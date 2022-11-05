Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Samburgers Little Italy

review star

No reviews yet

550 W Date St.

Suite B

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER
FRENCH FRIES
TATER TOTS

SAMBURGERS

NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER

NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER

$9.85

American cheese | sautéed onion | drive-thru sauce (it’s a secret, but in case your “allergic” it’s mayo, ketchup, mustard, sriracha, pickles) *pictured as a double

THE JALAPENO BURGER

THE JALAPENO BURGER

$10.85

guacamole | pepper jack cheese | garlic aioli | crispy onions

TERIYAKI BACON BURGER

TERIYAKI BACON BURGER

$10.85

grilled pineapple | Monterey jack cheese | sriracha teri-mayo | crispy onions

DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$11.85

crispy thick cut bacon | bacon-onion jam | aged white cheddar | crispy lettuce | mayo

BLAZING SADDLES BURGER

BLAZING SADDLES BURGER

$10.85

spicy bbq sauce | American cheese | bacon | herby ranch dressing | crispy onions | garlic buttered bun

DOUBLE FISTED BURGER

DOUBLE FISTED BURGER

$12.85

double meat | double American cheese | mayo | lettuce | tomato | pickle | ketchup | mustard

NOT SO SECRET MENU

HERBY RANCH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, PEPPER JACK, BACON, GUACAMOLE, JALAPENO, BACON JAM, SPICY BBQ SAUCE
SALMON SANDWICH

SALMON SANDWICH

$13.95

sesame glaze | arugula | mango salsa | sriracha mayo

GRILLED ALL BEEF HOT DOG

GRILLED ALL BEEF HOT DOG

$7.85

includes up to 4 toppings (pictured with mustard and grilled onions)

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.85

Fries layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.

CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.85

Tater Tots layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.

Puppy Patty

$4.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$6.00

Ranch seasoning (select your choice of sauces)

BACON RANCH POTATO SALAD

BACON RANCH POTATO SALAD

$5.00

hard boiled egg | bacon | herby ranch dressing | red onion | green onion | parsley | dill

GRILLED CORN SALAD

GRILLED CORN SALAD

$5.00

red pepper | lime | chili powder | red onion | mayo | cilantro | cotija cheese

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$5.00

vegetarian beans | bacon | maple syrup | pasilla & chipotle pepper | onion | brown sugar | mustard | worcestershire

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$5.00

cabbage | carrots | green onions | horseradish

FOR THE KIDDOS

Cheese | Ketchup | Mustard (on the side tots or fries, juice box)
SAMMY BURGER

SAMMY BURGER

$8.50

Sam's Favorite Patty| American cheese | tots or fries and a juice box | side of ketchup & mustard Listen! These are for kids only (12 and under, by birthdate, not by adventure for life)

THE LOUIS DOG

THE LOUIS DOG

$7.50

Hot dog | tots or fries | juice box | side of ketchup & mustard Listen! These are for kids only (12 and under, by birthdate, not by adventure for life)

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

american cheese, tots or fries, juice box

DRINKS

COKE

$3.75

DIET COKE

$3.75

SPRITE

$3.75

ORANGE FANTA

$3.75

DR PEPPER

$3.75

Bottled

LEMONADE

$3.75

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

Bottled sparkling water

ICED TEA

$4.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

20 OZ BOTTLE

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$1.50

KIDS FRUIT PUNCH

$1.50

RETAIL

Tie Dye Samburgers Tee

Tie Dye Samburgers Tee

$25.00

STCG KNIVE

$79.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy brings out of the box burger creations, many of which were selected from his most-watched YouTube videos.

Location

550 W Date St., Suite B, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Samburgers Little Italy image
Samburgers Little Italy image
Samburgers Little Italy image

