & 1 Pupusa

$12.95Out of stock

16 oz soup choose: -chicken -beef bone -beef tripe/feet choice of -pupusa

Traditional Breakfasts

Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos

$12.50

Two eggs scrambled with salvadoran chorizo (sausage), bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served with casamiento (rice/beans), queso fresco and two handmade corn tortillas.

Papas con Huevos Revueltos

$11.95

Two eggs scrambled with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served with Salvadoran cream, queso fresco and two handmade corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Two fried eggs (over easy/hard/sunnyside up) served with casamiento (rice/beans), queso fresco and two handmade corn tortillas.

Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos

$11.95

Fried plantain served with two eggs scrambled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served with Salvadoran Crema, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Desebrada Con Huevos Revueltos

$12.50

Traditional Entrees

Lengua de Res Guisada

$14.50

Stewed beef tongue served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Bistec Encebollado

$14.50

Beef steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$14.25

Salvadoran style Chile relleno (stuffed with ground beef and cheese) served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Arroz a la Valenciana

$14.25

Spanish Valencia style rice cooked with shrimp and chicken, served with beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Salpicon con Sopa

$14.50

Salpicon (minced beef) with beef soup bowl, rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Carne Asada con Casamiento

$17.25

Grilled steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Fajita Trio

$20.25

Fajita trio (steak, shrimp and chicken) served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Encebollado

$14.25

Onion smothered chicken breast served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño

$14.95

Honduran style fried chicken served with pickled slaw, plantain chips, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$14.25

Grilled chicken served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Guisada

$14.25

Beef stew served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Churrasco Salvadoreño

$23.95

Grilled salvadoran sampler - steak, shrimp and salvadoran chorizo (sausage), fried plantain slices served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Vegan Week

Salvadoran Vegan Breakfast

$15.00

2 Pupusas Vegan Combo

$20.00

Vegan Chile Relleno Dinner Course

$44.00

Bebidas

Café Listo

$3.25

Café Regular

$2.95

Café Salvadoreño con Leche

$4.25

Chocolate Caliente

$3.25

Chocolate Salvadoreño

$4.25Out of stock

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke Lata

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Lata

$1.50

Fanta Orange Bottle

$3.50

Jarito Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarrito Fresa

$3.50Out of stock

Jarrito Lime

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.50

Jarrito Pina

$3.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.50

Jugo de Naranja

$3.50

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kola Champan

$3.50

Leche Caliente

$2.75

Mineragua

$3.50

Sangria (Non Alcohol)

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Té Helado

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.37

Jugo de manzana

$3.50

Agua Frescas

Ensalada de Frutas

$3.50+

Horchata

$3.50+

Jamaica

$3.50+

Limonada

$3.50+

Tamarindo

$3.50+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12550 W. Thunderbird Rd., El Mirage, AZ 85335

Directions

Gallery
Salvadoreno El Mirage image
Salvadoreno El Mirage image

