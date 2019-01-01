Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salvatore's Italian Grill Howland

2,994 Reviews

$$

8720 E Market Street

Warren, OH 44484

Popular Items

Large Thin
Chicken Parmigiana
Traditional Pasta

Specials - Howland

1 Lg (16") thin cheese + 12 wings

1 Lg (16") thin cheese + 12 wings

$26.99

1 Lg (8 slice) thin pizza + 1 free topping & 12 wings.

2 Medium Thin Pizzas

2 Medium Thin Pizzas

$19.00

2 - 14" inch (6 slice) thin pizzas. One free topping each.

Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Par baked & then flash fried to order gives our wings a great crispy texture and juicy flavor. Select a sauce or dry rub.

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Freshly made hummus topped with kalamata olives, olive oil & paprika. Served with sliced cucumbers and toasted flat bread.

Spinach Mushroom Scallops

$19.00

Four large bay scallops with sautéed spinach and Shiitake mushroom in a oil & garlic sherry wine sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.00

Burrata Pugliese

$10.00

Burrata cheese (fresh mozzarella with soft creamy center), roma tomato, sliced roasted peppers topped with grilled asparagus drizzled with oil and vinegar.

Sausage Pepper Polenta

$9.00

Grilled polenta topped with rope sausage with mixed bell peppers and onion with marinara sauce

Parma Flatbread

Parma Flatbread

$10.00

Thin crust flatbread with fresh, mozzarella, seasoned roma tomato, arugula & shaved Italian prosciutto.

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

Char grilled Spanish octopus on a bed of arugula drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.

Apple Salad

$12.00

Spring mix topped with golden delicious apples, walnuts & crumbled goat cheese. Served with lemon vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, roasted beets, oranges, candied pecans, red onions, mozzarella cheese. Served with house made honey balsamic dressing.

Butternut Squash Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, oven roasted butternut squash, roma tomato, red onions, julienne carrots, walnuts and goat cheese. Served with Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette. add chicken $ 4 add steak $5 add salmon $ 6

Caramel Apple Sangria

$9.00

Pumpkin pie Martini

$10.00

Pumkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Sage Tortellini

$15.00

penne siciliana

$16.00

Sausage Hot Pepper Ciabatta

$9.00

Bourbon Burger

$11.00
Chicken Romano

Chicken Romano

$19.00

Chicken breast sautéed with sun dried tomato, red peppers, spinach, oil and garlic cherry wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with capellini pasta

Mahi Mahi Pescatore

$26.00

Blackened Walleye

$24.00

8 oz Canadian walleye pan seared with blackening spices. Served with side of Italian greens & capellini marinara.

linguini scallops shrimp gusio

$24.00

Beverage

$2.00 Bottles

$2.00 Bottles

$2.50

Add a beverage to your meal!

$1.00 Fountain

$1.50

2 Liter

$4.50

Pellegrino Italian Soda

$2.50

Pellegrino Water

$3.50+

Starters

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Top seller! Fresh calamari rings & tentacles golden fried & served with our house-made marinara sauce.

Antipasto Italiano

Antipasto Italiano

$14.00

Cured italian ham (prosciutto), salami, sun-dried tomatoes, hot peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, green olives, fresh mozzarella & provolone. Perfect for sharing!

App French Fry

App French Fry

$3.75

Appetizer Trio

$10.00

1 breaded mozzarella triangle, battered zucchini & battered mushrooms. Served with our house-made marinara sauce.

Aspargus Shrimp Gusio

$13.50

Sauteed asparagus & shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh tomatoes.

Bruschetta Napolitana

Bruschetta Napolitana

$9.00

Toasted italian bread topped with seasoned roma tomatoes & parmigiana cheese.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Breaded chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce & french fries.

Fried Italian Greens

Fried Italian Greens

$9.00

Italian greens sauteed in garlic & oil, topped with a fried Hungarian hot pepper.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Two fresh breaded mozzarella triangles. Lightly fried golden brown. Served with our house-made marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

A generous portion of battered button cap mushrooms. Fried golden brown. Served with our house-marinara sauce.

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Golden brown breaded zucchini planks. Served with our house-made marinara sauce.

Greens & Beans

$9.50

Sauteed escarole with cannelli beans, oven roasted Roma tomatoes & our special blend of spices.

Hot Peppers

Hot Peppers

$6.00+

Classic Italian style hot peppers. Marinated in EVOO & our special blend of spices. Served with toasted Italian bread.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.00

Roma tomatoes & fresh mozzarella, basil & Italian seasoning.

Mussel & Clam App

Mussel & Clam App

$13.00

Sauteed mussels, clams or a combination of the two served over garlic rolls! Choose a garlic & oil or zesty plum tomato red sauce.

Polenta Italiano

Polenta Italiano

$8.00

Grilled Polenta, sauteed fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, marinara, fresh mozzarella.

Portobella Napoli

$10.00

Breaded portabella mushroom with fried italian greens, roasted peppers topped with provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Roasted Pepper Caprese

Roasted Pepper Caprese

$10.50

Roasted red bell peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Shrimp Mediterranean

Shrimp Mediterranean

$13.50

Sauteed gulf shrimp in a white wine & plum tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese.

Spinach Romano

$9.00

Fresh spinach sauteed with San Marzano plum tomatoes & sun-dried tomatoes

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$10.00

Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with Italian sausage. Slow-roasted and served with marinara and melted mozzarella.

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$1.50

4 or 8 slices of our famous pizza bread (8 piece max, for a larger selection please go to pizza section and select Pizza Bread).

4 Dinner Rolls

4 Dinner Rolls

$1.50

House-made Side Sauces

Add any our our home-made sauces. Available in a variety of sizes.

Add 1 Meatball

Add 1 Meatball

$1.50
Side Vegetable

Side Vegetable

$3.50
Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Par baked & then flash fried to order gives our wings a great crispy texture and juicy flavor. Select a sauce or dry rub.

Small piece of Salmon

$7.00

Big piece of Salmon

$12.00

Roasted Veggie Salad

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, grilled portabella mushrooms & grilled eggplant over a bed of spring mix.

Chicken Pasta Salad

$14.00

Top seller! Grilled chicken breast, penne pasta marinated with Italian dressing, banana peppers, red onion, tomato & shredded mozzarella over a bed of iceburg lettuce.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Pecan Cranberry Salad

$12.00

Spring mix salad topped with red onion, cucumbers, dried cranberries & candied pecans. Served with our house-money honey balsamic dressing.

Walnut Salad

$11.00

Walnuts, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, dry blue cheese, roma tomatoes & red onion over iceburge lettuce.

Salvatore's Chef salad

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, red onion, banana peppers, olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons, ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese & topped with a fresh hard boiled egg.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Insalata Capricciosa

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & grilled portabella mushrooms on a bed of spring mix.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with albicore tuna, mediterranean feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion and roma tomatoes.

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Fresh tuna in mayo topped with provolone, tomatoes, red onion, banana peppers, olives, mozzarella cheese & croutons.

** Salad Only**

Wedding

Wedding

$3.50+

The perfect blend of chicken, sausage, meatballs and vegetables.

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$3.50+

A great tasting, hearty, vegetarian Italian pasta & cannellini bean soup. Made in house.

House-made Side Sauces

Add any our our home-made sauces. Available in a variety of sizes.

Entrees

Traditional Pasta

Traditional Pasta

$13.50

Build you own Pasta! Select a pasta & a sauce.

Vegetarian Special

$12.50

Choose a vegetable & a pasta! Served with garlic oil or marinara sauce.

Capellini Mille Fiori

$17.00

Angel hair pasta tossed with crab meat, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and shiitake mushrooms in a blush cream sauce.

Cavatelli Portobello

Cavatelli Portobello

$18.50

Cavatelli pasta, sauteed portobello mushrooms, fresh broccoli, grilled chicken and jumbo shrimp in a creamy blush sauce.

Fettuccini alla Adriana

Fettuccini alla Adriana

$15.00

Fettuccine in alfredo cream sauce blended with prosciutto and fresh mushrooms.

Pasta con Tomato Basil

Pasta con Tomato Basil

$14.00

Penne pasta with a sauteed plum San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic & basil.

Pasta Semplice

Pasta Semplice

$12.00

Spaghetti tossed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic. Great with chicken!

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$15.50

Top Seller! Sauteed shallots, San Marzano plum tomatoes, pancetta bacon tossed in a creamy vodka sauce.

Penne Arrabiata

Penne Arrabiata

$15.50

Penne pasta with prosciutto in a spicy plum tomato & marinara sauce.

Penne Primavera

Penne Primavera

$15.50

Penne pasta with broccoli, spinach, asparagus, garlic, mushrooms and tomatoes. Choose Marinara (red) or Garlic & oil (white)

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.50

Spaghetti with snow peas, onions, italian bacon and eggs, sprinkled with Parmigiana cheese.

Sacchetini Blush (Pasta)

$16.00

Purse shaped pasta stuffed with a blend of italian cheese. Served in our blush cream sauce.

Sacchettini Artichoke al Limone

Sacchettini Artichoke al Limone

$19.00

Purse pasta filled with a blend of italian cheeses, sautéed chicken breast & artichoke. Finished in a lemon cream sauce

Tortellni Sausage and Peas

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Top seller! Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella. Served with capellini.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Boneless chicken breast with house-made alfredo sauce. Served with fettuccini pasta.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Abruzzi

$19.00
Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00

Chicken sauteed with marinara, mushrooms, green peppers & plum tomatoes. Served with spaghetti.

Chicken Crab Pavarotti

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast and crab meat sauteed with roasted peppers, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh plum tomatoes. Topped with melted mozzarella and served with capellini.

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$17.00

Boneless chicken breast, fresh tomatoes & spinach sauteed in garlic & oil. Blush cream sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella & served with capellini.

Chicken Francaise

Chicken Francaise

$17.00

One of our most popular entrees. Battered boneless chicken in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with a capellini.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Boneless chicken breast, button cap mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti.

Chicken Maximo

Chicken Maximo

$17.50

Boneless chicken breast sauteed with asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, fresh tomatoes & sun-dried tomatoes in a white wine sauce. Splash of house-made marinara & topped with melted mozzarella. Served with capellini.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Battered boneless chicken breast sauteed in lemon butter sauce & capers. Served with capellini.

Chicken Rockafeller

$17.50

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in white cream sauce & jumbo lump crab meat. Topped with asparagus and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with capellini.

Chicken Salvatore

Chicken Salvatore

$17.00

Boneless chicken breast with fresh broccoli & our Hungarian hot peppers. Sauteed with garlic & oil. Served with capellini.

Baccala Pizzaiolo

Baccala Pizzaiolo

$16.00

8 oz white cod sauteed in garlic, capers, kalamata olives in a smooth San Marzano tomato sauce. Served with capellini.

CAJUN Shrimp Alfredo

CAJUN Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp in a Cajun Alfredo sauce. Served with linguini.

Calamari Marinara

Calamari Marinara

$18.00

Calamari sauteed in our housemade marinara sauce. Served over linguini.

Seafood Fantasy

Seafood Fantasy

$22.00

A celebration of seafood including shrimp, calamari, mussels and clams sauteed in white wine sauce or marinara sauce, served over linguini.

Linguini Fra Diavolo

Linguini Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Crab meat shrimp sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce, served over linguini.

Salmon & Greens

$19.00

Grilled Salmon over Italian greens. Sauteed in garlic & oil & served with capellini.

Salmon Alla Linda

Salmon Alla Linda

$19.00

Pan seared 8 oz Atlantic salmon with artichokes & oven-roasted tomatoes. Served with basil infused lemon wine sauce & cavatelli pasta

Salmon Amalfi

Salmon Amalfi

$18.00

8 oz. seared Atlantic Salmon sauteed with fresh San Marzano tomatoes & garlic in a lemon wine sauce. Served with cappelini.

Fried Fish Dinner

$15.00

8 oz beer battered haddock golden fried and served with coleslaw. Side choice of french fries, capellini marinara or mac & cheese.

Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

$20.50

Jumbo shrimp and premium Phillips lump crab meat over linguini.

Mussels & Clams Linguini

Mussels & Clams Linguini

$17.00

Your choice of mussels, clams or a combination in a garlic white sauce or a zesty red sauce over linguini.

Baked Cavatelli

Baked Cavatelli

$14.50

Oven baked cavatelli. Served with our house-made tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Oven baked eggplant layered with mozzarella, house-made marinara & parmigiana cheese. Served with capellini

Baked Gnocchi

Baked Gnocchi

$14.50

Oven baked gnocchi with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.50

Homemade Classic Lasagna. Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta & Italian meat sauce.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$14.00

Oven baked crepe cheese manicotti. Topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta & ham. Topped with mozzarella & marinara sauce. Served with capellini pasta.

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Oven baked shells stuffed with ricotta cheese. Covered with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Penne pasta tossed in our tomato & seasoned ricotta sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Filled with seasoned ricotta cheese.

Crabmeat Ravioli

$17.50

Filled with crabmeat & seasoned ricotta cheese

Lobster Ravioli

$17.50
Spinach Ravioli

Spinach Ravioli

$15.00
Meat Ravioli

Meat Ravioli

$15.00

Veal Crab Napoli

$18.50

Tender slices of Provini veal sauteed with shallots, roasted peppers, artichokes, capers, fresh tomatoes and jumbo lump crab meat with lemon wine sauce, served with capellini.

Veal Florentine

Veal Florentine

$18.00

Tender slices of provini veal sauteed with garlic, fresh tomatoes and spinach in a blush cream sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with capellini.

Veal Francaise

$18.00
Veal Limone

Veal Limone

$18.00

Tender slices of Provini veal sauteed in a lemon wine sauce, served with capellini.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$18.00

Tender slices of Provini veal sauteed in a Marsala wine sauce, topped with fresh button mushrooms. Served with spaghetti.

Veal Maximo

$18.00

Tender slices of Provini veal, sauteed with asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh tomatoes, topped with cheese. Served with capellini.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded veal in our house-made tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of capellini.

Veal Picatta

Veal Picatta

$18.00

Tender Provini veal sauteed with capers in a lemon butter sauce. Served with capellini

Veal Rockafeller

$18.50

Provini Veal sauteed in white cream sauce with jumbo lump crab meat, topped with asparagus & mozzarella cheese. Served with Capellini

Veal Rossini

$19.00

Tender slices of Provini veal sauteed in artichokes, black olives, fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers. Served with capellini.

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$18.50

Tender slices of Provini veal with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and Marsala wine, topped with eggplant, prosciutto and smoked mozzarella. Served with capellini.

Veal Casareccia

Veal Casareccia

$19.00

Grilled provini veal layered with eggplant, italian greens, hungarian peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with capellini.

Pizza & Stromboli

Calzone Classico Ham & Ricotta

Calzone Classico Ham & Ricotta

$10.00

Deli ham, mozzarella, seasoned ricotta & parmigiana cheese.

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Blend of mozzarella & romano cheese. Served with marinara.

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$10.00

Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions. Mozzarella & romano cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Philly Calzone

$11.00

Thin shaved grilled steak, mozzarella & romano. Served with a side of marinara.

Spinach & Chicken Stromboli

Spinach & Chicken Stromboli

$12.00

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken & bacon. Mozzarella & romano. Served with a side of marinara.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$12.00

Italian Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, salami, sauteed green peppers. Mozzarella & romano

Philly Stromboli

$12.00

Thin grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers. Mozzarella & romano cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Meeatball+Hot Peppers Calzone

$12.00

Custom Stromboli

$12.00

Build your own stromboli! Up to 4 regular toppings. Includes mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$8.50+

Deli style pepperoni, mozzarella cheese. Choose personal or party size.

Fiery Pepperoni Roll

$11.00+

Classic pepperoni roll with Hungarian hot peppers. Served with marinara. 1 for personal. 3 for large

Plain - 10 Inch

Plain - 10 Inch

$9.00

Leave it plain or add some toppings!

Monte Cristo - 10 inch

$10.50

White pizza with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & ricotta.

Veggie Ranch - 10 inch

$10.00

White pizza. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli & spinach. Mozzarella. Drizzled buttermilk ranch.

Pescatore - 10 inch

Pescatore - 10 inch

$13.00

White pizza with sauteed calamari, clams, mussels and garlic. Splash of marinara. Mozzarella

Margherita - 10 Inch

Margherita - 10 Inch

$9.50

Traditional Margherita. Fresh mozzarella, special plum tomato sauce, basil.

Bianco - 10 Inch

$9.00

White pizza with mozzarella & romano cheese, banana peppers & roasted red peppers.

Chicken Pesto - 10 Inch

Chicken Pesto - 10 Inch

$10.50

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar.

Capri - 10 Inch

$11.00

White pizza with broccoli, spinach, tomato & mozzarella.

Cajun Chicken Ranch - 10 inch

$10.50

White Pizza. Grilled Chicken, Ranch & Cajun seasoning, mozzarella & cheddar.

4 Seasons - 10 Inch

$10.00

2 slices of each. Fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, artichokes, roasted red peppers. Mozzarella, red sauce

Briar Hill - 10 Inch

$9.00

"Old world". Oven roasted green peppers, onions, sprinkled romano cheese.

BBQ Chicken - 10 Inch

$10.50

Tangy BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar

Fresh Caprese - 10 Inch

Fresh Caprese - 10 Inch

$11.00

White pizza. Bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. EVOO and oregano

Meatball Pizza - 10 Inch

$12.00

Red pizza with Sal's homemade meatballs & marinated hungarian hot peppers.

MonteCristo - 14 Inch

$16.50

White pizza with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Veggie Ranch - 14 Inch

$15.00

White pizza. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli & spinach. Mozzarella. Drizzled buttermilk ranch.

Pescatore - 14 Inch

Pescatore - 14 Inch

$17.00

White pizza with calamari, mussels & clams, garlic and mozzarella cheese. Splash of marinara.

Margherita - 14 Inch

Margherita - 14 Inch

$16.00

Traditional Margherita. Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and plum tomato sauce.

Bianco - 14 Inch

$13.50

White pizza with mozzarella and Romano cheese, banana peppers and roasted red peppers.

Chicken Pesto - 14 Inch

Chicken Pesto - 14 Inch

$16.50

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Capri - 14 Inch

$16.50

White pizza with fresh broccoli, spinach, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Add ricotta cheese for an additional charge.

4 Seasons - 14 Inch

$16.00

4 seasons red pizza. 2 slices of each of the following toppings. Fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, artichokes, roasted peppers.

Briar Hill - 14 Inch

$13.50

"Old World Style". Sauteed green peppers with onions, red sauce, sprinkled with Romano cheese.

BBQ Chicken - 14 Inch

$16.50

White pizza. Grilled chicken, bacon and mozzarella topped with BBQ sauce.

Fresh Caprese - 14 Inch

Fresh Caprese - 14 Inch

$16.50

White pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta style Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

Meatball Pizza - 14 Inch

$16.50

Sal's homemade meatballs and fresh Hungarian hot peppers.

MonteCristo - 16 Inch

$18.50

White pizza with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Veggie Ranch - 16 Inch

$17.00

White pizza. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli & spinach. Mozzarella. Drizzled buttermilk ranch.

Pescatore - 16 Inch

Pescatore - 16 Inch

$20.00

White pizza with calamari, mussels and clams, garlic and mozzarella cheese. Splash of marinara.

Margherita - 16 Inch

Margherita - 16 Inch

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and plum tomato sauce.

Bianco - 16 Inch

$15.50

White pizza with mozzarella and Romano cheese, banana peppers and roasted red peppers.

Chicken Pesto - 16 Inch

Chicken Pesto - 16 Inch

$18.50

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Capri - 16 Inch

$18.50

White pizza with broccoli, spinach, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Add ricotta cheese for an additional charge.

4 Seasons - 16 Inch

$18.00

4 seasons red pizza. 2 slices of each of the following toppings. Fresh mushrooms, prosciutto, artichokes, roasted peppers.

Briar Hill - 16 Inch

$15.50

"Old World Style". Sauteed green peppers with onions, red sauce, sprinkled with Romano cheese.

BBQ Chicken - 16 Inch

$18.50

White pizza. Grilled chicken, bacon and mozzarella topped with BBQ sauce.

Fresh Caprese - 16 Inch

Fresh Caprese - 16 Inch

$18.50

White pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta style Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

Meatball Pizza - 16 Inch

$19.00

Sal's homemade meatballs and fresh Hungarian hot peppers.

Medium Pan

Medium Pan

$13.00

Medium Pan Special

$13.00
Large Pan

Large Pan

$17.00

Large Pan Special

$17.00
Junior Sheet

Junior Sheet

$12.00

Square sheet pan pizza. 8 slices (or 16 piece party cut). Great for parties!

Whole Sheet

Whole Sheet

$16.00

Square sheet pan pizza. 16 slices (or 32 piece party cut). Great for parties!

Large Thin

Large Thin

$13.95
Medium Thin

Medium Thin

$11.95
Junior Pizza Bread

Junior Pizza Bread

$11.00

8 slices (or 16 piece party cut) of our famous Pizza Bread! Great as an appetizer.

Whole Sheet Pizza Bread

Whole Sheet Pizza Bread

$15.00

16 slices (or 32 piece party cut) of our famous Pizza Bread! Great as an appetizer.

Between the Bun

Italian Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb black angus topped with peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese. Lettuce, tomato & onion. Brioche bun.

Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$9.50

1/2 lb black angus patty topped with marinara & mozzarella. Brioche bun

Alpine Burger

$11.00

1/2 lb black angus patty topped with provolone cheese, crumbled blue cheese & mushrooms.

Sals Burger

Sals Burger

$9.00

1/2 lb black Angus patty with lettuce, tomato & onion. Add cheese optional

Plain Hamburger

$8.50

Plain 1/2 lb black Angus burger. No toppings.

Plain Cheeseburger

$9.00

Burger Montese

$10.50

1/2 lb black Angus beef patty topped with prosciutto di parma, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & onion. Brioche bun.

Portabello Basil Burger

$10.50

1/2 lb black Angus beef patty with smoked mozzarella, portobella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & basil. Brioche bun.

Mt Vesuvius Burger

Mt Vesuvius Burger

$11.50

1/2 lb black Angus beef patty topped with breaded eggplant, arugula, deep fried cherry peppers. Topped with smoked mozzarella & positano sauce. Brioche bun

Americana Burger

Americana Burger

$11.50

1/2 lb Black Angus beef patty topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, shoe string french fries, sharp cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo. Served on a brioche bun.

Ribeye Gorgonzola Ciabatta

Ribeye Gorgonzola Ciabatta

$10.50

Fresh sliced USDA choice prime rib, Gorgonzola cheese, spring mix, roma tomatoes. Balsamic glaze reduction.

Chicken Cutlet Ciabatta

Chicken Cutlet Ciabatta

$10.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & spring mix drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served on ciabatta.

Chicken Pesto Panini (Lunch Only)

Chicken Pesto Panini (Lunch Only)

$10.50

Grilled chicken topped with pesto sauce, roasted peppers, artichokes & fresh mozzarella. Pressed on italian bread.

Turkey Club Panini (Lunch only)

Turkey Club Panini (Lunch only)

$9.50

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, deli ham, mozzarella. Pressed on Italian bread.

Eggplant Parm Ciabatta

Eggplant Parm Ciabatta

$9.50

Battered & fried eggplant, marinara, melted mozzarella. Served on ciabatta

Chicken BLT Wrap

$10.50
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.50

8 oz shaved steak with melted white american cheese. Served on a home-made roll

Sals Steak Supreme

Sals Steak Supreme

$10.50

8 oz shaved steak with mushrooms, peppers, fried onions & white american cheese. Served on home-made roll.

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$10.00

8 oz shaved steak, marinara, mozzarella. Served on a home-made roll.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.50

Deli ham, italian salami & provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, banana pepper & onion. Served on a home-made roll.

Sicilian Sub

$9.50

Deli ham, Italian salami, pepperoni, mushrooms & provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & onions.

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$9.50

Smoked turkey & provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, banana pepper & onion.

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$9.50

Fresh tuna in mayo with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion & mild banana pepper rings.

Sausage Parm Sub

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.50

Mild Italian sausage topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a home-made roll.

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.50

Italian meatballs topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella. Served on a home-made roll.

Veal Parm Sub

Veal Parm Sub

$9.50

Breaded provini veal, tomato sauce & melted mozzarella. Served on a home-made roll.

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a home-made roll

Vegetable Sub

$9.00

Griddle seared spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, green peppers with melted mozzarella. Served on home-made roll.

Eggplant Parm Sub

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.50

Fried eggplant, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a home-made roll.

Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.00

Sliced boneless chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato & melted mozzarella. Served on a home-made roll.

Chicken Italiano Sub

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, garlic & Italian greens. Topped with melted provolone cheese.

Hot Prime Sub

$11.00

Carved USDA choice prime rib topped with Hungarian hot peppers & melted provolone cheese. Served in a home-made roll.

Fish Sub

Fish Sub

$10.00

Steak

Cowboy Steak

$39.00

Delmonico

$30.00

Filetto Italiano

$28.00

Two 3oz. black angus filet mignon, pan-seared with mushrooms in a chianti demi glaze & served with an Italian style potato croquette & grilled mixed vegetables.

Pork Cacciatore

Pork Cacciatore

$20.00

Two 6oz. prime pork ribeye chops fire-grilled & topped with mushrooms and onions in a chianti wine sauce. Served with a baked potato and grilled mixed vegetables.

Bourbon Salmon

Bourbon Salmon

$20.00

Fresh wild caught Alaskan salmon. Slow cooked in our bourbon glaze sauce. Served with a baked potato & grilled mixed vegetables.

New York Strip

$30.00

Health/Low Carb Menu

Healthy choice - Low carb menu. Created in part with Steel Town Athletics

Low Carb Trio

$19.00

Grilled chicken with balsamic glaze, Italian sausage links, two meatballs in tomato sauce & mixed vegetables.

Superfood Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Red Quinoa & brown rice with a blend of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli & roasted red peppers. *Protein additions available

Whole Wheat Penne Primavera

$16.00

Whole wheat penne pasta with broccolie, spinach, asparagus, mushrooms & tomatoes. Served with garlic & oil or marinara

Zucchini Noodle Pasta

$14.00

Spiraled Zucchini sauteed with a choice of sauce.

Italian Greens + Protein

Sauteed italian greens + 1 protein. Hot peppers optional.

12" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Kids

Kids Pasta

$5.75
Kids Mozz Sticks

Kids Mozz Sticks

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$4.50
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Meatball Sub

$5.75

Kids Lasagna

$6.75
Kids Sals Steak Supreme

Kids Sals Steak Supreme

$5.75
Kids Cheesesteak

Kids Cheesesteak

$5.50
Kids Cheese Ravioli

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.75
Kids Stuffed Shells

Kids Stuffed Shells

$6.75
Kids Gnocchi al Forno

Kids Gnocchi al Forno

$6.75
Kids Baked Cavatelli

Kids Baked Cavatelli

$6.75
Kids Italian Sub

Kids Italian Sub

$5.50

Kids Sicilian Sub

$5.50
Kids Turkey Sub

Kids Turkey Sub

$5.00
Kids Penne Vodka

Kids Penne Vodka

$7.75
Kids Manicotti

Kids Manicotti

$6.75

Kids Salad

$2.50
Kids Meat Ravoli

Kids Meat Ravoli

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.00
Spumoni

Spumoni

$4.00