Salvatore's of the Hamptons
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
From pizza to pasta to parmesan, we are going back to our roots to bring you casual Italian American dining on Long Island's East End. Dine in with us at our full service restaurant and bar or order take out of your favorite style pizzas, heroes and sandwiches from our pizzeria.
Location
149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Gallery
