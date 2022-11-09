Sambazon Truck imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Sambazon Truck 900 S Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

900 S Main Street

Bentonville, AR 72712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Smoothies

Pitaya Colada

Pitaya Colada

$7.00

SAMBAZON Organic Dragon Fruit blended with apple juice, coconut, and pineapple.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

SAMBAZON Organic Acai, apple juice, strawberries and banana.

Acai

$9.00

SAMBAZON Organic Acai and SAMBAZON Acai Juice

Açaí Energy Drink

Jungle Love Açaí Energy Drink

Jungle Love Açaí Energy Drink

$2.50
Original Açaí Energy Drink

Original Açaí Energy Drink

$2.50
Low Calorie Açaí Energy Drink

Low Calorie Açaí Energy Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 S Main Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

Gallery
Sambazon Truck image

Similar restaurants in your area

San Diego Sliders Company
orange starNo Reviews
909 grand ave suite 1 san diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
The Pigs Gig
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Historic Decatur Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Gelu California
orange starNo Reviews
null Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Criscito Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Rasta Rita Margarita and Beverage Truck
orange starNo Reviews
3701 Jefferson St Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Full Metal Burgers
orange star4.9 • 33
2550 Jason Ct Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bentonville

The Preacher's Son
orange star4.6 • 2,035
201 NW A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Oven & Tap
orange star4.5 • 1,620
215 S. Main Street Suite 3 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Bentonville
orange star4.2 • 486
2000 s Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Scotch & Soda - Bentonville
orange star4.3 • 372
121 W Central Ave Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
The First Seat Pub & Grill
orange star4.7 • 276
106 SW 2nd St Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
CO-OP Ramen
orange star4.3 • 184
801 SE 8th Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bentonville
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston