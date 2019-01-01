Salvatore's Italian Grill Howland
2,994 Reviews
$$
8720 E Market Street
Warren, OH 44484
Popular Items
Specials - Howland
1 Lg (16") thin cheese + 12 wings
1 Lg (8 slice) thin pizza + 1 free topping & 12 wings.
2 Medium Thin Pizzas
2 - 14" inch (6 slice) thin pizzas. One free topping each.
Wings
Par baked & then flash fried to order gives our wings a great crispy texture and juicy flavor. Select a sauce or dry rub.
Hummus
Freshly made hummus topped with kalamata olives, olive oil & paprika. Served with sliced cucumbers and toasted flat bread.
Spinach Mushroom Scallops
Four large bay scallops with sautéed spinach and Shiitake mushroom in a oil & garlic sherry wine sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
Burrata Pugliese
Burrata cheese (fresh mozzarella with soft creamy center), roma tomato, sliced roasted peppers topped with grilled asparagus drizzled with oil and vinegar.
Sausage Pepper Polenta
Grilled polenta topped with rope sausage with mixed bell peppers and onion with marinara sauce
Parma Flatbread
Thin crust flatbread with fresh, mozzarella, seasoned roma tomato, arugula & shaved Italian prosciutto.
Grilled Octopus
Char grilled Spanish octopus on a bed of arugula drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.
Apple Salad
Spring mix topped with golden delicious apples, walnuts & crumbled goat cheese. Served with lemon vinaigrette.
Roasted Beet Salad
Spring mix, roasted beets, oranges, candied pecans, red onions, mozzarella cheese. Served with house made honey balsamic dressing.
Butternut Squash Salad
Iceberg lettuce, oven roasted butternut squash, roma tomato, red onions, julienne carrots, walnuts and goat cheese. Served with Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette. add chicken $ 4 add steak $5 add salmon $ 6
Caramel Apple Sangria
Pumpkin pie Martini
Pumkin Cheesecake
Sage Tortellini
penne siciliana
Sausage Hot Pepper Ciabatta
Bourbon Burger
Chicken Romano
Chicken breast sautéed with sun dried tomato, red peppers, spinach, oil and garlic cherry wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with capellini pasta
Mahi Mahi Pescatore
Blackened Walleye
8 oz Canadian walleye pan seared with blackening spices. Served with side of Italian greens & capellini marinara.
linguini scallops shrimp gusio
Beverage
Starters
Fried Calamari
Top seller! Fresh calamari rings & tentacles golden fried & served with our house-made marinara sauce.
Antipasto Italiano
Cured italian ham (prosciutto), salami, sun-dried tomatoes, hot peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, green olives, fresh mozzarella & provolone. Perfect for sharing!
App French Fry
Appetizer Trio
1 breaded mozzarella triangle, battered zucchini & battered mushrooms. Served with our house-made marinara sauce.
Aspargus Shrimp Gusio
Sauteed asparagus & shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh tomatoes.
Bruschetta Napolitana
Toasted italian bread topped with seasoned roma tomatoes & parmigiana cheese.
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce & french fries.
Fried Italian Greens
Italian greens sauteed in garlic & oil, topped with a fried Hungarian hot pepper.
Fried Mozzarella
Two fresh breaded mozzarella triangles. Lightly fried golden brown. Served with our house-made marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
A generous portion of battered button cap mushrooms. Fried golden brown. Served with our house-marinara sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Golden brown breaded zucchini planks. Served with our house-made marinara sauce.
Greens & Beans
Sauteed escarole with cannelli beans, oven roasted Roma tomatoes & our special blend of spices.
Hot Peppers
Classic Italian style hot peppers. Marinated in EVOO & our special blend of spices. Served with toasted Italian bread.
Mozzarella Caprese
Roma tomatoes & fresh mozzarella, basil & Italian seasoning.
Mussel & Clam App
Sauteed mussels, clams or a combination of the two served over garlic rolls! Choose a garlic & oil or zesty plum tomato red sauce.
Polenta Italiano
Grilled Polenta, sauteed fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, marinara, fresh mozzarella.
Portobella Napoli
Breaded portabella mushroom with fried italian greens, roasted peppers topped with provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Roasted Pepper Caprese
Roasted red bell peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Shrimp Mediterranean
Sauteed gulf shrimp in a white wine & plum tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese.
Spinach Romano
Fresh spinach sauteed with San Marzano plum tomatoes & sun-dried tomatoes
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with Italian sausage. Slow-roasted and served with marinara and melted mozzarella.
Pizza Bread
4 or 8 slices of our famous pizza bread (8 piece max, for a larger selection please go to pizza section and select Pizza Bread).
4 Dinner Rolls
House-made Side Sauces
Add any our our home-made sauces. Available in a variety of sizes.
Add 1 Meatball
Side Vegetable
Small piece of Salmon
Big piece of Salmon
Roasted Veggie Salad
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, grilled portabella mushrooms & grilled eggplant over a bed of spring mix.
Chicken Pasta Salad
Top seller! Grilled chicken breast, penne pasta marinated with Italian dressing, banana peppers, red onion, tomato & shredded mozzarella over a bed of iceburg lettuce.
Caesar Salad
Pecan Cranberry Salad
Spring mix salad topped with red onion, cucumbers, dried cranberries & candied pecans. Served with our house-money honey balsamic dressing.
Walnut Salad
Walnuts, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, dry blue cheese, roma tomatoes & red onion over iceburge lettuce.
Salvatore's Chef salad
Roma tomatoes, red onion, banana peppers, olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons, ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese & topped with a fresh hard boiled egg.
House Salad
Insalata Capricciosa
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & grilled portabella mushrooms on a bed of spring mix.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with albicore tuna, mediterranean feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion and roma tomatoes.
Tuna Salad
Fresh tuna in mayo topped with provolone, tomatoes, red onion, banana peppers, olives, mozzarella cheese & croutons.
** Salad Only**
Wedding
The perfect blend of chicken, sausage, meatballs and vegetables.
Pasta Fagioli
A great tasting, hearty, vegetarian Italian pasta & cannellini bean soup. Made in house.
Entrees
Traditional Pasta
Build you own Pasta! Select a pasta & a sauce.
Vegetarian Special
Choose a vegetable & a pasta! Served with garlic oil or marinara sauce.
Capellini Mille Fiori
Angel hair pasta tossed with crab meat, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and shiitake mushrooms in a blush cream sauce.
Cavatelli Portobello
Cavatelli pasta, sauteed portobello mushrooms, fresh broccoli, grilled chicken and jumbo shrimp in a creamy blush sauce.
Fettuccini alla Adriana
Fettuccine in alfredo cream sauce blended with prosciutto and fresh mushrooms.
Pasta con Tomato Basil
Penne pasta with a sauteed plum San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic & basil.
Pasta Semplice
Spaghetti tossed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic. Great with chicken!
Penne alla Vodka
Top Seller! Sauteed shallots, San Marzano plum tomatoes, pancetta bacon tossed in a creamy vodka sauce.
Penne Arrabiata
Penne pasta with prosciutto in a spicy plum tomato & marinara sauce.
Penne Primavera
Penne pasta with broccoli, spinach, asparagus, garlic, mushrooms and tomatoes. Choose Marinara (red) or Garlic & oil (white)
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with snow peas, onions, italian bacon and eggs, sprinkled with Parmigiana cheese.
Sacchetini Blush (Pasta)
Purse shaped pasta stuffed with a blend of italian cheese. Served in our blush cream sauce.
Sacchettini Artichoke al Limone
Purse pasta filled with a blend of italian cheeses, sautéed chicken breast & artichoke. Finished in a lemon cream sauce
Tortellni Sausage and Peas
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Chicken Parmigiana
Top seller! Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella. Served with capellini.
Chicken Alfredo
Boneless chicken breast with house-made alfredo sauce. Served with fettuccini pasta.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Abruzzi
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken sauteed with marinara, mushrooms, green peppers & plum tomatoes. Served with spaghetti.
Chicken Crab Pavarotti
Boneless chicken breast and crab meat sauteed with roasted peppers, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh plum tomatoes. Topped with melted mozzarella and served with capellini.
Chicken Florentine
Boneless chicken breast, fresh tomatoes & spinach sauteed in garlic & oil. Blush cream sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella & served with capellini.
Chicken Francaise
One of our most popular entrees. Battered boneless chicken in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with a capellini.
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast, button cap mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti.
Chicken Maximo
Boneless chicken breast sauteed with asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, fresh tomatoes & sun-dried tomatoes in a white wine sauce. Splash of house-made marinara & topped with melted mozzarella. Served with capellini.
Chicken Piccata
Battered boneless chicken breast sauteed in lemon butter sauce & capers. Served with capellini.
Chicken Rockafeller
Boneless chicken breast sauteed in white cream sauce & jumbo lump crab meat. Topped with asparagus and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with capellini.
Chicken Salvatore
Boneless chicken breast with fresh broccoli & our Hungarian hot peppers. Sauteed with garlic & oil. Served with capellini.
Baccala Pizzaiolo
8 oz white cod sauteed in garlic, capers, kalamata olives in a smooth San Marzano tomato sauce. Served with capellini.
CAJUN Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo shrimp in a Cajun Alfredo sauce. Served with linguini.
Calamari Marinara
Calamari sauteed in our housemade marinara sauce. Served over linguini.
Seafood Fantasy
A celebration of seafood including shrimp, calamari, mussels and clams sauteed in white wine sauce or marinara sauce, served over linguini.
Linguini Fra Diavolo
Crab meat shrimp sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce, served over linguini.
Salmon & Greens
Grilled Salmon over Italian greens. Sauteed in garlic & oil & served with capellini.
Salmon Alla Linda
Pan seared 8 oz Atlantic salmon with artichokes & oven-roasted tomatoes. Served with basil infused lemon wine sauce & cavatelli pasta
Salmon Amalfi
8 oz. seared Atlantic Salmon sauteed with fresh San Marzano tomatoes & garlic in a lemon wine sauce. Served with cappelini.
Fried Fish Dinner
8 oz beer battered haddock golden fried and served with coleslaw. Side choice of french fries, capellini marinara or mac & cheese.
Shrimp & Crab Alfredo
Jumbo shrimp and premium Phillips lump crab meat over linguini.
Mussels & Clams Linguini
Your choice of mussels, clams or a combination in a garlic white sauce or a zesty red sauce over linguini.
Baked Cavatelli
Oven baked cavatelli. Served with our house-made tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Oven baked eggplant layered with mozzarella, house-made marinara & parmigiana cheese. Served with capellini
Baked Gnocchi
Oven baked gnocchi with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella.
Lasagna
Homemade Classic Lasagna. Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta & Italian meat sauce.
Manicotti
Oven baked crepe cheese manicotti. Topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta & ham. Topped with mozzarella & marinara sauce. Served with capellini pasta.
Stuffed Shells
Oven baked shells stuffed with ricotta cheese. Covered with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella.
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed in our tomato & seasoned ricotta sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella.
Cheese Ravioli
Filled with seasoned ricotta cheese.
Crabmeat Ravioli
Filled with crabmeat & seasoned ricotta cheese
Lobster Ravioli
Spinach Ravioli
Meat Ravioli
Veal Crab Napoli
Tender slices of Provini veal sauteed with shallots, roasted peppers, artichokes, capers, fresh tomatoes and jumbo lump crab meat with lemon wine sauce, served with capellini.
Veal Florentine
Tender slices of provini veal sauteed with garlic, fresh tomatoes and spinach in a blush cream sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with capellini.
Veal Francaise
Veal Limone
Tender slices of Provini veal sauteed in a lemon wine sauce, served with capellini.
Veal Marsala
Tender slices of Provini veal sauteed in a Marsala wine sauce, topped with fresh button mushrooms. Served with spaghetti.
Veal Maximo
Tender slices of Provini veal, sauteed with asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh tomatoes, topped with cheese. Served with capellini.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal in our house-made tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of capellini.
Veal Picatta
Tender Provini veal sauteed with capers in a lemon butter sauce. Served with capellini
Veal Rockafeller
Provini Veal sauteed in white cream sauce with jumbo lump crab meat, topped with asparagus & mozzarella cheese. Served with Capellini
Veal Rossini
Tender slices of Provini veal sauteed in artichokes, black olives, fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers. Served with capellini.
Veal Saltimbocca
Tender slices of Provini veal with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and Marsala wine, topped with eggplant, prosciutto and smoked mozzarella. Served with capellini.
Veal Casareccia
Grilled provini veal layered with eggplant, italian greens, hungarian peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with capellini.
Pizza & Stromboli
Calzone Classico Ham & Ricotta
Deli ham, mozzarella, seasoned ricotta & parmigiana cheese.
Cheese Calzone
Blend of mozzarella & romano cheese. Served with marinara.
Veggie Calzone
Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions. Mozzarella & romano cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Philly Calzone
Thin shaved grilled steak, mozzarella & romano. Served with a side of marinara.
Spinach & Chicken Stromboli
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken & bacon. Mozzarella & romano. Served with a side of marinara.
Stromboli
Italian Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, salami, sauteed green peppers. Mozzarella & romano
Philly Stromboli
Thin grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers. Mozzarella & romano cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Meeatball+Hot Peppers Calzone
Custom Stromboli
Build your own stromboli! Up to 4 regular toppings. Includes mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Roll
Deli style pepperoni, mozzarella cheese. Choose personal or party size.
Fiery Pepperoni Roll
Classic pepperoni roll with Hungarian hot peppers. Served with marinara. 1 for personal. 3 for large
Plain - 10 Inch
Leave it plain or add some toppings!
Monte Cristo - 10 inch
White pizza with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & ricotta.
Veggie Ranch - 10 inch
White pizza. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli & spinach. Mozzarella. Drizzled buttermilk ranch.
Pescatore - 10 inch
White pizza with sauteed calamari, clams, mussels and garlic. Splash of marinara. Mozzarella
Margherita - 10 Inch
Traditional Margherita. Fresh mozzarella, special plum tomato sauce, basil.
Bianco - 10 Inch
White pizza with mozzarella & romano cheese, banana peppers & roasted red peppers.
Chicken Pesto - 10 Inch
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar.
Capri - 10 Inch
White pizza with broccoli, spinach, tomato & mozzarella.
Cajun Chicken Ranch - 10 inch
White Pizza. Grilled Chicken, Ranch & Cajun seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar.
4 Seasons - 10 Inch
2 slices of each. Fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Mozzarella, red sauce
Briar Hill - 10 Inch
"Old world". Oven roasted green peppers, onions, sprinkled romano cheese.
BBQ Chicken - 10 Inch
Tangy BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar
Fresh Caprese - 10 Inch
White pizza. Bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. EVOO and oregano
Meatball Pizza - 10 Inch
Red pizza with Sal's homemade meatballs & marinated hungarian hot peppers.
MonteCristo - 14 Inch
White pizza with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Veggie Ranch - 14 Inch
White pizza. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli & spinach. Mozzarella. Drizzled buttermilk ranch.
Pescatore - 14 Inch
White pizza with calamari, mussels & clams, garlic and mozzarella cheese. Splash of marinara.
Margherita - 14 Inch
Traditional Margherita. Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and plum tomato sauce.
Bianco - 14 Inch
White pizza with mozzarella and Romano cheese, banana peppers and roasted red peppers.
Chicken Pesto - 14 Inch
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Capri - 14 Inch
White pizza with fresh broccoli, spinach, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Add ricotta cheese for an additional charge.
4 Seasons - 14 Inch
4 seasons red pizza. 2 slices of each of the following toppings. Fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, artichokes, roasted peppers.
Briar Hill - 14 Inch
"Old World Style". Sauteed green peppers with onions, red sauce, sprinkled with Romano cheese.
BBQ Chicken - 14 Inch
White pizza. Grilled chicken, bacon and mozzarella topped with BBQ sauce.
Fresh Caprese - 14 Inch
White pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta style Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
Meatball Pizza - 14 Inch
Sal's homemade meatballs and fresh Hungarian hot peppers.
MonteCristo - 16 Inch
White pizza with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Veggie Ranch - 16 Inch
White pizza. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli & spinach. Mozzarella. Drizzled buttermilk ranch.
Pescatore - 16 Inch
White pizza with calamari, mussels and clams, garlic and mozzarella cheese. Splash of marinara.
Margherita - 16 Inch
Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and plum tomato sauce.
Bianco - 16 Inch
White pizza with mozzarella and Romano cheese, banana peppers and roasted red peppers.
Chicken Pesto - 16 Inch
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Capri - 16 Inch
White pizza with broccoli, spinach, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Add ricotta cheese for an additional charge.
4 Seasons - 16 Inch
4 seasons red pizza. 2 slices of each of the following toppings. Fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, artichokes, roasted peppers.
Briar Hill - 16 Inch
"Old World Style". Sauteed green peppers with onions, red sauce, sprinkled with Romano cheese.
BBQ Chicken - 16 Inch
White pizza. Grilled chicken, bacon and mozzarella topped with BBQ sauce.
Fresh Caprese - 16 Inch
White pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta style Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
Meatball Pizza - 16 Inch
Sal's homemade meatballs and fresh Hungarian hot peppers.
Medium Pan
Medium Pan Special
Large Pan
Large Pan Special
Junior Sheet
Square sheet pan pizza. 8 slices (or 16 piece party cut). Great for parties!
Whole Sheet
Square sheet pan pizza. 16 slices (or 32 piece party cut). Great for parties!
Large Thin
Medium Thin
Junior Pizza Bread
8 slices (or 16 piece party cut) of our famous Pizza Bread! Great as an appetizer.
Whole Sheet Pizza Bread
16 slices (or 32 piece party cut) of our famous Pizza Bread! Great as an appetizer.
Between the Bun
Italian Burger
1/2 lb black angus topped with peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese. Lettuce, tomato & onion. Brioche bun.
Pizza Burger
1/2 lb black angus patty topped with marinara & mozzarella. Brioche bun
Alpine Burger
1/2 lb black angus patty topped with provolone cheese, crumbled blue cheese & mushrooms.
Sals Burger
1/2 lb black Angus patty with lettuce, tomato & onion. Add cheese optional
Plain Hamburger
Plain 1/2 lb black Angus burger. No toppings.
Plain Cheeseburger
Burger Montese
1/2 lb black Angus beef patty topped with prosciutto di parma, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & onion. Brioche bun.
Portabello Basil Burger
1/2 lb black Angus beef patty with smoked mozzarella, portobella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & basil. Brioche bun.
Mt Vesuvius Burger
1/2 lb black Angus beef patty topped with breaded eggplant, arugula, deep fried cherry peppers. Topped with smoked mozzarella & positano sauce. Brioche bun
Americana Burger
1/2 lb Black Angus beef patty topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, shoe string french fries, sharp cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
Ribeye Gorgonzola Ciabatta
Fresh sliced USDA choice prime rib, Gorgonzola cheese, spring mix, roma tomatoes. Balsamic glaze reduction.
Chicken Cutlet Ciabatta
Breaded chicken breast topped with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & spring mix drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served on ciabatta.
Chicken Pesto Panini (Lunch Only)
Grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce, roasted peppers, artichokes & fresh mozzarella. Pressed on italian bread.
Turkey Club Panini (Lunch only)
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, deli ham, mozzarella. Pressed on Italian bread.
Eggplant Parm Ciabatta
Battered & fried eggplant, marinara, melted mozzarella. Served on ciabatta
Chicken BLT Wrap
Cheese Steak
8 oz shaved steak with melted white american cheese. Served on a home-made roll
Sals Steak Supreme
8 oz shaved steak with mushrooms, peppers, fried onions & white american cheese. Served on home-made roll.
Pizza Steak
8 oz shaved steak, marinara, mozzarella. Served on a home-made roll.
Italian Sub
Deli ham, italian salami & provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, banana pepper & onion. Served on a home-made roll.
Sicilian Sub
Deli ham, Italian salami, pepperoni, mushrooms & provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & onions.
Turkey Sub
Smoked turkey & provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, banana pepper & onion.
Tuna Sub
Fresh tuna in mayo with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion & mild banana pepper rings.
Sausage Parm Sub
Mild Italian sausage topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a home-made roll.
Meatball Parm Sub
Italian meatballs topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella. Served on a home-made roll.
Veal Parm Sub
Breaded provini veal, tomato sauce & melted mozzarella. Served on a home-made roll.
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a home-made roll
Vegetable Sub
Griddle seared spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, green peppers with melted mozzarella. Served on home-made roll.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fried eggplant, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a home-made roll.
Grilled Chicken Sub
Sliced boneless chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato & melted mozzarella. Served on a home-made roll.
Chicken Italiano Sub
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, garlic & Italian greens. Topped with melted provolone cheese.
Hot Prime Sub
Carved USDA choice prime rib topped with Hungarian hot peppers & melted provolone cheese. Served in a home-made roll.
Fish Sub
Steak
Cowboy Steak
Delmonico
Filetto Italiano
Two 3oz. black angus filet mignon, pan-seared with mushrooms in a chianti demi glaze & served with an Italian style potato croquette & grilled mixed vegetables.
Pork Cacciatore
Two 6oz. prime pork ribeye chops fire-grilled & topped with mushrooms and onions in a chianti wine sauce. Served with a baked potato and grilled mixed vegetables.
Bourbon Salmon
Fresh wild caught Alaskan salmon. Slow cooked in our bourbon glaze sauce. Served with a baked potato & grilled mixed vegetables.
New York Strip
Health/Low Carb Menu
Low Carb Trio
Grilled chicken with balsamic glaze, Italian sausage links, two meatballs in tomato sauce & mixed vegetables.
Superfood Veggie Bowl
Red Quinoa & brown rice with a blend of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli & roasted red peppers. *Protein additions available
Whole Wheat Penne Primavera
Whole wheat penne pasta with broccolie, spinach, asparagus, mushrooms & tomatoes. Served with garlic & oil or marinara
Zucchini Noodle Pasta
Spiraled Zucchini sauteed with a choice of sauce.
Italian Greens + Protein
Sauteed italian greens + 1 protein. Hot peppers optional.