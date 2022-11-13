Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

359 Reviews

$$

1313 W 3rd St

Alliance, NE 69301

Popular Items

Cheese Bread
1 LB Boneless Wings
T-Rex Spaghetti

Lunch Specials

Available daily from 11:00 to 2:00

1 Slice 1 Topping & Side

$7.60

1 Slice Specialty & Side

$8.60

2 Slice 1 Topping

$7.60

3 Slices 1 Topping

$10.00

2 Slice Specialty

$8.60

Lunch Salads

$9.00

Lunch Cheese Tort

$9.00

Lunch Chicken Alfredo

$9.00

Lunch Lasagna (1/2 Portion)

$9.00

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.00

8 Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Half Cheesebread

$4.40

20 oz Bottles

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET

$2.50

MTN. DEW

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

Appetizers

4 Meatballs & 1/2 Cheese bread App

$11.00

4 of our amazing meatballs covered with sauce and baked mozzarella served with a 1/2 order of cheese bread.

Bread Sticks

$7.00

Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese in a crunchy Italian breading. Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Lightly breaded pickle chips with a kick, fried and served with a side of chipotle ranch

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Served with our signature pizza sauce

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.79