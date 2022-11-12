Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Salvatores Woodfired pizza

7582 north broadway

Red hook, NY 12571

Popular Items

large pizza
classic grandmas
12 wings

slices

regular slice

$2.50

grandma slice

$3.25

beverages

pepsi 20oz bottle

$2.75

diet pepsi 20oz bottle

$2.75

sierra mist 20oz bottle

$2.75

orange 20oz bottle

$2.75

diet orange 20oz bottle

$2.75

mt dew 20oz bottle

$2.75

lemonade 20oz bottle

$2.75

root beer 20oz bottle

$2.75

cream 20oz bottle

$2.75

ginger ale 20oz bottle

$2.75

water 20oz bottle

$2.75

black cherry seltzer 20oz bottle

$2.75

raspberry lime seltzer 20oz bottle

$2.75

Grape Soda 20 oz Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Polar 20oz Seltzer

$2.75

Lipton lemon tea

$2.75

Lipton green with honey

$2.75

Lipton sweet tea

$2.75

Lipton unsweet tea

$2.75

Lipton diet lemon tea

$2.75

Lipton raspberry tea

$2.75

Lipton peach tea

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

blue gatorade

$2.75

red gatorade

$2.75

yellow gatorade

$2.75

Orange Gatorade

$2.75

pepsi 2 liter

$4.50

diet pepsi 2 liter

$4.50

sierra mist 2 liter

$4.50

Grape 2 liter

$4.50

Orange 2 liter

$4.50

Mt Dew 2 liter

$4.50

Ariencetta

$2.50

Limonata

$2.50

large pellagrino water

$5.75

Small pellagrino Water

$2.00

Wood Fired Pizza

Pizza Margarita

$14.00

San marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fior di latte

Pizza Broccoli Rabe Sausage

$16.00

San marzano tomato sauce, Broccoli rabe, sweet sausage, fior di latte

Pizza 4 Formaggio

$17.00

Gorgonzola, Provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano, fior di latte

Pizza Con Verdure

$16.00

Eggplant, Zucchini, red onion, red and yellow peppers, ricotta cheese, Fior Di latte

Pizza Prosciutto Arugula

$17.00

Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fior Di Latte

Pizza Picante

$17.00

Sopressata, , Sweet Sausage, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Fior Di Latte

Pizza Burrata

$19.00

Prosciutto, Arugula, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Burrata, Fior Di Latte

Pizza Hot Honey

$16.00

Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Pizza BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Pizza Nutella

$12.00

regular pizza

large pizza

$16.25

medium pizza

$13.00

small pizza

$9.50

sicilian pizza

$20.00

grandmas pizzas

classic grandmas

$21.00

Fresh peeled tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese

grandmas meat and vegetable

$23.50

Fresh peeled tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese - topped with ¼ artichoke, ¼ pepperoni, ¼ broccoli, and ¼ ham

grandmas mixed vegetable

$22.50

Fresh peeled tomatoes extra virgin olive oil fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese - topped with ¼ artichoke, ¼ broccoli, ¼ roasted red peppers, and ¼ mushrooms

rosa special

$23.50

Fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomato slices on top of seasoned focaccia topped with extra virgin olive oil

grandma chicken bacon ranch

$24.95

Breaded chicken, crispy bacon topped with ranch dressing

grandma buffalo chicken

$24.95

Spicy Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, hot sauce

grandma display case vegetable

$24.95

Mozzarella, Green peppers, broccoli, artichokes, sliced tomato, eggplant, roasted red peppers, mushroom, red onion, garlic and olive oil

grandma eggplant and artichoke

$24.95

Eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

grandma meat lovers

$24.95

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

grandma texas barbecue

$24.95

Barbecued chicken, caramelized red onions, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella

grandma special

$25.00

Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, and black olives

grandma hawaiian

$24.95

Pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

grandma pesto sun dried tomato

$24.95

Mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke

grandma white vegetable

$24.95

Spinach, Roasted red peppers, Artichoke hearts, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Spicy Buffalo mozzarella cheese, tender chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

Breaded chicken, crispy bacon topped with ranch dressing

Lg. White Pizza

$23.00

ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Lg. Eggplant and Artichoke

$23.00

Eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Lg. Meat Lovers

$23.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Lg. Texas BBQ Pizza

$23.00

Barbecued chicken, caramelized red onions, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella

Lg Special Pizza

$25.00

Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, and black olives

Lg. Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Lg. Pesto Sundried Tomato Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke

Lg. Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic

Md. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Spicy Buffalo mozzarella cheese, tender chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Md. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Breaded chicken, crispy bacon topped with ranch dressing

Md. White Pizza

$15.50

ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Md. Eggplant and Artichoke

$19.00

Eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Md. Meat Lovers

$19.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Md. Texas BBQ Pizza

$19.00

Barbecued chicken, caramelized red onions, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella

Md. Special Pizza

$22.00

Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, and black olives

Md. Hawaiian Pizza

$19.50

Pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Md. Pesto Sundried Tomato Pizza

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke

Md. Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Spicy Buffalo mozzarella cheese, tender chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Sm. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Breaded chicken, crispy bacon topped with ranch dressing

Sm. White Pizza

$11.50

ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Sm. Eggplant and Artichoke

$13.00

Eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Sm. Meat Lovers

$13.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Sm. Texas BBQ Pizza

$13.00

Barbecued chicken, caramelized red onions, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella

Sm. Special Pizza

$15.00

Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, and black olives

Sm. Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Sm. Pesto Sundried Tomato Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke

Sm. Veggie Pizza

$14.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic

rolls & calzones

calzone

$12.00

Personal size calzone stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta. baked or deep fried

stromboli

$12.00

Personal size roll stuffed with ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone and American cheese

pepperoni roll

$12.00

Personal size roll stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni served with sauce

chicken roll

$12.00

Personal size roll stuffed with chicken and mozzarella cheese. served with sauce

sausage roll

$12.00

Personal size roll stuffed with sweet italian sausage and mozzarella cheese. served with sauce

broccoli roll

$12.00

Personal size roll stuffed with broccoli and mozzarella cheese. served with sauce

spinach roll

$12.00

Personal size roll stuffed with spinach and mozzarella cheese. served with sauce

salads

antipasto

$12.25

Mixed greens, olives, house-made croutons, ham, salami, Provolone cheese.

Black and blue salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded sirloin steak, house-made croutons, crumbled Bleu cheese, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

caesar salad (small)

$7.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing & parmigiana cheese

caesar salad (large)

$8.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing & parmigiana cheese

chef salad

$12.50

Mixed greens w/ham, Provolone cheese, hard boiled eggs, green olives

chicken caesar salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing & parmigiana cheese, topped with grilled chicken

feta salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, feta cheese

grilled shrimp salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, tomatoes, house-made croutons, grilled shrimp

garden salad (large)

$7.95

Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots

garden salad (small)

$6.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots

tucsan cobb salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with ham, turkey, cheese, olives, bacon, crumbled Bleu cheese

garden salad with chicken (small)

$8.25

Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots, topped with grilled chicken

garden salad with chicken (large)

$10.95

Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, green olives, black olives and carrots, topped with grilled chicken

Cranberry Kale Salad

$12.95

Caramelized Pear Salad

$12.95

Beet Salad

$12.95

Seared Salmon Salad

$14.95

Caprese Salad

$12.95

appetizers

12 wings

$16.75

Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery

20 wings

$27.00

Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery

30 wings

$40.00

Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery

40 wings

$53.00

Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery

50 wings

$65.00

Jumbo Party wings dredged in flour and spices cooked to crisp perfection and tossed in choice of sauce. served with bleu cheese and celery

boneless wings

$13.00

Breaded white meat chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce served with blue cheese and celery

broccoli and chicken quesadilla

$12.50

Two flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken Cheddar and broccoli

buffalo chicken quesadilla

$12.50

Two flour tortilla filled with spicy grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese

buffalo chicken tenders

$11.25

Burrata Prosciutto

$13.95

Prosciutto, Burrata, arugula, tomato, champagne, vinaigrette

chicken and cheese quesadilla

$12.50

Two flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and cheddar

chicken fingers

$10.75

8 crispy chicken strips served with marinara

curly fries

$6.75

eggplant parm appetizer

$13.00

fingers and fries

$10.75

5 chicken fingers and French fries served with marinara

Foccacia Bread Appetizer

$8.50

Cristina Bread, ptarmigan cheese, crushed tomatoes, oregano, olive oil

french fries

$6.75

Fried Burrata

$10.00

Breaded Burrata, Deep fried, Spicy Marinara sauce

fried Calamari

$12.75

fried dough

$6.50

garlic bread

$4.50

garlic knots

$8.75

Meatball Appetizer

$8.75

Homemade Meatballs, ricotta cheese fresh basil

mozzarella sticks

$9.75

onion rings

$9.50

soup of the day (large)

$5.95

spinach and chicken quesadilla

$12.75

Super Nachos

$13.26

cold subs

turkey and cheese sub

$11.50

ham and cheese sub

$11.50

italian combo

$11.50

desserts

cheese cake cone

$5.95Out of stock

chocolate chip cookie

$2.95Out of stock

large cannoli

$5.95

mini cannoli

$2.75

N.Y. Cheesecake

$5.95

Raspberry Lemn Drop

$5.95Out of stock

dinners

chicken cutlet parmigiana

$19.00

chicken francaise

$22.00

chicken marsala

$23.00

eggplant parmigiana

$18.00

eggplant rollatini

$18.00

grilled chicken

$21.00

shrimp parmigiana

$22.00

shrimp white garlic sauce

$24.00

veal cutlet parmigiana

$22.00

veal marsala

$22.00

clam sauce

$19.50

seafood platter

$24.00

calamari sauce

$19.50

mussels

$19.50

hot subs

Specialty Sandwich

$9.00

Vodka Chicken Parm sub

$13.00

Breaded deep fried chicken, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese

bbq chicken sandwich

$11.00

chicken marsala sub

$12.00

chicken club sand

$11.00

chicken blt

$11.00

chicken parm sub

$12.00

cheeseburger w/ fries

$12.00

eggplant parm sub

$12.00

hamburger w/ fries

$11.50

meatball sub

$11.00

meatball parm sub

$11.50

pepperoni parm sub

$11.50

philly cheese steak

$11.50

philly Cheese steak special

$12.00

sausage parm sub

$11.50

sausage and pepper parm sub

$12.00

turkey pesto sub

$11.00

veal parm sub

$12.25

sausage and pepper sub

$11.50

shrimp parm sub

$13.00

pasta dishes

alfredo

$17.00

alfredo w/ chicken and broccoli

$19.00

baked ziti

$17.50

gnocchi

$18.50

lasagna

$18.00

manicotti

$16.75

pasta with chicken and broccoli

$18.00

pasta with garlic and oil

$12.25

pasta marinara

$12.95

pasta with meatball

$15.75

pasta with sausage

$15.75

penne ala vodka

$19.00

penne ala vodka with chicken

$21.00

penne pesto

$19.00

penne pesto with chicken

$20.50

ravioli

$17.50

tuscany pasta

$22.50

Pasta Bolognese

$17.75

wraps

chicken caesar wrap

$11.00

philly special wrap

$11.50

bbq chicken wrap

$11.50

side dishes

side of broccoli

$6.25

side of spinach

$6.25

side of pasta

$6.25

side of grilled chicken

$6.50

side of sausage

$6.95

side of meatballs

$6.95

large side of sauce 16oz

$4.00

small side of sauce 12oz

$3.00

small pizza dough

$3.25

medium pizza dough

$4.00

large pizza dough

$4.75

12" Sub Roll

$1.50

Side of broccoli rabe

$6.25

Sauces and dressings

2 oz dressing

4 oz dressing

2 oz sauce

$0.50

4 oz sauce

2oz Parmesan

$1.25

4oz Parmesan

$2.25

gluten free pizza

gluten free pizza

$15.95

gluten free specialty pie

$15.00

Gluten free

GF Philly special wrap Gf

$11.50

GF Chicken caesar wrap GF

$11.50

GF Bbq chicken wrap GF

$11.50

GF Italian combo Gf

$12.75Out of stock

GF Philly special GF

$12.75Out of stock

GF Turkey pesto GF

$12.75Out of stock

GF Turkey and cheese GF

$12.75Out of stock

GF Philly cheese steak GF

$12.75Out of stock

GF Chicken parm sub GF

$12.75Out of stock

Gluten free stuffed shells

$16.50Out of stock

Gluten free ravioli

$16.50

Gluten free garlic bread

$6.00Out of stock

Paper products

Paper products

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian

Location

7582 north broadway, Red hook, NY 12571

Directions

