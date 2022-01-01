Salvatore's Italian Grill imageView gallery
Italian

Salvatore's Italian Grill Austintown

2,012 Reviews

$$

4831 Mahoning Ave

Youngstown, OH 44515

Order Again

Starters

Antipasto Italiano

$13.00

App French Fry

$3.75

Aspargus Shrimp Gusio

$13.50

Bruschetta Napolitana

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried Italian Greens

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Greens & Beans

$9.50

Hot Peppers

$6.00+

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.00

Mussel & Clam App

$13.00

Polenta Italiano

$8.00

Roasted Pepper Caprese

$10.50

Shrimp Mediterranean

$13.50

Spinach Romano

$9.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$10.00

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Sauce

Add Meatball

$2.00

Wings

Portobello Napoli

$12.95

Side Misc 3.50

$3.50

Potato Skins Bac Ched

$9.00

Potato Skins Saus Prov

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

As Appetizer

Side Mac And cheese

$5.00

Greens Mediterranean

$11.00

Greens & Hot Sausage

$11.50

Stuffed Mushroom

$14.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

App Steaks Fry

$4.00

Appetizer Trio

$13.00

Scallops Mediterranean

$16.95

Scallops Asiago

$17.95

Scallops And Shrimp Asiago 8

$18.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

Roasted Veggie Salad

$14.95

Chicken Pasta Salad

$14.00

Antipasto Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Pecan Cranberry Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$7.50

Insalata Capricciosa

$13.95

Greek Salad

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$13.95

Walnut Salad

$11.00

Dry Blue Cheese

$1.50+

Chef salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Sub Caesar Salad

$3.50

Portobella Steak Salad

$16.95

Cheese On Salad

$1.50

Wedding

$3.50+

Pasta Fagioli

$3.50+

Special Soup

$5.00+

Cup To Bowl $

$1.00

Entrees

2 Dinners & Wine

$35.00

Capellini Mille Fiori

$17.00

Cavatelli Portobello

$18.50

Fettuccini alla Adriana

$15.00

Pasta con Tomato Basil

$13.50

Pasta Semplice

$11.50

Penne alla Vodka

$15.50

Penne pasta in a cream sauce with prosciutto, shallots & vodka.

Penne Arrabiata

$15.00

Penne Primavera

$15.50

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.50

Traditional Pasta

$13.50

Vegetarian Special

$12.50

Sacchetini Blush (Pasta)

$16.00

Side Pasta

$5.95

Tour Of Italy

$18.95

Add 2 Meatballs. $

$3.00

Add Sausage $

$3.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00

Chicken Crab Pavarotti

$18.00

Chicken Florentine

$17.00

Chicken Francaise

$17.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chicken Maximo

$17.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Chicken Rockafeller

$17.50

Chicken Valdostana

$17.00

Chicken Italiano

$17.00

Chicken Salvatores

$17.00

Baccala Pizzaiolo

$16.00

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Calamari Marinara

$18.00

Seafood Fantasy

$22.00

Linguini Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Salmon & Greens

$19.00

Salmon Amalfi

$19.00

Fish Dinner

$16.00

Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

$20.50

Mussels & Clams Linguini

$17.00

Fish Francaise

$16.50

Salmon Alla Linda

$19.00

Seafood Risotto

$22.00

Seafood Medly

$22.00

Baked Cavatelli

$14.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Baked Gnocchi

$14.00

Lasagna

$14.50

Manicotti

$13.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Stuffed Shells

$13.50

Baked Ziti

$13.50

Tour Of Italy

$17.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Ravioli filled with seasoned ricotta.

Crabmeat Ravioli

$17.50

Ravioli filled with crab meat & ricotta cheese.

Lobster Ravioli

$17.50

Ravioli filled with lobster meat & seasoned ricotta cheese.

Roasted Red Pepper Ravioli

$15.00

Spinach Ravioli

$15.00

Ravioli filled with spinach & seasoned ricotta cheese.

Meat Ravioli

$15.00

Ravioli filled with seasoned beef & ricotta.

Veal Crab Napoli

$18.00

Veal Florentine

$18.00

Veal Limone

$18.00

Veal Marsala

$18.00

Veal Maximo

$18.00

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Veal Picatta

$18.00

Veal Rockafeller

$18.00

Veal Rossini

$18.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$18.00

Veal Francese

$18.00

Veal Casareccia

$19.00

Subs/ Sandwiches/Burgers

Angus Italiano

$14.00

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.00

Bourbon Burger

$14.00

Buffalo Burger

$14.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.00

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Cowgirl Burger

$14.00

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Hungarian Monster Burger

$14.00

It's All Greek Burger

$14.00

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$14.00

Maple Bacon Burger

$14.00

Philly Burger

$14.00

Portabella Burger

$14.00

Portabella Napoli Burger

$14.00

Steak Burger

$14.00

Stroganoff Burger

$14.00

The Goods Burger

$14.00

Three S - Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Trattoria Burger

$14.00

Hangover Burger

$14.00

sals burger

$13.00

alpine burger

$13.00

americana burger

$13.00

burger montese

$14.00

italian burger

$14.00

mt vesuvius burger

$14.95

pizza burger

$13.00

plain cheeseburger

$13.00

plain hamburger

$12.95

portabello basil burger

$14.95

Chicken Cutlet Ciabatta

$12.95

Chicken Pesto Panini

$10.50

Cheesesteak Italian

$10.50

Turkey Club Panini

$9.50

Sausage & Pepper Ciabatta

$9.50

Eggplant Parm Ciabatta

$9.50

Rideye Gorgonzola Ciabatta

$14.95

cheese steak

$12.00

chicken italiano sub

$13.00

chicken parm sub

$12.50

eggplant parm sub

$12.50

Fish Sub

$13.00

grilled chiken sub

$12.50

sal steak supreme

$13.00

hot prrime sub

$13.95

italian sub

$12.50

meatball parm sub

$12.50

pizza steak

$11.50

sausage parm sub

$12.50

sicilian sub

$13.00

tuna sub

$12.50

turkey sub

$12.50

veal parm sub

$13.00

vegetable sub

$12.50

Pizza

Calzone Classico Ham & Ricotta

$10.00

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Veggie Calzone

$10.50

Philly Calzone

$11.00

Spinach & Chicken Stromboli

$12.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Philly Stromboli

$12.00

Fiery Pepperoni Roll

$11.00+

Pepperoni Roll

$8.50+

Meatball E Hot Peppers Calzon

$11.00

MonteCristo - 10 Inch

$10.50

Veggie Ranch - 10 Inch

$10.00

Plain Pizzette - 10 Inch

$8.50

Pizza Pescatore - 10 Inch

$13.00

Margherita - 10 Inch

$9.50

Bianco - 10 Inch

$9.00

Pollo Pesto - 10 Inch

$10.50

Capri - 10 Inch

$11.00

4 Seasons - 10 Inch

$10.00

Briar Hill - 10 Inch

$9.00

BBQ Chicken - 10 Inch

$10.50

Fresh Caprese - 10 Inch

$11.00

Meatball Pizza - 10 Inch

$12.00

MonteCristo - 14 Inch

$16.50

Veggie Ranch - 14 Inch

$15.00

Pizza Pescatore - 14 Inch

$17.00

Margherita - 14 Inch

$16.00

Bianco - 14 Inch

$13.50

Pollo Pesto - 14 Inch

$16.50

Capri - 14 Inch

$16.50

4 Seasons - 14 Inch

$16.00

Briar Hill - 14 Inch

$13.50

BBQ Chicken - 14 Inch

$16.50

Fresh Caprese - 14 Inch

$16.50

Meatball Pizza - 14 Inch

$16.50

MonteCristo - 16 Inch

$18.50

Veggie Ranch - 16 Inch

$17.00

Pizza Pescatore - 16 Inch

$20.00

Margherita - 16 Inch

$18.00

Bianco - 16 Inch

$15.50

Pollo Pesto - 16 Inch

$18.50

Capri - 16 Inch

$18.50

4 Seasons - 16 Inch

$18.00

Briar Hill - 16 Inch

$15.50

BBQ Chicken - 16 Inch

$18.50

Fresh Caprese - 16 Inch

$18.50

Meatball Pizza - 16 Inch

$19.00

Medium Pan

$13.00

Medium Pan Special

$13.00

Large Pan

$17.00

Large Pan Special

$17.00

Junior Sheet

$12.00

Whole Sheet

$17.00

Large Thin

$13.95

Medium Thin

$11.95

2 Large Thin

$21.95

Junior Pizza Bread

$11.00

Whole Sheet Pizza Bread

$15.00

Steak

1/2 Slab Ribs

$17.99

Full Slap Ribs

$25.99

Delmonico

$22.99+

Filetto Italiano

$22.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

New York Strip

$17.99+

Prime Rib

$22.99+

Pork Ribeye

$13.99+

T Bone

$31.99

Add Lobster

$29.00

Add Potato Croquette

$3.00

Fried Perch

$16.99

Beverage

Water (No Charge)

Soft Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Bottled 20oz Soda

$2.25

2 Liter

$4.25

Milk

$2.25

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Milk

$2.00

Small Pellegrino

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Rootbeer Bottle

$2.50

Salvatore,s Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Larg Sampellegrino

$5.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$5.75

Kids Mozz Sticks

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$5.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Meatball Sub

$5.00

Kids Lasagna

$6.75

Kids Sals Steak Supreme

$5.50

Kids Cheesesteak

$5.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.75

Kids Stuffed Shells

$6.75

Kids Gnocchi al Forno

$6.75

Kids Baked Cavatelli

$6.75

Kids Italian Sub

$5.00

Kids Sicilian Sub

$5.00

Kids Turkey Sub

$5.00

Kids Penne Vodka

$7.75

Kids Manicotti

$6.75

Kids Salad

$2.00

Kids Mac N cheese

$3.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.50

Ice Cream/Gelato

$7.00

Spumoni

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.50

Molten Lava Cake

$7.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Salted Carmel Torte

$7.50

Xango

$8.00

Seasonal Dessert

$7.50

Lemon Marscapone Cake

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4831 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH 44515

Directions

Gallery
Salvatore's Italian Grill image

