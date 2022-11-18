Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

909 Reviews

$

8911 N Central Ave

Ste 101

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Popular Items

2 Pupusa Combo
3 Pupusa Combo
Pupusa Plate

Take-Out Packets

20 Pupusas/Tamales

$49.99

Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total) Grilled steak, shrimp and chicken there is a limit of 5 of each in each package, please list in the instructions below how many of each type of Pupusas you would like in your package,

15 Pupusas/Tamales

$42.99

Family Pack of 15 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 15 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 3 types total) Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Please list in the instructions what type of Pupusas you would like in your package

15 Pupusas Family Meal

$52.99

Family Pack of 15 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 15 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 3 types total) Grilled steak , chicken and shrimp there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz Beans

20 Pupusas Family Meal

$59.99

Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total) Chicken, Grilled steak and shrimp, there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans

Carne Asada Familiar

$69.99

Grilled steak includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Pollo Asado Familiar

$69.99

Grilled chicken includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Carne Guisada Familiar

$69.99Out of stock

Stewed beef includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Bistek Encebollado Familiar

$69.99

Onion smothered beef steak includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Pollo Encebollado Familiar

$69.99

Onion smothered chicken breast filet includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Medium Size Tray Rice (15-20 People)

$25.00

Large Tray of Rice (30-50 People)

$50.00

Pupusas

Pupusas are handmade corn tortillas stuffed inside with choice of meat, vegetarian or vegan filling.
2 Pupusa Combo

2 Pupusa Combo

$11.95

Choice of 2 Pupusas and Two Sides Please choose which two pupusas and the two sides.

3 Pupusa Combo

3 Pupusa Combo

$12.95

Choice of 3 Pupusas and Two Sides Please choose the 3 pupusas and the 2 sides.

3 Pupusas Fuego Combo

3 Pupusas Fuego Combo

$13.95

Choice of 3 Pupusas with Jalapeño in each for added heat, choose two sides

Pupusa Plate

Pupusa Corazón

$22.95Out of stock

Birria Pupusa

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan Food

VEGANOS-Calabazas Guisadas

$13.50

Stewed Calabazas served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

VEGANO-Chile Relleno

$16.95

Vegan Chile Relleno filled inside with vegan meat, rice, vegan cheese, rice, beans and a handmade corn tortilla.

VEGANO- Platano Frito Con Frijoles

$6.50

Fried Plantains Slices with beans

VEGANO-Empanadas de Frijol

$5.95Out of stock

Plantain Empanadas filled with refried beans

A La Carte Pupusas Veganas

Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese

Combo Vegano 2 Items

$12.95

2 Vegan Pupusa Combo served with rice and beans Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese

Combo Vegano 3 Items

$14.95

3 Vegan Pupusa Combo served with rice and beans Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese

VEGANA- Combinación Salvadoreña

$21.95

Vegan Salvadoran Sampler plate Choose 2 Vegan Pupusas Choose 1 Tamal Also includes fried yuca pieces, plantains chips, 2 savory vegan empanadas and 1 dessert vegan empanada Makes sure if you want to ask for any modifications you list it in the special requests.

Vegan Salvadoran Breakfast

$12.95

Sautéed potatoes mixed veggies (onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers) served with plantain slices, casamiento (rice and beans cooked together) refried beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

VEGANO-Yuca Frita

$8.95

VEGANO- Guacamole

$7.95

VEGANO Ceviche

$10.95Out of stock

VEGANO-Tamales Pisques

$3.75

Salvadoran style tamal Filled inside with refried beans

VEGANO- Orden de Tamales de Elotes con Frijoles

$7.50

VEGANO- Tamal de Pollo Vegano

$4.75

Vegan Al Pastor Street Taco Plate

$11.95

Vegan Asada Street Taco Plate

$11.95

Vegan- Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito

$14.95Out of stock

Vegan- Soyrizo Breakfast Plate

$13.95Out of stock

Traditional Breakfast

Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos

$12.95

Two eggs scrambled with Salvadoran sausage, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with casamiento rice (rice/beans) and slice of queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.

Carne Desebrada con Huevos Revueltos

$12.95

Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with casamiento rice (rice/beans) and slice of queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.

Papas con Huevos Revueltos

$12.50

Two eggs scrambled with diced potatoes, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with beans and side of Salvadoran Crema fresco and two hand made corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Two fried eggs (specify sunny side up, over easy or hard) with a "Ranchero Salsa" to pour over the eggs served with fresh cheese (queso fresco), side of Salvadoran Crema, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos

$12.50

Two eggs scrambled with bell peppers, tomato and onions served with beans, side of Salvadoran Crema with a whole fried plantain and two hand made corn tortillas.

Choripan Salvadoreno

$11.95Out of stock

Salvadoran breakfast sandwich -scrambled eggs with Salvadoran sausage, plantains slices, beans, Salvadoran Crema, served with plantain slices and beans, and Salvadoran Crema.

Salvi Breakfast Burrito

$11.95Out of stock

La Madrugadora Pupusa Skillet

$12.95Out of stock

Salvadoran skillet - Ranchero style eggs with one pupusa - served with side of casamiento (rice/beans) side of queso fresco and one pupusa.

Traditional Entrees

Traditional Entrees

Lengua de Res Guisada

$14.95

Stewed Beef Tongue served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Bistec Encebollado

$14.95

Onion Smothered Beef Steak served with rice,beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$14.75

Chile Relleno stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, carrots served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Arroz a la Valenciana

$14.75

Valencian Style rice cooked with shrimp, chicken served with beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Salpicon con Sopa

$14.95

Minced beef, radish, onion served with beef soup, side of rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Asada con Casamiento

$17.50

Grilled steak served with casamiento (rice and beans cooked together), beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Fajita Trio

$20.50

Fajita Trio - steak, chicken and shrimp served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Pollo Encebollado

$14.95

Onion smothered chicken served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño

$15.50

Honduran style fried chicken served with lime pickled slaw, green plantain chips, salsa, queso cotija, salsa and two hand made corn tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$14.95

Grilled chicken served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Carne Guisada

$14.95

Stewed beef served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Churrasco Salvadoreño

$23.95

Salvadoran "Churrasco"/Grilled" plate comes with grilled steak, shrimp, Salvadoran chorizo served with casamiento (rice/beans cooked together), plantain slices and two hand made corn tortillas.

Seafood

Camarones Aguachile

$18.50

Aguachile Shrimp (shrimp cooked with jalapeño juice) SPICY

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.50

Creamy Garlic Shrimp served with refried beans, rice and two hand made corn tortillas.

Ceviche de Camarones

$19.95

Shrimp Ceviche served with slices of avocado and grilled shrimp

Camarones Rancheros

$18.50

Shrimp stewed with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mild salsa served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Filete Asado

$17.95

Grilled Tilapia Filets served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Mojarra Frita

$18.50

Whole fried tilapia served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$14.95

Chicken Soup with Chipilin (Leafy Green Vegetable native to Central America region) with carrots, potatoes served with fried chicken on the side with two handmade corn tortillas and side of rice.

Sopa de Res

$14.95Out of stock

Salvadoran Beef Bone soup with Chipilin (Leafy Green Vegetable Native from El Salvador) with carrots, cabbage, squash, green beans served with two hand made corn tortillas.

Sopa de Pata/Mondongo

$14.95

Beef Feet and Tripe Soup with calabaza (squash), yuca, served with two hand made corn tortillas.

Mariscada

$20.95

Salvadoran style seafood soup (shrimp, catfish, mussels) with coconut milk, calabaza (squash) and served with two hand made corn tortillas.

Sopa Gallina India

$19.95Out of stock

Hen Soup served with two handmade corn tortillas and side of rice.

1/2 Sopa y Pupusa Especial

$12.95Out of stock

16 Oz Soup Chicken Beef Bone Beef Tripe/Feet Choose one pupusa

1/2 Sopa y Tamal Especial

$12.95Out of stock

16 Oz Soup Chicken Beef Bone Beef Tripe/Feet Choose one tamal

Salads

Salads

Trio Ensalada

$17.95

Grilled steak, shrimp, and chicken salad served with in house "cipote" dressing

Ensalada de Pollo Asado

$13.95

Grilled chicken salad served with in house "cipote" dressing

Ensalada de Carne Asada

$14.50

Grilled steak salad served with in house "cipote" dressing

Ensalada de Camarones Asados

$14.95

Grilled shrimp salad served with in house "cipote" dressing

Tacos

Mini Street Tacos Plate Carne Asada

$10.95

Mini Street Tacos Plate Al Pastor

$10.95

Birria Tacos Order (3) con Consome

$11.95

Breakfast Burritos

SalviRito Desebrada

$13.95

SalviRito Chorizo

$13.95

SalviRito Papas

$13.95Out of stock

SalviRito Huevos Revueltos

$13.95Out of stock

Appetizers

Appetizers

Combinacion Salvadoreña

$19.95

Salvadoran Sampler includes choice of 2 Pupusas, 1 tamal, 2 savory empanadas, 1 dessert plantain empanada, fried pieces of yuca (cassava) Plantain empanadas subject to availability - if they are out of stock will be replaced w sweet fried plantain slices

Pan Relleno

$11.95

Salvadoran subway style sandwich Chicken stewed with a mix of spices, served in a French roll with a savory sauce to pour over or dip your sub sandwich in

Nachos de Carne Asada

$12.95

Carne Asada Nachos served with grilled steak, melted cheese, beans, jalapeños,

3 Tamales Combo

$10.95

3 Tamales Combo Choose 3

Yuca

$8.50

Fried Yuca (Cassava)

Platanos Fritos con Todo

$7.95

Fried plantain with Salvadoran cream and refried beans for dipping.

Guacamole Salvadoreño

$7.95

Salvadoran Style Guacamole -Hardboiled egg diced mixed with avocado

2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)

$7.95

2 Corn Tamales (with Cream)

Pastelitos

Pastelitos

$6.95

Savory Empanadas filled inside with either ground beef or potato and cheese

2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)

$6.95

2 Corn Tamales (No Cream)

Platano Frito con Crema

$6.95

Fried Plantain served with Salvadoran cream for dipping

Platano Fritos con Frijoles

$6.95

Fried plantain with refried beans for dipping

Sandwich de Pollo

$6.50

Salvadoran shredded chicken sandwich

Tostada de Platano Verde

$5.95

Green Plantain Chips

Platano SOLO

$5.95

Fried plantain ONLY

Tamales

Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves Chicken Chipilin and Cheese (Leafy green vegetable and cheese) Beans

Desserts

Quesadilla de Arroz y Queso

$3.75

Salvadoran pastry made with flour, rice and cheese.

Empanadas de Platano con Manjar Blanco

$5.75

Plantain empanadas filled inside with sweet custard filling.

Empanadas de Platano de Frijoles

$5.50

Plantain empanadas filled inside with bean filling.

Nuegados de Yuca con Miel

$5.75

Yuca hush puppies served with in hose made sugar cane syrup.

Atol

$6.75

Hot chowder drink Ground corn or Pineapple

Flan

$3.95

Caramel Flan

Semita de Pina

$3.50

Salvadoran pastry

Torrejas

$5.95Out of stock

La Princesa

$12.95Out of stock

Two scoops of ice cream, caramel flan, slices of plantain- topped with whipped cream, in house syrup made with artisan sugar cane from El Salvador with a cherry on top

Kids Meal

Pupusa

$7.95

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Spaghetti

$7.95

Mac-N-Cheese

$7.95

Extra sides

Side de Carne de Res

$4.75Out of stock

Side of Beef (for Beef Soup, Machaca, or Grilled Asada) - Please specify upon ordering in instructions

Side de Chicharrón Frito

$4.25

Fried Pork Pieces

Side de Pollo Asado

$6.25

Side of Grilled Chicken

Side de Carne Asada

$6.75

Side of Grilled Steak (Carne Asada)

Side de Chile Rellenos Solo

$7.95

Side of Chiller Relleno (Chile stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, carrots, and cheese)

Side de Camarones Asados

$6.75

Side of Grilled Shrimp

Mojarra Sola

$10.95

Side of Un Huevo

$1.75

Single egg

Side de Chorizo Solo

$3.75

Side Salvadoran Chorizo (Sausage)

Side of Extra Tortillas

$1.50

Side of Extra Tortillas (2)

Side de Chicken Tenders Solos

$3.25

Side of Chicken Tenders Solos

Papas Fritas/French Fries

$3.25

Side of French fries

Side de Chimól

$1.75

Side of Chimol (Pico de Gallo)

Spaghetti (solo)

$3.25

Side of Spaghetti

Side de 2 Huevos

$3.50

Side 2 Eggs Any Style

Side de Crema

$2.95+

Salvadoran Crema

Side de Arroz

$2.95+

Side of Rice

Side de Frijoles

$2.95+

Side of Beans

Side de Curtido

$2.00+

Extra Curtido (Pickled Slaw)

Side de Salsa

$2.50+

Extra Salsa

Side Queso Fresco

$2.95

Side of Queso Fresco (Soft Cheese)

Side Casamiento

$2.95

Side of Casamiento "Marriage" of Rice and Beans cooked together

Side Jalapeños Asados

$2.95

Grilled Jalapeños (2)

Side Aguacate

$2.75

Side of Avocado

Side De Platanos (3)

$2.75

Tostadas Solas

$1.95

Side of Chips

Tostadas con Frijoles

$3.95

Chips with a Side of Beans

Ice Bag

Bolsa Hielo

$1.00Out of stock

La Carreta

Galletas Diana Vanilla

$3.25

Salvadoran Wafer Cookies Vanilla Filling

Galletas Diana Fresa

$3.25

Salvadoran Wafer Cookies Strawberry Filling

Lil Librito 1

$9.99

Lil Librito 2

$17.99

Lil Librito 3

$24.99

Juguete Salvadoreno

$2.50

Dulce Atado

$3.50

Loteria Salvadorena

$24.00

Nances En Almibar

$6.99Out of stock

Achiote Bote 8 oz

$3.99

KolaChampan 2 Litros- To Go Only

$4.50Out of stock

Cebada Polvo Bolsa

$3.50

Relajó Bolsa

$3.25

Chocolate Salvadoreño Paquete

$4.95

Diana Platanitos

$3.25Out of stock

Diana Nacho

$3.25

Galleta Sola

$1.50

Diana Palitos (Cornsticks)

$3.25Out of stock

Tiki Soda-TOGO Only

$4.99

Zambos

$4.25

Alborotos

$5.95

Semita de Pina

$3.25

Margaritas Paquete

$5.00

Semita Pacha Large Size

$10.00

Pan Salvadoreno

$5.00

Jalisco Chile

$2.95

Peperecha

$2.00

Merchandise

I Love Pupusas T-Shirt Ask Size First *

$20.00

Pupusa Princess TShirt

$20.00Out of stock

Pupusas Princess Apron

$10.00

I Love Pupusas Hat

$12.00

I Love Pupusas Mask

$12.00Out of stock

Vestido Tipico

$25.00

Tortillera

$10.00

Vegan Restaurant Week

Vegan Breakfast Week

$15.00

Potatoes cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and served with casamiento rice (rice cooked with beans), side of refried beans, plantains and choice of 2 handmade corn tortillas or vegan Pupusa

2 Pupusa Vegan Week Combo

$20.00

Vegan Week Chile Relleno Dinner

$44.00

Bebidas

Soda de Vidrio

Tiki Pequena

$3.50Out of stock

Kola Champan

$3.50

Salvadoran cream flavored soda

Té Helado

$3.50

Iced Tea

Jugo de Naranja

$3.50

Bottled Orange or Apple Juice

Chocolate Caliente

$3.25

Regular hot chocolate

Chocolate Salvadoreño

$4.25

Salvadoran real cacao (chocolate)

Café Regular

$2.95

Regular Coffee

Café Listo

$3.25

Salvadoran brand coffee

Leche con Cafe Salvadoreno

$4.25

Latte with Salvadoran brand coffee

Soda Lata

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.75

Kids Juice

$1.50

Leche Caliente

$2.75

Steamed Milk

Vaso de Agua

Cup of Water

Soda Banana Tropical

$3.50Out of stock

Banana flavored Honduran brand soda

Soda Tropical Uva

$3.50Out of stock

Honduran brand grape flavored soda

Soda Plastic Bottle Dr Pepper

$1.99

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$3.50+

Tamarindo

$3.50+

Ensalada de Frutas

$3.50+

Limonada

$3.50+

Jamaica

$3.50+

Appetizers

Appetizers

2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)

$8.95

2 Corn Tamales (with Cream)

2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)

$7.95

2 Corn Tamales (No Cream)

3 Tamales Combo

$11.95

3 Tamales Combo Choose 3

Combinacion Salvadoreña

$20.95

Salvadoran Sampler includes choice of 2 Pupusas, 1 tamal, 2 savory empanadas, 1 dessert plantain empanada, fried pieces of yuca (cassava) Plantain empanadas subject to availability - if they are out of stock will be replaced w sweet fried plantain slices

Guacamole Salvadoreño

$8.95

Salvadoran Style Guacamole -Hardboiled egg diced mixed with avocado

Nachos de Carne Asada

$13.95

Carne Asada Nachos served with grilled steak, melted cheese, beans, jalapeños,

Pan Relleno

$12.95

Salvadoran subway style sandwich Chicken stewed with a mix of spices, served in a French roll with a savory sauce to pour over or dip your sub sandwich in

Pastelitos

Pastelitos

$7.95

Savory Empanadas filled inside with either ground beef or potato and cheese

Platano Frito con Crema

$7.95

Fried Plantain served with Salvadoran cream for dipping

Platano Fritos con Frijoles

$7.95

Fried plantain with refried beans for dipping

Platano SOLO

$6.95

Fried plantain ONLY

Platanos Fritos con Todo

$8.95

Fried plantain with Salvadoran cream and refried beans for dipping.

Sandwich de Pollo

$7.50

Salvadoran shredded chicken sandwich

Tamales

Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves Chicken Chipilin and Cheese (Leafy green vegetable and cheese) Beans

Tostada de Platano Verde

$6.95

Green Plantain Chips

Yuca

$9.50

Fried Yuca (Cassava)

Pupusas

Pupusas are handmade corn tortillas stuffed inside with choice of meat, vegetarian or vegan filling.
2 Pupusa Combo

2 Pupusa Combo

$12.95

Choice of 2 Pupusas and Two Sides Please choose which two pupusas and the two sides.

3 Pupusa Combo

3 Pupusa Combo

$12.95

Choice of 3 Pupusas and Two Sides Please choose the 3 pupusas and the 2 sides.

3 Pupusas Fuego Combo

3 Pupusas Fuego Combo

$14.95

Choice of 3 Pupusas with Jalapeño in each for added heat, choose two sides

Take-Out Packets

20 Pupusas/Tamales

$59.99

Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total) Grilled steak, shrimp and chicken there is a limit of 5 of each in each package, please list in the instructions below how many of each type of Pupusas you would like in your package,

15 Pupusas/Tamales

$52.99

Family Pack of 15 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 15 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 3 types total) Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Please list in the instructions what type of Pupusas you would like in your package

15 Pupusas Family Meal

$62.99

Family Pack of 15 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 15 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 3 types total) Grilled steak , chicken and shrimp there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz Beans

20 Pupusas Family Meal

$69.99

Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total) Chicken, Grilled steak and shrimp, there is a limit of 5 of each in each package Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans

Carne Asada Familiar

$79.99

Grilled steak includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Pollo Asado Familiar

$79.99

Grilled chicken includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Carne Guisada Familiar

$79.99Out of stock

Stewed beef includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Bistek Encebollado Familiar

$79.99

Onion smothered beef steak includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Pollo Encebollado Familiar

$79.99

Onion smothered chicken breast filet includes 32 oz rice and 32 oz beans with tortillas (4-6 people)

Vegan Food

VEGANOS-Calabazas Guisadas

$14.50

Stewed Calabazas served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

VEGANO-Chile Relleno

$17.95

Vegan Chile Relleno filled inside with vegan meat, rice, vegan cheese, rice, beans and a handmade corn tortilla.

VEGANO- Platano Frito Con Frijoles

$7.50

Fried Plantains Slices with beans

VEGANO-Tamales Pisques

$4.75

Salvadoran style tamal Filled inside with refried beans

VEGANO-Empanadas de Frijol

$6.95Out of stock

Plantain Empanadas filled with refried beans

Combo Vegano 2 Items

$13.95

2 Vegan Pupusa Combo served with rice and beans Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese

Combo Vegano 3 Items

$15.95

3 Vegan Pupusa Combo served with rice and beans Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese

A La Carte Pupusas Veganas

$5.95

Pupusas made with choice of filling and vegan cheese

VEGANO- Orden de Tamales de Elotes con Frijoles

$8.50

Vegan Salvadoran Breakfast

$13.95

Sautéed potatoes mixed veggies (onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers) served with plantain slices, casamiento (rice and beans cooked together) refried beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Vegan Al Pastor Street Taco Plate

$12.95

Vegan Asada Street Taco Plate

$12.95

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$15.95

Chicken Soup with Chipilin (Leafy Green Vegetable native to Central America region) with carrots, potatoes served with fried chicken on the side with two handmade corn tortillas and side of rice.

Sopa de Res

$15.95Out of stock

Salvadoran Beef Bone soup with Chipilin (Leafy Green Vegetable Native from El Salvador) with carrots, cabbage, squash, green beans served with two hand made corn tortillas.

Sopa de Pata/Mondongo

$15.95

Beef Feet and Tripe Soup with calabaza (squash), yuca, served with two hand made corn tortillas.

Mariscada

$21.95

Salvadoran style seafood soup (shrimp, catfish, mussels) with coconut milk, calabaza (squash) and served with two hand made corn tortillas.

Sopa Gallina India

$20.95Out of stock

Hen Soup served with two handmade corn tortillas and side of rice.

Seafood

Camarones Aguachile

$19.50

Aguachile Shrimp (shrimp cooked with jalapeño juice) SPICY

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.50

Creamy Garlic Shrimp served with refried beans, rice and two hand made corn tortillas.

Ceviche de Camarones

$20.95

Shrimp Ceviche served with slices of avocado and grilled shrimp

Camarones Rancheros

$19.50

Shrimp stewed with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mild salsa served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Filete Asado

$18.95

Grilled Tilapia Filets served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Mojarra Frita

$19.50

Whole fried tilapia served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Tacos

Mini Street Tacos Plate Carne Asada

$11.95

Mini Street Tacos Plate Al Pastor

$11.95

Salads

Salads

Trio Ensalada

$18.95

Grilled steak, shrimp, and chicken salad served with in house "cipote" dressing

Ensalada de Pollo Asado

$14.95

Grilled chicken salad served with in house "cipote" dressing

Ensalada de Carne Asada

$15.50

Grilled steak salad served with in house "cipote" dressing

Ensalada de Camarones Asados

$15.95

Grilled shrimp salad served with in house "cipote" dressing

Traditional Entrees

Traditional Entrees

Lengua de Res Guisada

$15.95

Stewed Beef Tongue served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Bistec Encebollado

$15.95

Onion Smothered Beef Steak served with rice,beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$15.75

Chile Relleno stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, carrots served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Arroz a la Valenciana

$15.75

Valencian Style rice cooked with shrimp, chicken served with beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Salpicon con Sopa

$15.95

Minced beef, radish, onion served with beef soup, side of rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Asada con Casamiento

$18.50

Grilled steak served with casamiento (rice and beans cooked together), beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Fajita Trio

$21.50

Fajita Trio - steak, chicken and shrimp served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Pollo Encebollado

$15.95

Onion smothered chicken served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño

$16.50

Honduran style fried chicken served with lime pickled slaw, green plantain chips, salsa, queso cotija, salsa and two hand made corn tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$15.95

Grilled chicken served with rice, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Carne Guisada

$15.95

Stewed beef served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Churrasco Salvadoreño

$24.95

Salvadoran "Churrasco"/Grilled" plate comes with grilled steak, shrimp, Salvadoran chorizo served with casamiento (rice/beans cooked together), plantain slices and two hand made corn tortillas.

Traditional Breakfast

Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos

$13.95

Two eggs scrambled with Salvadoran sausage, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with casamiento rice (rice/beans) and slice of queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.

Carne Desebrada con Huevos Revueltos

$13.95

Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with casamiento rice (rice/beans) and slice of queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.

Papas con Huevos Revueltos

$13.50

Two eggs scrambled with diced potatoes, bell peppers, tomato and onions served with beans and side of Salvadoran Crema fresco and two hand made corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

Two fried eggs (specify sunny side up, over easy or hard) with a "Ranchero Salsa" to pour over the eggs served with fresh cheese (queso fresco), side of Salvadoran Crema, beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos

$13.50

Two eggs scrambled with bell peppers, tomato and onions served with beans, side of Salvadoran Crema with a whole fried plantain and two hand made corn tortillas.

Choripan Salvadoreno

$12.95Out of stock

Salvadoran breakfast sandwich -scrambled eggs with Salvadoran sausage, plantains slices, beans, Salvadoran Crema, served with plantain slices and beans, and Salvadoran Crema.

Salvi Breakfast Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

La Madrugadora Pupusa Skillet

$13.95Out of stock

Salvadoran skillet - Ranchero style eggs with one pupusa - served with side of casamiento (rice/beans) side of queso fresco and one pupusa.

Desserts

Quesadilla de Arroz y Queso

$4.75

Salvadoran pastry made with flour, rice and cheese.

Empanadas de Platano con Manjar Blanco

$6.75

Plantain empanadas filled inside with sweet custard filling.

Empanadas de Platano de Frijoles

$6.50

Plantain empanadas filled inside with bean filling.

Nuegados de Yuca con Miel

$6.75

Yuca hush puppies served with in hose made sugar cane syrup.

Atol

$7.75

Hot chowder drink Ground corn or Pineapple

Flan

$4.95

Caramel Flan

Nieve con Chocolate ó Fresa

$4.95Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae with Chocolate or Strawberry Syrup

Charamusca

$3.75Out of stock

Frozen flavored treats

ChocoBanano

$3.75Out of stock

Frozen chocolate covered banana.

Torrejas

$9.95Out of stock

Extra sides

Side de Carne de Res

$5.75Out of stock

Side of Beef (for Beef Soup, Machaca, or Grilled Asada) - Please specify upon ordering in instructions

Side de Chicharrón Frito

$5.25

Fried Pork Pieces

Side de Pollo Asado

$7.25

Side of Grilled Chicken

Side de Carne Asada

$7.75

Side of Grilled Steak (Carne Asada)

Side de Chile Rellenos Solo

$8.95

Side of Chiller Relleno (Chile stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, carrots, and cheese)

Side de Camarones Asados

$7.75

Side of Grilled Shrimp

Side of Un Huevo

$2.75

Single egg

Side de Chorizo Solo

$4.75

Side Salvadoran Chorizo (Sausage)

Side of Extra Tortillas

$2.50

Side of Extra Tortillas (2)

Side de Chicken Tenders Solos

$4.25

Side of Chicken Tenders Solos

Papas Fritas/French Fries

$4.25

Side of French fries

Side de Tostada de Platano Verde

$5.75Out of stock

Side of Plantain Chips

Side de Chimól

$2.75

Side of Chimol (Pico de Gallo)

Spaghetti (solo)

$4.25

Side of Spaghetti

Side de Crema

$3.50+

Salvadoran Crema

Side de Arroz

$3.50+

Side of Rice

Side de Frijoles

$3.50+

Side of Beans

Side de Curtido

$3.00+

Extra Curtido (Pickled Slaw)

Side de Salsa

$3.50+

Extra Salsa

Side de 2 Huevos

$4.50

Side 2 Eggs Any Style

Side Jalapeños Asados

$3.50

Grilled Jalapeños (2)

Tostadas Solas

$2.95

Side of Chips

Tostadas con Frijoles

$4.95

Chips with a Side of Beans

Side Queso Fresco

$3.50

Side of Queso Fresco (Soft Cheese)

Side Casamiento

$3.50

Side of Casamiento "Marriage" of Rice and Beans cooked together

Side Aguacate

$3.50

Side of Avocado

Bolsa de Tajadas de Platanos

$5.50Out of stock

Bag of Plantain Chips

Side Frijoles

$3.50

Side of Beans

Side Arroz

$3.50

Side of Arroz

Kids Meal

Pupusa

$8.95

Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Spaghetti

$8.95

Mac-N-Cheese

$8.95

Pavo Especial

Pan Relleno De Pavo

$13.95Out of stock

Salvadoran Turkey Subway Style Sandwich

Pavo Cena

$13.95Out of stock

Salvadoran Turkey Dinner Plate

La Carreta

Galletas Diana Vanilla

$4.25

Salvadoran Wafer Cookies Vanilla Filling

Galletas Diana Fresa

$4.25

Salvadoran Wafer Cookies Strawberry Filling

Diana Caramel Curl

$4.00

Salvadoran Cheese Flavored Corn Puffs

Diana Yuca Chips

$4.25Out of stock

Salporinas

$6.00Out of stock

Salvadoran cookies

Zambos

$5.00Out of stock

Honduran brand plantain chips

Diana Hot Curl

$4.00

Salvadoran Spicy Cheese Flavored Corn Puffs

Queso Petacones

$9.50Out of stock

Salvadoran cheese

Frijol Seda

$7.00Out of stock

Salvadoran Red Silk Beans

Tortrix

$4.25Out of stock

Salvadoran corn chips

Lil Librito 1

$10.99

6 Pack Centro America Beer

$19.00Out of stock

Cafe Listo

$8.00Out of stock

MASK

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burritos

Salvi-Burrito choice of eggs scrambled with veggies (desebrada, chorizo or potatoes) with plantains, casamiento, crema y queso fresco wrapped in a flour tortilla.

SalviRito Chorizo

$13.95

SalviRito Papas

$13.95Out of stock

SalviRito Huevos Revueltos

$13.95Out of stock

Bebidas

20 oz Iced Tea

$3.95

32 OZ Iced Tea

$4.50

Jugo de Naranja

$3.95

Soda de Botella Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Soda de Lata Diet Coke

$1.50

Kola Champan

$4.50

Chocolate Caliente

$4.25

Chocolate Salvadoreno

$5.25Out of stock

Café Regular

$3.95Out of stock

Café Listo

$4.25

Café Salvadoreño con Leche

$5.25

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$4.25+

Tamarindo

$4.25+

Ensalada de Frutas

$4.25+

Limonada

$4.25+

Jamaica

$4.25+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8911 N Central Ave, Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Directions

Gallery
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

