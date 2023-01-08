Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sammy's Mobile Taqueria & Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

3091 US Route 20

Elgin, IL 60124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole & chips

$10.00

Bowl of avocado dip with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro

Quesadillas Appetizer

$11.00

(2) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat served with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Sammy's Nachos

$12.00

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers served with your choice of meat

Chips and salsa

$5.00

Mild tomato salsa and chips

Elote

$8.00

Entrees

Taco Dinner

Burrito Dinner

Quesadilla Dinner

Tacos a la carta

Steak Taco

$4.00

Al pastor Taco

$4.00

Marinated pork

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Chicken tinga

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Grilled bell peppers and onion

Sammy's Taco

$4.00

Steak, chorizo and grilled onion

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Steak, chorizo and grilled onion

Burritos a la carta

All our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Steak burrito a la carta

$10.00

Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Al pastor burrito a la carta

$10.00

Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Chicken burrito a la carta

$10.00

Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Veggie burrito a la carta

$10.00

Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Chorizo burrito a la carta

$10.00

Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Sammy's burrito a la carta

$11.00

Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, grilled onion, cilantro and sour cream

Quesadillas a la carta

Steak quesadilla a la carta

$3.50

Al pastor quesadilla a la carta

$3.50

Chicken quesadilla a la carta

$3.00

Veggie quesadilla a la carta

$3.00

Cheese quesadilla a la carta

$3.00

Chorizo quesadilla a la carta

$3.00

Side Dishes

Pico de gallo 8 oz

$2.00

Guacamole 4 oz

$4.00

Grilled jalapeños

$3.00

Side of fries

$4.00

Nacho cheese 8 oz

$2.00

Side of rice

$2.00

Side of beans

$2.00

Cebollitas

$2.00

Desserts

Strawberry Churro

$3.00

Churro (1)

Chocolate Churro

$3.00Out of stock

Churro (1)

Vanilla Churro

$3.00

Churro (1)

Mexican Bottled Sodas

Mexican coke

Mexican coke

$4.00
Pineapple jarrito

Pineapple jarrito

$4.00
Lime jarrito

Lime jarrito

$4.00
Orange jarrito

Orange jarrito

$4.00
Fruit punch jarrito

Fruit punch jarrito

$4.00

Can Sodas & Water

Can Coke

Can Coke

$2.00
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$2.00
Bottled water

Bottled water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We have lots to Taco' bout! Have you ever tasted something that is so good, you simply couldn't put it out of your mind? You tried to find something similar, but in the end, nothing could ever compare to the perfection you first tasted. That's how Sammy's was born. Now with our Mobile Taqueria we're looking to share our passion with more people around IL

Website

Location

3091 US Route 20, Elgin, IL 60124

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar- Elgin - 3091 US Hwy 20 #111
orange starNo Reviews
3091 US Hwy 20 #111 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
MOZZAFIATO GELATO AND COFFEE
orange star4.9 • 205
3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Niko's Tavern - Elgin, IL
orange starNo Reviews
3145 US-20 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack
orange star4.7 • 145
3145 Hwy 20 #201 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Plank Road Tap Room
orange star4.8 • 353
39W149 Plank Road Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT - 1055 N RANDALL RD
orange starNo Reviews
1055 N RANDALL RD Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elgin

Zza Factory - Elgin
orange star4.5 • 1,414
751 N State St Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
Al's Café & Creamery
orange star4.6 • 842
43 DuPage Ct Elgin, IL 60120
View restaurantnext
Elgin Public House
orange star4.1 • 588
219 E Chicago St Elgin, IL 60120
View restaurantnext
Mariscos El Charco
orange star4.3 • 575
302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
GABUTTO BURGER
orange star4.7 • 432
2502 Randall Rd Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
Plank Road Tap Room
orange star4.8 • 353
39W149 Plank Road Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elgin
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (11 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston