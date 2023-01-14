Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood
Salad

Same Old Place - Jamaica Plain

5,168 Reviews

$

662 Centre St

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Steak & Cheese Sub
Lg Cheeseburger Sub
Garlic Bread

Appetizers

8 pc App

$11.99

12 pc App

$16.75

20 pc App

$25.00

Steak Fries

$7.50

Onion Rings

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Lg Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Side of Meatballs

$7.00

QUESADILA SMALL CHICKEN

$8.50

Chips

$1.25

BBQ CHIPS

$1.25

Pita Bread

$1.75

Side Of Sausages

$7.00

CAJUN FRIES

$7.00

Credit Card Fee

$0.50

Shopping Bag

$0.30

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.50

Greek Salad

$12.75

Tuna Salad

$12.75

Chef Salad

$14.50

Antipasto Salad

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Greek Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Steak Tip Salad

$16.50

Side Salad

$9.00

Pita Bread

$1.50

Caeser Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad

$13.99

Extra Tips

$8.00

Dinners

7pc Wing Ding Dinner

$15.88

5 Pc Chicken Finger Dinner

$15.88

Steak Tips Dinner

$17.99

Fish and Chips Dinner

$14.00

12 pc Wing Ding Dinner

$17.80

Buffalo Chicken Finger Dinner

$13.95

Honey Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Beef Gyro Dinner

$12.00

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$12.00

7pc BBQ Wing Dinner

$13.95

7pc Buffalo Wings Dinner

$14.00

5 Pc BBQ Finger Dinner

$13.95

Stk Tips N Chicken

$17.95

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Beef Gyro

$11.00

Grill Chicken Dinner

$13.75

Burgers, etc

Rhode Island

$7.35

Vermont

$7.45

Mass

$7.50

Connecticut

$7.50

New Hampshire

$7.50

Maine

$7.50

New England

$7.50

Hot Dog

$3.95

Rhode Island Combo

$12.75

Vermont Combo

$14.00

Mass Combo

$14.00

Connecticut Combo

$14.00

New Hampshire Combo

$13.75

Maine Combo

$14.00

New England Combo

$14.00

The Texan

$9.50

The JP

$10.50

Breakfast Burger

$9.75

Chkn Cutlet Combo

$10.50

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Wraps

Buffalo Blue Wrap

$11.50

Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Chicken Stir Fry Wrap

$11.50

Steak Tips Wrap

$14.00

Hawaiian Wrap

$11.50

Supreme Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$9.00

Crispy Chix Wrap

$11.50

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Subs

Lg Steak Sub

$14.00

Lg Steak & Cheese Sub

$14.99

Lg Steak Bomb Sub

$16.10

Lg Meatball Sub

$14.95

LG SAUSAGE

$14.75

Lg Chicken Cutlet Sub

$14.95

Lg Chicken Parm Sub

$14.95

Lg Eggplant Parm Sub

$14.95

Lg Pepper and Egg Sub

$13.00

Lg Western Sub

$14.00

Lg BLT Sub

$14.99

Lg Cheeseburger Sub

$14.99

Lg Hamburger Sub

$14.99

Lg Grilled Chicken Sub

$14.50

Lg Chicken Stir Fry Sub

$14.99

Lg Steak Tips Sub

$17.50

Lg Italian Cold Cuts Sub

$14.95

Lg Ham and Cheese Sub

$14.95

Lg Sliced Turkey Sub

$14.95

Lg Tuna Sub

$14.95

Lg Chicken Salad Sub

$14.50

Lg Veggie (Cold)

$12.00

Lg Veggie (Hot)

$13.50

LG FISH SUB

$15.00

LG American

$14.50

LG Buffalo finger

$14.50

Lg CHiX Rancher Sub

$14.99

Lg Chicken Finger

$13.99

Lg Salami Sub

$12.00

Lg BBQ Chicken

$14.50

Med Steak Sub

$9.50

Med Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.25

Med Steak Bomb Sub

$11.75

Med Meatball Sub

$11.75

Med Sausage Sub

$11.75

Med Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.75

Med Chicken Parm Sub

$11.75

Med Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.75

Med Pepper and Egg Sub

$11.75

Med Western Sub

$11.75

Med BLT Sub

$11.25

Med Cheeseburger Sub

$11.25

Med Hamburger Sub

$11.25

Med Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.25

Med Chicken Stir Fry Sub

$11.25

Med Steak Tips Sub

$12.95

Med Italian Cold Cuts Sub

$11.25

Med Ham and Cheese Sub

$11.25

Med Sliced Turkey Sub

$11.25

Med Tuna Sub

$11.25

Med Chicken Salad Sub

$11.25

Med Veggie (Cold)

$8.00

Med Veggie (Hot)

$7.75

Med American

$11.25

MEDIUM FISH SUB

$10.99

Med Buff Finger

$11.25

Med Chix Rancher

$11.25

Med BBQ Chicken Sub

$11.25

Med Chix Finger Sub

$11.25

Med Salami N Ch

$11.25

Sm Steak Sub

$8.50

Sm Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.50

Sm Steak Bomb Sub

$9.50

Sm Meatball Sub

$8.50

Sm Sausage Sub

$8.50

Sm Chicken Cutlet Sub

$8.50

Sm Chicken Parm Sub

$8.50

Sm Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.50

Sm Pepper and Egg Sub

$8.50

Sm Western Sub

$8.50

Sm BLT Sub

$9.00

Sm BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.50

Sm Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Sm Hamburger Sub

$8.99

Sm Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.25

Sm Chicken Stir Fry Sub

$8.99

Sm Steak Tips Sub

$9.75

Sm Italian Cold Cuts Sub

$8.50

Sm Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Sm Sliced Turkey Sub

$8.50

Sm Tuna Sub

$8.50

Sm Chicken Salad Sub

$8.50

Sm Veggie (Cold)

$7.95

Sm Veggie (Hot)

$8.50

Small American

$8.50

SMALL FISH SUB

$8.99

SMALL Buffalo finger

$8.99

Sm Chix Rancher

$9.00

Sm Chicken Finger Sub

$8.99

Sm Salami Sub

$8.00

Club Sandwiches

Hamburger Club

$14.50

Cheeseburger Club

$14.50

Turkey Club

$14.50

Tuna Club

$14.50

Ham & Cheese Club

$14.50

Chicken Salad Club

$14.50

BLT Club

$14.50

Pasta

Spaghetti w/Sauce

$9.50

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$13.50

Spaghetti w/Chicken

$13.99

Spaghetti W/ Eggplant

$13.50

Spaghetti w/Sausage

$13.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$16.50

Ziti Sauce

$9.00

Ziti W/Balls

$13.50

Ziti W/chicken

$13.90

Ziti W/ Sausage

$13.50

Ziti w/Eggplant

$13.50

Breakfast

2 Eggs Any Style With Bacon,ham Or Sausage,hash browns,toast

$7.25

2 Eggs No Meat

$4.99

3 Eggs Any Style With Bacon,ham Or Sausage Hash browse,toast.

$8.50

3 Eggs No Meat

$6.50

Belgian Waffles

$5.50

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

French Toast

$7.25

Jp Special

$11.99

Omlets

$9.25

Pancakes

$7.25

Sandwich Egg And Cheese

$4.73

Sandwiches With Meat .

$5.99

Steak And Eggs

$12.00

Side Of Anything

$3.75

Eggs Benedict

$8.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.80

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.80

Fudge Brownies

$2.80

Ben N Jerrys

$7.75

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

20oz Soda

$2.80

20oz Water

$2.50

Juice

$3.50

Pure Leaf Ice Tea

$2.75

Can Soda

$2.00

Pockets

Steak Pocket

$9.75

Steak & Cheese Pocket

$9.75

Steak Bomb Pocket

$10.50

Italian Sausage Pocket

$9.75

Meatball Pocket

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet Pocket

$9.75

Chicken Parm Pocket

$9.75

Eggplant Parm Pocket

$9.75

Pepper and Egg Pocket

$9.75

Western Pocket

$9.75

BLT Pocket

$9.75

Hot Pastrami Pocket

$9.50

Cheeseburger Pocket

$9.75

Hamburger Pocket

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Pocket

$10.00

Chicken Stir Fry Pocket

$10.25

Steak Tips Pocket

$11.99

Italian Cold Cuts Pocket

$9.00

Ham and Cheese Pocket

$9.00

Sliced Turkey Pocket

$9.00

Roast Beef Pocket

$9.00

Tuna Pocket

$9.75

Chicken Salad Pocket

$9.00

Crabmeat Pocket

$9.00

Breakfast

2 Eggs Meat

$5.50

3 Eggs Meat

$6.50

Omlet

$6.50

Pancakes

$5.00

Egg And Meat Sandwich

$4.50

Oatmeal

$3.00

Muffin

$1.50

Jp Special

$8.50

Ramon Style EP

$12.75

Ramon Style Chix

$12.75

Kids menu

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Soup

Grilled Cheese

$3.72

Pizza

Small Cheese

$12.50

Small Super Special

$17.00

Small Veggie Special

$17.00

Small Meat Lover

$17.25

Small Boss

$16.00

Small Regina

$16.00

Small Eric

$16.00

Small Marcelo

$16.00

Small Hilson

$16.00

Small Tito

$16.00

Small SSS

$16.00

Small Rancher

$16.00

Small Greek

$16.00

Small Go Green

$16.00

Small White

$16.00

Small Hawaiian

$13.65

Small Macho

$16.00

Pepperoni

$1.00

Onions

Mushrooms

Green Peppers

Sausage

Bacon

Spinach

$.50

$0.50

Sliced Tomato

Broccoli

Grilled Chicken

Garlic

BBQ Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Ham

Hawaiian

Meatballs

Hamburger

Eggplant

Feta

Anchovies

Salami

Artichokes

Extra Cheese

Fresh Mozzarella

Black Olives

Gluten-free

$12.40

Calzone

Small Calzone

$12.00

Large Calzone

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Same Old Place is a family owned and operated establishment that has been a Jamaica Plain mainstay since 1977. Fred Ciampa, Owner, realized his dream of owning his own "Pizza Parlor" at the tender age of fourteen. He agressively pursued his dream and at nineteen became protege to the founder of Papa Ginos Inc. in 1963. From that point on, Fred Opened several successful Pizza sub shops and became a local pizza legend. Fred continues to put out Boston's Best "New York Style" Pizza. Stop by for a slice! Same Old Place, often imitated, never duplicated!

Website

Location

662 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

Gallery
Same Old Place image
Same Old Place image
Same Old Place image

