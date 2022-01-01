Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta Salvatore's Pizza HWY 280 Location
1,655 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
From Naples, Italy to the Vesuvius Restaurant in Manhattan, Salvatore's family recipes have traveled through decades to bring you the most authentic flavors Italian heritage has to offer. Homemade and handmade everyday with the freshest quality ingredients available, this extensive menu recreates the flavors of Naples so fondly remembered yet so rarely captured! Our Gift to You.... MANGIA BENE!
Location
4673 US-280, Birmingham, AL 35242
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Greystone
No Reviews
5363 US-280 B100 Hoover, AL 35242
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brook Highland AL #620
No Reviews
5279 Highway 280 Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham