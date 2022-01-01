Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Samich Shack

No reviews yet

514 S Tejon

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Cheyenne Mountain

Samies

Avalanche

$13.00

turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and garlic aioli

$13.00

Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, shack sauce and Raspberry Aioli

Garden of the Gods

$13.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and garlic aioli

Incline

$13.00

thinly sliced roast beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and A1 aioli

Manitou

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled green peppers, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, shack sauce and avocado spread

Penrose

$13.00

turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, shack sauce and avocado spread

Pikes Peak

$13.00

turkey, ham, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and garlic aioli

Hot Samies

El Paso CR

$13.00
Pennington (French Dip)

$13.00
Palmer

$13.00

pepperoni, meatballs, provolone cheese, marinara, parmesan and pepproncini

Gossage (BLTA)

$13.00
Prospect

$13.00

homemade tuna salad, pepper jack cheese, tomato and onion

Pueblo GC

$13.00
Red Rocks

$13.00

Meatballs, provolone cheese, marinara sauce and parmesan

Tejon

$13.00

thin cut steak, american cheese, green peppers and onions

Goldcamp

$13.00

Chicken Samich

$13.00

Burgers

Ground Chuck Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, and garlic aioli

Bison Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese and garlic aioli

Mountain Man

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese and garlic aioli

Dirty Dogs

Cheese Dog

$9.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00
Chicago Style Dog

$10.00

mustard, onion, tomato, neon relish, sport peppers, pickle spear and celery salt

Colorado Style Dog

$10.00

relish made with peaches, green chilies, sweet corn, topped with a fat tire dijon mustard

Fancy Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

$12.00
Cheese Fries

$10.00
Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00
Philly Fries

$13.00

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Vegan Green Chili Fries

$11.00

Sides

House Chips

$2.00
French Fries

$6.00

Sea Salt Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Hickory BBQ

$2.00

Malt Vinegar

$2.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$5.00+

mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheese

Breakfast

Tacos

$9.00
Pancakes

$8.00

Waffles

$8.00

Scramble

$9.00

Omelettes

$9.00

Breakfast Sammie

$9.00

Breakfast Fries

$9.00

Soup

Clam Chowder

$6.00+Out of stock

Chili

$5.00+

French Onion

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

Broccoli Chedder

$8.00

Chef Selection

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

Caramel Filled Churros

$11.00

Sauces

2 Oz Sauce

$0.50

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Just the Dog

$8.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Samich Shack image
Samich Shack image

