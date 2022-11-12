Sam’s Ocean View 4-1546 Kuhio Hwy

A map showing the location of Sam’s Ocean View 4-1546 Kuhio HwyView gallery
Small Plates

Arugula Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Cauliflower

$15.00

Cheese Plate

$21.00

Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Kauai Shrimp

$18.00

Mixed Greens Blue

$14.00

Poke Nachos

$21.00

Salmon Cakes

$18.00

Salt Fries

$9.00

Sliders

$22.00

Smoked Salmon

$21.00

Special Appetizer

$14.00

Truffle Fires

$11.00

Wild Boar Sausage

$18.00

Mediterranean Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Brick Chicken

$32.00

Chimichuri

$34.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Parmesan Crusted Fish

$38.00

Quinoa Bowl

$22.00

Seared Ahi Steak

$38.00

Shrimp Primavera

$29.00

Brunch

BLT

$16.00

Burger

$21.00

Caeser

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fish and Chips Lunch

$17.00

Fish Sandwich

$21.00

Fresh Catch Benedict

$21.00

Fried Chicken Benedict

$18.00

Full Banana Mac

$15.00

Full Buttermilk

$14.00

Ham Benedict

$16.00

Kauai Club

$23.00

Keto Breakfast

$15.00

Mixed Greens Blue

$14.00

Omelet

$16.00

Short Banana Mac

$10.00Out of stock

Short Stack Buttermilk

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$21.00

Smoked Salmon Plate

$18.00

Two Eggs

$15.00

Veggie Benedict

$15.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00

Salt Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Dessert

Affagato

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Coconut Macaroons

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$14.00

Scoop of ice cream

$5.00

Special D

$12.00

Sides

Fried Rice

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Brunch Sides

Steamed Rice

$4.00

one egg

$5.00

bacon

$5.00

Grilled Fish

$15.00

Kauai Shrimp

$12.00

Avocado

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Side Breakfast potatoes

$5.00

Side Toast

$5.00

Fried Rice

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Vodka SNGL

Grey Goose SNGL

$13.00

Kettle One SNGL

$12.00

Pau SNGL

$11.00

Stoli Elite SNGL

$18.00

Titos SNGL

$10.00

Well Vodka SNGL

$8.00

Vodka DBL

Grey Goose DBL

$19.50

Kettle One DBL

$16.00

Pau DBL

$16.50

Stoli Elite DBL

$27.00

Titos DBL

$14.00

Well Vodka DBL

$11.00

Gin SNGL

Bombay Saphire SNGL

$12.00

Empress SNGL

$15.00

Hendricks SNGL

$14.00

Tanqueray SNGL

$11.00

Well Gin SNGL

$8.00

Gin DBL

Bombay Saphire DBL

$18.00

Empress DBL

$22.50

Hendricks DBL

$24.00

Tanqueray DBL

$16.50

Well Gin DBL

$12.00

Rum SNGL

Bacardi SNGL

$8.00

Captain Morgan SNGL

$8.00

Kohana SNGL

$14.00

Koloa Dark SNGL

$13.00

Koloa Spiced SNGL

$12.00

Pussers SNGL

$9.00

Rum Haven SNGL

$8.00

Well Rum SNGL

$8.00

Whalers Rum SNGL

$8.00

Rum DBL

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Kohana DBL

$21.00

Koloa Dark DBL

$19.00

Koloa Spiced DBL

$18.00

Pussers DBL

$13.00

Rum Haven DBL

$12.00

Well Rum DBL

$11.00

Whalers Rum DBL

$10.50

Tequila SNGL

Casa Amigos Anejo SNGL

$16.00

Casa Amigos Blanco SNGL

$14.00

Casa Amigos Reposado SNGL

$14.00

Casa Noble SNGL

$14.00

Casadores SNGL

$11.00

Del Maguey Mezcal. SNGL

$13.00

Don Julio 1942 SNGL

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco SNGL

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado SNGL

$15.00

Kapena SNGL

$13.00

Mezquilla SNGL

$14.00

Patron Silver SNGL

$12.00

Silencio Ensamble Mezcal SNGL

$22.00

Silencio Espadin Mezcal. SNGL

$13.00

Well Tequila SNGL

$9.00

Tequila DBL

Casa Amigos Anejo DBL

$24.00

Casa Amigos Blanco DBL

$21.00

Casa Amigos Reposado DBL

$21.00

Casa Noble DBL

$21.00

Casadores DBL

$15.50

Del Maguey Mezcal DBL

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$52.50

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$21.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$22.50

El Charro Well Tequilla DBL

$15.00

El Silencio Mezcal Ensamble DBL

$33.00

El Silencio Mezcal Espadin DBL

$18.00

Kapena DBL

$19.50

Mezquilla DBL

$21.00

Patron Silver DBL

$18.00

Well DBL

$14.00

Whiskey SNGL

Basil Hayden SNGL

$16.00

Blantons SNGL

$17.00

Buffalo Trace SNGL

$11.00

Bulliet Rye SNGL

$11.00

Bulliet SNGL

$10.00

Crown Royal SNGL

$9.00

Elijah Craig SNGL

$12.00

Jack Daniels SNGL

$9.00

Jameson SNGL

$11.00

Jim Beam SNGL

$8.00

Knob Creek SNGL

$14.00

Larceny SNGL

$12.00

Makers Mark SNGL

$12.00

Skrewball SNGL

$10.00

Woodford Reserve SNGL

$14.00

Whiskey DBL

Basil Hayden DBL

$24.00

Blantons DBL

$25.50

Buffalo Trace DBL

$14.50

Bulliet DBL

$15.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$16.50

Crown Royal DBL

$13.50

Elijah Craig DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$13.50

Jameson DBL

$17.50

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$21.00

Larceny DBL

$18.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Skrewball DBL

$15.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$21.00

Scotch/Bourbon SNGL

Chivas Regal SNGL

$12.00

Dewars SNGL

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black SNGL

$14.00

McCallan 12Yr SNGL

$19.00

Engels Envy

$13.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$15.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Scotch/Bourbon DBL

Chivas Regal DBL

$16.00

Dewars DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$21.00

McCallan 12Yr DBL

$28.50

Liqueurs/Cordials SNGL

Amaretto Di Saronno SNGL

$11.00

Aperol SNGL

$9.00

Baileys SNGL

$10.00

Campari SNGL

$9.00

Cointreau SNGL

$11.00

Drambuie SNGL

$11.00

Fernet SNGL

$11.00

Frangelico SNGL

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate SNGL

$11.00

Grand Marnier SNGL

$13.00

Kahlua SNGL

$10.00

Lemoncello SNGL

$10.00

Sambuca SNGL

$10.00

St. Germaine SNGL

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials DBL

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$16.00Out of stock

Aperol DBL

$13.00

Baileys DBL

$15.00

Campari DBL

$13.00

Cointreau DBL

$17.00

Drambuie DBL

$15.00

Fernet DBL

$16.50

Frangelico DBL

$15.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$15.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$19.00

Kahlua DBL

$15.00

Lemoncello DBL

$15.00

Sambuca DBL

$15.00

St. Germaine DBL

$16.50

Amarula

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaii

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Coconut Lime Rickey

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

French Hound

$13.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Lava Flow

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Li Hing Mui Margarita

$14.00

lilikoi Margarita

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

SOV House Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Booze & Juice

$15.00

Coconut Mai Tai

$12.00

Flaming Volcano Bowl

$35.00

Hawaiian Kiss

$11.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$12.00

Isabellas Negroni

$10.00

Koloa Mai tai

$16.00

Lilikoi Sour

$15.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Painkiller

$13.00

SOV Margarita

$13.00

Special Cocktail

$15.00

St Germain Spritz

$13.00

Ultimate Martini

$16.00

After Dinner Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Grass Hopper

$11.00

Irish Cofee

$12.00

Draft Beer

Cider DFT

$8.00

IPA DFT

$8.00

Lager DFT

$8.00

MISC DFT

$8.00

Pale Ale DFT

$8.00

Porter DFT

$8.00

Red Ale DFT

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Becks

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Honey Tripel

$10.00

Mich. Ultra

$5.00

Mission GF

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Space Dust

$7.00

Stell Cidre

$7.00

Asahi

$8.00

Juicy Haze

$8.00

Guava Lava Cider

$8.00

Red Wine GLS

Chateau Sovreign GLS

$10.00

Sean Minor Cab GLS

$14.00

J Pinot Noir GLS

$14.00

La Posta GLS

$11.00

Remole Sangiovese GLS

$11.00

Red Wine BTL

Brunello BTL

$190.00

Bucella BTL

$220.00

Buehler Zin BTL

$58.00

Chateau Sovreign BTL

$38.00

Failla BTL

$78.00

Feather Cabernet BTL

$130.00

Freemark Abbey BTL

$95.00

Grigich Cabernet BTL

$140.00

Inkblot BTL

$56.00

J Pinot BTL

$54.00

La Posta BTL

$42.00

Lytton Ridge Petite BTL

$65.00

Margerum M5 BTL

$58.00

Obsidian Ridge Cab BTL

$72.00

Red Schooner BTL

$68.00

Remole Sangiovese BTL

$42.00

Sean Minor BTL

$54.00

Fel Pinot Noir BTL

$85.00

St. Francis Cab BTL

$66.00

White Wine GLS

Al Verdi GLS

$10.00

Columna Albarino GLS

$14.00

Babich Sauv Blanc GLS

$12.00

Grayson Chard GLS

$12.00

White Wine BTL

Al Verdi BTL

$38.00

Babich Sauv Blanc BTL

$46.00

Ballard Lane BTL

$46.00

Columna Albarino BTL

$54.00

Daou Rose

$46.00

Grayson Chardonnay BTL

$46.00

Jean Marc Brocard BTL

$62.00

Louis Latour BTL

$68.00

Ramey Chardonnay BTL

$75.00

Rombauer Chardonnay BTL

$78.00

Cade Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$78.00

Champagne GLS

Avissi GLS

$11.00

Poema GLS

$11.00

Stanford Sparkling

$9.00

Champagne BTL

Avissi BTL

$42.00

Billiecart Salmon BTL

$150.00

Moet Imperial BTL

$120.00

Poema BTL

$42.00

Ruinart blanc de blanc

$195.00

Ruinart Rose

$195.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$350.00

N/A Beverages

7-up

$3.50

Blood Orange Soda

$5.00

club soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke BTL

$5.00

Cranbery

$5.00

Cream Soda

$5.00

DBL Americano

$6.50

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Espresso POD NO CHARGE

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Hawaii Volcanic

$9.00

Hawaii Volcanic Water

$8.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Pelligrino

$8.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Pog

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

SNGL Americano

$4.50

SNGL Espresso

$4.00

Soda Refill

$1.50

Sprite

$3.50

Triple Espresso

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Daquiri

$7.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Retail Items

Pain Killer Cup

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a beautiful open air OceanFront Restaurant with a globally inspired menu using quality ingredients to create every day good food. Our decor is eclectic and colorful and our atmosphere lively and cozy. We have a full bar with a great list of drinks and a very thoughtfully curated wine list.

Location

4-1546 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa, HI 96746

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

