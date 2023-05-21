Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Sexy Sammies

review star

No reviews yet

4318 9th Street Rd.

Greeley, CO 80634

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Tender Box

Nashville Hot Tender Box

$8.50

Our house Nashville Hot tenders served with fries.

Classic Tender Box

Classic Tender Box

$7.50

Hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Comes with one side sauce.

Sexy Sam

Sexy Sam

$8.00

Crispy hand breaded tenders with kale slaw, jalapeño, pickled onion, and sexy sauce on a brioche bun.

Sunday Special

Sunday Specials

Student Special

Student Special

$8.00

Two hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Comes with one side sauce & a drink. *Must present Student ID*

Tender Love Special

Tender Love Special

$20.00

8 Hand breaded tenders and served with 4 side sauces and a Large Fry or Slaw

Four by Four Special

Four by Four Special

$24.00

Four Classic Sams and Four Fries

Half Hot / Half Not Special

Half Hot / Half Not Special

$30.00

14 Tenders and a Large Side. Half Nashville Hot and Half Traditional Crispy Tenders.

Sunday Picnic Pack

Sunday Picnic Pack

$30.00

12 Hand breaded tenders served with 1 Large side sauce and 1 Large Side and Family Size Drink

Food

Tender Boxes

Hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Your choice of sauce.
Classic Tender Box

Classic Tender Box

$7.50

Hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Comes with one side sauce.

Nashville Hot Tender Box

Nashville Hot Tender Box

$8.50

Our house Nashville Hot tenders served with fries.

Buff Tender Box

Buff Tender Box

$8.50

Hand breaded tenders tossed in Wing Shack Garlic Hot sauce served with fries.

Eight Tenders

Eight Tenders

$16.00

Hand breaded tenders and served with 4 side sauces.

Fourteen Tenders

Fourteen Tenders

$26.00

Hand breaded tenders served with 1 Large side sauce

Tender Bender Party Pack

Tender Bender Party Pack

$36.00

24 hand-breaded tenders served with 2 Llarge side sauces

Sammies

Classic Sam

Classic Sam

$5.50

Crispy hand breaded tenders with pickles on a brioche bun.

Lux Sam

Lux Sam

$7.50

Crispy hand breaded tenders with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickles on a brioche bun.

Sexy Sam

Sexy Sam

$8.00

Crispy hand breaded tenders with kale slaw, jalapeño, pickled onion, and sexy sauce on a brioche bun.

💥 💥 💥 New Item 💥 💥 💥 Chicken Parm Sam

💥 💥 💥 New Item 💥 💥 💥 Chicken Parm Sam

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders covered with garlic Parmesan sauce, topped marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese, and shredded Parmesan cheese on a brioche bun

Hot Sam

Hot Sam

$9.00

House Nashville Hot dipped hand breaded tenders served with pimento cheese and pickles.

BBQ Bacon Jalapeño

BBQ Bacon Jalapeño

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders covered with BBQ sauce, topped with slices of jalapeños, American cheese, onion rings, and Sexy Sauce on a brioche bun.

Veggie Sam

Veggie Sam

$9.00

House breaded tempeh, locally sourced from Avo's topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Buff Sam

Buff Sam

$8.00

Crispy hand breaded tenders tossed in Wing Shack garlic hot with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickle on a brioche bun.

Spicy Sam

Spicy Sam

$8.00

Crispy hand breaded tenders with garlic habanero ranch, lettuce, onion, and dill pickle on a brioche bun.

Tender Benders

Party size portions of our hand breaded Tenders, Fries, and Slaw
Tender Bender Half

Tender Bender Half

$36.00

24 Hand breaded tenders served with 2 Large side sauces.

Tender Bender Full

Tender Bender Full

$72.00

48 Hand breaded tenders served with 4 Large side sauces..

Nashville Hot Tender Bender Half

Nashville Hot Tender Bender Half

$42.00

24 Hand breaded tenders served with 2 Large side sauces.

Nashville Hot Tender Bender Full

Nashville Hot Tender Bender Full

$84.00

48 Hand breaded tenders served with 4 Large side sauces..

Bender Fries

Bender Fries

$15.00

Party size portion of our crispy, coated fries cooked to golden perfection.

Bender Slaw

Bender Slaw

$15.00

Quart of kale, cabbage, brussels and broccoli in a light dressing.

The Catering Special

The Catering Special

$100.00

48 Hand breaded tenders served with 4 Large side sauces and your choice of two catering sides

Fries for Everyone

Fries for Everyone

$30.00

Party size portion of our crispy, coated fries cooked to golden perfection.

Salad for Everyone

Salad for Everyone

$40.00

Sammies' salad mix topped with Cheddar Cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions.

Salads

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

$12.00

A hearty bed of spring mix topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onions, red pimento peppers, diced dill pickles, tomatoes, and two hand-breaded chicken tenders dipped in chili oil and then coated with our signature Nashville seasoning.

Sammies’ Tender Love Salad

Sammies’ Tender Love Salad

$12.00

A hearty bed of spring mix topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onions, hardwood-smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, and two hand-breaded chicken tenders.

💥 💥 💥 New Item 💥 💥 💥 Hot Caesar Salad

💥 💥 💥 New Item 💥 💥 💥 Hot Caesar Salad

$12.00

A hearty bed of spring mix tossed with Caesar dressing, then topped with cherry tomatoes, shredded Parmesan cheese, Sexy Sammies' Hot as Cluck Nashville croutons and two hand-breaded chicken tenders dipped in chili oil and then coated with our signature Hot as Cluck Nashville seasoning.

Habanero Ranch Tossed Side Salad

Habanero Ranch Tossed Side Salad

$4.00

Our House Side Salad Tossed in Habanero Garlic Ranch Dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

A hearty bed of spring mix, shredded Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced red onions

Sides and Extra Sauces

Signature Fries and Kale Slaw
Sammies' Fried Pickles

Sammies' Fried Pickles

$8.00Out of stock

A half pound of Sexy Sammies' fried pickles served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Sammies' Nashville Fried Pickles

Sammies' Nashville Fried Pickles

$9.00Out of stock

A half pound of Sexy Sammies' fried pickles dipped in chili oil and covered with your choice of Nashville seasoning.

Pimento Cheese Dip

Pimento Cheese Dip

$4.25

Our House made Nashville styled Pimento Cheese Dip served with griddled Texas Toast bits.

Fries

Fries

$3.50

Crispy coated fries cooked to golden perfection.

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$3.50

Broccoli, Kohlrabi, Rainbow Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, and Kale in a light dressing.

Sauce Side

Sauce Side

$0.75

Choose your side of delicious Sammies dipping sauces.

Habanero Ranch Tossed Side Salad

Habanero Ranch Tossed Side Salad

$4.00

Our House Side Salad Tossed in Habanero Garlic Ranch Dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

A hearty bed of spring mix, shredded Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced red onions

Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$2.00
Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Kids Meal and Desserts

One Tender Kids Box

One Tender Kids Box

$5.00

Crispy hand breaded tenders with one slice of griddled Texas toast. Served with Fries or Applesauce and a Kids Drink.

Kids Small Sam

Kids Small Sam

$5.00

One crispy hand breaded tender with dill pickles on griddled Texas toast. Served with Fries or Applesauce and a Kids Drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Classic griddled cheese on Texas toast. Served with Fries or Applesauce and a Kids Drink.

Dipped Ice Cream Sam

Dipped Ice Cream Sam

$5.50

Homemade vanilla ice cream, fudge core and chocolate dipped. Handmade by Walrus Ice Cream.

Drinks

Soft Drinks, Seltzers, Cocktails & Beers

Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade

Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Your choice of drink.

bubly

bubly

$3.25

16oz can of bubly. Lime, Blackberry, or Grapefruit flavors.

Life Water

Life Water

$3.25
Kid's Drink

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Your choice of drink.

Family Size Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade

Family Size Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Your choice of drink. 64oz

Sexy AF Cherry Lime Sour Ale

Sexy AF Cherry Lime Sour Ale

$4.00

Sexy Sammies exclusive Cherry Lime Sour.

Shack Beer

Shack Beer

$4.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00
PBR

PBR

$4.00
4 Pack Shack Beer

4 Pack Shack Beer

$14.00
Passionate Pirate

Passionate Pirate

$7.00

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda with an island rum touch. available for dine in or takeout

Lemon Berry Boom Boom

Lemon Berry Boom Boom

$7.00

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai spiked with 100% agave tequila. available for dine in or takeout

Sammies Spiked Lemonade

Sammies Spiked Lemonade

$7.00

Our Fresh Lemonade served with vodka. available for dine in or takeout

Sexy Shooters

Sexy Shooters

$7.00

Your choice of Vodka, Rum, Bourbon or Tequila to spike your favorite Stubborn Soda.

Fresh. Natural. Local. Chicken sandwiches & tenders made with love.

