Sammy Lou's Home Cooking & BBQ 8120 Lakeview Prkwy

No reviews yet

8120 Lakeview Prkwy

Rowlett, TX 75088

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Banana Pudding

Food Menu

Appetizer

Armadillo Eggs

$9.00

Stuffed jalapeno peppers

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Pickle slice fried in season batter

Mozzerella Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Fried mozzerella cheese

Beef Quesadillas

$9.00

Smoked Chicken Quesadillas

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Queso and Chips

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Soup

$4.00+

Salad

Large Green Salad

$10.00

Add meat - 4.00

Small Green Salad

$6.00

BBQ Plate

Smoked Brisket plate- small plate

$15.00

Smoked Brisket plate- Large plate

$17.00

Smoked Pull pork plate- Small Plate

$13.00

Smoked Pull pork plate- Large plate

$15.00

Smoked sausage - Small Plate

$15.00

Smoked Sausage - Large Plate

$17.00

Smoked Jalapeno Sausage- Small

$15.00

Smoked Jalapeno Sausage- Large Plate

$17.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.00

Baby Back Ribs- Small Plate

$17.00

Baby Back Ribs- Large Plate

$21.00

Smoked Turkey Plate - Small Plate

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Plate - Large Plate

$17.00

Smoked Ham Plate - Small

$13.00

Smoke Ham Plate -Large

$15.00

Don’t make me choose plate- 3 meat

$20.00

Don’t make me choose plate- 2 meat

$18.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$11.50

Smoked Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.50

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$10.50

Smoke Jalepeno Sausage Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked Pull Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Grill Cheese Sandwich with meat

$16.00

Choice of meat

Smash Burger

$12.00

Bologne Sand

$12.00

Ham sandwich

$10.50

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Homecooking Plates

Fried Catfish Dinner

$11.00

Grilled Catfish Dinner

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$13.00

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Chicken Quesadillas Dinner

$12.00

Beef Quesadillas Plate

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tenders - 4 piece

$13.00

Fried Chicken Tenders - 5 piece

$15.00

Chopped Steak Plate

$12.00

Veggie Plate

$12.00

Choice of 4 sides

Loaded Spud

$9.00

Loaded Spud with Meat

$13.00

Choice of meat

Meatloaf

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Catfish special

$11.00

chopped steak special

$10.00

Wing plate

Wings - 6 count

$12.00

choice of flavors

Wings - 10 count

$17.00

choice of flavors

Kid Plate

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid Catfish

$8.00

Kid chopped brisket sandwich

$8.00

Kid Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Kid sausage sandwich

$8.00

Kid Brisket Plate

$8.00

Kid Turkey Plate

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kid Rib Basket

$9.00

Kid Chicken Quesadillas

$8.00

Kid Beef Quesadillas

$8.00

Kid Sausage plate

$8.00

Kid chopped brisket

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.50+

French Fries

$3.50+

Fried Okra

$3.50+

Homemade Onion Rings

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50+

Green Beans

$3.50+

Cream Corn

$3.50+

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Barbeque Beans

$3.50+

Corn Nuggets

$3.50+

Broccoli

$3.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50+

Steamed Cabbage

$3.50+

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.50+

Dessert

Cobbler -Peach

$5.50+

Cobbler - Apple

$5.50+

Cobbler - Cherry

$5.50+

Banana Pudding

$5.50+

Blue Bell Vanilla Ice Cream -

$2.00

Scoop

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.50+

Ice Cream Floats

$4.50

Coke or Rootbeer

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.50+

Key Lime Pie

$5.50+

Pecan Pie

$5.50+

Meats

Sliced Brisket

$22.00+

Chopped Brisket

$22.00+

Pulled Pork

$20.00+

Sausage/Hot Links

$20.00+

BabyBack Ribs

$22.00+

Turkey

$21.00+

Ham

$20.00+

Chicken

$19.00+

Packs

Family Packs

Family Packs

$55.00

Choice of two pound of meat

Wing Pack

Wing pack - 16 piece

$33.00

Wing Pack -30 piece

$55.00

Sandwich pack

Sandwich Packs

$39.00

Chopped beef sandwiches

Lunch Special

Chicken salad sandwich

$9.00

Chicken tenders 3

$9.00

6oz Cheeseburger

$10.00

Salad with turkey or chicken

$10.00

Lunch Cheddar sandwich

$9.00

Smoked BBQ meal

$10.00

Any smoked meat except ribs

Quarter white chicken

$10.00

One piece fried catfish

$9.00

Veggie plate3 sides

$9.00

Bar Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Gr Fruit

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Gr Fruit

$18.00

DBL Titos

$18.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Seagrams

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Kracken

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Kracken

$18.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cazadores

$9.00

El Toro

$7.00

Espolon

$10.00

Huradura

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Cazadores

$18.00

DBL El Toro

$14.00

DBL Espolon

$20.00

DBL Huradura

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

DBL Patron Anejo

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron Xo Café

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Kentucky Delux

$7.00

Bulliet

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek

$24.00

DBL Kentucky Delux

$14.00

DBL Bulliet

$20.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker

$9.00

DBL Well Scotch

$14.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$24.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Gran Gala

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Rum chatta

$9.00

Rumple mint

$8.00

Midori

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$20.00

DBL Frangelico

$20.00

DBL Cointreau

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$24.00

DBL Gran Gala

$18.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$18.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$16.00

Cocktails

Margarita rocks

$10.00

Sammys Sweet Tea

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Pina colada

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Stawberry Daquiri

$10.00

Large Strawberry Daquiri

$12.00

Large Margarita frozen

$12.00

Large Margarita rocks

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Brunch Mimosa

$4.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Premium Margarita

$13.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Draft Beer

16oz Shiner Bock

$5.00

16oz Miller lite

$3.50

16oz Yuengling

$3.50

16oz Dos Equis

$5.00

24oz Shiner Bock

$7.00

24oz Miller lite

$5.50

24oz Yuengling

$5.50

24oz Dos Equis

$5.50

Bottles/Cans

Coors Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Blue moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Guiness Stout

$5.00

Temptrest

$5.00

Rohr and son IPA

$5.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Antler IPA

$5.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Pino Noir

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Club soda

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Apple juice

$2.75

Cranberry juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Sweet tea

$2.75

Hot tea

$2.75

Shirley temple

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

half and half tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

cherry coke

$2.75

Water

Special Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jaritos

$4.00

Brunch

Nashville chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Avocado and Toast

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$12.00

Country Breakfast

$10.00

Hangover Burger

$13.00

Chorizo Tacos

$13.00

Jalepeno sausage, egg, and cheese

$12.00

1 egg

$2.00

1 waffle

$5.00

2 slice of bacon

$3.00

1 slice of toast

$1.00

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side of chorizo gravy

$1.00

Side of potatoes

$3.00

Side of fruit

$6.00

Specials

Sweet And Sexy Burg

$15.00

Veggie of the day

Soup of the day

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home cooking and BBQ

Location

8120 Lakeview Prkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

