  Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta - Salvatore's Pizza HWY 280 Location
Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta Salvatore's Pizza HWY 280 Location

1,655 Reviews

$$

4673 US-280

Birmingham, AL 35242

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CHEESE BREAD

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$2.85

Garlic Bread W/ Marinara

$3.95

Appetizer-Meatbals

$5.95

Appetizer-Sausages

$5.95

Appetizer-Meatballs W/ Ricotta

$6.85

CALZONES

Cheese Roll

$9.50

Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Beef Stromboli Calzone

$10.25

Pesto Sauce Calzone

$10.25

Veggie Calzone

$10.95

Sausage Roll

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Calzone

$11.95

Hawaiian Calzone

$10.45

Meatball Calzone

$10.85

Garden Veggie Calzone

$10.95

Pepperoni Roll

$10.25

Salvatore’s Special Calzone

$11.45

All Meat Calzone

$11.95

Bada Bing Calzone

$11.25

FAMILY CALZONES

Family Pepperoni/Sausage Calzone

$25.99

Family Salvatore’s Special Calzone

$28.55

HOT SUBS

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.50

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.50

Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub

$9.50

Hot Italian Sub

$9.50

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Parm Sub

$11.25

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.25

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.25

PASTA

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.95

Spaghetti Mushr/ Marinara

$12.95

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$12.95

Spaghetti Mushr/ Meatsauce

$13.25

Spaghetti Meatballs

$12.95

Spaghetti Sausages

$12.95

Spaghetti Garlic, Olive Oil & Pecorino Cheese

$11.75

Spaghetti Garlic, Olive Oil & Anchovy

$12.95

Spaghetti Shrimp Marinara

$15.99

Spaghetti Butter Only

$9.50

Gnocchi 4 Cheese

$12.95

Gnocchi Tomato Sauce W/Onion/Basil

$13.50

Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana

$12.25

Cheese Ravioli Spinach Alfredo

$13.95

Meat Ravioli

$12.95

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Baked Ziti W/ Sausage

$13.95

Baked Ziti W/ Pepperoni

$13.95

Baked Ziti W/Pepperoni&Sausage

$14.95

Baked Ziti W/ Meatsause

$14.95

LASAGNA

$13.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccini Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccini Shrimp Alfredo

$16.95

Fettuccini Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$17.95

Fettuccini Shrimp Pesto Alfredo

$17.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Spaghetti

$14.50

Eggplant Spinach Mushroom Parmigiana

$14.99

Sausage Parm/Spaghetti

$13.95

Chicken Parmigiana Spaghetti

$15.95

Sausage, Peppers, Onions Spaghetti

$14.95

Saus, Peppers, Onion Parmigiana Spaghetti

$15.95

Meatball Parmigiana Spaghetti

$15.95

SALADS

Small Tossed Salad

$4.10

Large Tossed Salad

$7.20

Small Feta Salad

$4.55

Large Feta Salad

$7.70

Chef Salad

$7.70

Bleu Cheese Salad

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.40

Antipasto Salad Salad

$11.25

CHILDREN'S PASTA

Child Spaghetti W/ Butter

$7.25

Child Spaghetti Marinara

$8.10

Child Spaghetti Meatsauce

$8.10

Child Spaghetti Meatball

$8.10

Child Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$4.62

Tiramisu

$5.95

Cheesecake

$6.50

Double Mousse Cake

$6.50

NY SLICES

Slice Cheese

$2.99

Slice Salvatore's Special

$4.99

Slice Vegeterian

$4.95

Slice Meatball

$4.75

Slice Hawaiian

$4.75

Slice All Meats

$5.35

SICILIAN SLICES

Slice Sicilian Cheese

$3.35

Slice Sicilian Special

$5.85

Slice Sicilian Veggie

$5.35

Slice Sicilian White

$4.99

Slice Sicilian Pesto

$5.25

Slice Sicilian Meatball

$5.35

Slice Sicilian All Meat

$6.35

BUILD YOUR OWN NY PIZZA

Personal 10" Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Medium 14" Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$18.95

X Large 18" Cheese Pizza

$21.95

BUILD YOUR OWN SICILIAN PIZZA

Whole Sicilian Cheese

$24.50

Half Sicilian Cheese

$16.50

Personal 10” Specialty Pizza's

10” Vegetarian

$15.95

10” Hawaiian

$15.95

10” White

$14.95

10” Spinach/Mushr Special

$17.95

10” Chicken Pesto

$17.99

10” Meat Lover’s

$18.95

10” Salvatore’s Special

$17.95

10” Meatball

$15.95

10” Shrimp Pesto

$19.95

Medium 14” Speciatyl Pizza's

Medium 14" Vegetarian

$21.85

Medium 14" Hawaiian

$19.99

Medium 14" White

$21.85

Medium 14" Spin/Mush Special

$21.85

Medium 14" Chicken Pesto

$24.85

Medium 14" Meat Lover’s

$23.85

Medium 14" Salvatore’s Special

$23.85

Medium 14" Meatball

$21.45

Medium 14" Shrimp/Pesto

$25.85

Large 16” Specialty Pizza's

Large 16" Vegetarian

$24.35

Large 16" Hawaiian

$22.75

Large 16" White

$23.15

Large 16" Spin/Mush Special

$24.45

Large 16" Chicken/Pesto

$27.45

Large 16" Meat Lover’s

$26.45

Large 16" Salvatore’s Special

$26.35

Large 16" Meatball

$23.85

Large 16" Shrimp/Pesto

$27.95

XLarge 18” Specialty Pizza's

Xlarge 18" Vegetarian

$26.85

Xlarge 18" Hawaiian

$25.95

Xlarge 18" White

$25.75

Xlarge 18" Spinach/Mushr Special

$26.95

Xlarge 18" Chicken Pesto

$29.95

Xlarge 18" Meat Lover’s

$28.95

Xlarge 18" Salvatore’s Special

$28.50

Xlarge 18" Meatballs

$26.95

Xlarge 18" Shrimp Pesto

$30.95

Whole Sicilian Specialty Pizza's

Whole Sicilian Vegetarian

$28.55

Whole Sicilian Hawaiian

$27.95

Whole Sicilian White

$28.45

Whole Sicilia Spinach/Mushr Special

$29.45

Whole Sicilian Chicken Pesto

$31.50

Whole Sicilian Meat Lover’s

$32.45

Whole Sicilian Salvatore’s Special

$30.50

Whole Sicilian Meatball

$28.45

Whole Sicilian Shrimp Pesto

$33.45

Half Sicilian Specialty Pizza's

1/2 Sicilian Vegetarian

$19.50

1/2 Sicilian Hawaiian

$18.95

1/2 Sicilian White

$19.50

1/2 Sicilian Spinach/Mushr Special

$20.50

1/2 Sicilian Chicken Pesto

$21.45

1/2 Sicilian Meat Lover’s

$22.50

1/2 Sicilian Salvatore’s Special

$22.45

1/2 Sicilian Meatball

$21.45

1/2 Sicilian Shrimp Pesto

$23.45

Specialty 1/2 & 1/2 Option 1 (Items)

14" LH Vegetarian

$20.35

14" LH Hawaiian

$18.95

14" LH White

$19.15

14" LH Spinach – Mushroom

$20.35

14" LH Grilled Chicken Pesto

$23.35

14" LH Meat Lover’s

$22.35

14" LH Salvatore’s Special

$22.35

14" LH Meatball

$19.95

14" LH Grilled Shrimp Pesto

$24.35

16" LH Cheese

$15.75

16" LH Vegetarian

$22.85

16" LH Hawaiian

$21.25

16" LH White

$21.65

16" LH Spinach/Mushroom Special

$22.95

16" LH Grilled Chicken Pesto

$25.95

16" LH Meat Lover’s

$24.95

16" LH Salvatore’s Special

$24.65

16" LH Meatball

$22.35

16" LH Grilled Shrimp Pesto

$26.45

18" Left Half Cheese

$18.75

18" Left Half Vegetarian

$25.35

18" LH Hawaiian

$23.75

18" LH White

$23.95

18" LH Spinach – Mushroom

$24.95

18" LH Grilled Chicken Pesto

$27.95

18" LH Meat Lover’s

$26.95

18" LH Salvatore’s Special

$26.50

18" LH Meatball

$24.95

18" LH Grilled Shrimp Pesto

$28.95

LH Sicilian Cheese

$22.35

LH Sicilian Vegetarian

$26.95

LH Sicilian White

$26.95

LH Sicilian Hawaiian

$26.45

LH Sicilian Spinach – Mushroom

$27.95

LH Sicilian Grilled Chicken Pesto

$29.95

LH Sicilian Meat Lover’s

$30.95

LH Sicilian Salvatore’s Special

$28.95

LH Sicilian Meatball

$26.95

LH Sicilian Grilled Shrimp Pesto

$31.95

10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free Cheese

$11.95

10" Gluten Free Vegetarian

$18.95

10" Gluten Free Hawaiian

$18.75

10' Gluten Free Spin/Mushr Special

$20.25

10" Gluten Free Chicken Pesto

$21.25

10" Gluten Free All Meat

$21.50

10" Gluten Free Sal's Special

$20.75

10" Gluten Free Meatball

$18.50

10" Gluten Free Shrimp Pesto

$22.95

10" Gluten Free White

$18.75

BEVERAGES

DRINK

$2.15

Coca Cola

$2.15

Diet Coke

$2.15

Sprite

$2.15

Zero Sugar

$2.15

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.15

Mellow yellow

$2.15

Mr Pibb

$2.15

WATER

$0.27

Bottle Water

$2.15

2 Liter Coke

$3.85

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.85

2 Liter Sprite

$3.85

BEER

Amstel Light

$4.15

Bud Light

$3.35

Blue Moon

$4.15

Budweiser

$3.35

Coors Lite

$3.35

Corona Extra

$4.15

Corona Light

$4.15

GROLSCH

$5.25

Hieneken

$4.15

Killians

$4.15

Mich Ultra

$3.35

Mich Gold

$3.85

Miller Light

$3.35

Corona familiar

$4.50

New Castle

$4.15

Peroni

$4.15

Sam Adams

$4.15

Stella Artos

$4.15

Yuengling

$3.35

WINE

Glass White Zinfandel

$4.95

Glass Cavit Chardonnay

$5.45

Glass Carvit Pinot Grigio

$5.45

Glass Cavit Merlot

$5.45

Glass Frontera Cabernet

$5.25

Bottle Chianti

$19.50

Bottle Kendall Jackson

$25.50

Discounted Beer

Discounted Beer

$1.25

Sides, Extra's

Cup of Marinara

$0.95

Bottle of Dressing

$6.35

Cup of LR Ranch

$1.25

Cup of LR Home Salad Dressing

$1.25

Cup of Alfredo

$3.45

WELL DONE

LIGHT COOKED

NO OREGANO

LIGHT SAUCE

Potato Cips

$0.95

Geaps Leaf

$1.95

Add Chicken

$3.75

Add Shrimp

$5.25

Add Mushrooms

$2.25
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

From Naples, Italy to the Vesuvius Restaurant in Manhattan, Salvatore's family recipes have traveled through decades to bring you the most authentic flavors Italian heritage has to offer. Homemade and handmade everyday with the freshest quality ingredients available, this extensive menu recreates the flavors of Naples so fondly remembered yet so rarely captured! Our Gift to You.... MANGIA BENE!

Location

4673 US-280, Birmingham, AL 35242

Directions

