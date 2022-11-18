- Home
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
909 Reviews
$
8911 N Central Ave
Ste 101
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Take-Out Packets
20 Pupusas/Tamales
Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total) Grilled steak, shrimp and chicken there is a limit of 5 of each in each package, please list in the instructions below how many of each type of Pupusas you would like in your package,
15 Pupusas/Tamales
Family Pack of 15 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 15 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 3 types total) Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Please list in the instructions what type of Pupusas you would like in your package
15 Pupusas Family Meal
Family Pack of 15 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 15 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 3 types total) Grilled steak , chicken and shrimp there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz Beans
20 Pupusas Family Meal
Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total) Chicken, Grilled steak and shrimp, there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
Carne Asada Familiar
Grilled steak includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)
Pollo Asado Familiar
Grilled chicken includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)
Carne Guisada Familiar
Stewed beef includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)
Bistek Encebollado Familiar
Onion smothered beef steak includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)
Pollo Encebollado Familiar
Onion smothered chicken breast filet includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)
Medium Size Tray Rice (15-20 People)
Large Tray of Rice (30-50 People)
Pupusas
2 Pupusa Combo
Choice of 2 Pupusas and Two Sides Please choose which two pupusas and the two sides.
3 Pupusa Combo
Choice of 3 Pupusas and Two Sides Please choose the 3 pupusas and the 2 sides.
3 Pupusas Fuego Combo
Choice of 3 Pupusas with Jalapeño in each for added heat, choose two sides
Pupusa Plate
Pupusa Corazón
Birria Pupusa
Vegan Food
VEGANOS-Calabazas Guisadas
Stewed Calabazas served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
VEGANO-Chile Relleno
Vegan Chile Relleno filled inside with vegan meat, rice, vegan cheese, rice, beans and a handmade corn tortilla.
VEGANO- Platano Frito Con Frijoles
Fried Plantains Slices with beans
VEGANO-Empanadas de Frijol
Plantain Empanadas filled with refried beans
A La Carte Pupusas Veganas
Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese
Combo Vegano 2 Items
2 Vegan Pupusa Combo served with rice and beans Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese
Combo Vegano 3 Items
3 Vegan Pupusa Combo served with rice and beans Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese
VEGANA- Combinación Salvadoreña
Vegan Salvadoran Sampler plate Choose 2 Vegan Pupusas Choose 1 Tamal Also includes fried yuca pieces, plantains chips, 2 savory vegan empanadas and 1 dessert vegan empanada Makes sure if you want to ask for any modifications you list it in the special requests.
Vegan Salvadoran Breakfast
Sautéed potatoes mixed veggies (onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers) served with plantain slices, casamiento (rice and beans cooked together) refried beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
VEGANO-Yuca Frita
VEGANO- Guacamole
VEGANO Ceviche
VEGANO-Tamales Pisques
Salvadoran style tamal Filled inside with refried beans
VEGANO- Orden de Tamales de Elotes con Frijoles
VEGANO- Tamal de Pollo Vegano
Vegan Al Pastor Street Taco Plate
Vegan Asada Street Taco Plate
Vegan- Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito
Vegan- Soyrizo Breakfast Plate
Traditional Breakfast
Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with Salvadoran sausage, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with casamiento rice (rice/beans) and slice of queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.
Carne Desebrada con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with casamiento rice (rice/beans) and slice of queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.
Papas con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with diced potatoes, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with beans and side of Salvadoran Crema fresco and two hand made corn tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs (specify sunny side up, over easy or hard) with a "Ranchero Salsa" to pour over the eggs served with fresh cheese (queso fresco), side of Salvadoran Crema, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with bell peppers, tomato and onions served with beans, side of Salvadoran Crema with a whole fried plantain and two hand made corn tortillas.
Choripan Salvadoreno
Salvadoran breakfast sandwich -scrambled eggs with Salvadoran sausage, plantains slices, beans, Salvadoran Crema, served with plantain slices and beans, and Salvadoran Crema.
Salvi Breakfast Burrito
La Madrugadora Pupusa Skillet
Salvadoran skillet - Ranchero style eggs with one pupusa - served with side of casamiento (rice/beans) side of queso fresco and one pupusa.
Traditional Entrees
Lengua de Res Guisada
Stewed Beef Tongue served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Bistec Encebollado
Onion Smothered Beef Steak served with rice,beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Chile Relleno
Chile Relleno stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, carrots served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
Arroz a la Valenciana
Valencian Style rice cooked with shrimp, chicken served with beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
Salpicon con Sopa
Minced beef, radish, onion served with beef soup, side of rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Carne Asada con Casamiento
Grilled steak served with casamiento (rice and beans cooked together), beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
Fajita Trio
Fajita Trio - steak, chicken and shrimp served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Pollo Encebollado
Onion smothered chicken served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño
Honduran style fried chicken served with lime pickled slaw, green plantain chips, salsa, queso cotija, salsa and two hand made corn tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Carne Guisada
Stewed beef served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
Churrasco Salvadoreño
Salvadoran "Churrasco"/Grilled" plate comes with grilled steak, shrimp, Salvadoran chorizo served with casamiento (rice/beans cooked together), plantain slices and two hand made corn tortillas.
Seafood
Camarones Aguachile
Aguachile Shrimp (shrimp cooked with jalapeño juice) SPICY
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Creamy Garlic Shrimp served with refried beans, rice and two hand made corn tortillas.
Ceviche de Camarones
Shrimp Ceviche served with slices of avocado and grilled shrimp
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp stewed with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mild salsa served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
Filete Asado
Grilled Tilapia Filets served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Mojarra Frita
Whole fried tilapia served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Soups
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken Soup with Chipilin (Leafy Green Vegetable native to Central America region) with carrots, potatoes served with fried chicken on the side with two handmade corn tortillas and side of rice.
Sopa de Res
Salvadoran Beef Bone soup with Chipilin (Leafy Green Vegetable Native from El Salvador) with carrots, cabbage, squash, green beans served with two hand made corn tortillas.
Sopa de Pata/Mondongo
Beef Feet and Tripe Soup with calabaza (squash), yuca, served with two hand made corn tortillas.
Mariscada
Salvadoran style seafood soup (shrimp, catfish, mussels) with coconut milk, calabaza (squash) and served with two hand made corn tortillas.
Sopa Gallina India
Hen Soup served with two handmade corn tortillas and side of rice.
1/2 Sopa y Pupusa Especial
16 Oz Soup Chicken Beef Bone Beef Tripe/Feet Choose one pupusa
1/2 Sopa y Tamal Especial
16 Oz Soup Chicken Beef Bone Beef Tripe/Feet Choose one tamal
Salads
Trio Ensalada
Grilled steak, shrimp, and chicken salad served with in house "cipote" dressing
Ensalada de Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken salad served with in house "cipote" dressing
Ensalada de Carne Asada
Grilled steak salad served with in house "cipote" dressing
Ensalada de Camarones Asados
Grilled shrimp salad served with in house "cipote" dressing
Tacos
Breakfast Burritos
Appetizers
Combinacion Salvadoreña
Salvadoran Sampler includes choice of 2 Pupusas, 1 tamal, 2 savory empanadas, 1 dessert plantain empanada, fried pieces of yuca (cassava) Plantain empanadas subject to availability - if they are out of stock will be replaced w sweet fried plantain slices
Pan Relleno
Salvadoran subway style sandwich Chicken stewed with a mix of spices, served in a French roll with a savory sauce to pour over or dip your sub sandwich in
Nachos de Carne Asada
Carne Asada Nachos served with grilled steak, melted cheese, beans, jalapeños,
3 Tamales Combo
3 Tamales Combo Choose 3
Yuca
Fried Yuca (Cassava)
Platanos Fritos con Todo
Fried plantain with Salvadoran cream and refried beans for dipping.
Guacamole Salvadoreño
Salvadoran Style Guacamole -Hardboiled egg diced mixed with avocado
2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)
2 Corn Tamales (with Cream)
Pastelitos
Savory Empanadas filled inside with either ground beef or potato and cheese
2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)
2 Corn Tamales (No Cream)
Platano Frito con Crema
Fried Plantain served with Salvadoran cream for dipping
Platano Fritos con Frijoles
Fried plantain with refried beans for dipping
Sandwich de Pollo
Salvadoran shredded chicken sandwich
Tostada de Platano Verde
Green Plantain Chips
Platano SOLO
Fried plantain ONLY
Tamales
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves Chicken Chipilin and Cheese (Leafy green vegetable and cheese) Beans
Desserts
Quesadilla de Arroz y Queso
Salvadoran pastry made with flour, rice and cheese.
Empanadas de Platano con Manjar Blanco
Plantain empanadas filled inside with sweet custard filling.
Empanadas de Platano de Frijoles
Plantain empanadas filled inside with bean filling.
Nuegados de Yuca con Miel
Yuca hush puppies served with in hose made sugar cane syrup.
Atol
Hot chowder drink Ground corn or Pineapple
Flan
Caramel Flan
Semita de Pina
Salvadoran pastry
Torrejas
La Princesa
Two scoops of ice cream, caramel flan, slices of plantain- topped with whipped cream, in house syrup made with artisan sugar cane from El Salvador with a cherry on top
Extra sides
Side de Carne de Res
Side of Beef (for Beef Soup, Machaca, or Grilled Asada) - Please specify upon ordering in instructions
Side de Chicharrón Frito
Fried Pork Pieces
Side de Pollo Asado
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side de Carne Asada
Side of Grilled Steak (Carne Asada)
Side de Chile Rellenos Solo
Side of Chiller Relleno (Chile stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, carrots, and cheese)
Side de Camarones Asados
Side of Grilled Shrimp
Mojarra Sola
Side of Un Huevo
Single egg
Side de Chorizo Solo
Side Salvadoran Chorizo (Sausage)
Side of Extra Tortillas
Side of Extra Tortillas (2)
Side de Chicken Tenders Solos
Side of Chicken Tenders Solos
Papas Fritas/French Fries
Side of French fries
Side de Chimól
Side of Chimol (Pico de Gallo)
Spaghetti (solo)
Side of Spaghetti
Side de 2 Huevos
Side 2 Eggs Any Style
Side de Crema
Salvadoran Crema
Side de Arroz
Side of Rice
Side de Frijoles
Side of Beans
Side de Curtido
Extra Curtido (Pickled Slaw)
Side de Salsa
Extra Salsa
Side Queso Fresco
Side of Queso Fresco (Soft Cheese)
Side Casamiento
Side of Casamiento "Marriage" of Rice and Beans cooked together
Side Jalapeños Asados
Grilled Jalapeños (2)
Side Aguacate
Side of Avocado
Side De Platanos (3)
Tostadas Solas
Side of Chips
Tostadas con Frijoles
Chips with a Side of Beans
Ice Bag
La Carreta
Galletas Diana Vanilla
Salvadoran Wafer Cookies Vanilla Filling
Galletas Diana Fresa
Salvadoran Wafer Cookies Strawberry Filling
Lil Librito 1
Lil Librito 2
Lil Librito 3
Juguete Salvadoreno
Dulce Atado
Loteria Salvadorena
Nances En Almibar
Achiote Bote 8 oz
KolaChampan 2 Litros- To Go Only
Cebada Polvo Bolsa
Relajó Bolsa
Chocolate Salvadoreño Paquete
Diana Platanitos
Diana Nacho
Galleta Sola
Diana Palitos (Cornsticks)
Tiki Soda-TOGO Only
Zambos
Alborotos
Semita de Pina
Margaritas Paquete
Semita Pacha Large Size
Pan Salvadoreno
Jalisco Chile
Peperecha
Merchandise
Vegan Restaurant Week
Bebidas
Soda de Vidrio
Tiki Pequena
Kola Champan
Salvadoran cream flavored soda
Té Helado
Iced Tea
Jugo de Naranja
Bottled Orange or Apple Juice
Chocolate Caliente
Regular hot chocolate
Chocolate Salvadoreño
Salvadoran real cacao (chocolate)
Café Regular
Regular Coffee
Café Listo
Salvadoran brand coffee
Leche con Cafe Salvadoreno
Latte with Salvadoran brand coffee
Soda Lata
Water Bottle
Kids Juice
Leche Caliente
Steamed Milk
Vaso de Agua
Cup of Water
Soda Banana Tropical
Banana flavored Honduran brand soda
Soda Tropical Uva
Honduran brand grape flavored soda
Soda Plastic Bottle Dr Pepper
Come in and enjoy!
8911 N Central Ave, Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85020