Same Day Cafe
460 Reviews
$
2651 N Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
Popular Items
Beer
Ride or Die - Hopewell
Pale Ale 16oz can 5.5%
First Pils - Hopewell
Pilsner 16oz can 5.1%
Helles Lager - Dovetail
Lager 16oz can 4%
Hefeweizen - Dovetail
Wheat Beer - Hefeweizen 16oz can 4.8%
Beer for Lounging - Off Color
American Pale Ale 16oz can 5%
Bodem - Half Acre
IPA 16oz can 6.7%
Lil Buddy - Hopewell
Little Lager 4.2% 8oz can
IPNA - Lagunitas (non alcoholic)
12oz bottle Non Alcoholic IPA
Wine
Chat Fave- Bord
E-Guigal- Cote
E-Guigal- Cote
Elouan- Pinot Noir
Bouchard- Pinot Noir
Prisma 2020 Pinot Noir (250ml can)
Casablanca Valley 250ml can is slightly more than one glass
Prisma 2021 Rose (250ml can)
Casablanca Valley 250ml can is slightly more than one glass
Prisma 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (250ml can)
Casablanca Valley 250ml can is slightly more than one glass
Summer Water 'Bubbly' Sparkling Rose
Vin de France Dry with notes of candied strawberry
Borgo Maragliano 'Cha Pi' Rose Petillant Naturel
Piedmont Muddled peaches, white nectarine and orange peel
Raventos i Blanc 2019 Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut
Conca del Riu Anoia Barcelona Bright, crisp and tight bubbles with classic notes of almond
Meinklang 2021 'Mulatschak' Orange
Burgenland Approachable funk with orange zest and a black tea finish
Nortico 2021 Alvarinho
Vinho Regional Minho Dry and refreshing with a balance of stone fruit and acidity
Populis 2021 Sauvignon Blanc
Mendocino County Medium body with notes of white nectarine and gripping salinity
Populis 2020 'Resersee' Red Blend
Mendocino County Funky red with red currant and tart cherry notes
The Rest
Wayup Yuzu Highball
12oz can 6.0% Gluten-Free, 0g added sugar
Dry Cider - Right Bee
Hard Apple Cider 12oz can 6%
Hot Rum Cider
Mount Gay Eclipse. Seedling Farms cider mulled with clove, cinnamon, orange peel.
Horchata Rum
Mimosa - Glass
Choice of Grapefruit, OJ, Hibiscus juice
The Bottle Affair
Btl of Prosecco with choice of fresh squeezed juice Grape fruit, OJ, Hibiscus
Bloody Mary & Lil Buddy Beer Back
House made bloody mary mix, vodka, and a Lil Buddy Beer Back
Weekend Specials
Handheld Turkey Pot Pie
Whole wheat pie dough and turkey pot pie filling. Option to add salad
Pop Tart
Pumpkin
Pumpkin Pie Slice
House made pumpkin pie served with whipped cream
Apple Crisp
Cinnamon and nutmeg spiced apples topped with an oatmeal brown sugar crumble. Option to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Caramel Pear Spice Cake
An upside down spice cake with caramel poached pears
Breakfast Sandwich
Rosemary Drop Biscuit, Fried Egg, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet Onion Sauce & Arugula. Then you choose between Bacon, Sausage or Avocado & Cheese. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
Pastries
Candied Orange Cinnamon Roll
Bourbon Cream Cheese Icing
Scone
Cranberry scone topped with vanilla icing
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
Pumpkin muffin with a cream cheese center and cinnamon sugar streusel
Sweet Turnover
Apple Rich pastry crust filled with fruit filling
Savory Turnover
Whole wheat pastry crust filled with a seasonal filling. Current Flavor: Curried Potato (vegetarian)
Savory Brioche
Spinach Artichoke
Galette
Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Rosemary, and Gruyere Hand rolled pastry crust, with a rotating selection of vegetable fillings.
Apple Crisp
Cinnamon and nutmeg spiced apples topped with an oatmeal brown sugar crumble. Option to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Coffee Cake
Cinnamon swirl coffee cake with a streusel topping
Caramel Pear Spice Cake
An upside down spice cake with caramel poached pears
Caramelita
Oatmeal cookie dough bar with salted caramel and dark chocolate
Oat & Jam Bar
A breakfast favorite. Soft oat crust, pecans and berry jam filling. Happens to be vegan and gluten-free too!
Biscotti
Cardamom chocolate chip
Cookie
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
Cheesecake w/ Passion Fruit Caramel
Delivery
Toasts & Eggs
Fried Egg Toast
House glazed mustard bacon, arugula, pickled cabbage, sunny side Slagel Farm egg, all atop our griddled rosemary bread.
Avocado Toast
Half an avocado on griddled house made ciabatta with jicama slaw, queso fresco, cumin-lime salt, and cilantro. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
Scrambled Eggs & Biscuit
Red Chimichurri, Cheddar, Gouda, Cilantro, Side Salad
Sausage & Eggs
Slagel Farm eggs scrambled with Gruyere and sweet onion sauce, served with house made sausage and biscuit with side salad.
Biscuits & Gravy
House made buttermilk biscuit, charred Brussels, vegetarian country gravy. Add sausage and Slagel Farm egg for the full experience. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
Quiche with Salad
Broccoli Cheddar A slice of rich, creamy quiche with a seasonal filling. Served hot with arugula salad.
Coffee, Tea & Other Drinks
Hot Coffee
Caramel Hot Chocolate
Our rich and sweet hot chocolate has both caramel and cinnamon for an intense flavor! Whip cream and orange zest on top.
Hot Mulled Apple Cider
Seedling Farms apple cider mulled with cinamon, clove and orange peel.
Bowl of Soul
A cozy tea beverage made by steeping chamomile mint tea directly in oat milk; lightly sweetened with house vanilla syrup. Let the bag steep 4-5 minutes for the best flavor.
Chai
Chai tea, spiced syrup and your choice of milk
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla Syrup, your choice of milk
Hot Tea
Horchata
Rice based and made in-house with whole cinnamon. Dairy-free!
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Fresh Squeezed Juice
Ice Cream and Shakes
Graveyard Smash
Made with real pumpkin and autumn spices. Like a cold pumpkin pie in a cup
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
This item can not be made vegan
Coffee Shake
Made with coffee ice cream, this can not be made vegan
Strawberry Malt
A tart and sweet shake made with our strawberry shrub
Earl Grey Lavender Shake
Caramel Shake
Basil Malt
Peanut Butter Shake
Coconut Shake
Pina Colada Shake
Bad Boyfriend Shake
A chocolate shake with cinnamon and caynne
Orange Cream Shake
Mocha Shake
Made with coffee ice cream, this can not be made vegan
Build-Your-Own Shake
Scoop
One scoop of our homemade ice cream!
Pint
Dairy-Free PB&J Sundae
We promise, you don't need to be vegan to love this sundae! Our vegan peanut butter ice cream is rich and creamy, paired up with crunchy honey graham cracker bits, raspberry sauce, salted almonds and topped with a spicy cherry.
Mocha Cookie Fudge Sundae
A chocolate and coffee lover's dream! A base of our coffee ice cream topped with: crunchy double chocolate cookie pieces, hot fudge, whipped cream, salted almonds and a spicy cherry.
Buttered Rum Sundae
Joey's buttered rum sauce is the star of this sundae. Start with vanilla ice cream, then add plenty of buttered rum sauce, toasted coconut, salted almonds and whipped cream. Finished with a spicy cherry on top!
Build-Your-Own Sundae
Sandwiches
BLT
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Egg Salad
Fresh, local Slagel Farm eggs make the difference. Mayo, fresh dill, and a touch of mustard. Served on our toasted house made rosemary bread with arugula and pickled shallots. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Award winning. Griddled homemade rosemary bread, Red Barn Farms local white cheddar and smoked gouda. A perfect version of the classic. Time Out's Grilled Cheese Meltdown winner 2016. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Toasted rosemary bread, rich and creamy gruyere, griddled sliced ham from Slagel Farms and bit of dill mustard. You've got to try this one with an egg! Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Hot Brown
Open faced sandwich with house made herb roasted turkey, rosemary toast, gruyere béchamel, Sriracha bacon & Kumato tomatoes. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
Reuben
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
Vegan Patty Melt
Vegan burger (kale, caramelized onions, rice, black beans, garden greens, oatmeal, and Portobello mushrooms) served on rye bread with a vegan red pepper mayo.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken cutlet, arugula, Kumato tomato, and tarragon aioli, served on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side
Eggs on a Roll
Two scrambled Slagel Farm eggs with Red Barn Cupola cheese and pesto mayo on our soft deli baguette. No sides.
Manning
Slagel Farm roast beef, fontina, arugula, pickled shallots, and horsey sauce on our soft deli baguette. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
The Fairbury
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our soft deli baguette. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
The Maria
Slagel Farms smoked turkey breast, Jarlsberg, apple slaw, and Thousand Island dressing on our house made soft deli baguette. Pickles on the side. The real Maria orders hers with avocado!
Grand & Noble
Tempesta Market porchetta and mortadella, piccalilli zucchini, Red Barn Cupola, and dijonaise on our soft deli baguette. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Sodas
Flipside
Blackberry, Ginger, Lime
Sentimental Lady
Orange, Rose, Phosphate
Tusk at Dusk
Basil, Lime
On the Beach
Grapefruit, Jalapeno, Lime
Lemon Lavender Phosphate
Earl Grey Lavendar, Lemon, Phosphate
Strawberry Roan
Strawberry Shrub
Chocolate Phosphate
Wild Cherry Phosphate
Michigan Baleton Cherries, Cherry Bark Extract, Phosphate
Under the Sun
Pineapple Basil
Build-Your-Own Soda
Root Beer
Root Beer made with syrup from Jo Snow
Glass Bottle Soda
A glass bottle of soda, all classic sugar-based formulas. No corn syrup here!
Topo Chico
Espresso Drinks
Espresso Shot
Made with local roaster Hexe's Behemoth, this rich espresso has notes of berry and dark chocolate. Served for here with a side of soda water. We are unable to deliver this item.
Espresso Tonic
The ideal iced espresso drink for summer. We've made our own tonic water with hints of grapefruit to balance out our espresso. It's the new staff favorite!
Latte
Available in 8 or 12oz hot with a double shot. Made with local roaster Hexe's Behemoth blend. If you'd like to add syrup, please use "Custom Latte" instead!
Specialty Latte
One of our rotating selection of signature lattes, these 8oz drinks are a delight. Iced Mint Latte: Our housemade mint syrup makes for a refreshing latte. Topped with mint leaves. Earl Grey Lavender: One of our most popular syrups is used in this drink, adding sweetness and depth to the espresso. Topped with orange zest!
Americano
Made with 3 shots of Hexe's Behemoth blend and hot water, 12oz
Cortado
Made with Hexe's Behemoth blend and just a bit of milk. We are unable to deliver this item.
Custom Latte
Choose your own perfect latte! Made with a double shot of Hexe's Behemoth blend, steamed milk and your choice of our housemade syrups.
Ice Cream with Espresso (Espresso Affogato)
Sides & Salads
Arugula Salad
With pickled shallots, shaved parmesan, and red wine vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Herb roasted turkey, crispy bacon pieces, avocado, blue cheese, hard boiled Slagel Farm egg on mixed greens with red wine vinaigrette. This item may be ordered with eggs. This food can be ordered raw or undercooked, or may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advices that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
Housemade Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit with house jam and honey butter
Pan Potatoes
Pan seared baby reds topped with giardiniera sauce, parmesan, and fresh oregano.
Beet Salad
Tender beets with chevre, toasted almonds, and dill.
Green Beans
Pan seared and topped with garlic, parmesan, pine nuts, and parsley.
Roasted Carrots
Oven roasted and topped with crème fraiche, toasted coconut, and sunflower seeds.
Roasted Cauliflower
Oven roasted cauliflower topped with sweet onion sauce and parsley.
Creamy House Tomato Soup
Homemade tomato soup, finished with cream, and topped with basil oil and rosemary croutons.
Triple
Your choice of three of our house made sides or deli salads.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bakery and sandwich shop serving diner classics. We make everything from scratch. Open for carryout, delivery, or dine-in(no reservations, proof of vaccination required indoors)
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60647