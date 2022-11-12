Salvatores Woodfired pizza
7582 north broadway
Red hook, NY 12571
Popular Items
beverages
pepsi 20oz bottle
diet pepsi 20oz bottle
sierra mist 20oz bottle
orange 20oz bottle
diet orange 20oz bottle
mt dew 20oz bottle
lemonade 20oz bottle
root beer 20oz bottle
cream 20oz bottle
ginger ale 20oz bottle
water 20oz bottle
black cherry seltzer 20oz bottle
raspberry lime seltzer 20oz bottle
Grape Soda 20 oz Bottle
Polar 20oz Seltzer
Lipton lemon tea
Lipton green with honey
Lipton sweet tea
Lipton unsweet tea
Lipton diet lemon tea
Lipton raspberry tea
Lipton peach tea
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
blue gatorade
red gatorade
yellow gatorade
Orange Gatorade
pepsi 2 liter
diet pepsi 2 liter
sierra mist 2 liter
Grape 2 liter
Orange 2 liter
Mt Dew 2 liter
Ariencetta
Limonata
large pellagrino water
Small pellagrino Water
Wood Fired Pizza
Pizza Margarita
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fior di latte
Pizza Broccoli Rabe Sausage
San marzano tomato sauce, Broccoli rabe, sweet sausage, fior di latte
Pizza 4 Formaggio
Gorgonzola, Provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano, fior di latte
Pizza Con Verdure
Eggplant, Zucchini, red onion, red and yellow peppers, ricotta cheese, Fior Di latte
Pizza Prosciutto Arugula
Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fior Di Latte
Pizza Picante
Sopressata, , Sweet Sausage, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Fior Di Latte
Pizza Burrata
Prosciutto, Arugula, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Burrata, Fior Di Latte
Pizza Hot Honey
Pizza Buffalo Chicken
Pizza BBQ Chicken
Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch
Pizza Nutella
grandmas pizzas
classic grandmas
Fresh peeled tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese
grandmas meat and vegetable
Fresh peeled tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese - topped with ¼ artichoke, ¼ pepperoni, ¼ broccoli, and ¼ ham
grandmas mixed vegetable
Fresh peeled tomatoes extra virgin olive oil fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese - topped with ¼ artichoke, ¼ broccoli, ¼ roasted red peppers, and ¼ mushrooms
rosa special
Fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomato slices on top of seasoned focaccia topped with extra virgin olive oil
grandma chicken bacon ranch
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon topped with ranch dressing
grandma buffalo chicken
Spicy Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, hot sauce
grandma display case vegetable
Mozzarella, Green peppers, broccoli, artichokes, sliced tomato, eggplant, roasted red peppers, mushroom, red onion, garlic and olive oil
grandma eggplant and artichoke
Eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
grandma meat lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
grandma texas barbecue
Barbecued chicken, caramelized red onions, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella
grandma special
Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, and black olives
grandma hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
grandma pesto sun dried tomato
Mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke
grandma white vegetable
Spinach, Roasted red peppers, Artichoke hearts, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo mozzarella cheese, tender chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon topped with ranch dressing
Lg. White Pizza
ricotta cheese and mozzarella
Lg. Eggplant and Artichoke
Eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Lg. Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Lg. Texas BBQ Pizza
Barbecued chicken, caramelized red onions, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella
Lg Special Pizza
Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, and black olives
Lg. Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Lg. Pesto Sundried Tomato Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke
Lg. Veggie Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic
Md. Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo mozzarella cheese, tender chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Md. Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon topped with ranch dressing
Md. White Pizza
ricotta cheese and mozzarella
Md. Eggplant and Artichoke
Eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Md. Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Md. Texas BBQ Pizza
Barbecued chicken, caramelized red onions, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella
Md. Special Pizza
Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, and black olives
Md. Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Md. Pesto Sundried Tomato Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke
Md. Veggie Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo mozzarella cheese, tender chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce
Sm. Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, crispy bacon topped with ranch dressing
Sm. White Pizza
ricotta cheese and mozzarella
Sm. Eggplant and Artichoke
Eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Sm. Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Sm. Texas BBQ Pizza
Barbecued chicken, caramelized red onions, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella
Sm. Special Pizza
Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, and black olives
Sm. Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sm. Pesto Sundried Tomato Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke
Sm. Veggie Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic
rolls & calzones
calzone
Personal size calzone stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta. baked or deep fried
stromboli
Personal size roll stuffed with ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone and American cheese
pepperoni roll
Personal size roll stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni served with sauce
chicken roll
Personal size roll stuffed with chicken and mozzarella cheese. served with sauce
sausage roll
Personal size roll stuffed with sweet italian sausage and mozzarella cheese. served with sauce
broccoli roll
Personal size roll stuffed with broccoli and mozzarella cheese. served with sauce
spinach roll
Personal size roll stuffed with spinach and mozzarella cheese. served with sauce
salads
antipasto
Mixed greens, olives, house-made croutons, ham, salami, Provolone cheese.
Black and blue salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded sirloin steak, house-made croutons, crumbled Bleu cheese, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
caesar salad (small)
Crisp romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing & parmigiana cheese
caesar salad (large)
Crisp romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing & parmigiana cheese
chef salad
Mixed greens w/ham, Provolone cheese, hard boiled eggs, green olives
chicken caesar salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing & parmigiana cheese, topped with grilled chicken
feta salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, feta cheese
grilled shrimp salad
Mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, tomatoes, house-made croutons, grilled shrimp
garden salad (large)
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots
garden salad (small)
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots
tucsan cobb salad
Mixed greens with ham, turkey, cheese, olives, bacon, crumbled Bleu cheese
garden salad with chicken (small)
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots, topped with grilled chicken
garden salad with chicken (large)
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots, topped with grilled chicken
Cranberry Kale Salad
Caramelized Pear Salad
Beet Salad
Seared Salmon Salad
Caprese Salad
appetizers
12 wings
Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery
20 wings
Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery
30 wings
Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery
40 wings
Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery
50 wings
Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery
boneless wings
Breaded white meat chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce served with blue cheese and celery
broccoli and chicken quesadilla
Two flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken Cheddar and broccoli
buffalo chicken quesadilla
Two flour tortilla filled with spicy grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
buffalo chicken tenders
Burrata Prosciutto
Prosciutto, Burrata, arugula, tomato, champagne, vinaigrette
chicken and cheese quesadilla
Two flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and cheddar
chicken fingers
8 crispy chicken strips served with marinara
curly fries
eggplant parm appetizer
fingers and fries
5 chicken fingers and French fries served with marinara
Foccacia Bread Appetizer
Cristina Bread, ptarmigan cheese, crushed tomatoes, oregano, olive oil
french fries
Fried Burrata
Breaded Burrata, Deep fried, Spicy Marinara sauce
fried Calamari
fried dough
garlic bread
garlic knots
Meatball Appetizer
Homemade Meatballs, ricotta cheese fresh basil
mozzarella sticks
onion rings
soup of the day (large)
spinach and chicken quesadilla
Super Nachos
desserts
dinners
chicken cutlet parmigiana
chicken francaise
chicken marsala
eggplant parmigiana
eggplant rollatini
grilled chicken
shrimp parmigiana
shrimp white garlic sauce
veal cutlet parmigiana
veal marsala
clam sauce
seafood platter
calamari sauce
mussels
hot subs
Specialty Sandwich
Vodka Chicken Parm sub
Breaded deep fried chicken, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese
bbq chicken sandwich
chicken marsala sub
chicken club sand
chicken blt
chicken parm sub
cheeseburger w/ fries
eggplant parm sub
hamburger w/ fries
meatball sub
meatball parm sub
pepperoni parm sub
philly cheese steak
philly Cheese steak special
sausage parm sub
sausage and pepper parm sub
turkey pesto sub
veal parm sub
sausage and pepper sub
shrimp parm sub
pasta dishes
alfredo
alfredo w/ chicken and broccoli
baked ziti
gnocchi
lasagna
manicotti
pasta with chicken and broccoli
pasta with garlic and oil
pasta marinara
pasta with meatball
pasta with sausage
penne ala vodka
penne ala vodka with chicken
penne pesto
penne pesto with chicken
ravioli
tuscany pasta
Pasta Bolognese
side dishes
Sauces and dressings
gluten free pizza
Gluten free
GF Philly special wrap Gf
GF Chicken caesar wrap GF
GF Bbq chicken wrap GF
GF Italian combo Gf
GF Philly special GF
GF Turkey pesto GF
GF Turkey and cheese GF
GF Philly cheese steak GF
GF Chicken parm sub GF
Gluten free stuffed shells
Gluten free ravioli
Gluten free garlic bread
Paper products
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Italian
7582 north broadway, Red hook, NY 12571