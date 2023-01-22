SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls

Mixed Berries & Açaí Smoothie Cubes

$10.99

Blend of Açaí with mixed berries for a refreshing taste profile that is a fan favorite. Just add liquid for a delicious smoothie. Oat milk is great match for our Mixed Berries & Açaí Smoothie Cubes. Supports immunity as an excellent source of Antioxidant Vitamin C. No added sugar. No blender needed! Add liquid, thaw, mix using a shaker bottle & enjoy. For a quicker smoothie, blend in seconds using a portable blender.