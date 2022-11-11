Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sam Jones BBQ Winterville

review star

No reviews yet

715 West Fire Tower Road

Winterville, NC 28590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Plate
Chicken & BBQ Plate
Smokehouse Potato

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped bbq and slaw on a potato bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked chicken pulled off the bone and topped with sauce

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced smoked turkey breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried catfish with lettuce tomato and tartar sauce

1947 Burger

1947 Burger

$12.99

Griddled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and ketchup

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Sandwich Only

$7.99

Plates

Jones Family Tray

Jones Family Tray

$10.99

Chopped bbq with one side and bread

Chicken Tray

$10.99

Quarter Chicken with one side and bread

BBQ Plate

BBQ Plate

$13.99

Chopped bbq with two sides and bread

1/4 Chicken Plate

1/4 Chicken Plate

$12.99

Smoked chicken with two sides and bread

1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.99

Smoked chicken with two sides and bread

Chicken & BBQ Plate

Chicken & BBQ Plate

$15.99

BBQ and Chicken combo with two sides and bread

Smoked Turkey Plate

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.99

Sliced smoked turkey with two sides and bread

1 lb Rib Plate

1 lb Rib Plate

$16.99

Smoked ribs with two sides and bread

2 lb Rib Plate

2 lb Rib Plate

$25.99
3 lb Rib Plate

3 lb Rib Plate

$33.99
Two Meat Combo

Two Meat Combo

$19.99

Your choice of two meats with two sides and bread

Three Meat Combo

Three Meat Combo

$21.99

Your choice of three meats with two sides and bread

Potatoes

Smokehouse Potato

Smokehouse Potato

$11.99

Oversized potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onion

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$7.99

Oversized potato loaded with your choice of meat, sauce, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon,and green onion

Salads

Big BBQ Salad

Big BBQ Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped withgrape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens topped with your favorite meat, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons

Wings

Smoked Wings (6)

Smoked Wings (6)

$11.99

Smoked then fried wings

Smoked Wings (12)

Smoked Wings (12)

$19.99

Smoked then fried wings

Small Plates

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Tenders with one side

Catfish Bites

Catfish Bites

$11.99

Fried catfish nuggets with one side

Pork Skins & Pimento Cheese

Pork Skins & Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Seasoned pork skins with pimento cheese

Pork Skins

$4.99

Sides

Slaw

Slaw

$3.99
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$3.99
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$3.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Chips

Chips

$3.99
Collards

Collards

$3.99
House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$7.99

Plain Baked Potato

$4.99

Black Eyed Peas

$3.99

Cornbread Piece

$1.49

Muffin Piece

$1.49

Toast Piece

$1.49

Bun

$1.49

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.99
Strawberry Pudding

Strawberry Pudding

$4.99
Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$4.99

Kids Menu

BBQ Slider

BBQ Slider

$5.49
Kids Tender

Kids Tender

$6.29
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey Plate

$6.49

Bulk

BBQ Family Dinner

$34.99

One pound of meat, two pints of sides and four pieces of bread

Turkey Family Dinner

$35.99

One pound of meat, two pints of sides and four pieces of bread

Chicken Family Dinner

$34.99

Whole chicken, two pint sidesand four pieces of bread

Rib Family Dinner

$49.99

Whole rack of ribs, two pint sides and four pieces of bread

Pound of BBQ with Bread and Slaw

$26.99

Pound of bbq with a pint of slaw and three pieces of bread

Chopped BBQ Pound

$15.99

Chopped BBQ 1/2 Pound

$7.99

Smoked Turkey Pound

$16.99

Smoked Turkey 1/2 Pound

$8.49

Spare Rib Rack

$32.99

Chicken Whole

$15.99

Baked Beans Pint

$7.29

Baked Beans Quart

$12.59

Mac n Cheese Pint

$7.29

Mac n Cheese Quart

$12.59

Potato Salad Pint

$7.29

Potato Salad Quart

$12.59

Slaw Pint

$7.29

Slaw Quart

$12.59

Collards Pint

$10.29

Collards Quart

$15.59

Black Eyed Peas Pint

$7.29

Black Eyed Peas Quart

$12.59

Sandwich Buns (12)

$7.99

Slider Buns (12)

$6.99

Cornbread Cake

$6.99

Sweet Potato Muffins (8)

$8.99

Tea Gallon

$7.29

Tea Half Gallon

$5.99

Quarter White

$6.00

Quarter Dark

$6.00

Ribs 1 lb

$12.99

1/2 Chicken*

$9.29

Ranch Pint

$6.99

Pimento Cheese 8oz

$5.49

Pimento Cheese 16oz

$7.49

Drive Thru Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped bbq and slaw on a potato bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked chicken pulled off the bone and topped with sauce

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced smoked turkey breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Club

$11.99

Grilled or fried with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Catfish Sandwich

$12.59

Fried catfish with lettuce tomato and tartar sauce

1947 Burger

$12.99

Griddled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and ketchup

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Sandwich Only

$7.99

Drive Thru Plates

Jones Family Tray

$10.99

Chopped bbq with one side and bread

Chicken Tray

$10.99

Quarter Chicken with one side and bread

BBQ Plate

$13.99

Chopped bbq with two sides and bread

Chicken & BBQ Plate

$15.99

BBQ and Chicken combo with two sides and bread

1/4 Chicken Plate

$12.99

Smoked chicken with two sides and bread

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.99

Smoked chicken with two sides and bread

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.99

Sliced smoked turkey with two sides and bread

1 lb Rib Plate

1 lb Rib Plate

$16.99

Smoked ribs with two sides and bread

2 lb Rib Plate

2 lb Rib Plate

$25.99
3 lb Rib Plate

3 lb Rib Plate

$33.99

Two Meat Combo

$19.99

Your choice of three meats with two sides and bread

Three Meat Combo

$21.99

Your choice of two meats with two sides and bread

Drive Thru Potatoes

Smokehouse Potato

Smokehouse Potato

$11.99

Oversized potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onion

Loaded Potato

$7.99

Drive Thru Wings

Smoked Wings (6)

$11.99

Smoked then fried wings

Smoked Wings (12)

$19.99

Smoked then fried wings

Drive Thru Small Plates

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Tenders with one side

Catfish Bites

$11.99

Fried catfish nuggets with one side

Pork Skins & Pimento Cheese

Pork Skins & Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Seasoned pork skins with pimento cheese

Pork Skins

$4.99

Drive Thru Big BBQ Salad

Big BBQ Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped withgrape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons

Drive Thru House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens topped with your favorite meat, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons

Drive Thru Sides

Slaw

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Black Eyed Peas

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Chips

$3.99

Collards

$3.99

House Salad

$7.99

Loaded Potato

$7.99

Plain Baked Potato

$4.99

Cornbread Piece

$1.49

Muffin Piece

$1.49

Toast Piece

$1.49

Bun

$1.49

Drive Thru Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Strawberry Pudding

$4.99

Chocolate Eclair

$4.99

Drive Thru Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Water

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Mt Dew

$2.59

Mt Dew

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Cheerwine

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Drive Thru Lunch Menu

BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped bbq and slaw on a potato bun

1947 Burger

$12.99

Griddled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and ketchup

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked chicken pulled off the bone and topped with sauce

Jones Family Lunch Plate

$12.99

Chopped bbq with two sides and bread

Catfish Plate

$11.99

Fried catfish nuggets with two sides

Big BBQ Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped withgrape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons

Drive Thru Kids Menu

BBQ Slider

$5.49

Kids Tender

$6.29

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey Plate

$6.49

Drive Thru Bulk

BBQ Family Dinner

$34.99

One pound of meat, two pints of sides and four pieces of bread

Turkey Family Dinner

$35.99

One pound of meat, two pints of sides and four pieces of bread

Chicken Family Dinner

$34.99

Whole chicken, two pint sidesand four pieces of bread

Rib Family Dinner

$49.99

Whole rack of ribs, two pint sides and four pieces of bread

Pound of BBQ with Bread and Slaw

$26.99

Pound of bbq with a pint of slaw and three pieces of bread

Chopped BBQ Pound

$15.99

Smoked Turkey Pound

$16.99

Spare Rib Rack

$32.99

Chicken Whole

$15.99

Baked Beans Pint

$7.29

Baked Beans Quart

$12.59

Mac n Cheese Pint

$7.29

Mac n Cheese Quart

$12.59

Potato Salad Pint

$7.29

Potato Salad Quart

$12.59

Slaw Pint

$7.29

Slaw Quart

$12.59

Black Eyed Peas Pint

$7.29

Black Eyed Peas Quart

$12.59

Collards Pint

$10.29

Collards Quart

$15.59

Sandwich Buns (12)

$7.99

Slider Buns (12)

$6.99

Cornbread Cake

$6.99

Sweet Potato Muffins (8)

$8.99

Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.29

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$7.29

Chopped BBQ 1/2 Pound

$7.99

Smoked Turkey 1/2 Pound

$8.49

Tea Gallon

Tea Gallon

$7.29

Tea Half Gallon

$5.99

Ribs 1 lb

$12.99

Quarter White

$6.00

Quarter Dark

$6.00

1/2 Chicken*

$9.29

Ranch Pint

$6.99

Pimento Cheese 8oz

$5.49

Pimento Cheese 16oz

$7.49

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Mt Dew

$2.59

Diet Mt Dew

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Cheerwine

$2.59

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Half and Half Tea

$2.59

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Bottle Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Cheerwine

$3.00

Bottle Mt Dew

$3.00

Hat/Shirts

Hat

$25.99

Shirt

$27.99

Sweatshirt

$44.99

Sauce

Sweet BBQ

$7.99

Vinegar

$7.99

Seasoning

Rub Potion

$6.99

Salt of The Earth

$6.99

For Goodness Steak

$7.99

Fish Out of Water

$6.99

Southern Starter Kit

$28.99

Spicy Rub Potion

$6.99

Book

Whole Hog Book

$29.99

Misc Retail

Peanuts

$11.99

Patch

$7.99

Sticker

$2.99

Ornament

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Sam Jones BBQ comes from a long line of BBQ folks here in eastern NC. With the tradition of multiple wood fired meats coupled with making everything fresh everyday, you are sure to find something that is to your liking.

Website

Location

715 West Fire Tower Road, Winterville, NC 28590

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marabella Winterville
orange starNo Reviews
781 West Firetower Road Winterville, NC 28590
View restaurantnext
Meating Ground Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4810 Old Tar Road Winterville, NC 28590
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Bistro - Arlington Village
orange star4.8 • 275
731 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nino's Cucina Italiana
orange star4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Harvey's
orange starNo Reviews
823 S Memorial Drive Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Carolina Oyster House - 3150 Evans St, St N
orange starNo Reviews
3150 Evans St, St N Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Winterville
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston