Salvation Pizza - Domain

At Salvation Pizza, we believe in community. We believe in giving friends and family a place to gather and make memories that last for years to come. There’s something about pizza that brings folks together like no other food. Perhaps it’s simply the act of sharing a pie with the people we care about most. We think a superior pizza has something to do with it too! We serve New Haven-style pizza, known for a thin, hand-pounded crust with its distinctive snap and crunch. By using traditional techniques, preparing our dough daily from scratch, and sourcing the freshest ingredients, we craft the highest quality pizzas.

