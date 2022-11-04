Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salvatore's of the Hamptons

review star

No reviews yet

149 West Montauk Highway

Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Margherita
Meatballs "Al Forno"
Large Margherita

Appetizers

Semolina Bread

$5.00

butter, olive oil

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

pomodoro dipping sauce

Mozzarella Alla Corozza

$14.00

housemade breaded mozzarella, pomodoro, reggiano

Capellini Cakes

$14.00

carbonara cream sauce

Meatballs "Al Forno"

$5.00

1 meatball per order, baked with ricotta, pomodoro sauce, basil, garlic rubbed toast

Baked Clams

$16.00

seasoned breadcrumbs, garlic, white wine, butter

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

breadcrumbs, spinach, mozzarella, marsala sauce

Blistered Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

pancetta, garlic butter

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

french fries

8 Wings

$14.00

mild, medium, hot, honey bbq

12 Wings

$19.00

mild, medium, hot, honey bbq

Salads/Soups

Mixed Salad

$11.00

onion, cucumbers, fire roasted peppers, white balsamic

Caesar Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine, housemade crutons, grated parmigiana

Tomato & Mozzarella

$15.00

arugula, red onion, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, evoo drizzle

Sal's Chopped Salad

$18.00

chopped with pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, mozzarella, onion, cucumbers, olives, fire roasted peppers, white balsamic

Spinach & Gorgonzola

$16.00

baby spinach, gorgonzola DOP, dried cranberries, candied pecans, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$15.00

arugula, cannelloni beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shaved grana padano, lemon, white balsamic

Pasta

Mezzi Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

blend of veal, beef, pork

Rigatoni Vodka

$20.00

light pink cream sauce, onion

Louie's Linguine & Clams

$27.00

white or red sauce

Pestollini

$22.00

cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, sundried tomato, pesto cream sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$29.00

clams, shrimp, calamari, light red garlic sauce, linguine

Spaghetti Americano

$22.00

homemade pomodoro sauce and meatballs

Shrimp Pesto

$27.00

pesto cream sauce, linguine, sundried tomatoes, parmigiano, garlic

Crazy Alfredo

$22.00

penne, chicken, fire roasted red peppers, spicy light alfredo sauce

Penne Alfredo

$18.00

garlic parmesan white cream sauce

Gorgonzola Pasta

$21.00

penne, gorgonzola, sundried tomato, fresh spinach, roasted garlic, light cream sauce

Mario's Macaroni

$19.00

rigatoni, sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, evoo

Lasagna "Old School"

$22.00

ruffle pasta sheets, ricotta, mascarpone, cream bechamel, italian parsley, housemade bolognese sauce

Baked Penne

$18.00

mozzarella, ricotta, pomodoro, parmigiano, basil

Baked Gnocchi

$20.00

homemade gnocchi, mozzarella, ricotta, vodka cream sauce, basil, parmigiano

Heroes

Meatball Parm Hero

$14.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.00

Chicken Parm Hero

$14.00

Veal Parm Hero

$15.00

Sausage Parm Hero

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$14.00

housemade cheese whiz, onions

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$12.00

breaded or grilled chicken

Entrees

Chicken Francese

$27.00

egg washed, butter lemon sauce, parsley, choice of pasta(penne or spaghetti) or broccoli with garlic and oil

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

mushrooms, onions, marsala brown sauce, choice of pasta(penne or spaghetti) or broccoli with garlic and oil

Wood Fired Chicken Breast

$29.00

sundried tomatoes, goat cheese, white wine lemon buerre blanc, spinach, risotto

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

arugula, cannelloni beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shaved grana padano, lemon, white balsamic

Veal Francese

$30.00

egg washed, butter lemon sauce, parsley, choice of pasta(penne or spaghetti) or broccoli with garlic and oil

Veal Marsala

$30.00

mushrooms, onions, marsala brown sauce, choice of pasta(penne or spaghetti) or broccoli with garlic and oil

Veal Milanese

$30.00

arugula, cannelloni beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shaved grana padano, lemon, white balsamic

The Salvatore’s Burger

$18.00

8oz prime burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, fries, add cheese +1(american, mozzarella, provolone) add on's +1: mushrooms, sauteed onions, sauteed peppers

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, agave chipotle glaze, garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun, fries

New York Strip Steak

$32.00

herb garlic butter, broccoli, french fries

Grilled Salmon Picatta

$30.00

white wine, lemon sauce, capers, broccoli

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

creamy white wine sauce, garlic, sauteed spinach, risotto, cherry tomatoes

Alla Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$27.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Meatball Parmigiana

$22.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Eggplant Rollatini

$24.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Chicken Vodka Parmigiana

$27.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Shrimp Parmigiana

$26.00

served with a choice of pasta (penne or spaghetti) or side salad, GF penne and WW penne +2

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Penne & Butter

$8.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$8.00

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Escarole & Beans

$9.00

Small Pizza

Small Margherita

$19.00

fior di latte, basil, evoo, sea salt

Small Neapolitan

$16.00

cheese & tomato, baked, well done

Small Pepperoni

$18.00

fior di latte, calabrian oregano

Small Funghi Misti

$19.00

wild mushrooms, smoked buffalo mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, truffle oil

Small Salsicce

$18.00

italian sausage, fior di latte, basil

Small Quattro Carne

$19.00

soppressata, prosciutto, coppa, finnocchiona

Small Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

mozzarella, philly steak, sauteed onions, peppers

Small Sorrento

$18.00

mozzarella, marinara, sausage, black olives, roasted peppers

Small Vegatbale

Small Vegatbale

$19.00

broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Small Vodka

$18.00

housemade vodka sauce, mozzarella, herbs

Small Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

ricotta, gorgonzola, aged provolone, calabrian oregano

Small Capriccosa

$17.00

gorgonzola, pear, truffle honey, basil

Small Prosciutto E Arugula

$18.00

prosciutto di parma, pecorino romano, ricotta,

Small San Gennaro

$18.00

cotto ham, stracciatella, fior di latte, pistachios, basil

Small Vongole Fresche

$19.00

fresh clams, pancetta, fresno peppers, pecorino

Small Tartufo

$18.00

truffle mushroom sauce, fior di latte, cremini mushrooms, basil

Small White

$18.00

ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic, calabrian oregano

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, add cotto ham +2

Italian Stromboli

$16.00

cotto ham, salami, peppers, onions, pepperoni

Large Pizza

Large Margherita

$30.00

fior di latte, basil, evoo, sea salt

Large Neapolitan

$22.00

cheese & tomato, baked, well done

Large Pepperoni

$28.00

fior di latte, calabrian oregano

Large Funghi Misti

$29.00

wild mushrooms, smoked buffalo mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, truffle oil

Large Salsicce

$29.00

italian sausage, fior di latte, basil

Large Quattro Carne

$30.00

soppressata, prosciutto, coppa, finnocchiona

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$30.00

mozzarella, philly steak, sauteed onions, peppers

Large Sorrento

$29.00

mozzarella, marinara, sausage, black olives, roasted peppers

Large Vegatable

$32.00

broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Large Vodka

$29.00

housemade vodka sauce, mozzarella, herbs

Large Quattro Formaggi

$29.00

ricotta, gorgonzola, aged provolone, calabrian oregano

Large Capricosa

$28.00

gorgonzola, pear, truffle honey, basil

Large Prosciutto E Arugula

$28.00

prosciutto di parma, pecorino romano, ricotta,

Large San Gennaro

$29.00

cotto ham, stracciatella, fior di latte, pistachios, basil

Large Vongole Fresche

$29.00

fresh clams, pancetta, fresno peppers, pecorino

Large Tartufo

$29.00

truffle mushroom sauce, fior di latte, cremini mushrooms, basil

Large White

$28.00

ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic, calabrian oregano

Sicilian

$26.00

Grandma

$28.00

thin crust pie, mozzarella, plum marinara sauce

Grandma Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$32.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Zepolis

$10.00

Tartufo

$10.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Vanilla Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

Pistachio Gelato

Mint Chip Gelato

Peach Sorbet

Mario's Killer Brownie

$13.00

STARTERS

8 Wings

$17.00

12 Wings

$23.00

Fried Mozz Circles

$17.00

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Blistered Brussels

$18.00

SALADS

Salad 149

$13.00

Julius Ceasar

$18.00

Greek Goddess

$18.00

Spinach Salad

$18.00

The Iceburg

$18.00

CHICKEN SAMMIES

Basic Chick

$19.00

Cluckin' Good

$19.00

Hot Chick

$19.00

Cali Chick

$19.00

Chick from Parma

$21.00

FROM THE SEA AND BEYOND

Go Greek

$24.00

Beyond Burger

$22.00

Pork Sammy

$24.00

BURGERS

OG Burger

$18.00

The Morning After

$24.00

The Italian Stallion

$24.00

Philly Burger

$22.00

Shroom Burger

$22.00

Romeo

$22.00

Juliet

$22.00

Buffalo Burger

$22.00

The Whole Hog

$26.00

The Return of the Mac

$24.00

FRIES

Regular Fries

$10.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$12.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

BUILD YOUR OWN

B.Y.O Burger

SWEET TOOTH

ZEPPOLIS

$12.00

KILLER BROWNIE

$15.00

NY CHEESECAKE

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

PISTACHIO DUSTED CANNOLI

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From pizza to pasta to parmesan, we are going back to our roots to bring you casual Italian American dining on Long Island's East End. Dine in with us at our full service restaurant and bar or order take out of your favorite style pizzas, heroes and sandwiches from our pizzeria.

Website

Location

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Out Of The Blue Seafood - 252 E Montauk Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
252 E Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Canoe Place Inn
orange starNo Reviews
239 E Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Centro Trattoria & Bar - 336 W Montauk Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
336 W Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Local Burger
orange starNo Reviews
668 COUNTY ROAD 39 SOUTHAMPTON, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Jamesport Vineyards - Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star3.5 • 184
1216 Main Rd Jamesport, NY 11947
View restaurantnext
Kenny's on the Green
orange starNo Reviews
661 Riverside Driver Riverhead, NY 11901
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hampton Bays
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston