Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Sammie's - Martin

review star

No reviews yet

117 Lovelace st

Martin, TN 38237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Skins
Potato Soup bread bowl
The Hawaiian Chicken BLT

Sammie of the Month

Turkey & Dressing

Turkey & Dressing

$4.79+

Our family recipe hand made dressing, smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, & gravy served on our famous sub roll

Southwestern

Southwestern

$7.99

Roasted chicken, smoky bacon, creamy avocado, chipotle ranch, crunchy jalapenos, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, ghost pepper cheese, on our grilled cheddar jack sour dough.

Dags

Sandwiches that are stacked high for larger appetites!
The Hawaiian Chicken BLT

The Hawaiian Chicken BLT

$9.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Roasted shaved chicken, crispy bacon, savory ham, toasted sesame seeds. sriracha aioli, pineapple chutney, lettuce and tomato, piled high on our Hawaiian bread!

Reuben Rye Stack

Reuben Rye Stack

$10.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Black angus corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, stacked on marbled rye.

Bacon Bacon BLT

Bacon Bacon BLT

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Bacon lover's paradise! 10 slices of Wright® Brand Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Miracle Whip on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Three Little Pig

Three Little Pig

$9.49

Wright® Brand Bacon, Hickory Ham, Bologna, Provolone, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Miracle Whip.

Melts

Deliciously grilled sandwiches on our famous sour dough bread.
Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Chicken, Bacon, Ham, & Swiss Cheese, Melted to Perfection with Tomatoes on Parmesan Crusted Sourdough.

The Elvis

The Elvis

$8.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Honey Roasted Peanut Butter, Creamy Bananas, and Crisp Wright® Brand Bacon on Grilled Sourdough.

Beef & Cheddar Mushroom Melt

Beef & Cheddar Mushroom Melt

$9.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Tender Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Smokehouse Club

Smokehouse Club

$9.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Smoked Turkey, Wright® Brand Bacon, Hickory Ham, Provolone, Cheese, Miracle Whip®, Lettuce, and Tomatoes, on Our Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$9.49

Our Signature Grilled Sourdough Bread, Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Melty Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Smothered with Russian Dressing.

Salads

Always made to order from only the freshest ingredients.
Wild Berry Chicken Salad

Wild Berry Chicken Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Fresh Sliced Strawberries, Plump Ripe Blueberries & Blackberries, Fresh Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, & Walnuts, on a Bed of Mixed Greens. Served with our Raspberry Vinaigrette

Orchard Salad

Orchard Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Our Signature Chicken Salad Made Fresh Daily From Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Sweet Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion , Mixed in Tangy Greek Yogurt & Hellmann's® Mayo on a Bed of Mixed Greens.

Club Salad

Club Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Mixed Greens, Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Real Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Your Choice of Dressing.

Italian Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Sweet Grape Tomatoes

Ckn Caesar Salad

Ckn Caesar Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Our Premium Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, and Roasted Chicken

Stk Caesar Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Our Premium Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, and Steak

Cherry Chicken Jubilee Salad

Cherry Chicken Jubilee Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries, Feta Cheese, Roasted Chicken, on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Fat Free Cherry Vinaigrette

Extra Breadstick

$1.50

Wraps

A few less carbs but all the flavor!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Mixed Greens Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Bacon & Ranch Turkey Wrap

Bacon & Ranch Turkey Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Real Bacon Bits, Mixed Greens, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Tomatoes Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Lite Turkey & Vinaigrette Wrap

Lite Turkey & Vinaigrette Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Fat-Free Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Mixed Greens, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, and Onions

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Premium Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Your Choice of Roasted Chicken or Steak

Subs

Brooklyn Meatball

Brooklyn Meatball

$4.59+

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! New York Style Meatballs, w/ Melted Provolone, Spicy Marinara, & a Blend of Parmesan Cheese, Italian Herbs & Spices

California Veggie Melt

$4.29+

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Green Peppers, Onions, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Black Olives, Avocado, Melted Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Alfalfa Sprouts Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$5.09+

Click Here To Order!!! Creamy Alfredo sauce on our house roasted chicken, bacon and mushrooms on a toasty Sub roll.

Honey mustard Chicken

$4.79+

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Tangy Ken’s Honey Mustard mixed without roasted in house chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, and black pepper on our toasty Sub roll.

Italian

Italian

$4.79+

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Hickory Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, Lettuce,Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano, Mayo, and Our Trademark Italian Dressing

Mesquite Turkey and Provalone

Mesquite Turkey and Provalone

$4.79+

Low fat smoked turkey, Sweet baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, provolone, pickles, and onions

Muffaletta

$4.79+

Hickory ham, Genoa salami, provolone, spicy olive salad, blended oil’s, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pepper relish

Americana Steak

Americana Steak

$5.79+

Tender Ribeye Steak, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, A-1 Steak Sauce, Savory Steak Seasoning, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo

Perfect Club

Perfect Club

$4.79+

Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

$5.29+

Smoked turkey, Hickory ham, bacon, Swiss, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Italian dressing, and pepper relish

West Coast Club

$4.59+

Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, alfalfa sprouts, pepper relish

Hot Ham and Swiss

Hot Ham and Swiss

$7.99+

Hickory ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, wine and cheese dressing served on our ciabatta bread.

Samson cold cut

Samson cold cut

$9.99+

Corned beef, Hickory ham, smoked turkey, bologna, Genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oregano, and Italian seasoning, served on our Milano roll

Pitas

Lightly toasted then overstuffed with the finest ingredients.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, and Tomatoes Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken Pita

Honey Mustard Chicken Pita

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Gyros

Gyros

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! A Blend of Beef & Lamb Gyros, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, and a Mix of Grecian Spices Kick It Up by Adding Our Signature Pepper Relish and/or Spicy Giardiniera

Mediterranean Veggie w/Hummus

Mediterranean Veggie w/Hummus

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Green Peppers, Onions, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Black Olives, Hummus, Smothered w/ Melted Cheddar Jack, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Alfalfa Sprouts

Tuna Melt Pita

Tuna Melt Pita

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Our Family Recipe of Freshly Mixed White Albacore Tuna Salad Smothered w/ Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Our Trademark Italian Dressing & Signature Pepper Relish with a Dash of Red Pepper Flakes

Monte Carlo Pita

Monte Carlo Pita

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Dressing, and Pepper Relish

Orchard Pita

Orchard Pita

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Sweet Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mixed w/ Tangy Greek Yogurt & Hellmann’s Mayo on a Fresh Toasted Pita

Fajita Pita

Fajita Pita

$9.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Melted Pepper Jack Cheesed, Pico De Gallo, Ranch Sour Cream, Salsa, & Jalapenos on a Toasted Pita - Roasted Chicken or Steak

Loaded Spuds And Skins

Freshly baked and topped with meats and cheeses!
Loaded Club

Loaded Club

$5.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Russet Potato Loaded with Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Crispy Bacon, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives

Rancher

$4.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Russet Potato, Loaded with Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives

Idaho

Idaho

$3.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Idaho Russet Potato, Butter, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives Sometimes Simple is Better

Double Cheese

Double Cheese

$4.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Idaho Russet Potato, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese Piled on Even More Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$5.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Idaho Russet Potato Loaded with Marinated Grilled Steak, A-1 Steak Sauce, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives

Bacon Cheddar

Bacon Cheddar

$4.49
Skins

Skins

$4.29

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chives, on 3 Delicious Potato Skins w/ a Side of Ranch or Honey Mustard

Ranch cup ots

Ranch cup ots

Loaded Sweet Potato

Loaded Sweet Potato

$3.49

Sweet potato, butter, brown sugar, topped with marshmallows & roasted pecans.

Sides

Perfect accompaniments to any sandwich!
Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.99

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy bacon and a medley of melted cheeses piled on top of a heaping portion of elbow macaroni

Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$1.79

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, and a Blend of Sour Cream and Mayo

Chips

$1.59

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER!

Hummus w/ Pita

Hummus w/ Pita

$2.99

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Creamy & Delicious. Served with a Hot & Fresh Pita

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.49

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!

Spicy Giardiniera

Spicy Giardiniera

$1.49

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!

Side of Dressing W Gravy

$3.49

Individual size serving of our famous dressing topped with gravy

Pico

2 Oz cheese sauce

$1.00

Cookies

The perfect chocolatey ending to any meal!
Cookies Hot From The Oven

Cookies Hot From The Oven

$1.19

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! A Hot & Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie fresh from the oven. Nuff Said

Herseys s'more

Herseys s'more

$2.49

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! You get 2 squares of chocolatey, marshmallow goodness! Mmmmm

Soups

Always made from scratch in house!
Potato Soup bread bowl

Potato Soup bread bowl

$5.99

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!

Cabbage Beef Bread bowl

Cabbage Beef Bread bowl

$5.99Out of stock

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!

Breadstick

$1.50

Potato Soup Bread stick

$5.99
Tomato soup

Tomato soup

$5.99Out of stock

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Delicious tomato soup served in a toasty bread bowl!!!

Keto/ Pickle

Pickle Back

Pickle Back

$8.49

Ham, corned beef, salami, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Italian dressing

pickles togo

pickles spears 2

pickles spears 2

dill slices 2oz cup

dill slices 2oz cup

bread and butter pickles 2oz cup

bread and butter pickles 2oz cup

pepperoncini peppers (2)

pepperoncini peppers (2)

jalapenos 2oz cup

jalapenos 2oz cup

sport peppers 2oz cup

sport peppers 2oz cup

Banana peppers 2oz cup

22 oz drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.79
Diet pepsi

Diet pepsi

$2.79
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.79
Diet Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.79
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.79
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.79
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.79
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.79
Sweet tea

Sweet tea

$2.79
Unsweet tea

Unsweet tea

$2.79
Fruit tea

Fruit tea

$2.79

Peach tea

$2.79

Blackberry Tea

$2.79

Raspberry tea

$2.79

Half and half tea

$2.79

Half Fruit/Half unsweet tea

$2.79

water cup

water cup

ice cup

Dole Whip

Pineapple dole whip

Pineapple dole whip

$5.99
Orange Dole Whip

Orange Dole Whip

$5.99
Lime Dole Whip Float

Lime Dole Whip Float

$5.99Out of stock

Dole Whip Sample

Out of stock

Pineapple vanilla swirl

$5.99

Orange Creamsicle Swirl

$5.99

Vanilla dole whip

$5.99
Strawberry dole whip

Strawberry dole whip

$5.99Out of stock
Cherry Dole

Cherry Dole

$5.99Out of stock
Lemon Dole

Lemon Dole

$5.99Out of stock

Raspberry

$5.99Out of stock

Cream

$5.99Out of stock
Banana split dole whip

Banana split dole whip

$6.99

Orange, vanilla, and pineapple dole whip with a banana, a strawberry, and pineapple chutney.

Bottled Beverages

Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.00
Snapple

Snapple

$2.99
Sun Drop

Sun Drop

$2.99
Diet Sun Drop

Diet Sun Drop

$2.99
Yoohoo

Yoohoo

$2.99

Stewart’s Orange cream soda

$2.99

mt. Dew can

$1.49Out of stock

Glass bottled drinks

$2.99

Gallon Teas

Gallon Fruit

Gallon Fruit

$7.95

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.95

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.95

Gallon Peach Tea

$7.95Out of stock

Gallon Raspberry Tea

$7.95Out of stock

Gallon Blackberry Tea

$7.95Out of stock
Gallon Watermelon Breeze

Gallon Watermelon Breeze

$7.95Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kid's Cheese Pizza Pack

Kid's Cheese Pizza Pack

$4.99

Comes with a chocolate chip cookie

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza Pack

$4.99

Comes with a chocolate chip cookie

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kid's PBJ

$3.49

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.49
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!

Website

Location

117 Lovelace st, Martin, TN 38237

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Sammie's image
Sammie's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crave - 129A Neal St
orange starNo Reviews
129A Neal St Martin, TN 38237
View restaurantnext
Higher Ground Coffee Co. - Union City
orange starNo Reviews
320 W Reelfoot Avenue Union City, TN 38261
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Martin

Opera House Restaurant - Historic Downtown Martin, Tn.
orange star4.2 • 249
214 South Lindell St Martin, TN 38237
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Martin
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston