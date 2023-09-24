Sama Sama Kitchen 1208 state st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We focus on Southeast-Asian-inspired cuisine because few dishes bring people together like those of Bali and beyond. Let us host you for lunch, dinner or your special event!
Location
1208 state st, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SB Pho (4 Eggs & Pizza) - Victoria Court
4.9 • 56
1221 State St #10 Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Trattoria Vittoria * Italian Cuisine
4.3 • 362
30 East Victoria St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurant