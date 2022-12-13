Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern

Sam’s BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

4958 Lower Roswell Rd.

Marietta, GA 30068

Appetizers

10 Smoked Wings

$12.95

BBQ Slider

$2.50

3 Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$3.75Out of stock

Sandwich Baskets

Pork Basket

$9.43

Brisket Basket

$9.43

Chicken Basket

$9.43

Turkey Basket

$9.43Out of stock

Sausage Basket

$9.43

Sandwich Only

$6.95

Regular Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.95

Brisket Plate

$14.95

Chicken Plate

$13.95

Smoked Turkey Plate

$13.95Out of stock

Smoked Sausage Plate

$13.95

Half Chicken Plate

$12.95

Small Plates

Pulled Pork Small Plate

$10.95

Brisket Small Plate

$11.95

Chicken Small Plate

$10.95

Smoked Turkey Small Plate

$10.95

Smoked Sausage Small Plate

$10.95

Rib Plates

Baby Back Ribs

$12.95+

Meat Combo

Two Meat Combo

$15.95

Three Meat Combo

$17.95

Sides

Mac 'N' Cheese

$2.69+

Quarts Requires 30 minutes

Brunswick Stew

$2.69+

Collard Greens

$2.69+

French Fries

$2.69+

Sweet Tots

$2.69+

Potato Chips

$0.75

Potato Salad

$2.69+

Green Beans

$2.69+

Baked Beans

$2.69+

Coleslaw

$2.69+

Fried Okra

$2.69+

Redneck Lasagna

$2.69+

Sides-Only Plates

3 Sides Plate

$8.95

4 Sides Plate

$9.95

Kids' Combos

One BBQ Slider

$3.75

Two Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Dessert of the day

Pecan Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$2.99Out of stock

Banana Puddin'

$1.50Out of stock

Apple Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Peach Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Extras

Buns

$0.50

Texas Toast

$0.75

Corn Muffin

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Seasonal

Whole Smoked Turkey

$59.95

Smoked Ham

$59.95

Turkey Gravy Pint

$7.95

Turkey Gravy Quart

$12.95

Meat by The Pound

Pulled Pork

$15.95

Brisket

$17.95

Chicken

$15.95

Smoked Turkey

$15.95

Smoked Sausage

$15.95

Ribs

Baby Back Ribs (Full Slab)

$24.95

Baby Back Ribs (Half Slab)

$15.95

Bone-in Chicken

Half Chicken

$8.95Out of stock

Mac 'N' Cheese

Pint Mac and Cheese

$6.65Out of stock

Bread

12 Corn Muffins

$5.50Out of stock

6 Corn Muffins

$2.99Out of stock

24 Slider Buns

$6.95Out of stock

12 Slides Buns

$5.95Out of stock

12 Hamburger Buns

$6.95

6 Hamburger Buns

$3.50

Loaf of Texas Bread

$6.95

Tea

One Gallon of Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Sides To Go

Baked Beans

$6.65+

Brunswick Stew

$6.65+Out of stock

Redneck Lasagna

$6.65+Out of stock

Green Beans

$6.65+

Coleslaw

$6.65+

Collard Greens

$6.65+

Sweet Tater Tots

$6.65+Out of stock

Fried Okra

$6.65+

French Fries

$6.65+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$6.65+

Desserts

Banana Puddin'

$25.00Out of stock

Fruit Cobbler

$35.00Out of stock

BBQ Sauce and Rubs to Go

Sauce

$0.95+

Pig Dust

$7.95

Cow Dust

$8.95Out of stock

America Steak Spice

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4958 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068

Directions

