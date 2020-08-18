Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 117th & Blondo Street Omaha, NE

1,083 Reviews

$$

2062 N 117th Ave

Omaha, NE 68164

Popular Items

18" CYO Pizza
16" CYO Pizza
Cheese Bread

N/A Drinks

Regular Soda

$2.19

2 LTR Sierra Mist

$2.99Out of stock

2 LTR Pepsi

$2.99

2 LTR Mountain Dew

$2.99

2 LTR Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$8.85

Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce.

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$6.65

Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Cheese Sticks

$9.85

Mozzarella cheese in a crunchy Italian breading. Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Breaded Meat Ravioli

Breaded Meat Ravioli

$9.85

Crispy breaded meat ravioli served with our signature pizza sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.85Out of stock

Lightly breaded pickle chips with a kick, fried and served with a side of chipotle ranch

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Top our traditional waffle fries with cheddar cheese, loads of bacon, sour cream and jalapenos if you please.

Meatballs & Cheese Bread

$10.95Out of stock

4 of our amazing meatballs covered with sauce and baked mozzarella served with a 1/2 order of cheese bread.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.65

Served with our signature pizza sauce

Onion Ring App

Onion Ring App

$8.85

Breaded sweet onion rings served with chipotle ranch

Waffle Fries App

Waffle Fries App

$7.85

A full pound of Sam & Louie's signature seasoned waffle fries.

Extra Roll

$0.60
Steamed Broc Side

Steamed Broc Side

$2.99

Wings

1/2 LB Boneless Wings

1/2 LB Boneless Wings

$7.50Out of stock

Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

1 LB Boneless Wings

1 LB Boneless Wings

$12.50Out of stock

Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

2 1/2 LB Boneless Wings

2 1/2 LB Boneless Wings

$37.50Out of stock

Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

5 Traditional Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$7.50

Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$12.50

Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.

30 Traditional Wings

30 Traditional Wings

$37.50Out of stock

Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.

Calzones

Our freshly made Italian seasoned dough stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and a variety of topping choices. This half moon shaped pocket is then baked to perfection and served with a side of our signature pizza sauce.

Individual Buffalo Jack Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, and buffalo style chicken.

Individual Carnivore Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon

Individual Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushroom

Individual Chicken Spinach Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach and mushroom.

Individual CYO Calzone

$12.90

Start with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your calzone

Individual Sam's Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper

Individual Sausage & Pepper Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers

Individual Special Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red onion, mushroom, and green bell peppers

Individual T-Rex Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni

Individual Veggie Calzone

$12.90

Mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, black olive, spinach

Family Buffalo Jack Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, and buffalo style chicken.

Family Carnivore Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon

Family Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushroom

Family Chicken Spinach Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach and mushroom.

Family CYO Calzone

$30.00

Start with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your calzone

Family Sam's Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper

Family Sausage & Pepper Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers

Family Special Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red onion, mushroom, and green bell peppers

Family T-Rex Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni

Family Veggie Calzone

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, black olive, spinach

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$1.00Out of stock
PB Crispy Treat

PB Crispy Treat

$3.50

Kids Menu

Portions just for the little ones 12 and under. All kids meals come with a kids drink and choice of one kids side. (Side options; house salad, Caesar salad, applesauce, mandarin oranges, waffle fries, or steamed broccoli)
Kids Bone-in Wings

Kids Bone-in Wings

$6.00

4 bone in wings served plain or shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with one kids side option.

Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00

6 oz of boneless wings served plain or shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with one kids side option.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with choice of one kids side option.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids portion of the original - Kraft Mac & Cheese with your choice of one kids side option.

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Corkscrew pasta served with a garlic roll and you choice of marinara or Alfredo sauce, add grilled chicken $2 or meatball $1.5. Comes with one kids side option

Kids Slice of Cheese

Kids Slice of Cheese

$5.00

A large slice of pizza with your choice of 2 toppings. Served with your choice of 1 kids side

Misc

Love our amazing salad dressing and signature spice...take some home today!

Sam Dressing Bottle

$4.95

Sam Spice Bottle

$2.99

Pasta

Cavatappi

Cavatappi

$12.00
Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$13.70
Chicken Parm Pasta

Chicken Parm Pasta

$15.50

A grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses served with your choice of spaghetti marinara or fettuccine Alfredo.

Chicken Pesto Cavatappi

Chicken Pesto Cavatappi

$16.00

Cavatappi tossed in creamy pesto sauce with grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes and Romano

Chicken Sausage Tortellini

Chicken Sausage Tortellini

$16.50

Cheese filled tortellini topped with chicken and sausage, served with a creamy Alfredo sauce.

Fettuccini

Fettuccini

$11.80
Hot Naked Spaghetti

Hot Naked Spaghetti

$15.00

Spicy garlic Parmesan sauce with red bell pepper, sliced Italian sausage links and Romano tossed with spaghetti.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.00Out of stock

Our homemade lasagna is prepared with marinara and Sam & Louie's signature pizza sauce, layers of lasagna noodles, beef, Italian sausage and seven different types of cheese... bake to absolute perfection.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.30

Our homemade, rich and creamy cheese sauce with Cavatappi pasta. Add grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, or sliced sausage for $3.00.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Fresh spring mix lettuce with Roma tomatoes and red onion topped with croutons, cheddar and crispy breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressign topped with a grilled or crispy chicken breast.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Baby spinach, mushrooms, egg s and red bell pepper drizzled with warm Italian dressing, bacon and croutons.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.50+

Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.

Original Chicken Salad

Original Chicken Salad

$12.95

Fresh spring mix lettuce with Roma tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese and strips of seasoned grilled or crispy breaded chicken breast and croutons.

Sam's Cobb Salad

Sam's Cobb Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, bacon, egg, Roma tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$12.95

Spring mix lettuce with fresh broccoli, crisp red peppers, grilled chicken breast smothered in Thai sauce and topped with croutons.

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.60

A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.60

A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast dripping in buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.60

A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$11.60Out of stock

1/3 pound black Angus burger seasoned with our signature spice, cooked to medium well and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, a pickle spear, and smothered with BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar.

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$11.60Out of stock

1/3 pound black Angus burger seasoned with our signature spice, cooked to medium well and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, a pickle spear, and topped with jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese.

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$11.60Out of stock

Sam & Louie's famous hearty meatballs covered with our signature pizza sauce along with melted mozzarella, on a lightly toasted Italian bread.

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$11.60

Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato and red onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.

Sammy Burger

Sammy Burger

$11.60Out of stock

Our traditional 1/3 pound black Angus burger seasoned with our signature spice, cooked to medium well and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, a pickle spear and your choice of American, cheddar or mozzarella.

Sausage & Pepper Hoagie

Sausage & Pepper Hoagie

$11.60

Sliced Italian sausage link simmered with red and green bell peppers, covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella, then baked.

Stromboli

Freshly made dough stuffed with cheese and various topping choices then rolled and baked golden brown served and with signature pizza sauce.

Individual Buffalo Jack Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, and buffalo style chicken.

Individual Carnivore Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon

Individual Chicken Broccoli Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli and mushroom.

Individual Chicken Spinach Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, spinach and mushroom.

Individual Create Your Own Stromboli

$12.90

Start with mozzarella cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your calzone.

Individual Sam's Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper

Individual Sausage & Pepper Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers

Individual Special Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, mushroom, and green bell peppers

Individual T-Rex Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella, sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni

Individual Veggie Stromboli

$12.90

Mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, black olive, spinach

Family Buffalo Jack Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, and buffalo style chicken.

Family Carnivore Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon

Family Chicken Broccoli Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli and mushroom.

Family Chicken Spinach Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, spinach and mushroom.

Family Create Your Own Stromboli

$30.00

Start with mozzarella cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your calzone.

Family Sam's Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, and green pepper

Family Sausage & Pepper Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers

Family Special Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, mushroom, and green bell peppers

Family T-Rex Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella, sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni

Family Veggie Stromboli

$30.00

Mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, black olive, spinach

Create Your Own Pizza

Start with our hand tossed dough covered in our signature pizza sauce (or another sauce of your choosing) and mozzarella cheese, then add your toppings to personalize your meal.

Slice CYO

$2.50

Toppings .59 each

14" CYO Pizza

14" CYO Pizza

$15.00

Toppings 2.29 each

16" CYO Pizza

$17.25

Toppings 2.49 each

18" CYO Pizza

$19.50

Toppings 2.99 each

12" GF CYO PIZZA

12" GF CYO PIZZA

$15.00

Slice Specialty Pizzas

Bacon Cheeseburger Slice

Bacon Cheeseburger Slice

$4.25

Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles...try it with an order of waffle fries.

BBQ Chicken Slice

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.25

Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

Brooklyn Slice

Brooklyn Slice

$4.25

Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato

Buffalo Jack Slice

Buffalo Jack Slice

$4.25

Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

Carnivore Slice

Carnivore Slice

$4.25

Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.25

A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella

Combo Slice

Combo Slice

$4.25

Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.

Fireball Slice

$4.25

This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.

Five Cheese Slice

Five Cheese Slice

$4.25

A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.

Garden Slice

$4.25

A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.

Hawaiian Luau Slice

Hawaiian Luau Slice

$4.25

A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.

Manhattan Slice

Manhattan Slice

$4.25

Start with a creamy Alfredo sauce base then add sliced meatballs, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese... no need to ask, you've gotta try this one.

Nacho Slice

$4.25

Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.

Sam & Louie's Best Slice

Sam & Louie's Best Slice

$4.25

Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella

Sausage & Pepper Slice

$4.25

An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.

Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Slice

$4.25

A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.

Sweet & Spicy Slice

$4.25

Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple, cream cheese, & mozzarella

T-Rex Slice

T-Rex Slice

$4.25

Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.

Thai Pie Slice

Thai Pie Slice

$4.25

A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.

Veggie Slice

Veggie Slice

$4.25

Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Half & Half Pizza

$22.75
14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.75

Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles...try it with an order of waffle fries.

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.75

Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

14" Brooklyn Pizza

14" Brooklyn Pizza

$22.75

Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato

14" Buffalo Jack Pizza

14" Buffalo Jack Pizza

$22.75

Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

14" Carnivore Pizza

14" Carnivore Pizza

$22.75

Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.75

A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella

14" Combo Pizza

14" Combo Pizza

$22.75

Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.

14" Fireball Pizza

$22.75

This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.

14" Five Cheese Pizza

14" Five Cheese Pizza

$22.75

A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.

14" Garden Pizza

$22.75

A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.

14" Hawaiian Luau Pizza

14" Hawaiian Luau Pizza

$22.75

A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.

14" Manhattan Pizza

14" Manhattan Pizza

$22.75

Start with a creamy Alfredo sauce base then add sliced meatballs, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese... no need to ask, you've gotta try this one.

14" Nacho Pizza

$22.75

Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.

14" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza

14" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza

$22.75

Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella

14" Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$22.75

An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.

14" Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$22.75

A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.

14" Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$22.75

Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple, cream cheese, & mozzarella

14" T-Rex Pizza

14" T-Rex Pizza

$22.75

Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.

14" Thai Pie Pizza

14" Thai Pie Pizza

$22.75

A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.

14" Veggie Pizza

14" Veggie Pizza

$22.75

Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

14" Jalapeño Popper

$22.75

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Half & Half Pizza

$26.25
16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$26.25

Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles...try it with an order of waffle fries.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.25

Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

16" Brooklyn Pizza

16" Brooklyn Pizza

$26.25

Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato

16" Buffalo Jack Pizza

16" Buffalo Jack Pizza

$26.25

Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

16" Carnivore Pizza

16" Carnivore Pizza

$26.25

Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$26.25

A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella

16" Combo Pizza

16" Combo Pizza

$26.25

Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.

16" Fireball Pizza

$26.25

This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.

16" Five Cheese Pizza

16" Five Cheese Pizza

$26.25

A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.

16" Garden Pizza

$26.25

A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.

16" Hawaiian Luau Pizza

16" Hawaiian Luau Pizza

$26.25

A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.

16" Manhattan Pizza

16" Manhattan Pizza

$26.25

Start with a creamy Alfredo sauce base then add sliced meatballs, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese... no need to ask, you've gotta try this one.

16" Nacho Pizza

$26.25

Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.

16" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza

16" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza

$26.25

Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella

16" Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$26.25

An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.

16" Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$26.25

A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.

16" Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$26.25

Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple, cream cheese, & mozzarella

16" T-Rex Pizza

16" T-Rex Pizza

$26.25

Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.

16" Thai Pie Pizza

16" Thai Pie Pizza

$26.25

A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.

16" Veggie Pizza

16" Veggie Pizza

$26.25

Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

16" Jalapeño Popper

$26.25

18" Specialty Pizzas

18" Half & Half Pizza

$29.25
18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$29.25

Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles...try it with an order of waffle fries.

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.25

Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

18" Brooklyn Pizza

18" Brooklyn Pizza

$29.25

Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato

18" Buffalo Jack Pizza

18" Buffalo Jack Pizza

$29.25

Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

18" Carnivore Pizza

18" Carnivore Pizza

$29.25

Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$29.25

A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella

18" Combo Pizza

18" Combo Pizza

$29.25

Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.

18" Fireball Pizza

$29.25

This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.

18" Five Cheese Pizza

18" Five Cheese Pizza

$29.25

A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.

18" Garden Pizza

$29.25

A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.

18" Hawaiian Luau Pizza

18" Hawaiian Luau Pizza

$29.25

A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.

18" Manhattan Pizza

18" Manhattan Pizza

$29.25

Start with a creamy Alfredo sauce base then add sliced meatballs, Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese... no need to ask, you've gotta try this one.

18" Nacho Pizza

$29.25

Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.

18" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza

18" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza

$29.25

Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella

18" Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$29.25

An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.

18" Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$29.25

A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.

18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$29.25

Pepperoni, jalapeno, pineapple, cream cheese, & mozzarella

18" T-Rex Pizza

18" T-Rex Pizza

$29.25

Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.

18" Thai Pie Pizza

18" Thai Pie Pizza

$29.25

A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.

18" Veggie Pizza

18" Veggie Pizza

$29.25

Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

18" Jalapeño Popper

$29.25

Gluten Free Pizza

12" GF CYO PIZZA

12" GF CYO PIZZA

$15.00

12" GF Half & Half Pizza

$20.50
12" GF Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

12" GF Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.50

Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and diced pickles.

12" GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Sweet barbeque sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

12" GF Brooklyn Pizza

12" GF Brooklyn Pizza

$20.50

Pesto sauce base with grilled chicken and tomato

12" GF Buffalo Jack Pizza

12" GF Buffalo Jack Pizza

$20.50

Make it hot... buffalo chicken with red onion, red bell peppers and mozzarella.

12" GF Carnivore Pizza

12" GF Carnivore Pizza

$20.50

Load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and mozzarella.

12" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

12" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.50

A ranch dressing base topped with grilled chicken bacon, cheddar and mozzarella

12" GF Combo Pizza

12" GF Combo Pizza

$20.50

Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.

12" GF Fireball Pizza

$20.50

This will get your taste buds goin'... jalapeños, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheddar and mozzarella.

12" GF Five Cheese Pizza

12" GF Five Cheese Pizza

$20.50

A cheese lover's dream... a savory blend of cheddar, Romano, feta, provolone and mozzarella.

12" GF Garden Pizza

$20.50

A creamy twist on vegetarian favorite with Alfredo, spinach, red onion, black olive, artichoke heart, Roma tomato and mozzarella.

12" GF Hawaiian Luau Pizza

12" GF Hawaiian Luau Pizza

$20.50

A Polynesian delight... Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, bacon and mozzarella.

12" GF Nacho Pizza

$20.50

Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.

12" GF Sam & Louie's Best Pizza

12" GF Sam & Louie's Best Pizza

$20.50

Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella

12" GF Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$20.50

An Italian comfort food classic with sliced Italian sausage links with red and green bell peppers and mozzarella.

12" GF Sriracha Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$20.50

A ranch dressing base with sriracha seasoned chicken, spinach, red onion, cream cheese, Romano, mozzarella and sriracha drizzle.

12" GF S