Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sam & Dave's 1612 Underwood Road

review star

No reviews yet

1612 Underwood Road

La Porte, TX 77571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1612 Underwood Road, La Porte, TX 77571

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony's Barbecue & Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2219 Underwood Road La Porte, TX 77523
View restaurantnext
The Gyro Guys - Spencer - 9901 Spencer Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
9901 Spencer Hwy La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 800
9602 Spencer Hwy LA PORTE, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Deer Park - 1322 Underwood
orange star3.8 • 84
1322 Underwood Deer Park, TX 77536
View restaurantnext
Tacos La Bala #10 -
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Center Street Suite 108 Deer Park, TX 77536
View restaurantnext
Bibi's House of Kabob
orange star4.5 • 697
3121 Center St Deer Park, TX 77536
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Porte

King's BBQ La Porte - 521 W MAin st
orange star4.2 • 1,087
521 W Main st La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 800
9602 Spencer Hwy LA PORTE, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Texas Snowbirds Daiquiris & Grill - La Porte - 1602 W Main St
orange star4.6 • 419
1602 W Main St La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Porte
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston