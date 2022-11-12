- Home
- /
- El Mirage
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Salvadoreno - El Mirage
Salvadoreno - El Mirage
No reviews yet
12550 W. Thunderbird Rd.
El Mirage, AZ 85335
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pupusa Take-Out Packets
20 Pupusas/Tamales
20 Pupusas/Tamales Choose up to 20, mix/match with pupusas and tamales with curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa
15 Pupusas/Tamales
15 Pupusas/Tamales Choose up to 15, mix/match with pupusas and tamales with curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa
20 Pupusas Family Meal
20 Pupusas/Tamales Choose up to 20, mix/match with pupusas and tamales with curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa includes rice and beans
15 Pupusas Family Meal
15 Pupusas/Tamales Choose up to 15, mix/match with pupusas and tamales with curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa includes rice and beans
Carne Asada Family Meal
Family Style Meal: Carne Asada ( Grilled Steak) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)
Pollo Asado Family Meal
Family Style Meal: Pollo Asado ( Grilled Chicken) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)
Carne Guisada Family Meal
Family Style Meal: Carne Guisada ( Stewed Beef) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)
Pollo Encebollado Family Meal
Family Style Meal: Pollo Encebollado (Onion Smothered Chicken Breast) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)
Bistek Encebollado Family Meal
Family Style Meal: Bistec Encebollado (Onion Smothered Beef Steak) served with rice, beans and a dozen skinny tortillas. (Serves 5-6 people)
Medium Tray of Rice (25-30 people)
Large Tray of Rice (40-50 People)
Medium Tray of Beans (25-30 People)
Large Tray of Beans (40-50 People)
Appetizers con todo
Platanos Fritos con todo
Fried plantains
Platano Frito con crema
Fried plantain (one side)
Platanos Frito's con frijoles
Platano frito (SOLO)
Plantain (Only)
Yuca Frita
Fried Yuca
Pastelitos
Salvadoran style savory empanadas choice of ground beef or potatoes/cheese
Pan Relleno
Salvadoran style chicken subway sandwich -stewed chicken, veggies, sauce for dipping or pour over the sub. Salvadoran treat usually during the holidays.
Tostada de Platano Verde
Plantains chips
Sandwich de Pollo
Shredded chicken sandwhich served on slice sandwich bread
Guacamole Salvadoreño
Salvadoran guacamole - diced avocado with diced hardboiled egg
Nachos de Carne Asada
Carne asada nachos, cheese, refried beans, avocado slices, ,melted cheese
Combinacion Salvadoreña
Salvadoran Sampler includes choice of 2 Pupusas, 1 tamal, 2 savory empanadas, 1 dessert plantain empanada, fried pieces of yuca (cassava)
Tamales
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves -chicken -chipilin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native to Central America and cheese) -Refried beans
3 Tamales Combo
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves -chicken -chipilin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native to Central America and cheese) -Refried beans
2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)
2 Corn Tamales with Salvadoran Cream
1 Tamal de Elote (No Crema)
One corn tamal, no Salvadoran Cream
2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)
2 Salvadoran Corn Tamales, no Salvadoran Cream
Desserts
Quesadilla
Salvadoran pastry made with cheese, rice and flour
Empanadas de Platano con Manjar Blanco
Desser style empanadas made with plantains filled inside with milk based creamy filling
Nuegados de Yuca con Miel
Yuca (cassava) hush puppies served with sugar cane syrup.
Atol de Elote
Sweetened, hot ground corn chowder drink.
Flan
Caramel flan
Nieve con Chocolate ó Fresa
Sundae with chocolate or strawberry syrup
Alemana
Salvadoran style cookie imported
Semita de Pina
Salvadoran style pastry imported
Quesadilla casera
Quesadilla grande frusecha
Semita Alta
Paperecha
Extra sides (TO-GO)
side de carne de res
side of beef (machaca or beef bone)
side de chicharrón frito
fried pork belly chicharron
side de pollo asado
side of grilled chicken
side de carne asada
side grilled steak
side de chile rellenos solo
side Chile Relleno (no sides)
side de camarones asados
side of grilled shrimp
side of un huevo
Side of one egg (any type, not the ranchero style)
side de chorizo solo
Side of Salvadoran chorizo (sausage)
side of extra tortillas
Side of extra tortillas (2 handmade corn tortillas)
side de chicken nuggets solos
Side chicken nuggets, no sides
side de papa fritas/french fries
Side French fries
spaghetti (solo)
Side of spaghetti
side de chimól
Side chime (similar to pico de Gallo)
crema (1/2 libra)
Salvadoran cream
side de crema
Side of Salvadoran cream
side de arroz
Side of rice
side de frijoles
Side of beans
tostadas de plátano verde
Plantain chips
horchata mix
Horchata mix
Merchandise
Pupusas
PUPUSA A LA CARTE
Order a la carte
2 Pupusa Combo
2 Pupusa Combo served with 2 sides
3 Pupusa Combo
3 Pupusa Combo served with 2 sides
3 Pupusas Fuego Combo
3 Pupusa Combo - pupusas will have added jalapeños for heat served with 2 sides
Arroz Blanco
House Rice
Casamiento
Rice cooked with rice and beans
Frijoles
Refried beans
Queso Fresco
Soft fresh cheese
Crema Salvadoreña
Salvadoran cream
Aguacate
Avocado
Jalapeños Asado
Grilled jalapeños
Papas Fritas
French fries
Tostadas Solas
Side of corn chips
Tostadas con Frijoles
Chips with side of refried beans
Curtido
Pickled slaw for pupusas
Salsa
Salsa for pupusas
Side de Frijoles
Side of refried beans
Side de Arroz
Side of rice
Queso Petacon
Jocotes Salvadoreños
Cafe Salvadoreño - 6oz
Salvadoran imported coffee
Queso Seco - side
Queso Seco - upgrade
Crema Salvadoreña - 1lb
Salvadoran cream 16 oz
Cafe Salvadoreno - 2oz
Salvadoran coffee imported 2oz
Salads
Seafood Dishes
Camarones Aguachile
Shrimp in jalapeño and lime juice (spicy)
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Garlic sauce shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Ceviche de Camarones
Shrimp ceviche served over a salad with grilled shrimp.
Camarones Rancheros
Stewed shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Filete de Mojarra Asada
Grilled tilapia filets served with rice, beans, side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.
Mojarra Frita
Fried tilapia served with rice, beans, side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.
Sides
Arroz Blanco
House Rice
Casamiento
Rice cooked with rice and beans
Frijoles
Refried beans
Queso Fresco
Soft fresh cheese
Crema Salvadoreña
Salvadoran cream
Aguacate
Avocado
Jalapeños Asado
Grilled jalapeños
Papas Fritas
French fries
Tostadas Solas
Side of corn chips
Tostadas con Frijoles
Chips with side of refried beans
Curtido
Pickled slaw for pupusas
Salsa
Salsa for pupusas
Side de Frijoles
Side of refried beans
Side de Arroz
Side of rice
Crema Salvadoreña - 1lb
Salvadoran cream 16 oz
Cafe Salvadoreno - 2oz
Salvadoran coffee imported 2oz
Cafe Salvadoreño - 6oz
Salvadoran imported coffee
Bolsa de Tajadas de Plátano Verde
Bag of plantain chips
Soups
Sopa de Pollo
Salvadoran chicken soup
Sopa de Res
Salvadoran Beef bone soup
Sopa de Pata/Mondongo
Beef Feet/Tripe soup
Mariscada
Salvadoran style seafood soup with coconut milk and various seafood (shrimp, mussels, fish)
1/2 Sopa (16 oz)
16 oz soup choose: -chicken -beef bone -tripe/feet
Sopa De Gallina India
Hen soup
16 Oz Soup & 1 Pupusa
16 oz soup choose: -chicken -beef bone -beef tripe/feet choice of -pupusa
Traditional Breakfasts
Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with salvadoran chorizo (sausage), bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served with casamiento (rice/beans), queso fresco and two handmade corn tortillas.
Papas con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served with Salvadoran cream, queso fresco and two handmade corn tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs (over easy/hard/sunnyside up) served with casamiento (rice/beans), queso fresco and two handmade corn tortillas.
Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos
Fried plantain served with two eggs scrambled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served with Salvadoran Crema, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Desebrada Con Huevos Revueltos
Traditional Entrees
Lengua de Res Guisada
Stewed beef tongue served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Bistec Encebollado
Beef steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Chile Relleno
Salvadoran style Chile relleno (stuffed with ground beef and cheese) served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Arroz a la Valenciana
Spanish Valencia style rice cooked with shrimp and chicken, served with beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
Salpicon con Sopa
Salpicon (minced beef) with beef soup bowl, rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
Carne Asada con Casamiento
Grilled steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Fajita Trio
Fajita trio (steak, shrimp and chicken) served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Pollo Encebollado
Onion smothered chicken breast served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño
Honduran style fried chicken served with pickled slaw, plantain chips, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Carne Guisada
Beef stew served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Churrasco Salvadoreño
Grilled salvadoran sampler - steak, shrimp and salvadoran chorizo (sausage), fried plantain slices served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Vegan Week
Bebidas
Café Listo
Café Regular
Café Salvadoreño con Leche
Chocolate Caliente
Chocolate Salvadoreño
Coke Bottle
Diet Coke Lata
Dr. Pepper Lata
Fanta Orange Bottle
Jarito Fruit Punch
Jarrito Fresa
Jarrito Lime
Jarrito Mandarina
Jarrito Pina
Jarrito Tamarindo
Jugo de Naranja
Kids Juice
Kola Champan
Leche Caliente
Mineragua
Sangria (Non Alcohol)
Sidral
Sprite Bottle
Té Helado
Water Bottle
Jugo de manzana
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12550 W. Thunderbird Rd., El Mirage, AZ 85335