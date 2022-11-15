Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salvation Pizza - Rainey

No reviews yet

51 Rainey Street

#130

Austin, TX 78701

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Large Pizza
14" Small Pizza
Boneless Wings

Small Pizzas

14" Small Pizza

$18.00

8 slices

14" Gluten Free Cauliflower

$22.00

8 slices

Small Barbecue

$25.00

Choice of house-smoked pulled pork or chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro and fresh jalapeños

Small Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, crumble blue cheese, red onion and celery relish

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Olive oil and garlic with grilled chicken, bacon, red onion and diced tomato. Drizzled with house-made ranch

Small Margherita

$23.00

An Italian classic with fresh mozzarella, garlic and basil

Small Prosciutto & Goat Cheese

$27.00

Garlic cream sauce, prosciutto, caramelized onion and goat cheese. Finished with lemon balsamic drizzle and arugula

Small Spicy Hawaiian

$24.00

Pineapple habanero sauce with Canadian bacon, red onion and fresh pineapple

Small Supreme

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, white onion, mushroom with bell pepper and black olive

Small The Greek

$26.00

Spinach, red onion, Kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, bell pepper and feta

Small Truffle Spinach Mushroom

$26.00

Olive oil and fresh garlic with baby spinach, roasted mushroom and goat cheese. Finished with truffle oil

Large Pizzas

Choice of house-smoked pulled pork or chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro and fresh jalapeños

18" Large Pizza

$22.00

12 slices

Large Barbecue

$32.00

Large Buffalo Chicken

$32.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, crumble blue cheese, red onion and celery relish

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$32.00

Olive oil and garlic with grilled chicken, bacon, red onion and diced tomato. Drizzled with house-made ranch

Large Margherita

$30.00

An Italian classic with fresh mozzarella, garlic and basil

Large Proscuitto & Goat Cheese

$34.00

Garlic cream sauce, prosciutto, caramelized onion and goat cheese. Finished with lemon balsamic drizzle and arugula

Large Spicy Hawaiian

$31.00

Pineapple habanero sauce with Canadian bacon, red onion and fresh pineapple

Large Supreme

$33.00

Pepperoni, sausage, white onion, mushroom with bell pepper and black olive

Large The Greek

$33.00

Spinach, red onion, Kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, bell pepper and feta

Large Truffle Spinach Mushroom

$33.00

Olive oil and fresh garlic with baby spinach, roasted mushroom and goat cheese. Finished with truffle oil

Calzone/Stromboli

Calzone

$13.00

Garlic-herb ricotta & mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of marinara

Stromboli

$13.00

Your choice of two toppings with mozzarella. Served with marinara

Appetizers

12 Smoked Wings

$23.00

Crispy, chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

12 Traditional Wings

$23.00

Crispy, chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

6 Smoked Wings

$15.00

Crispy, chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

6 Traditional Wings

$15.00

Crispy, chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Arancini

$12.00

Risotto balls stuffed with mozarella and deep fried. Served with spicy ranch and marinara

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Crispy, chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese

Brushetta

$12.00

Ricotta cheese and toasted crostini, topped with Roma tomato, garlic and fresh basil

Caramelized Onion Dip

$11.00

An array of onions in a creamy dip, served with kettle chips

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella breaded, deep fried, served with marinara

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Italian bread loaded with garlic butter and topped with asiago. Served with marinara

Garlic Pommes Frites

$10.00

Fresh-cut shoestring fries, sprinkled with garlic and parmesan. Garnished with parsley, served with spicy ranch

Meatballs

$13.00

Housemade meatballs & marinara sprinkled with Asiago cheese. Served with garlic crostini

Pickles & Peppers

$12.00

Sliced dill pickes and cherry peppers deep fried. Served with spicy ranch

Pizza Rolls

$12.00

Three house-made pepperoni rolls served with marinara

Salads

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan.

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, crutons and parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, crutons and parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing

Mixed Green

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan.

Greek

$15.00

Mixed greens, romaine, feta, Kalamata olive, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper and red onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette

Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil & balsamic reduction

Cobb

$15.00

Romaine, bacon, red onion and tomato with avocado and hard- boiled egg. Served with blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$17.00

Three sliders with house-smoked pork topped with spicy slaw. Served with shoestring fries

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$17.00

Three crispy chicken sliders tossed in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles. Served with shoestring fries

Jammin' Burger Sliders

$18.00

Three burger sliders topped with provolone, bacon jam and burger sauce. Served with shoestring fries

Meatball Sliders

$17.00

Three sliders with house-made meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with shoestring fries

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Sliders

$17.00

Three crispy chicken sliders topped with provolone, BBQ sauce, red onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with shoestring fries

Pastas

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Chicken breast lemon, caper, white wine and parmesan over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic crostini

Salvation Carbonara

$17.00

Spaghetti tossed with bacon, peas and a creamy parmesan sauce. Served with a side salad and garlic crostini

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

House-made meatballs and marinara, served a side salad with garlic crostini

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta in a truffle cream sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan and asiago cheeses.

Desserts

Cannoli

$9.00

Two pastries with traditional marscarpone and ricotta filling, chocolate drizzle and mini chocolate chips

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Three cookies, hand-made with bittersweet chocolate bites

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Rocky Road Brownie

$10.00

Sides

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Bottle

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
At Salvation Pizza, we believe in community. We believe in giving friends and family a place to gather and make memories that last for years to come. There’s something about pizza that brings folks together like no other food. Perhaps it’s simply the act of sharing a pie with the people we care about most. We think a superior pizza has something to do with it too! We serve New Haven-style pizza, known for a thin, hand-pounded crust with its distinctive snap and crunch. By using traditional techniques, preparing our dough daily from scratch, and sourcing the freshest ingredients, we craft the highest quality pizzas.

51 Rainey Street, #130, Austin, TX 78701

