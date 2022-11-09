- Home
Sammie's - Martin
117 Lovelace st
Martin, TN 38237
Popular Items
Sammie of the Month
Turkey & Dressing
Our family recipe hand made dressing, smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, & gravy served on our famous sub roll
Southwestern
Roasted chicken, smoky bacon, creamy avocado, chipotle ranch, crunchy jalapenos, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, ghost pepper cheese, on our grilled cheddar jack sour dough.
Dags
The Hawaiian Chicken BLT
Roasted shaved chicken, crispy bacon, savory ham, toasted sesame seeds. sriracha aioli, pineapple chutney, lettuce and tomato, piled high on our Hawaiian bread!
Reuben Rye Stack
Black angus corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, stacked on marbled rye.
Bacon Bacon BLT
Bacon lover's paradise! 10 slices of Wright® Brand Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Miracle Whip on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Three Little Pig
Wright® Brand Bacon, Hickory Ham, Bologna, Provolone, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Miracle Whip.
Melts
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken, Bacon, Ham, & Swiss Cheese, Melted to Perfection with Tomatoes on Parmesan Crusted Sourdough.
The Elvis
Honey Roasted Peanut Butter, Creamy Bananas, and Crisp Wright® Brand Bacon on Grilled Sourdough.
Beef & Cheddar Mushroom Melt
Tender Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Smokehouse Club
Smoked Turkey, Wright® Brand Bacon, Hickory Ham, Provolone, Cheese, Miracle Whip®, Lettuce, and Tomatoes, on Our Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Frisco Melt
Our Signature Grilled Sourdough Bread, Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Melty Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Smothered with Russian Dressing.
Salads
Wild Berry Chicken Salad
Fresh Sliced Strawberries, Plump Ripe Blueberries & Blackberries, Fresh Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, & Walnuts, on a Bed of Mixed Greens. Served with our Raspberry Vinaigrette
Orchard Salad
Our Signature Chicken Salad Made Fresh Daily From Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Sweet Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion , Mixed in Tangy Greek Yogurt & Hellmann's® Mayo on a Bed of Mixed Greens.
Club Salad
Mixed Greens, Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Real Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Your Choice of Dressing.
Italian Salad
Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Sweet Grape Tomatoes
Ckn Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Our Premium Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, and Roasted Chicken
Stk Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Our Premium Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, and Steak
Cherry Chicken Jubilee Salad
Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries, Feta Cheese, Roasted Chicken, on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Fat Free Cherry Vinaigrette
Extra Breadstick
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Mixed Greens Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap
Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
Bacon & Ranch Turkey Wrap
Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Real Bacon Bits, Mixed Greens, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Tomatoes Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
Lite Turkey & Vinaigrette Wrap
Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Fat-Free Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Mixed Greens, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, and Onions
Caesar Wrap
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Premium Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Your Choice of Roasted Chicken or Steak
Subs
Brooklyn Meatball
New York Style Meatballs, w/ Melted Provolone, Spicy Marinara, & a Blend of Parmesan Cheese, Italian Herbs & Spices
California Veggie Melt
Crisp Green Peppers, Onions, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Black Olives, Avocado, Melted Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Alfalfa Sprouts Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
Chicken Alfredo
Click Here To Order!!! Creamy Alfredo sauce on our house roasted chicken, bacon and mushrooms on a toasty Sub roll.
Honey mustard Chicken
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Tangy Ken’s Honey Mustard mixed without roasted in house chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, and black pepper on our toasty Sub roll.
Italian
Hickory Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, Lettuce,Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano, Mayo, and Our Trademark Italian Dressing
Mesquite Turkey and Provalone
Low fat smoked turkey, Sweet baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, provolone, pickles, and onions
Muffaletta
Hickory ham, Genoa salami, provolone, spicy olive salad, blended oil’s, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pepper relish
Americana Steak
Tender Ribeye Steak, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, A-1 Steak Sauce, Savory Steak Seasoning, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo
Perfect Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Santa Cruz
Smoked turkey, Hickory ham, bacon, Swiss, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Italian dressing, and pepper relish
West Coast Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, alfalfa sprouts, pepper relish
Hot Ham and Swiss
Hickory ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, wine and cheese dressing served on our ciabatta bread.
Samson cold cut
Corned beef, Hickory ham, smoked turkey, bologna, Genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oregano, and Italian seasoning, served on our Milano roll
Pitas
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita
Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, and Tomatoes Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
Honey Mustard Chicken Pita
Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Gyros
A Blend of Beef & Lamb Gyros, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, and a Mix of Grecian Spices Kick It Up by Adding Our Signature Pepper Relish and/or Spicy Giardiniera
Mediterranean Veggie w/Hummus
Crisp Green Peppers, Onions, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Black Olives, Hummus, Smothered w/ Melted Cheddar Jack, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Alfalfa Sprouts
Tuna Melt Pita
Our Family Recipe of Freshly Mixed White Albacore Tuna Salad Smothered w/ Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Our Trademark Italian Dressing & Signature Pepper Relish with a Dash of Red Pepper Flakes
Monte Carlo Pita
Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Dressing, and Pepper Relish
Orchard Pita
Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Sweet Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mixed w/ Tangy Greek Yogurt & Hellmann's Mayo on a Fresh Toasted Pita
Fajita Pita
Melted Pepper Jack Cheesed, Pico De Gallo, Ranch Sour Cream, Salsa, & Jalapenos on a Toasted Pita - Roasted Chicken or Steak
Loaded Spuds And Skins
Loaded Club
Russet Potato Loaded with Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Crispy Bacon, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives
Rancher
Russet Potato, Loaded with Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives
Idaho
Idaho Russet Potato, Butter, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives Sometimes Simple is Better
Double Cheese
Idaho Russet Potato, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese Piled on Even More Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives
Steakhouse
Idaho Russet Potato Loaded with Marinated Grilled Steak, A-1 Steak Sauce, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives
Bacon Cheddar
Skins
Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chives, on 3 Delicious Potato Skins w/ a Side of Ranch or Honey Mustard
Ranch cup ots
Loaded Sweet Potato
Sweet potato, butter, brown sugar, topped with marshmallows & roasted pecans.
Sides
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Crispy bacon and a medley of melted cheeses piled on top of a heaping portion of elbow macaroni
Loaded Potato Salad
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, and a Blend of Sour Cream and Mayo
Chips
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER!
Hummus w/ Pita
Creamy & Delicious. Served with a Hot & Fresh Pita
Side Salad
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!
Spicy Giardiniera
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!
Side of Dressing W Gravy
Individual size serving of our famous dressing topped with gravy
Pico
2 Oz cheese sauce
Cookies
Soups
Keto/ Pickle
pickles togo
22 oz drink
Dole Whip
Pineapple dole whip
Orange Dole Whip
Lime Dole Whip Float
Dole Whip Sample
Pineapple vanilla swirl
Orange Creamsicle Swirl
Vanilla dole whip
Strawberry dole whip
Cherry Dole
Lemon Dole
Raspberry
Cream
Banana split dole whip
Orange, vanilla, and pineapple dole whip with a banana, a strawberry, and pineapple chutney.
Bottled Beverages
Gallon Teas
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!
117 Lovelace st, Martin, TN 38237