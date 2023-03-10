Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sexy Sammies - Campus

1540 8th Avenue

Greeley, CO 80631

Popular Items

Spicy Sam
Hot Sam
Half Hot / Half Not Special

Weeknight Specials M-Th

Every Day Specials

Tenderness for Two

Tenderness for Two

$20.00

The perfect meal for two. Pick Classic Sams or Tender Boxes with Fries or Kale Slaw. Pair with two delicious cocktails, beers, or any of our delicious soft drinks. Served with a candle.

Student Special

Student Special

$7.00

Two hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Comes with one side sauce & a drink. *Must present Student ID*

Tender Love Special

Tender Love Special

$20.00

8 Hand breaded tenders and served with 4 side sauces and a Large Fry or Slaw

Four by Four Special

Four by Four Special

$24.00

Four Classic Sams and Four Fries

Half Hot / Half Not Special

Half Hot / Half Not Special

$30.00

14 Tenders and a Large Side. Half Nashville Hot and Half Traditional Crispy Tenders.

Food

Tender Boxes

Hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Your choice of sauce.
Classic Tender Box

Classic Tender Box

$6.50

Hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Comes with one side sauce.

Nashville Hot Tender Box

Nashville Hot Tender Box

$7.50

Our house Nashville Hot tenders served with fries.

Buff Tender Box

Buff Tender Box

$7.50

Hand breaded tenders tossed in Wing Shack Garlic Hot sauce served with fries.

Eight Tenders

Eight Tenders

$16.00

Hand breaded tenders and served with 4 side sauces.

Fourteen Tenders

Fourteen Tenders

$26.00

Hand breaded tenders served with 1 Large side sauce

Tender Bender Party Pack

Tender Bender Party Pack

$36.00

24 Hand breaded tenders served with 2 Large side sauces.

Sammies

Classic Sam

Classic Sam

$5.00

Crispy hand breaded tenders with pickles on a brioche bun.

Lux Sam

Lux Sam

$7.00

Crispy hand breaded tenders with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickles on a brioche bun.

Sexy Sam

Sexy Sam

$7.50

Crispy hand breaded tenders with kale slaw, jalapeño, pickled onion, and sexy sauce on a brioche bun.

Buff Sam

Buff Sam

$7.50

Crispy hand breaded tenders tossed in Wing Shack garlic hot with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickle on a brioche bun.

Hot Sam

Hot Sam

$9.00

House Nashville Hot dipped hand breaded tenders served with pimento cheese and pickles.

BBQ Bacon Jalapeño

BBQ Bacon Jalapeño

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders covered with BBQ sauce, topped with slices of jalapeños, American cheese, onion rings, and Sexy Sauce on a brioche bun.

Spicy Sam

Spicy Sam

$7.50

Crispy hand breaded tenders with garlic habanero ranch, lettuce, onion, and dill pickle on a brioche bun.

Veggie Sam

Veggie Sam

$9.00

House breaded tempeh, locally sourced from Avo's topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Tender Benders

Party size portions of our hand breaded Tenders, Fries, and Slaw
Tender Bender Half

Tender Bender Half

$36.00

24 Hand breaded tenders served with 2 Large side sauces.

Tender Bender Full

Tender Bender Full

$72.00

48 Hand breaded tenders served with 4 Large side sauces..

Nashville Hot Tender Bender Half

Nashville Hot Tender Bender Half

$42.00

24 Hand breaded tenders served with 2 Large side sauces.

Nashville Hot Tender Bender Full

Nashville Hot Tender Bender Full

$84.00

48 Hand breaded tenders served with 4 Large side sauces..

Bender Fries

Bender Fries

$15.00

Party size portion of our crispy, coated fries cooked to golden perfection.

Bender Slaw

Bender Slaw

$15.00Out of stock

Quart of kale, cabbage, brussels and broccoli in a light dressing.

The Catering Special

The Catering Special

$100.00

48 Hand breaded tenders served with 4 Large side sauces and your choice of two catering sides

Fries for Everyone

Fries for Everyone

$30.00

Party size portion of our crispy, coated fries cooked to golden perfection.

Salad for Everyone

Salad for Everyone

$40.00

Sammies' salad mix topped with Cheddar Cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions.

Salads

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

$11.00

A hearty bed of Spring Mix topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onions, red Pimento Peppers, diced dill pickles, tomatoes, and two hand-breaded chicken tenders dipped in chili oil and then coated with our signature Nashville seasoning.

Sammies’ Tender Love Salad

Sammies’ Tender Love Salad

$11.00

A hearty bed of Spring Mix topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onions, hardwood-smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, and two hand-breaded chicken tenders.

Habanero Ranch Tossed Side Salad

Habanero Ranch Tossed Side Salad

$4.00

Our House Side Salad Tossed in Habanero Garlic Ranch Dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions

Sides and Extra Sauces

Signature Fries and Kale Slaw
Sammies' Fried Pickles

Sammies' Fried Pickles

$8.00Out of stock

Sammies' golden-fried hand-breaded dill pickle slices served with Sexy Sauce, Ranch, or Habanero Ranch

Pimento Cheese Dip

Pimento Cheese Dip

$4.25

Our House made Nashville styled Pimento Cheese Dip served with griddled Texas Toast bits.

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Crispy coated fries cooked to golden perfection.

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$3.00

Broccoli, Kohlrabi, Rainbow Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, and Kale in a light dressing.

Habanero Ranch Tossed Side Salad

Habanero Ranch Tossed Side Salad

$4.00

Our House Side Salad Tossed in Habanero Garlic Ranch Dressing

Sauce Side

Sauce Side

$0.75

Choose your side of delicious Sammies dipping sauces.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions

Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$2.00
Six Extra Pickles

Six Extra Pickles

$0.75

Kids Meal and Desserts

One Tender Kids Box

One Tender Kids Box

$5.00

Crispy hand breaded tenders with one slice of griddled Texas toast. Served with Fries or Applesauce and a Kids Drink.

Kids Small Sam

Kids Small Sam

$5.00

One crispy hand breaded tender with dill pickles on griddled Texas toast. Served with Fries or Applesauce and a Kids Drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Classic griddled cheese on Texas toast. Served with Fries or Applesauce and a Kids Drink.

Ice Cream Sam

Ice Cream Sam

$4.00Out of stock

Two crispy chocolate wafers sandwich generous portion of Walrus Ice Cream's homemade vanilla ice cream.

Dipped Ice Cream Sam

Dipped Ice Cream Sam

$5.50

Homemade vanilla ice cream, fudge core and chocolate dipped. Handmade by Walrus Ice Cream.

Drinks

Soft Drinks, Seltzers, Cocktails & Beers

Half Price Beers, Cocktails, and Seltzers. Happy Birthday to us!
Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade

Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Your choice of drink.

Family Size Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade

Family Size Stubborn Soda, Tea, or Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Your choice of drink. 64oz

Kid's Drink

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Your choice of drink.

Life Water

Life Water

$3.00
Sexy AF Cherry Lime Sour Ale

Sexy AF Cherry Lime Sour Ale

$3.00

Sexy Sammies exclusive Cherry Lime Sour.

Shack Beer

Shack Beer

$4.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00
PBR

PBR

$4.00
4 Pack Shack Beer

4 Pack Shack Beer

$14.00
Passionate Pirate

Passionate Pirate

$5.00

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda with an island rum touch. available for dine in or takeout

Lemon Berry Boom Boom

Lemon Berry Boom Boom

$5.00

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai spiked with 100% agave tequila. available for dine in or takeout

Sammies Spiked Lemonade

Sammies Spiked Lemonade

$5.00

Our Fresh Lemonade served with vodka. available for dine in or takeout

Sexy Shooters

Sexy Shooters

$5.00

Your choice of Vodka, Rum, Bourbon or Tequila to spike your favorite Stubborn Soda.

MDA Shamrocks

MDA Shamrocks ($1)

MDA Shamrocks ($1)

$1.00

When you buy a Shamrock, you are helping to transform the lives of children and adults affected by muscle disease by funding necessary research, care, and advocacy. On behalf of these individuals and families, we thank you for your donation.

MDA Shamrocks ($5)

MDA Shamrocks ($5)

$5.00

When you buy a Shamrock, you are helping to transform the lives of children and adults affected by muscle disease by funding necessary research, care, and advocacy. On behalf of these individuals and families, we thank you for your donation.

MDA Shamrocks ($10)

MDA Shamrocks ($10)

$10.00

When you buy a Shamrock, you are helping to transform the lives of children and adults affected by muscle disease by funding necessary research, care, and advocacy. On behalf of these individuals and families, we thank you for your donation.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh. Natural. Local. Chicken sandwiches & tenders made with love.

Location

1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

