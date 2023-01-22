Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"

Restaurant info

We have lots to Taco' bout! Have you ever tasted something that is so good, you simply couldn't put it out of your mind? You tried to find something similar, but in the end, nothing could ever compare to the perfection you first tasted. That's how Sammy's was born. Sammy's is a modern Mexican restaurant focusing on serving the best Mexican food in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago. A menu as unique as ours require an equally unique restaurant space. The concept of the space meets the idea of a modern and colorful concept.

Website