Sam Jones BBQ Winterville
715 West Fire Tower Road
Winterville, NC 28590
Popular Items
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Chopped bbq and slaw on a potato bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked chicken pulled off the bone and topped with sauce
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled or fried with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Catfish Sandwich
Fried catfish with lettuce tomato and tartar sauce
1947 Burger
Griddled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and ketchup
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Sandwich Only
Plates
Jones Family Tray
Chopped bbq with one side and bread
Chicken Tray
Quarter Chicken with one side and bread
BBQ Plate
Chopped bbq with two sides and bread
1/4 Chicken Plate
Smoked chicken with two sides and bread
1/2 Chicken Plate
Smoked chicken with two sides and bread
Chicken & BBQ Plate
BBQ and Chicken combo with two sides and bread
Smoked Turkey Plate
Sliced smoked turkey with two sides and bread
1 lb Rib Plate
Smoked ribs with two sides and bread
2 lb Rib Plate
3 lb Rib Plate
Two Meat Combo
Your choice of two meats with two sides and bread
Three Meat Combo
Your choice of three meats with two sides and bread
Potatoes
Salads
Small Plates
Sides
Kids Menu
Bulk
BBQ Family Dinner
One pound of meat, two pints of sides and four pieces of bread
Turkey Family Dinner
One pound of meat, two pints of sides and four pieces of bread
Chicken Family Dinner
Whole chicken, two pint sidesand four pieces of bread
Rib Family Dinner
Whole rack of ribs, two pint sides and four pieces of bread
Pound of BBQ with Bread and Slaw
Pound of bbq with a pint of slaw and three pieces of bread
Chopped BBQ Pound
Chopped BBQ 1/2 Pound
Smoked Turkey Pound
Smoked Turkey 1/2 Pound
Spare Rib Rack
Chicken Whole
Baked Beans Pint
Baked Beans Quart
Mac n Cheese Pint
Mac n Cheese Quart
Potato Salad Pint
Potato Salad Quart
Slaw Pint
Slaw Quart
Collards Pint
Collards Quart
Black Eyed Peas Pint
Black Eyed Peas Quart
Sandwich Buns (12)
Slider Buns (12)
Cornbread Cake
Sweet Potato Muffins (8)
Tea Gallon
Tea Half Gallon
Quarter White
Quarter Dark
Ribs 1 lb
1/2 Chicken*
Ranch Pint
Pimento Cheese 8oz
Pimento Cheese 16oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Sam Jones BBQ comes from a long line of BBQ folks here in eastern NC. With the tradition of multiple wood fired meats coupled with making everything fresh everyday, you are sure to find something that is to your liking.
715 West Fire Tower Road, Winterville, NC 28590