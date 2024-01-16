Samarkand Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
16 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN 55441
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tea House Chinese Restaurant - 88 Nathan Lane North
No Reviews
88 Nathan Lane North Plymouth, MN 55441
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant