Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5406 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Fresh Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with provolone, black olives, red onion and parmesan with a tomato and pepperoncini

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Crispy mushrooms fried to perfection, topped with Romano and served with a side of Ranch

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$11.00

Our burger topped with, American cheese, onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce

Main Menu

Appetizers

Sample Platter

$19.00

Fried pickles, toasted ravioli, mozzarella sticks and fried mushrooms.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Crispy, delicious boneless wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

5 Crispy chicken tenders served with a side of Ranch

Cheese Garlic Bread

Cheese Garlic Bread

$5.00

Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara

Toasted Raviolis

Toasted Raviolis

$8.00

A STL fan favorite, topped with Romano cheese and served with a side of marinara

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Crispy mushrooms fried to perfection, topped with Romano and served with a side of Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Crispy, golden, perfectly fried mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.00

Potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, provolone, bacon bit served with a side of sour cream

Loaded French Fries

Loaded French Fries

$8.00

Crispy, golden fries topped with provolone, cheddar cheese, bacon bits served with a side of Ranch

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Crispy, golden onion rings

Homemade Chips

Homemade Chips

$7.00

Crispy, house-made potato chips

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Golden, crispy fries

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Fresh Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with provolone, black olives, red onion and parmesan with a tomato and pepperoncini

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Romano, parmesan, Caesar dressing and croutons

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Fresh Iceberg lettuce and romaine, topped with Romano, provolone, ham, salami and tomato and pepperoncini

Italian Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed with parmesan, artichokes, pimentos, red onion and our house dressing

Dinner Salad

$8.00

Fresh Iceberg lettuce and romaine, topped with Romano, provolone and tomato and pepperoncini

Half House Salad

Half House Salad

$4.50

Half of our house salad

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$4.50

Half of our Caesar salad

Half Chef Salad

Half Chef Salad

$5.00

Half of our chef salad

Half Italian Salad

$5.00

Half of our Italian salad

Half Dinner Salad

$4.50

Half of our dinner salad

STL Pizza

Thin and crispy crust

12" STL BYO

$12.00

Thin and crispy crust, choose your own toppings

12" STL STL Original Deluxe

12" STL STL Original Deluxe

$17.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon

12" STL CHI Original Deluxe

$17.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with chicken, spinach, tomato and bacon

12" STL BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Thin and crispy crust, starts with tangy BBQ sauce and then topped with chicken, red onion, bacon and a mix of provolone and mozzarella

12" STL Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Thin and crispy crust, starts with buffalo sauce and then topped with chicken, bacon, mix of provolone and mozzarella

12" STL Veggie Deluxe

12" STL Veggie Deluxe

$17.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato

12" STL Meat Deluxe

12" STL Meat Deluxe

$17.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon

12" STL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, STL cheese blend, chicken, bacon, spinach

14" STL BYO

$14.00

Thin and crispy crust, choose your own toppings

14" STL STL Original Deluxe

14" STL STL Original Deluxe

$21.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon

14" STL CHI Original Deluxe

$21.00

14" STL BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Thin and crispy crust, starts with tangy BBQ sauce and then topped with chicken, red onion, bacon and a mix of provolone and mozzarella

14" STL Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Thin and crispy crust, starts with buffalo sauce and then topped with chicken, bacon, mix of provolone and mozzarella

14" STL Veggie Deluxe

14" STL Veggie Deluxe

$21.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato

14" STL Meat Deluxe

14" STL Meat Deluxe

$21.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon

14" STL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

16" STL BYO

$16.00

Thin and crispy crust, choose your own toppings

16" STL STL Original Deluxe

16" STL STL Original Deluxe

$25.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon

16" STL CHI Original Deluxe

$25.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with chicken, spinach, tomato and bacon

16" STL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Thin and crispy crust, starts with tangy BBQ sauce and then topped with chicken, red onion, bacon and a mix of provolone and mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Thin and crispy crust, starts with buffalo sauce and then topped with chicken, bacon, mix of provolone and mozzarella

16" STL Veggie Deluxe

16" STL Veggie Deluxe

$25.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato

16" STL Meat Deluxe

16" STL Meat Deluxe

$25.00

Thin and crispy crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon

16" STL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.00

Alfredo Sauce, STL cheese blend, chicken, bacon, spinach

CHI Pizza

You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style. B.O.B. style is a perfect mix between Chicago and St. Louis style pizza. Starts with the Chicago crust, our St. Louis style sauce, your choice of topping and topped with our St. Louis style cheese.
10" CHI BYO

10" CHI BYO

$14.00

You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

10" CHI STL Orginal Deluxe

$20.00

Thick deep dish crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

10" CHI CHI Original Deluxe

$20.00

Thick deep dish crust, topped with chicken, spinach, tomato and bacon. You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

10" CHI Veggie Deluxe

$20.00

Thick deep dish crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

10" CHI Meat Deluxe

$20.00

Thick deep dish crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

10" CHI Spaghetti Meatball B.O.B

$20.00

Spaghetti and meatballs, tomato sauce, topped with STL cheese blend

14" CHI BYO

14" CHI BYO

$19.00

Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

14" CHI STL Original Deluxe

$25.00

Thick deep dish crust, topped with sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper and bacon You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

14" CHI CHI Original Deluxe

$25.00

Thick deep dish crust, topped with chicken, spinach, tomato and bacon

14' CHI Veggie Deluxe

$25.00

Thick deep dish crust, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and tomato You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

14" CHI Meat Deluxe

$25.00

Thick deep dish crust, topped with sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

14" CHI Spaghetti & Meatball B.O.B

$25.00

Spaghetti and meatballs, tomato sauce, topped with STL cheese blend You can customize ANY of our Chicago style pizzas! You have the options do the Chicago style sauce on top, Chicago style sauce on bottom or B.O.B style.

Calzone

Homemade light and fluffy dough, our Chicago pizza sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella
Calzone

Calzone

$11.00

Stromboli

Homemade light and fluffy dough, mozzarella, with a garlic butter rub and pizza spice blend
Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.00

Entrees

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$13.00

Fresh fettucine, cooked to perfection topped with grilled chicken, homemade alfredo sauce and parmesan

Chicken Giorgio

Chicken Giorgio

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with homemade alfredo sauce and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan. Served with your choice of pasta

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$11.00

Fresh fettucine, cooked to perfection topped with homemade alfredo sauce

Pasta Prima Vera

$13.00

Fresh mushroom, onion and spinach sautéed with alfredo sauce pored over fettucine

Spaghetti and Marinara

Spaghetti and Marinara

$10.00

Fresh spaghetti, cooked to perfection topped with marinara and parmesan

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.00

Fresh spaghetti, cooked to perfection topped with homemade meatballs, marinara and parmesan

Burgers

1/2 pound fresh ground charbroiled chuck

Louie Classic

$11.00

Our burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles

Philly Burger

$12.00

Our burger topped with provolone, grilled onions and green peppers

Mushrom Burger

$12.00

Our burger topped with melted swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms

Jalapeno Burger

$11.00

Our burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, with spicy ranch on the side

Soft Cheddar Cheese Bacon Burger

$12.00

Our burger topped with soft cheddar, bacon, lettuce tomato, onion and pickles

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$11.00

Our burger topped with, American cheese, onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Hollowed out hoagie bread with homemade meatballs topped with marinara, provolone and parmesan

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$2.49

Tiramisu

$7.00

Side

Fries

$3.00

Crispy, golden frenchfries

Chips

$6.00

Crispy, golden house-made potato chips

Onion Rings

$7.00

Specials

$28 Bundle Special

BUNDLE SPECIAL

$28.00

$10 Large STL Cheese

Large STL Cheese

$10.00

$5 OFF Large STL Veggie Deluxe

Large STL Veggie Deluxe

$16.00

$5 OFF Large STL Meat Deluxe

Large STL Meat Deluxe

$16.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Redbull

$3.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Togo Drinks

12oz Can

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Salvage your day at the Salvage Yard Bar and Grill!

Website

Location

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109

Directions

Gallery
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pietro's
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Watson Rd Saint Louis, MO 63109
View restaurantnext
Bootleggin' Bob's - 3457 Morganford Rd 304
orange starNo Reviews
3457 Morganford Rd 304 St Louis, MO 63116
View restaurantnext
The Dam
orange starNo Reviews
3173 Morganford Rd Saint Louis, MO 63116
View restaurantnext
Bartolino's Osteria - Hampton
orange starNo Reviews
2103 Sulphur Avenue St. Louis, MO 63139
View restaurantnext
The Blue Duck
orange star4.4 • 1,188
2661 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria da Gloria
orange star5.0 • 19
2024 Marconi Ave St. Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Soulard
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Tower Grove East
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Lafayette Square
review star
No reviews yet
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
review star
No reviews yet
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
The Hill
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston