Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 117th & Blondo Street Omaha, NE
1,083 Reviews
$$
2062 N 117th Ave
Omaha, NE 68164
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Bread
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce.
Bread Sticks
Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese in a crunchy Italian breading. Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Breaded Meat Ravioli
Crispy breaded meat ravioli served with our signature pizza sauce.
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded pickle chips with a kick, fried and served with a side of chipotle ranch
Loaded Fries
Top our traditional waffle fries with cheddar cheese, loads of bacon, sour cream and jalapenos if you please.
Meatballs & Cheese Bread
4 of our amazing meatballs covered with sauce and baked mozzarella served with a 1/2 order of cheese bread.
Garlic Bread
Served with our signature pizza sauce
Onion Ring App
Breaded sweet onion rings served with chipotle ranch
Waffle Fries App
A full pound of Sam & Louie's signature seasoned waffle fries.
Extra Roll
Steamed Broc Side
Wings
1/2 LB Boneless Wings
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
1 LB Boneless Wings
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
2 1/2 LB Boneless Wings
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
5 Traditional Wings
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
10 Traditional Wings
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
30 Traditional Wings
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
Calzones
Individual Buffalo Jack Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, and buffalo style chicken.
Individual Carnivore Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon
Individual Chicken Broccoli Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushroom
Individual Chicken Spinach Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach and mushroom.
Individual CYO Calzone
Start with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your calzone
Individual Sam's Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
Individual Sausage & Pepper Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers
Individual Special Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red onion, mushroom, and green bell peppers
Individual T-Rex Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni
Individual Veggie Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, black olive, spinach
Family Buffalo Jack Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, and buffalo style chicken.
Family Carnivore Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon
Family Chicken Broccoli Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushroom
Family Chicken Spinach Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach and mushroom.
Family CYO Calzone
Start with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your calzone
Family Sam's Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
Family Sausage & Pepper Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers
Family Special Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red onion, mushroom, and green bell peppers
Family T-Rex Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni
Family Veggie Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, black olive, spinach
Kids Menu
Kids Bone-in Wings
4 bone in wings served plain or shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with one kids side option.
Kids Chicken Bites
6 oz of boneless wings served plain or shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with one kids side option.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with choice of one kids side option.
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids portion of the original - Kraft Mac & Cheese with your choice of one kids side option.
Kids Pasta
Corkscrew pasta served with a garlic roll and you choice of marinara or Alfredo sauce, add grilled chicken $2 or meatball $1.5. Comes with one kids side option
Kids Slice of Cheese
A large slice of pizza with your choice of 2 toppings. Served with your choice of 1 kids side
Misc
Pasta
Cavatappi
Cheese Tortellini
Chicken Parm Pasta
A grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses served with your choice of spaghetti marinara or fettuccine Alfredo.
Chicken Pesto Cavatappi
Cavatappi tossed in creamy pesto sauce with grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes and Romano
Chicken Sausage Tortellini
Cheese filled tortellini topped with chicken and sausage, served with a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Fettuccini
Hot Naked Spaghetti
Spicy garlic Parmesan sauce with red bell pepper, sliced Italian sausage links and Romano tossed with spaghetti.
Lasagna
Our homemade lasagna is prepared with marinara and Sam & Louie's signature pizza sauce, layers of lasagna noodles, beef, Italian sausage and seven different types of cheese... bake to absolute perfection.
Mac N Cheese
Our homemade, rich and creamy cheese sauce with Cavatappi pasta. Add grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, or sliced sausage for $3.00.
Spaghetti
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix lettuce with Roma tomatoes and red onion topped with croutons, cheddar and crispy breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce.
Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressign topped with a grilled or crispy chicken breast.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, mushrooms, egg s and red bell pepper drizzled with warm Italian dressing, bacon and croutons.
House Salad
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
Original Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix lettuce with Roma tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese and strips of seasoned grilled or crispy breaded chicken breast and croutons.
Sam's Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, bacon, egg, Roma tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
Thai Chicken Salad
Spring mix lettuce with fresh broccoli, crisp red peppers, grilled chicken breast smothered in Thai sauce and topped with croutons.
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast dripping in buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan.
Cowboy Burger
1/3 pound black Angus burger seasoned with our signature spice, cooked to medium well and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, a pickle spear, and smothered with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar.
Jalapeno Burger
1/3 pound black Angus burger seasoned with our signature spice, cooked to medium well and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, a pickle spear, and topped with jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese.
Meatball Hoagie
Sam & Louie's famous hearty meatballs covered with our signature pizza sauce along with melted mozzarella, on a lightly toasted Italian bread.
Original Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato and red onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
Sammy Burger
Our traditional 1/3 pound black Angus burger seasoned with our signature spice, cooked to medium well and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, a pickle spear and your choice of American, cheddar or mozzarella.
Sausage & Pepper Hoagie
Sliced Italian sausage link simmered with red and green bell peppers, covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella, then baked.
Stromboli
Individual Buffalo Jack Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, and buffalo style chicken.
Individual Carnivore Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon
Individual Chicken Broccoli Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli and mushroom.
Individual Chicken Spinach Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, spinach and mushroom.
Individual Create Your Own Stromboli
Start with mozzarella cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your calzone.
Individual Sam's Stromboli
Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
Individual Sausage & Pepper Stromboli
Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers
Individual Special Stromboli
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, mushroom, and green bell peppers
Individual T-Rex Stromboli
Mozzarella, sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni
Individual Veggie Stromboli
Mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, black olive, spinach
Family Buffalo Jack Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, and buffalo style chicken.
Family Carnivore Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon
Family Chicken Broccoli Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli and mushroom.
Family Chicken Spinach Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, spinach and mushroom.
Family Create Your Own Stromboli
Start with mozzarella cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your calzone.
Family Sam's Stromboli
Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
Family Sausage & Pepper Stromboli
Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers
Family Special Stromboli
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, mushroom, and green bell peppers
Family T-Rex Stromboli
Mozzarella, sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni
Family Veggie Stromboli
Mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, black olive, spinach
Create Your Own Pizza
Slice Specialty Pizzas
Bacon Cheeseburger Slice
Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles...try it with an order of waffle fries.
BBQ Chicken Slice
Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
Brooklyn Slice
Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato
Buffalo Jack Slice
Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
Carnivore Slice
Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella
Combo Slice
Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.
Fireball Slice
This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.
Five Cheese Slice
A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.
Garden Slice
A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.
Hawaiian Luau Slice
A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.
Manhattan Slice
Start with a creamy Alfredo sauce base then add sliced meatballs, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese... no need to ask, you've gotta try this one.
Nacho Slice
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
Sam & Louie's Best Slice
Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella
Sausage & Pepper Slice
An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.
Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Slice
A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.
Sweet & Spicy Slice
Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple, cream cheese, & mozzarella
T-Rex Slice
Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.
Thai Pie Slice
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
Veggie Slice
Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
14" Specialty Pizzas
14" Half & Half Pizza
14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles...try it with an order of waffle fries.
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
14" Brooklyn Pizza
Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato
14" Buffalo Jack Pizza
Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
14" Carnivore Pizza
Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella
14" Combo Pizza
Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.
14" Fireball Pizza
This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.
14" Five Cheese Pizza
A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.
14" Garden Pizza
A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.
14" Hawaiian Luau Pizza
A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.
14" Manhattan Pizza
Start with a creamy Alfredo sauce base then add sliced meatballs, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese... no need to ask, you've gotta try this one.
14" Nacho Pizza
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
14" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza
Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella
14" Sausage & Pepper Pizza
An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.
14" Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Pizza
A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.
14" Sweet & Spicy Pizza
Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple, cream cheese, & mozzarella
14" T-Rex Pizza
Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.
14" Thai Pie Pizza
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
14" Veggie Pizza
Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
14" Jalapeño Popper
16" Specialty Pizzas
16" Half & Half Pizza
16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles...try it with an order of waffle fries.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
16" Brooklyn Pizza
Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato
16" Buffalo Jack Pizza
Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
16" Carnivore Pizza
Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella
16" Combo Pizza
Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.
16" Fireball Pizza
This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.
16" Five Cheese Pizza
A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.
16" Garden Pizza
A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.
16" Hawaiian Luau Pizza
A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.
16" Manhattan Pizza
Start with a creamy Alfredo sauce base then add sliced meatballs, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese... no need to ask, you've gotta try this one.
16" Nacho Pizza
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
16" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza
Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella
16" Sausage & Pepper Pizza
An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.
16" Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Pizza
A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.
16" Sweet & Spicy Pizza
Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple, cream cheese, & mozzarella
16" T-Rex Pizza
Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.
16" Thai Pie Pizza
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
16" Veggie Pizza
Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
16" Jalapeño Popper
18" Specialty Pizzas
18" Half & Half Pizza
18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles...try it with an order of waffle fries.
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
18" Brooklyn Pizza
Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato
18" Buffalo Jack Pizza
Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
18" Carnivore Pizza
Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella
18" Combo Pizza
Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.
18" Fireball Pizza
This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.
18" Five Cheese Pizza
A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.
18" Garden Pizza
A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.
18" Hawaiian Luau Pizza
A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.
18" Manhattan Pizza
Start with a creamy Alfredo sauce base then add sliced meatballs, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese... no need to ask, you've gotta try this one.
18" Nacho Pizza
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
18" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza
Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella
18" Sausage & Pepper Pizza
An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.
18" Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Pizza
A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.
18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza
Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple, cream cheese, & mozzarella
18" T-Rex Pizza
Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.
18" Thai Pie Pizza
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
18" Veggie Pizza
Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
18" Jalapeño Popper
Gluten Free Pizza
12" GF CYO PIZZA
12" GF Half & Half Pizza
12" GF Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles.
12" GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
12" GF Brooklyn Pizza
Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato
12" GF Buffalo Jack Pizza
Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
12" GF Carnivore Pizza
Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.
12" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella
12" GF Combo Pizza
Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.
12" GF Fireball Pizza
This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.
12" GF Five Cheese Pizza
A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.
12" GF Garden Pizza
A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.
12" GF Hawaiian Luau Pizza
A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.
12" GF Nacho Pizza
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
12" GF Sam & Louie's Best Pizza
Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella
12" GF Sausage & Pepper Pizza
An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.
12" GF Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Pizza
A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.