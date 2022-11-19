Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Same Day Cafe

460 Reviews

$

2651 N Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich

Beer

Ride or Die - Hopewell

$6.00

Pale Ale 16oz can 5.5%

First Pils - Hopewell

$6.00

Pilsner 16oz can 5.1%

Helles Lager - Dovetail

$6.00

Lager 16oz can 4%

Hefeweizen - Dovetail

$6.00

Wheat Beer - Hefeweizen 16oz can 4.8%

Beer for Lounging - Off Color

$6.00

American Pale Ale 16oz can 5%

Bodem - Half Acre

$6.00

IPA 16oz can 6.7%

Lil Buddy - Hopewell

$4.00

Little Lager 4.2% 8oz can

IPNA - Lagunitas (non alcoholic)

$4.00

12oz bottle Non Alcoholic IPA

Wine

Chat Fave- Bord

$10.00+

E-Guigal- Cote

$12.00+

E-Guigal- Cote

$12.00+

Elouan- Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Bouchard- Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Prisma 2020 Pinot Noir (250ml can)

$6.00

Casablanca Valley 250ml can is slightly more than one glass

Prisma 2021 Rose (250ml can)

$6.00

Casablanca Valley 250ml can is slightly more than one glass

Prisma 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (250ml can)

$6.00

Casablanca Valley 250ml can is slightly more than one glass

Summer Water 'Bubbly' Sparkling Rose

$28.00

Vin de France Dry with notes of candied strawberry

Borgo Maragliano 'Cha Pi' Rose Petillant Naturel

$28.00

Piedmont Muddled peaches, white nectarine and orange peel

Raventos i Blanc 2019 Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut

$28.00

Conca del Riu Anoia Barcelona Bright, crisp and tight bubbles with classic notes of almond

Meinklang 2021 'Mulatschak' Orange

$28.00

Burgenland Approachable funk with orange zest and a black tea finish

Nortico 2021 Alvarinho

$28.00

Vinho Regional Minho Dry and refreshing with a balance of stone fruit and acidity

Populis 2021 Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Mendocino County Medium body with notes of white nectarine and gripping salinity

Populis 2020 'Resersee' Red Blend

$28.00

Mendocino County Funky red with red currant and tart cherry notes

The Rest

Wayup Yuzu Highball

$6.00

12oz can 6.0% Gluten-Free, 0g added sugar

Dry Cider - Right Bee

$6.00

Hard Apple Cider 12oz can 6%

Hot Rum Cider

$7.00

Mount Gay Eclipse. Seedling Farms cider mulled with clove, cinnamon, orange peel.

Horchata Rum

$7.00

Mimosa - Glass

$10.00

Choice of Grapefruit, OJ, Hibiscus juice

The Bottle Affair

$35.00

Btl of Prosecco with choice of fresh squeezed juice Grape fruit, OJ, Hibiscus

Bloody Mary & Lil Buddy Beer Back

$14.00Out of stock

House made bloody mary mix, vodka, and a Lil Buddy Beer Back

Boozey Shakes

Pina Colada Shake (v)

$12.00

Coconut ice cream, pineapple and rum. (Vegan)

Weekend Specials

This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Handheld Turkey Pot Pie

$9.00

Whole wheat pie dough and turkey pot pie filling. Option to add salad

Pop Tart

Pop Tart

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin

Pumpkin Pie Slice

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$6.00

House made pumpkin pie served with whipped cream

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Cinnamon and nutmeg spiced apples topped with an oatmeal brown sugar crumble. Option to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

Caramel Pear Spice Cake

Caramel Pear Spice Cake

$5.00Out of stock

An upside down spice cake with caramel poached pears

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Rosemary Drop Biscuit, Fried Egg, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet Onion Sauce & Arugula. Then you choose between Bacon, Sausage or Avocado & Cheese. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Pastries

Candied Orange Cinnamon Roll

Candied Orange Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Bourbon Cream Cheese Icing

Scone

Scone

$4.00

Cranberry scone topped with vanilla icing

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.50

Pumpkin muffin with a cream cheese center and cinnamon sugar streusel

Sweet Turnover

Sweet Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Rich pastry crust filled with fruit filling

Savory Turnover

Savory Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Whole wheat pastry crust filled with a seasonal filling. Current Flavor: Curried Potato (vegetarian)

Savory Brioche

Savory Brioche

$5.00

Spinach Artichoke

Galette

Galette

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Rosemary, and Gruyere Hand rolled pastry crust, with a rotating selection of vegetable fillings.

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Cinnamon and nutmeg spiced apples topped with an oatmeal brown sugar crumble. Option to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Cinnamon swirl coffee cake with a streusel topping

Caramel Pear Spice Cake

Caramel Pear Spice Cake

$5.00Out of stock

An upside down spice cake with caramel poached pears

Caramelita

Caramelita

$2.50

Oatmeal cookie dough bar with salted caramel and dark chocolate

Oat & Jam Bar

Oat & Jam Bar

$3.50

A breakfast favorite. Soft oat crust, pecans and berry jam filling. Happens to be vegan and gluten-free too!

Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.50

Cardamom chocolate chip

Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!

Cheesecake w/ Passion Fruit Caramel

Cheesecake w/ Passion Fruit Caramel

$6.00

Staff Tip for Delivery Orders

$1.00

When you order delivery, all tips go to the third-party driver. If you'd like, add this $1 item any number of times to send a tip directly to our staff

Toasts & Eggs

This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
Fried Egg Toast

Fried Egg Toast

$11.00

House glazed mustard bacon, arugula, pickled cabbage, sunny side Slagel Farm egg, all atop our griddled rosemary bread.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Half an avocado on griddled house made ciabatta with jicama slaw, queso fresco, cumin-lime salt, and cilantro. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Scrambled Eggs & Biscuit

Scrambled Eggs & Biscuit

$11.00

Red Chimichurri, Cheddar, Gouda, Cilantro, Side Salad

Sausage & Eggs

Sausage & Eggs

$13.00

Slagel Farm eggs scrambled with Gruyere and sweet onion sauce, served with house made sausage and biscuit with side salad.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

House made buttermilk biscuit, charred Brussels, vegetarian country gravy. Add sausage and Slagel Farm egg for the full experience. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Quiche with Salad

$12.00

Broccoli Cheddar A slice of rich, creamy quiche with a seasonal filling. Served hot with arugula salad.

Coffee, Tea & Other Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Our rich and sweet hot chocolate has both caramel and cinnamon for an intense flavor! Whip cream and orange zest on top.

Hot Mulled Apple Cider

$4.00

Seedling Farms apple cider mulled with cinamon, clove and orange peel.

Bowl of Soul

$5.50

A cozy tea beverage made by steeping chamomile mint tea directly in oat milk; lightly sweetened with house vanilla syrup. Let the bag steep 4-5 minutes for the best flavor.

Chai

$5.00

Chai tea, spiced syrup and your choice of milk

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla Syrup, your choice of milk

Hot Tea

$3.50
Horchata

Horchata

$3.50

Rice based and made in-house with whole cinnamon. Dairy-free!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Fresh Squeezed Juice

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$4.00

Ice Cream and Shakes

Graveyard Smash

$6.00

Made with real pumpkin and autumn spices. Like a cold pumpkin pie in a cup

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

This item can not be made vegan

Coffee Shake

$6.00

Made with coffee ice cream, this can not be made vegan

Strawberry Malt

$6.00

A tart and sweet shake made with our strawberry shrub

Earl Grey Lavender Shake

$6.00

Caramel Shake

$6.00

Basil Malt

$6.00

Peanut Butter Shake

$6.00

Coconut Shake

$6.00

Pina Colada Shake

$6.00

Bad Boyfriend Shake

$6.00

A chocolate shake with cinnamon and caynne

Orange Cream Shake

$6.00

Mocha Shake

$6.00

Made with coffee ice cream, this can not be made vegan

Build-Your-Own Shake

$6.00
Scoop

Scoop

$3.50

One scoop of our homemade ice cream!

Pint

$9.00

Dairy-Free PB&J Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

We promise, you don't need to be vegan to love this sundae! Our vegan peanut butter ice cream is rich and creamy, paired up with crunchy honey graham cracker bits, raspberry sauce, salted almonds and topped with a spicy cherry.

Mocha Cookie Fudge Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

A chocolate and coffee lover's dream! A base of our coffee ice cream topped with: crunchy double chocolate cookie pieces, hot fudge, whipped cream, salted almonds and a spicy cherry.

Buttered Rum Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

Joey's buttered rum sauce is the star of this sundae. Start with vanilla ice cream, then add plenty of buttered rum sauce, toasted coconut, salted almonds and whipped cream. Finished with a spicy cherry on top!

Buttered Rum Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

Joey's buttered rum sauce is the star of this sundae. Start with vanilla ice cream, then add plenty of buttered rum sauce, toasted coconut, salted almonds and whipped cream. Finished with a spicy cherry on top!

Mocha Cookie Fudge Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

A chocolate and coffee lover's dream! A base of our coffee ice cream topped with: crunchy double chocolate cookie pieces, hot fudge, whipped cream, salted almonds and a spicy cherry.

Dairy-Free PB&J Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

We promise, you don't need to be vegan to love this sundae! Our vegan peanut butter ice cream is rich and creamy, paired up with crunchy honey graham cracker bits, raspberry sauce, salted almonds and topped with a spicy cherry.

Build-Your-Own Sundae

$7.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
BLT

BLT

$12.00

Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$10.00

Fresh, local Slagel Farm eggs make the difference. Mayo, fresh dill, and a touch of mustard. Served on our toasted house made rosemary bread with arugula and pickled shallots. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Award winning. Griddled homemade rosemary bread, Red Barn Farms local white cheddar and smoked gouda. A perfect version of the classic. Time Out's Grilled Cheese Meltdown winner 2016. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Toasted rosemary bread, rich and creamy gruyere, griddled sliced ham from Slagel Farms and bit of dill mustard. You've got to try this one with an egg! Pickles and apple slaw on the side.

Hot Brown

Hot Brown

$13.00

Open faced sandwich with house made herb roasted turkey, rosemary toast, gruyere béchamel, Sriracha bacon & Kumato tomatoes. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island

Vegan Patty Melt

Vegan Patty Melt

$12.00

Vegan burger (kale, caramelized onions, rice, black beans, garden greens, oatmeal, and Portobello mushrooms) served on rye bread with a vegan red pepper mayo.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken cutlet, arugula, Kumato tomato, and tarragon aioli, served on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side

Eggs on a Roll

Eggs on a Roll

$9.00

Two scrambled Slagel Farm eggs with Red Barn Cupola cheese and pesto mayo on our soft deli baguette. No sides.

Manning

Manning

$12.00

Slagel Farm roast beef, fontina, arugula, pickled shallots, and horsey sauce on our soft deli baguette. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.

The Fairbury

The Fairbury

$12.00

Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our soft deli baguette. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.

The Maria

The Maria

$12.00

Slagel Farms smoked turkey breast, Jarlsberg, apple slaw, and Thousand Island dressing on our house made soft deli baguette. Pickles on the side. The real Maria orders hers with avocado!

Grand & Noble

Grand & Noble

$12.00

Tempesta Market porchetta and mortadella, piccalilli zucchini, Red Barn Cupola, and dijonaise on our soft deli baguette. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.

Sodas

Flipside

$4.00

Blackberry, Ginger, Lime

Sentimental Lady

$4.00

Orange, Rose, Phosphate

Tusk at Dusk

$4.00

Basil, Lime

On the Beach

$4.00

Grapefruit, Jalapeno, Lime

Lemon Lavender Phosphate

$4.00

Earl Grey Lavendar, Lemon, Phosphate

Strawberry Roan

$4.00

Strawberry Shrub

Chocolate Phosphate

$4.00

Wild Cherry Phosphate

$4.00

Michigan Baleton Cherries, Cherry Bark Extract, Phosphate

Under the Sun

$4.00

Pineapple Basil

Build-Your-Own Soda

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Root Beer made with syrup from Jo Snow

Glass Bottle Soda

$4.00

A glass bottle of soda, all classic sugar-based formulas. No corn syrup here!

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Made with local roaster Hexe's Behemoth, this rich espresso has notes of berry and dark chocolate. Served for here with a side of soda water. We are unable to deliver this item.

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

The ideal iced espresso drink for summer. We've made our own tonic water with hints of grapefruit to balance out our espresso. It's the new staff favorite!

Latte

$4.25+

Available in 8 or 12oz hot with a double shot. Made with local roaster Hexe's Behemoth blend. If you'd like to add syrup, please use "Custom Latte" instead!

Specialty Latte

$5.00

One of our rotating selection of signature lattes, these 8oz drinks are a delight. Iced Mint Latte: Our housemade mint syrup makes for a refreshing latte. Topped with mint leaves. Earl Grey Lavender: One of our most popular syrups is used in this drink, adding sweetness and depth to the espresso. Topped with orange zest!

Americano

$4.50

Made with 3 shots of Hexe's Behemoth blend and hot water, 12oz

Cortado

$3.75

Made with Hexe's Behemoth blend and just a bit of milk. We are unable to deliver this item.

Custom Latte

$5.50+

Choose your own perfect latte! Made with a double shot of Hexe's Behemoth blend, steamed milk and your choice of our housemade syrups.

Ice Cream with Espresso (Espresso Affogato)

$5.00

Sides & Salads

Arugula Salad

$5.00

With pickled shallots, shaved parmesan, and red wine vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Herb roasted turkey, crispy bacon pieces, avocado, blue cheese, hard boiled Slagel Farm egg on mixed greens with red wine vinaigrette. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Housemade Biscuit

$5.00

Buttermilk biscuit with house jam and honey butter

Pan Potatoes

Pan Potatoes

$5.00

Pan seared baby reds topped with giardiniera sauce, parmesan, and fresh oregano.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$5.00

Tender beets with chevre, toasted almonds, and dill.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.00

Pan seared and topped with garlic, parmesan, pine nuts, and parsley.

Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

$5.00

Oven roasted and topped with crème fraiche, toasted coconut, and sunflower seeds.

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$5.00

Oven roasted cauliflower topped with sweet onion sauce and parsley.

Creamy House Tomato Soup

Creamy House Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Homemade tomato soup, finished with cream, and topped with basil oil and rosemary croutons.

Triple

Triple

$12.00

Your choice of three of our house made sides or deli salads.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery and sandwich shop serving diner classics. We make everything from scratch. Open for carryout, delivery, or dine-in(no reservations, proof of vaccination required indoors)

Location

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Same Day Cafe image
Same Day Cafe image
Same Day Cafe image

Map
