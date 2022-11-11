Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano 20 union street

review star

No reviews yet

20 Union Street

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Display items

Italian Wine Basket

Italian Wine Basket

$100.00

Italian Basket contain, Panettone bread, Taralli (Italian Cracker) and your wine choice.

Italian Oil Basket

Italian Oil Basket

$140.00

Italian Basket contain, Panettone bread, Taralli (Italian Cracker) and Umbria Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Umbria Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Umbria Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$70.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil D.O.P Umbria - Colli Assisi - Spoleto Serving size 1Tbsp. (15ml) - 120 Calories

Panettone Classico 750g

Panettone Classico 750g

$45.00

Panettone is more a bread than a cake, its sweet dough studded with candied fruits and raisins! 9 serving per container; serving size 1/9 (80g) 300 calories.

Panettone al Prosecco 900g

Panettone al Prosecco 900g

$50.00

Panettone with Prosecco 900g. 11 servings per container. Serving size 1/11 cake (80g). 300 Calories.

Panettone with chocolate drops and pear

Panettone with chocolate drops and pear

$50.00

Panettone with chocolate drops and cubes of pear candied. Serving size 1/9 cake (80g). Calories 320.

’16 Barolo, Castelletto, Gianni Gagliardo, Barolo, Italy

’16 Barolo, Castelletto, Gianni Gagliardo, Barolo, Italy

$300.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 Union Street, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nina's Dine-N-Dash - 61 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, MA, 02568
orange starNo Reviews
61 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Winston's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1 East Chop Drive Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar - 7 Nathan Ellis Highway, PO Box 797
orange star4.0 • 92
7 Nathan Ellis Highway North Falmouth, MA 02556
View restaurantnext
TrailsEnd Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
1 Greenside Way North Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Jetty Kitchen & Bar - 278 Ocean Street - Marshfield, MA 02050
orange starNo Reviews
278 Ocean Street Marshfield, MA 02050
View restaurantnext
The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
orange starNo Reviews
296 Parks Street Duxbury, MA 02332
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vineyard Haven

Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.1 • 274
22 Main St Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Pie Chicks
orange star5.0 • 1
395 State Rd. Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vineyard Haven
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston