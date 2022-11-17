Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sammie's - Union City

review star

No reviews yet

1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104

Union City, TN 38261

Order Again

Popular Items

Potato Soup
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Turkey & Dressing

Sammie of the Month

Each month we have a new Sammies for you to enjoy! These sandwiches change every month. So be sure to come in and see what new sandwich we will be featuring.
Turkey & Dressing

Turkey & Dressing

$4.79+

Our family recipe hand made dressing, smoked Turkey, cranberry sauce, & gravy served on our famous sub roll

Southwestern

Southwestern

$7.99

Roasted chicken, smoky bacon, creamy avocado, chipotle ranch, crunchy jalapenos, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, ghost pepper cheese, on our grilled cheddar jack sour dough.

Dags

Sandwiches that are stacked high for larger appetites!
The Hawaiian Chicken BLT

The Hawaiian Chicken BLT

$9.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Roasted shaved chicken, crispy bacon, savory ham, toasted sesame seeds. sriracha aioli, pineapple chutney, lettuce and tomato, piled high on our Hawaiian bread!

Reuben Rye Stack

Reuben Rye Stack

$10.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Black angus corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, stacked on marbled rye.

Bacon Bacon BLT

Bacon Bacon BLT

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Bacon lover's paradise! 10 slices of Wright® Brand Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Miracle Whip on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Three Little Pig

Three Little Pig

$9.49

Wright® Brand Bacon, Hickory Ham, Bologna, Provolone, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Miracle Whip.

Melts

Deliciously grilled sandwiches on our famous sour dough bread.
Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$9.49

Our Signature Grilled Sourdough Bread, Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Melty Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Smothered with Russian Dressing.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Chicken, Bacon, Ham, & Swiss Cheese, Melted to Perfection with Tomatoes on Parmesan Crusted Sourdough.

The Elvis

The Elvis

$8.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Honey Roasted Peanut Butter, Creamy Bananas, and Crisp Wright® Brand Bacon on Grilled Sourdough.

Beef & Cheddar Mushroom Melt

Beef & Cheddar Mushroom Melt

$9.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Tender Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Smokehouse Club

Smokehouse Club

$9.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Smoked Turkey, Wright® Brand Bacon, Hickory Ham, Provolone, Cheese, Miracle Whip®, Lettuce, and Tomatoes, on Our Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Salads

Always made to order from only the freshest ingredients.
Wild Berry Chicken Salad

Wild Berry Chicken Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Fresh Sliced Strawberries, Plump Ripe Blueberries & Blackberries, Fresh Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, & Walnuts, on a Bed of Mixed Greens. Served with our Raspberry Vinaigrette

Orchard Salad

Orchard Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Our Signature Chicken Salad Made Fresh Daily From Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Sweet Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion , Mixed in Tangy Greek Yogurt & Hellmann's® Mayo on a Bed of Mixed Greens.

Club Salad

Club Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Mixed Greens, Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Real Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Your Choice of Dressing.

Italian Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Sweet Grape Tomatoes

Ckn Caesar Salad

Ckn Caesar Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Our Premium Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, and Roasted Chicken

Stk Caesar Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Our Premium Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, and Steak

Cherry Chicken Jubilee Salad

Cherry Chicken Jubilee Salad

$10.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries, Feta Cheese, Roasted Chicken, on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Fat Free Cherry Vinaigrette

Wraps

A few less carbs but all the flavor!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Mixed Greens Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Bacon & Ranch Turkey Wrap

Bacon & Ranch Turkey Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Real Bacon Bits, Mixed Greens, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Tomatoes Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Lite Turkey & Vinaigrette Wrap

Lite Turkey & Vinaigrette Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Fat-Free Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Mixed Greens, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, and Onions

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$7.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Premium Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Real Bacon Bits, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Your Choice of Roasted Chicken or Steak

Subs

Americana Steak

Americana Steak

$5.79+
Italian

Italian

$4.79+

Hickory Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Melted Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, Italian dressing, and oregano

Santa Cruz

$5.29+

West Coast Club

$4.59+
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$5.09+

Roasted chicken, bacon, mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo sauce, on a toasted sub roll.

Brooklyn Meatball

Brooklyn Meatball

$4.59+

New York Style Meatballs, Melted Provalone , Spicy Marinara, Parmesan cheese, and Italian herbs & spices

California Veggie Melt

$3.79+

Perfect Club

$4.79+

Honey Mustard Chicken

$4.79+

Mesquite Turkey & Provolone

$4.79+

Muffaletta

$4.79+
Original Hot Ham & Swiss

Original Hot Ham & Swiss

$7.99+

Hickory Smoked Ham, Melted Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and pepper, topped with our house made Wine & Cheese sauce, served on our toasty ciabatta bread

Samson

$9.99+

Classic Cold Cut

$3.99+

Pitas

Lightly toasted then overstuffed with the finest ingredients.
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, and Tomatoes Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch

Orchard Pita

Orchard Pita

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Sweet Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mixed w/ Tangy Greek Yogurt & Hellmann’s Mayo on a Fresh Toasted Pita

Gyros

Gyros

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! A Blend of Beef & Lamb Gyros, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, and a Mix of Grecian Spices Kick It Up by Adding Our Signature Pepper Relish and/or Spicy Giardiniera

Mediterranean Veggie w/Hummus

Mediterranean Veggie w/Hummus

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crisp Green Peppers, Onions, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Black Olives, Hummus, Smothered w/ Melted Cheddar Jack, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Alfalfa Sprouts

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Our Family Recipe of Freshly Mixed White Albacore Tuna Salad Smothered w/ Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Our Trademark Italian Dressing & Signature Pepper Relish with a Dash of Red Pepper Flakes

Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo

$7.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Dressing, and Pepper Relish

Fajita Pita

Fajita Pita

$9.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Melted Pepper Jack Cheesed, Pico De Gallo, Ranch Sour Cream, Salsa, & Jalapenos on a Toasted Pita - Roasted Chicken or Steak

Loaded Spuds And Skins

Freshly baked and topped with meats and cheeses!
Loaded Club

Loaded Club

$5.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Russet Potato Loaded with Smoked Turkey, Hickory Ham, Crispy Bacon, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives

Rancher

$4.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Russet Potato, Loaded with Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives

Idaho

Idaho

$3.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Idaho Russet Potato, Butter, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives Sometimes Simple is Better

Double Cheese

Double Cheese

$4.49

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Idaho Russet Potato, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese Piled on Even More Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$5.99

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Idaho Russet Potato Loaded with Marinated Grilled Steak, A-1 Steak Sauce, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives

Bacon Cheddar

Bacon Cheddar

$4.49
Skins

Skins

$4.29

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chives, on 3 Delicious Potato Skins w/ a Side of Ranch or Honey Mustard

Loaded Sweet Potato

Loaded Sweet Potato

$4.49
ranch cup

ranch cup

Baja potato

$5.99

Soups

Always made from scratch in house!
Cabbage Beef Soup

Cabbage Beef Soup

$5.99Out of stock

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!

Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$5.99

Creamy potato soup made from scratch served in a bread bowl

Sides

Perfect accompaniments to any sandwich!
Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.99

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy bacon and a medley of melted cheeses piled on top of a heaping portion of elbow macaroni

Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$1.79

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, and a Blend of Sour Cream and Mayo

Chips

Chips

$1.59

CLICK HERE TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER!

Hummus w/ Pita

Hummus w/ Pita

$2.99

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Creamy & Delicious. Served with a Hot & Fresh Pita

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.49

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!

Spicy Giardiniera

Spicy Giardiniera

$1.49

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!

Side of Dressing

$3.49

Individual serving size of our famous dressing with gravy on top.

Hummus

$0.50
2oz cheese sauce

2oz cheese sauce

$1.00

Cookies

The perfect chocolatey ending to any meal!
Cookies Hot From The Oven

Cookies Hot From The Oven

$1.19

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! A Hot & Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie fresh from the oven. Nuff Said

S'mores Cookie

S'mores Cookie

$2.49

CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! You get 2 squares of chocolatey, marshmallow goodness! Mmmmm

Pickle Back

Pickle Back

Pickle Back

$8.49

Ham, corned beef, salami, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Italian dressing

Pickles togo

Pickle spears 2

Pickle spears 2

Dill slices 2oz cup

Dill slices 2oz cup

Bread and butter pickles 2oz cup

Bread and butter pickles 2oz cup

Pepperoncini peppers 2

Pepperoncini peppers 2

Jalapeños 2oz cup

Jalapeños 2oz cup

Sport peppers 2oz cup

Sport peppers 2oz cup

24 oz drink

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.79
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.79
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.79
Diet Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.79
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.79
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.79
Sobe’

Sobe’

$2.79
Pink lemonade

Pink lemonade

$2.79
Serria Mist

Serria Mist

$2.79
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.79
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.79
Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$2.79

Peach Tea

$2.79

Blackberry Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Half & Half Tea

$2.79

Bottled Beverages

Aquafina water bottle

Aquafina water bottle

$1.00

Core Water

$1.00
Yoohoo

Yoohoo

$2.99
Sun Drop

Sun Drop

$2.99

Sun Drop Diet

$2.99
Stewart’s orange n’ cream

Stewart’s orange n’ cream

$2.99

Lipton Diet Peach Tea

$2.99

Snapple Peach

$2.99

Snapple Lemon

$2.99

Snapple Mango

$2.99

Half & Half Snapple

$2.99

Air Snapple

$2.99

Fire Snapple

$2.99

Rain Snapple

$2.99

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.99

Snapple Watermelon Lemonade

$2.99

Snapple Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

$2.99

Snapple Apple

$2.99

Caddyshack Peace Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Razzleberry Peace Tea

$2.99

Sparkling Ice Black Rasp

$2.99

Dole Whip

Pineapple dole whip

Pineapple dole whip

$5.99
Orange Dole Whip

Orange Dole Whip

$5.99
Vanilla dole whip

Vanilla dole whip

$5.99

Vanilla Soft serve

Orange and Vanilla Dole

Orange and Vanilla Dole

$5.99
Pineapple & Vanilla Dole

Pineapple & Vanilla Dole

$5.99
Banana split dole whip

Banana split dole whip

$6.99

Orange, vanilla, and pineapple dole whip with a banana, pineapple chutney, and a strawberry.

Rootbeer float

$5.99

Water/ ice cup

Water cup

Ice cup

KIDS MENU

Kid's Cheese Pizza Pack

$4.99

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza Pack

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Kid's PBJ

$3.49

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.49
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!

Location

1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104, Union City, TN 38261

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Sammie's image

