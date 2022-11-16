  • Home
  • Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!
Sam & Curry Creating the Meal of your Dreams!

1751 North 1st Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl
Lentil Curry Rice Bowl
Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl

Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl

$10.95

Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled, & served with your choices of rice, curry & toppings.

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

$11.95

Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.

Lamb Curry Rice Bowl

Lamb Curry Rice Bowl

$11.95

Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.

Paneer Tikka Rice Bowl

Paneer Tikka Rice Bowl

$11.95

Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.

Saag Rice Bowl

Saag Rice Bowl

$10.95

Spinach & greens, slow cooked with Indian spices.

Lentil Curry Rice Bowl

Lentil Curry Rice Bowl

$10.95

Also know as your traditional Tarka Dal.

Salad Bowl

Chicken Tikka Salad Bowl

Chicken Tikka Salad Bowl

$10.95

Marinated chicken in our tandoori spices, then grilled.

Chicken Curry Salad Bowl

Chicken Curry Salad Bowl

$11.95
Lamb Curry Salad Bowl

Lamb Curry Salad Bowl

$11.95

Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.

Paneer Tikka Salad Bowl

Paneer Tikka Salad Bowl

$11.95

Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.

Saag Salad Bowl

Saag Salad Bowl

$10.95

Spinach & greens, slow cooked with Indian spices.

Lentil Curry Salad Bowl

Lentil Curry Salad Bowl

$10.95

Also know as your traditional Tarka Dal.

Burrito

Chicken Tikka Burrito

Chicken Tikka Burrito

$10.95

Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.

Chicken Curry Burrito

Chicken Curry Burrito

$11.95

Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.

Lamb Curry Burrito

Lamb Curry Burrito

$11.95

Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.

Paneer Tikka Burrito

Paneer Tikka Burrito

$11.95

Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.

Saag Burrito

Saag Burrito

$10.95

Spinach & greens, slow cooked with Indian spices.

Lentil Curry Burrito

Lentil Curry Burrito

$10.95

Also know as your traditional Tarka Dal.

Taco(s)

3x Chicken Tikka Tacos

3x Chicken Tikka Tacos

$10.95

Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.

3x Chicken Curry Tacos

3x Chicken Curry Tacos

$11.95

Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.

3x Lamb Curry Tacos

3x Lamb Curry Tacos

$11.95

Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.

3x Paneer Tikka Tacos

3x Paneer Tikka Tacos

$11.95

Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.

3x Saag Tacos

3x Saag Tacos

$10.95

Spinach & greens, slow cooked with Indian spices.

3x Lentil Curry Tacos

3x Lentil Curry Tacos

$10.95

Also know as your traditional Tarka Dal.

3x Combination Tacos

3x Combination Tacos

$11.95

Choose a mix of proteins and mix & match your Tacos

3x Tacos (No Protein)

$8.95

3x Tacos without Protein added. Just the Toppings and Add-Ons.

Individual Taco

Individual Taco

$4.95

Enjoy a Single Taco with your choice of protein.

Chaat

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.95
Vegetable Rice Chaat

Vegetable Rice Chaat

$8.95

Savor the flavors with our Vegetable Chaat with our Chutneys!

Extras

Roti Tortilla

Roti Tortilla

$0.95
Poppadom

Poppadom

$1.50
3x Samosas

3x Samosas

$4.95

Three (3) Samosas A La Carte!

Drinks

Tractor Fountain Drinks

Tractor Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Try our Carbonated Drinks mixed with our Non-Carbonated Flavors Mixed to create a Drink of your own making!

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$2.50
Indian Soda

Indian Soda

$2.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
NAMAI

NAMAI

$2.95Out of stock
Maaza

Maaza

$2.95
Jarrito's

Jarrito's

$2.95

Drinks

Indian Beer

Indian Beer

$4.95

Enjoy your meal responsibly with a refreshing beer, imported from India.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sam and Curry offers affordable regional Indian food that's rich in taste and flavor but with an American Twist. Customers love our Fluffy Pulao Rice with fresh Cilantro, and our amazing Potato Onion or Chickpea Curry. We also take pride in our Homemade Raita with Yogurt and locally sourced honey, Chicken Tikka with or without Tikka Masala Sauce, and Fantastic Shrimp and Lamb Curry with our assortment of homemade Chutneys. Our dishes are rich and diverse, perfect for any event or gathering!

Website

Location

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95112

Directions

