SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2031 San Elijo Ave

Cardiff, CA 92007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Berry Açaí Bowl (Reg)
Brazilian Cheese Bread
Berry Açaí Bowl (Lg)

Açaí Bowls

Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Kids)

Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Kids)

$9.00

SAMBAZON® organic açaí topped with granola, coconut, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds

Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Reg)

Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Reg)

$11.00

SAMBAZON® organic açaí topped with granola, coconut, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds

Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Lg)

Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Lg)

$13.00

SAMBAZON® organic açaí topped with granola, coconut, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds

Protein Açaí Bowl (Kids)

Protein Açaí Bowl (Kids)

$9.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almonds, Cashews, Cacao Nibs, Coconut

Protein Açaí Bowl (Reg)

Protein Açaí Bowl (Reg)

$11.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almonds, Cashews, Cacao Nibs, Coconut

Protein Açaí Bowl (Lg)

Protein Açaí Bowl (Lg)

$13.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almonds, Cashews, Cacao Nibs, Coconut

Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Kids)

Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Kids)

$8.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chunks & Dark Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Reg)

Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Reg)

$10.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chunks & Dark Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Lg)

Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Lg)

$12.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chunks & Dark Chocolate Sauce

Berry Açaí Bowl (Kids)

Berry Açaí Bowl (Kids)

$8.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries

Berry Açaí Bowl (Reg)

Berry Açaí Bowl (Reg)

$10.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries

Berry Açaí Bowl (Lg)

Berry Açaí Bowl (Lg)

$12.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries

Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Kids)

Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Kids)

$7.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Mango & Coconut

Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Reg)

Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Reg)

$9.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Mango & Coconut

Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Lg)

Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Lg)

$11.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Mango & Coconut

Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Kids)

Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Kids)

$9.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango & Bee Pollen

Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Reg)

Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Reg)

$11.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango & Bee Pollen

Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Lg)

Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Lg)

$13.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango & Bee Pollen

Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Kids)

Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Kids)

$7.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí served with complimentary granola & freshly sliced banana. Extra fresh fruits, protein-rich nuts, seeds & superfood toppings available at an additional cost.

Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Reg)

Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Reg)

$8.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí served with complimentary granola & freshly sliced banana. Extra fresh fruits, protein-rich nuts, seeds & superfood toppings available at an additional cost.

Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Lg)

Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Lg)

$10.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí served with complimentary granola & freshly sliced banana. Extra fresh fruits, protein-rich nuts, seeds & superfood toppings available at an additional cost.

Smoothies

Seasonal Immunity

Seasonal Immunity

$7.50

SAMBAZON® Acerola*, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple & Apple Juice

Strawberry Banana Açaí

Strawberry Banana Açaí

$7.00

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí, Strawberries, Banana & Apple Juice

Peanut Butter Açaí Protein

Peanut Butter Açaí Protein

$8.50

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk & Vanilla Protein Powder (V)

Green Protein

Green Protein

$9.00

Spinach, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Apple Juice & Vanilla Protein Powder (V)

Hot Items

Mixed Berry Oats

Mixed Berry Oats

$6.00

Oatmeal topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Almonds & Honey

Protein Oats

Protein Oats

$6.00

Oatmeal and Vanilla Protein Powder topped with Banana, Strawberries & Almonds

Brazilian Cheese Bread

Brazilian Cheese Bread

$4.50

Three Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo) served warm (Gluten Free)

Nitro Bar

Hibiscus Berry Kombucha

Hibiscus Berry Kombucha

$5.75

SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí, Blueberry, Hibiscus, Pineapple Kombucha Locally Made By: Tapshack

Hawaiian Pog Kombucha

Hawaiian Pog Kombucha

$5.75

Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava Kombucha Locally Made By: BABE

Mango Masala Kombucha

Mango Masala Kombucha

$5.75

Mango, Lime, Turmeric, Ginger, Cayenne  Kombucha Locally Made By: BAMBUCHA

Café Moto - V12 Cold Brew

Café Moto - V12 Cold Brew

$5.75

Organic & Fair Trade

Peet's Coffee - Cold Brew

Peet's Coffee - Cold Brew

$5.00

Medium Roast Craft Coffee

Bottled Drinks

Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water

$3.00
Surfwater-Water with Electrolytes -Aluminum Bottle

Surfwater-Water with Electrolytes -Aluminum Bottle

$2.50
Surfwater- Sparkling Water with Electrolytes - Aluminum Bottle

Surfwater- Sparkling Water with Electrolytes - Aluminum Bottle

$2.50
Olipop- Cherry Vanilla

Olipop- Cherry Vanilla

$2.99

Cherry Vanilla Sparkling Tonic

Olipop- Ginger Lemon

Olipop- Ginger Lemon

$2.99

Ginger Lemon Sparkling Tonic

Olipop- Strawberry Vanilla

Olipop- Strawberry Vanilla

$2.99

Strawberry Vanilla Sparkling Tonic

Olipop- Vintage Cola

Olipop- Vintage Cola

$2.99

Vintage Cola Sparkling Tonic

Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.25

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$2.25

Lemon Sparkling Water

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25

Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

SAMBAZON® Drinks

Original Açaí Berry Amazon Energy (12 oz)

Original Açaí Berry Amazon Energy (12 oz)

$2.50
Jungle Love Amazon Energy (12oz)

Jungle Love Amazon Energy (12oz)

$2.50
Low Calorie Amazon Energy (12oz)

Low Calorie Amazon Energy (12oz)

$2.50
Low Cal Blood Orange Acerola Amazon Energy (12 oz)

Low Cal Blood Orange Acerola Amazon Energy (12 oz)

$2.50
Original Açaí Berry Amazon Energy (12 Pack)

Original Açaí Berry Amazon Energy (12 Pack)

$24.00
Jungle Love Amazon Energy (12 pack)

Jungle Love Amazon Energy (12 pack)

$24.00
Low Calorie Amazon Energy (12 Pack)

Low Calorie Amazon Energy (12 Pack)

$24.00
Low-Cal Blood Orange Acerola Amazon Energy (12 Pack)

Low-Cal Blood Orange Acerola Amazon Energy (12 Pack)

$24.00
SAMBAZON® Original Juice (32oz)

SAMBAZON® Original Juice (32oz)

$6.00
SAMBAZON® Energy Juice (32 oz)

SAMBAZON® Energy Juice (32 oz)

$6.00
SAMBAZON® Dragon Fruit Juice (32oz)

SAMBAZON® Dragon Fruit Juice (32oz)

$6.00

SAMBAZON® Products

Amazon Superberry Açaí Bowl

Amazon Superberry Açaí Bowl

$3.99

A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Delicious Açaí berry blend complete with granola topping for the perfect Açaí bowl experience. High in antioxidants (Antioxidant Vitamin C 20% RDV per bowl). 230 calories & 16g sugar per serving (with granola topping). Container made from 100% Plant Fiber.

Berry Bliss Açaí Bowl

Berry Bliss Açaí Bowl

$3.99

A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Delicious Açaí berry, strawberry & banana blend complete with granola topping for the perfect Açaí bowl experience. With 1 Billion Probiotics per serving. High in antioxidants (Antioxidant Vitamin C 20% RDV per meal). 190 calories & 17g sugar per meal (with granola topping). Container made from 100% Plant Fiber.

Peanut Butter Power Açaí Bowl

Peanut Butter Power Açaí Bowl

$3.99

A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Delicious Açaí berry, peanut butter, banana & protein blend complete with granola topping for the perfect Açaí bowl experience. With 12g plant-based protein per serving. 290 calories & 19g sugar per meal (with granola topping). Container made from 100% Plant Fiber.

Mango Passion Fruit Açaí Bowl

Mango Passion Fruit Açaí Bowl

$3.99

A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Creamy blend of Açai with Mango & Passion Fruit for a delicious tropical taste profile. Includes toasted coconut flakes topping IMMUNITY: Helps support Immunity with its Excellent Source of Vitamin-C​ (60% RDV per bowl). 190 calories and 17g sugar per bowl (with topping)​. Container made from 100% Plant Fiber

Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl

Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl

$3.99

A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Creamy & delicious blend of red dragon fruit for an exotic flavor that is bursting with the taste of summer. Includes toasted coconut flakes topping. GUT HEALTH: Includes Prebiotics for balanced gut health support​ 250 calories and 19g sugar per bowl (with topping)​. Container made from 100% Plant Fiber

Original Blend Açaí Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)

Original Blend Açaí Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)

$6.99

A blend of organic açaí and guaraná. Our most popular blend for delicious açaí bowls or smoothies at home.

Pure Unsweetened Açaí Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)

Pure Unsweetened Açaí Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)

$6.99

Pure organic açaí puree, great for making your own delicious açaí bowls or smoothies at home.

Açaí Supergreens Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)

Açaí Supergreens Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)

$6.99
Açaí Performance Protein Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)

Açaí Performance Protein Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)

$6.99
Tropical Immunity Smoothie Pack (4 Pack)

Tropical Immunity Smoothie Pack (4 Pack)

$6.99

A delicious and exotic blend of organic Acerola cherry, pineapple and banana. Perfect for blending a delicious bowl smoothie at home. Excellent source of vitamin C.

Dragon Fruit Pitaya Superfruit Cubes (12 oz)

Dragon Fruit Pitaya Superfruit Cubes (12 oz)

$6.99

100% Organic Red Dragon Fruit cut into cubes for a delicious addition to your smoothie or bowl. Enjoy a refreshing flavor similar to a mix between a kiwi and a pear. Good source of fiber, iron, potassium & magnesium.

Mixed Berries & Açaí Smoothie Cubes

Mixed Berries & Açaí Smoothie Cubes

$10.99

Blend of Açaí with mixed berries for a refreshing taste profile that is a fan favorite. Just add liquid for a delicious smoothie. Oat milk is great match for our Mixed Berries & Açaí Smoothie Cubes. Supports immunity as an excellent source of Antioxidant Vitamin C. No added sugar. No blender needed! Add liquid, thaw, mix using a shaker bottle & enjoy. For a quicker smoothie, blend in seconds using a portable blender.

Mango & Açaí Smoothie Cubes

Mango & Açaí Smoothie Cubes

$10.99

Blend of Açaí with Mango for a tropical taste profile that is delicious & exotic. Just add liquid for a delicious smoothie. Coconut water is perfect for our Mango & Açaí Smoothie Cubes. Supports gut health & digestion with prebiotics. No added sugar. No blender needed! Add liquid, thaw, mix in a shaker bottle & enjoy. For a quicker smoothie, blend in seconds using a portable blender.

Açaí Berry Sorbet (Pint)

Açaí Berry Sorbet (Pint)

$6.99

Açaí Berry is a delicious dairy-free sorbet. Enjoy as a quick scoopable Açaí bowl or a healthier dessert option.

Açaí Bites Original Chocolate

Açaí Bites Original Chocolate

$5.99

Açaí berry sorbet dipped in vegan, rich organic dark chocolate.

Açaí Strawberry Smoothie Pops

Açaí Strawberry Smoothie Pops

$4.50

A refreshing blend of Açaí and strawberry in an easy to enjoy frozen pop. 8 individually wrapped per box.

Açaí Blueberry Smoothie Pops

Açaí Blueberry Smoothie Pops

$4.50

A refreshing blend of exotic Açaí and blueberry in an easy to enjoy frozen pop. 8 individually wrapped frozen items per box.

Açaí Sorbet (3 Gallon)

Açaí Sorbet (3 Gallon)

$100.00

Take Home Toppings

Vanilla Protein Powder

Vanilla Protein Powder

$54.99

Introducing Earthy Andy's Plant Powered Protein (Vegan) Tahitian Vanilla NB Pure & Earthy Andy have created a protein powder unlike any other. The secret: pea protein, prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and chia seeds usually found in multiple supplements, now in one! Per Serving: 20g Complete North American Pea Protein 5g Carbs with only 2g of sugar 2g Dietary fiber 2g Fat with 0g of saturated fat 200mg Prebiotic, Probiotic, & Digestive Enzyme blend 1.94 lb (882g) Dietary Supplement

Toasted Coconut

Toasted Coconut

$5.00
Toasted Granola

Toasted Granola

$6.00
Toasted Almonds

Toasted Almonds

$9.00
Toasted Cashews

Toasted Cashews

$9.00

Merchandise

Coconut Bowl & Spoon

Coconut Bowl & Spoon

$14.50
Açaí Seed Bracelet

Açaí Seed Bracelet

$4.99
Açaí Seed Necklace

Açaí Seed Necklace

$9.99
SAMBAZON® T-Shirt

SAMBAZON® T-Shirt

$19.99
SAMBAZON® Long Sleeve T-Shirt

SAMBAZON® Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00
SAMBAZON® Logo Hat

SAMBAZON® Logo Hat

$19.99
All hours
Sunday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Enjoy the Delicious Powers of AÇAÍ! At the heart of every SAMBAZON® açaí bowl & smoothie is our organic, fair trade certified Açaí. We top our Açaí with fresh fruits, nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, house-roasted granola & coconut to serve you the best bowl!

Location

2031 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls image
SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls image
