FOOD MENU

STARTER

Krupuk & Sambal

$8.00

Puffed garlic chips with peaut sauce & sambal balado

Chicken Satay

$18.00

Marinated & grilled chicken breast, peanut sauce, crispy shallot

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Fish sauce caramel, almond, dates, lime, herbs, pickled red onion

Eggplant Balado

$24.00

Ground pork, wok-fried with shallots, chilies, fish sauce

SALAD

Smashed Persian Cucumbers

$12.00

Garlic, sesame, persimmon vinegar, sichuan peppercorn, star anise & cinnamon

Green Papaya Salad

$16.00

Carrots, peanuts, herbs, long bean, cherry tomato, chili, ginger, fish sauce

Shaved Bok Choy & Duck Salad

$23.00

Carrots, herbs, peanuts, grapes, celery, fried shallots, crispy duck confit

Baby Spinach & Crispy Lotus

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Avocado, Scallion-Miso Dressing, Lotus Root Crisps

Larb Gai

$13.00

WINGS

Signature Wings

$16.00

Tamarind-soy BBQ, cilantro, lime

Vietnamese Wings

$16.00

Fish sauce, lime, herbs, pickled thai chili, sesame

Half & Half Wings

$17.00

Can't decide? Get both!

RICE & NOODLES

Crispy Rice Salad

$18.00

Puffed rice, pork sausage, pickled red onion, cucumber, herbs, fried egg, lime, fish sauce

Nasi Goreng Jawa

$16.00

Javanese-style fried rice, sweet soy sauce, cabbage, gailan, eggs

Braised Pork Mie Goreng

$23.00

Stir-fried with soy-ginger braised pork, cabbage, gailan, eggs

Mie Goreng (No Pork)

$16.00

Stir-fried noodles, cabbage, gailan, eggs

Egg Fried Rice

$16.00

MAINS

Naughty Nuri Spare Ribs

$30.00

Grilled BBQ ribs, potato wedges, garlic aioli

Javanese Braised Chicken

$30.00

Dark meat bone-in, braised in coconut, lemongrass and turmeric, potato perkedel, market greens stir-fry

Hanger Steak

$36.00Out of stock

SIDES

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Steamed white rice

Nasi Kuning

$5.00

Fragrant yellow coconut rice

French Fries

$5.00

with Garlic Aioli

Curry Sambal

$3.00

2oz

Extra Krupuk

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

2oz

Potato Wedges

$5.00

with Garlic Aioli

Sambal Oelek

2oz

Sambal Balado

$2.00

2oz

Side Wing Sauce

$3.00

2oz

Wing Sauce (16oz)

$22.00

Side Pickled Thai Chili

$1.00

KIDS

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Plain Wings

$13.00

BEVERAGE MENU

NA Beverages

Kopu Still

$8.00

Kopu Sparkling

$8.00

Soda

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Q Kola

$5.00

SAMA SWAG

Merchandise

Bali Woman Crewneck

Bali Woman Crewneck

$50.00

Large Balinese Woman logo on the front. Available in Navy

Wayang Puppet Crewneck

Wayang Puppet Crewneck

$50.00

Wayang Puppet logo on the front. Available in mustard

Bali Woman Tee Pink

Bali Woman Tee Pink

$25.00

Large Balinese Woman logo on back. Small Sama Sama logo on front.

Palm Tree Tee Sage

Palm Tree Tee Sage

$25.00

Palm Tree logo on chest, blank back in Sage

Palm Tree Tee Pink

Palm Tree Tee Pink

$25.00

Palm Tree logo on chest, blank back in Pink

Barong Mask Tee White

Barong Mask Tee White

$25.00

Small Sama Sama logo on the front, with large Barong Mask logo on the back.

Barong Mask Tee Mustard

Barong Mask Tee Mustard

$25.00

Small Sama Sama logo on the front, with large Barong Mask logo on the back.

Wayang Puppet Tee Mustard

Wayang Puppet Tee Mustard

$25.00

Wayang Puppet 'Bagong' logo on the front, blank back.

Wayang Puppet Tee White

Wayang Puppet Tee White

$25.00

Wayang Puppet 'Bagong' logo on the front, blank back.

Sama Sama Tote

Sama Sama Tote

$15.00

Farmer's Market/Shopping Tote