Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

359 Reviews
$$
1313 W 3rd St
Alliance, NE 69301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
4 of our amazing meatballs covered with sauce and baked mozzarella served with a 1/2 order of cheese bread.
Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
Mozzarella cheese in a crunchy Italian breading. Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Lightly breaded pickle chips with a kick, fried and served with a side of chipotle ranch
Served with our signature pizza sauce