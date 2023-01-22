- Home
SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls
2031 San Elijo Ave
Cardiff, CA 92007
Açaí Bowls
Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Kids)
SAMBAZON® organic açaí topped with granola, coconut, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds
Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Reg)
SAMBAZON® organic açaí topped with granola, coconut, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds
Winter Pomegranate Bowl (Lg)
SAMBAZON® organic açaí topped with granola, coconut, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds
Protein Açaí Bowl (Kids)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almonds, Cashews, Cacao Nibs, Coconut
Protein Açaí Bowl (Reg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almonds, Cashews, Cacao Nibs, Coconut
Protein Açaí Bowl (Lg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almonds, Cashews, Cacao Nibs, Coconut
Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Kids)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chunks & Dark Chocolate Sauce
Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Reg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chunks & Dark Chocolate Sauce
Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Lg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chunks & Dark Chocolate Sauce
Berry Açaí Bowl (Kids)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries
Berry Açaí Bowl (Reg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries
Berry Açaí Bowl (Lg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries
Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Kids)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Mango & Coconut
Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Reg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Mango & Coconut
Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Lg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Mango & Coconut
Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Kids)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango & Bee Pollen
Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Reg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango & Bee Pollen
Strawberry Sunrise Açaí Bowl (Lg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango & Bee Pollen
Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Kids)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí served with complimentary granola & freshly sliced banana. Extra fresh fruits, protein-rich nuts, seeds & superfood toppings available at an additional cost.
Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Reg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí served with complimentary granola & freshly sliced banana. Extra fresh fruits, protein-rich nuts, seeds & superfood toppings available at an additional cost.
Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Lg)
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí served with complimentary granola & freshly sliced banana. Extra fresh fruits, protein-rich nuts, seeds & superfood toppings available at an additional cost.
Smoothies
Seasonal Immunity
SAMBAZON® Acerola*, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple & Apple Juice
Strawberry Banana Açaí
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí, Strawberries, Banana & Apple Juice
Peanut Butter Açaí Protein
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk & Vanilla Protein Powder (V)
Green Protein
Spinach, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Butter, Apple Juice & Vanilla Protein Powder (V)
Nitro Bar
Hibiscus Berry Kombucha
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí, Blueberry, Hibiscus, Pineapple Kombucha Locally Made By: Tapshack
Hawaiian Pog Kombucha
Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava Kombucha Locally Made By: BABE
Mango Masala Kombucha
Mango, Lime, Turmeric, Ginger, Cayenne Kombucha Locally Made By: BAMBUCHA
Café Moto - V12 Cold Brew
Organic & Fair Trade
Peet's Coffee - Cold Brew
Medium Roast Craft Coffee
Bottled Drinks
Proud Source Water
Surfwater-Water with Electrolytes -Aluminum Bottle
Surfwater- Sparkling Water with Electrolytes - Aluminum Bottle
Olipop- Cherry Vanilla
Cherry Vanilla Sparkling Tonic
Olipop- Ginger Lemon
Ginger Lemon Sparkling Tonic
Olipop- Strawberry Vanilla
Strawberry Vanilla Sparkling Tonic
Olipop- Vintage Cola
Vintage Cola Sparkling Tonic
Spindrift Grapefruit
Grapefruit Sparkling Water
Spindrift Lemon
Lemon Sparkling Water
Spindrift Raspberry Lime
Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water
SAMBAZON® Drinks
Original Açaí Berry Amazon Energy (12 oz)
Jungle Love Amazon Energy (12oz)
Low Calorie Amazon Energy (12oz)
Low Cal Blood Orange Acerola Amazon Energy (12 oz)
Original Açaí Berry Amazon Energy (12 Pack)
Jungle Love Amazon Energy (12 pack)
Low Calorie Amazon Energy (12 Pack)
Low-Cal Blood Orange Acerola Amazon Energy (12 Pack)
SAMBAZON® Original Juice (32oz)
SAMBAZON® Energy Juice (32 oz)
SAMBAZON® Dragon Fruit Juice (32oz)
SAMBAZON® Products
Amazon Superberry Açaí Bowl
A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Delicious Açaí berry blend complete with granola topping for the perfect Açaí bowl experience. High in antioxidants (Antioxidant Vitamin C 20% RDV per bowl). 230 calories & 16g sugar per serving (with granola topping). Container made from 100% Plant Fiber.
Berry Bliss Açaí Bowl
A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Delicious Açaí berry, strawberry & banana blend complete with granola topping for the perfect Açaí bowl experience. With 1 Billion Probiotics per serving. High in antioxidants (Antioxidant Vitamin C 20% RDV per meal). 190 calories & 17g sugar per meal (with granola topping). Container made from 100% Plant Fiber.
Peanut Butter Power Açaí Bowl
A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Delicious Açaí berry, peanut butter, banana & protein blend complete with granola topping for the perfect Açaí bowl experience. With 12g plant-based protein per serving. 290 calories & 19g sugar per meal (with granola topping). Container made from 100% Plant Fiber.
Mango Passion Fruit Açaí Bowl
A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Creamy blend of Açai with Mango & Passion Fruit for a delicious tropical taste profile. Includes toasted coconut flakes topping IMMUNITY: Helps support Immunity with its Excellent Source of Vitamin-C (60% RDV per bowl). 190 calories and 17g sugar per bowl (with topping). Container made from 100% Plant Fiber
Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl
A ready to eat, on-the-go organic Açaí bowl that thaws in minutes. Creamy & delicious blend of red dragon fruit for an exotic flavor that is bursting with the taste of summer. Includes toasted coconut flakes topping. GUT HEALTH: Includes Prebiotics for balanced gut health support 250 calories and 19g sugar per bowl (with topping). Container made from 100% Plant Fiber
Original Blend Açaí Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)
A blend of organic açaí and guaraná. Our most popular blend for delicious açaí bowls or smoothies at home.
Pure Unsweetened Açaí Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)
Pure organic açaí puree, great for making your own delicious açaí bowls or smoothies at home.
Açaí Supergreens Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)
Açaí Performance Protein Superfruit Pack (4 Pack)
Tropical Immunity Smoothie Pack (4 Pack)
A delicious and exotic blend of organic Acerola cherry, pineapple and banana. Perfect for blending a delicious bowl smoothie at home. Excellent source of vitamin C.
Dragon Fruit Pitaya Superfruit Cubes (12 oz)
100% Organic Red Dragon Fruit cut into cubes for a delicious addition to your smoothie or bowl. Enjoy a refreshing flavor similar to a mix between a kiwi and a pear. Good source of fiber, iron, potassium & magnesium.
Mixed Berries & Açaí Smoothie Cubes
Blend of Açaí with mixed berries for a refreshing taste profile that is a fan favorite. Just add liquid for a delicious smoothie. Oat milk is great match for our Mixed Berries & Açaí Smoothie Cubes. Supports immunity as an excellent source of Antioxidant Vitamin C. No added sugar. No blender needed! Add liquid, thaw, mix using a shaker bottle & enjoy. For a quicker smoothie, blend in seconds using a portable blender.
Mango & Açaí Smoothie Cubes
Blend of Açaí with Mango for a tropical taste profile that is delicious & exotic. Just add liquid for a delicious smoothie. Coconut water is perfect for our Mango & Açaí Smoothie Cubes. Supports gut health & digestion with prebiotics. No added sugar. No blender needed! Add liquid, thaw, mix in a shaker bottle & enjoy. For a quicker smoothie, blend in seconds using a portable blender.
Açaí Berry Sorbet (Pint)
Açaí Berry is a delicious dairy-free sorbet. Enjoy as a quick scoopable Açaí bowl or a healthier dessert option.
Açaí Bites Original Chocolate
Açaí berry sorbet dipped in vegan, rich organic dark chocolate.
Açaí Strawberry Smoothie Pops
A refreshing blend of Açaí and strawberry in an easy to enjoy frozen pop. 8 individually wrapped per box.
Açaí Blueberry Smoothie Pops
A refreshing blend of exotic Açaí and blueberry in an easy to enjoy frozen pop. 8 individually wrapped frozen items per box.
Açaí Sorbet (3 Gallon)
Take Home Toppings
Vanilla Protein Powder
Introducing Earthy Andy's Plant Powered Protein (Vegan) Tahitian Vanilla NB Pure & Earthy Andy have created a protein powder unlike any other. The secret: pea protein, prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and chia seeds usually found in multiple supplements, now in one! Per Serving: 20g Complete North American Pea Protein 5g Carbs with only 2g of sugar 2g Dietary fiber 2g Fat with 0g of saturated fat 200mg Prebiotic, Probiotic, & Digestive Enzyme blend 1.94 lb (882g) Dietary Supplement
Toasted Coconut
Toasted Granola
Toasted Almonds
Toasted Cashews
|Sunday
|7:55 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:55 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:55 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:55 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:55 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:55 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Enjoy the Delicious Powers of AÇAÍ! At the heart of every SAMBAZON® açaí bowl & smoothie is our organic, fair trade certified Açaí. We top our Açaí with fresh fruits, nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, house-roasted granola & coconut to serve you the best bowl!
2031 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007