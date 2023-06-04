- Home
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
5406 Hampton Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63109
Popular Items
House Salad
Fresh Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with provolone, black olives, red onion and parmesan with a tomato and pepperoncini
Fried Mushrooms
Crispy mushrooms fried to perfection, topped with Romano and served with a side of Ranch
BBQ Burger
Our burger topped with, American cheese, onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce
Main Menu
Appetizers
Sample Platter
Fried pickles, toasted ravioli, mozzarella sticks and fried mushrooms.
Chicken Wings
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
Boneless Wings
Crispy, delicious boneless wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
Chicken Tenders
5 Crispy chicken tenders served with a side of Ranch
Cheese Garlic Bread
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
Toasted Raviolis
A STL fan favorite, topped with Romano cheese and served with a side of marinara
Fried Mushrooms
Crispy mushrooms fried to perfection, topped with Romano and served with a side of Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy, golden, perfectly fried mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara
Potato Skins
Potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, provolone, bacon bit served with a side of sour cream
Loaded French Fries
Crispy, golden fries topped with provolone, cheddar cheese, bacon bits served with a side of Ranch
Onion Rings
Crispy, golden onion rings
Homemade Chips
Crispy, house-made potato chips
French Fries
Golden, crispy fries
Fried Pickles
Salads
House Salad
Fresh Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with provolone, black olives, red onion and parmesan with a tomato and pepperoncini
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Romano, parmesan, Caesar dressing and croutons
Chef Salad
Fresh Iceberg lettuce and romaine, topped with Romano, provolone, ham, salami and tomato and pepperoncini
Italian Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed with parmesan, artichokes, pimentos, red onion and our house dressing
Dinner Salad
Fresh Iceberg lettuce and romaine, topped with Romano, provolone and tomato and pepperoncini
Half House Salad
Half of our house salad
Half Caesar Salad
Half of our Caesar salad
Half Chef Salad
Half of our chef salad
Half Italian Salad
Half of our Italian salad
Half Dinner Salad
Half of our dinner salad
STL Pizza
12" STL BYO
Thin and crispy crust, choose your own toppings
12" STL STL Original Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon
12" STL CHI Original Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with chicken, spinach, tomato and bacon
12" STL BBQ Chicken
Thin and crispy crust, starts with tangy BBQ sauce and then topped with chicken, red onion, bacon and a mix of provolone and mozzarella
12" STL Buffalo Chicken
Thin and crispy crust, starts with buffalo sauce and then topped with chicken, bacon, mix of provolone and mozzarella
12" STL Veggie Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato
12" STL Meat Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon
12" STL Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, STL cheese blend, chicken, bacon, spinach
14" STL BYO
Thin and crispy crust, choose your own toppings
14" STL STL Original Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon
14" STL CHI Original Deluxe
14" STL BBQ Chicken
Thin and crispy crust, starts with tangy BBQ sauce and then topped with chicken, red onion, bacon and a mix of provolone and mozzarella
14" STL Buffalo Chicken
Thin and crispy crust, starts with buffalo sauce and then topped with chicken, bacon, mix of provolone and mozzarella
14" STL Veggie Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato
14" STL Meat Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon
14" STL Chicken Alfredo Pizza
16" STL BYO
Thin and crispy crust, choose your own toppings
16" STL STL Original Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon
16" STL CHI Original Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with chicken, spinach, tomato and bacon
16" STL BBQ Chicken Pizza
Thin and crispy crust, starts with tangy BBQ sauce and then topped with chicken, red onion, bacon and a mix of provolone and mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken
Thin and crispy crust, starts with buffalo sauce and then topped with chicken, bacon, mix of provolone and mozzarella
16" STL Veggie Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato
16" STL Meat Deluxe
Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon
16" STL Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, STL cheese blend, chicken, bacon, spinach
CHI Pizza
10" CHI BYO
You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
10" CHI STL Orginal Deluxe
Thick deep dish crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
10" CHI CHI Original Deluxe
Thick deep dish crust, topped with chicken, spinach, tomato and bacon. You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
10" CHI Veggie Deluxe
Thick deep dish crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
10" CHI Meat Deluxe
Thick deep dish crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
10" CHI Spaghetti Meatball B.O.B
Spaghetti and meatballs, tomato sauce, topped with STL cheese blend
14" CHI BYO
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
14" CHI STL Original Deluxe
Thick deep dish crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
14" CHI CHI Original Deluxe
Thick deep dish crust, topped with chicken, spinach, tomato and bacon
14' CHI Veggie Deluxe
Thick deep dish crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
14" CHI Meat Deluxe
Thick deep dish crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
14" CHI Spaghetti & Meatball B.O.B
Spaghetti and meatballs, tomato sauce, topped with STL cheese blend You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.
Calzone
Stromboli
Entrees
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Fresh fettucine, cooked to perfection topped with grilled chicken, homemade alfredo sauce and parmesan
Chicken Giorgio
Breaded chicken breast topped with homemade alfredo sauce and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Parmesan Entree
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan. Served with your choice of pasta
Fettucine Alfredo
Fresh fettucine, cooked to perfection topped with homemade alfredo sauce
Pasta Prima Vera
Fresh mushroom, onion and spinach sautéed with alfredo sauce pored over fettucine
Spaghetti and Marinara
Fresh spaghetti, cooked to perfection topped with marinara and parmesan
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Fresh spaghetti, cooked to perfection topped with homemade meatballs, marinara and parmesan
Burgers
Louie Classic
Our burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles
Philly Burger
Our burger topped with provolone, grilled onions and green peppers
Mushrom Burger
Our burger topped with melted swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms
Jalapeno Burger
Our burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, with spicy ranch on the side
Soft Cheddar Cheese Bacon Burger
Our burger topped with soft cheddar, bacon, lettuce tomato, onion and pickles
BBQ Burger
Our burger topped with, American cheese, onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce
Beyond Burger
Sandwiches
Side
Specials
$28 Bundle Special
$10 Large STL Cheese
$5 OFF Large STL Veggie Deluxe
$5 OFF Large STL Meat Deluxe
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Salvage your day at the Salvage Yard Bar and Grill!
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109