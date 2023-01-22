Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"
3091 US Hwy 20 #111
Elgin, IL 60124
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Guac n Chips
Bowl of avocado dip mixed with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro
El Primo Dip
The perfect starter for any meal our cheese dip with a hint of jalapeño served with homemade chips
Sammy's Sampler
Perfect combination for sharing includes nachos, cheese quesadilla, tamal and flautas served with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo
Traditional Ceviche
Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips
Duo de Ceviche
Two ceviches of your choice including octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish served with a side of homemade chips
Orale Ceviche
Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)
Queso Fundido
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortillas on the side
Queso Fundido Cancun Style
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with shrimp served with tortillas on the side
Quesadilla Appetizer
(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Tequila Shrimp Quesadillas
(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and marinated tequila shrimp served with a side of guacamole & sour cream
Panuchos
(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (Yucatan style pulled pork) and pickled red onion served with a side of habanero sauce
Chihuahua Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled carrots served with your choice of meat
Sammy's Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers served with your choice of meat
Elote
Mexican street corn offf the cob cooked with dice onion and epazote. Topped with sour cream or mayo, queso fresco and tajin
Chips & salsa (refill)
SALADS
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Jalisco Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with 9 oz. charbroiled skirt steak topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco
Baja Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with marinated tequila shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, topped with avocado and cucumber
SOUPS
Tortilla soup
Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream
Caldo de camaron
Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth mixed vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Caldo de mariscos
Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas Cancun Style
(3) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Mexico city
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with red adobo sauce and topped with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce
Enchiladas Dinner
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas de Mole
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) and served with your red mole topped with sour cream and queso fresco
FAJITAS
Fajitas Puebla Style
Your choice of chicken or steak fajitas tossed with bacon, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onion and topped with melted cheese
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with marinated grilled shrimp
Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers and mixed vegetables
Mix Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with combination of shrimp, steak and chicken
FROM OUR GRILL
Arrachera Patron
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak marinated in patron reposado served over grilled onions and topped with grilled adobo pineapple
Carne Asada
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak seasoned with our secret rub and topped with a grilled jalapeño and onion
Tampiqueña
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak served with a red cheese enchilada
Carne Norteña
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak topped with melted Chihuahua cheese poblano pepper slices, grilled chorizo, green onions and cactus
Mar y tierra
Our signature grilled 9 oz. skirt steak served over suiza sauce and topped with guacamole and three grilled shrimp (Mexican Surf and Turf) + Add extra shrimp for $3.00 each
Sammy's Parillada
Our signature dish of chicken and steak fajitas, marinated pork, grilled chorizo, shrimp, prawns and cactus accompanied with cheese sauce and grilled jalapeño peppers
Jalisco Burger
Grilled Black Angus beef patty marinated in patron silver, topped with chorizo, bacon, chipotle mayo, guacamole and tomato served with homemade fries
ENTREES (GRANDMA RECIPES)
Red Mole Puebla Style
Our signature red mole sauce made from scratch with chile ancho, chile pasilla, chile mulato, toasted seeds and chocolate topped over your choice of meat
Chiles Rellenos
(2) Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with our suiza sauce
Pollo al limon
Chicken breast fajitas marinated in lime juice slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers and deglazed with white wine
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast fajitas slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers mushrooms topped with suiza sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
SIGNATURE TACOS
Tacos Jalisco Dinner
Tacos stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion
Tacos Don Chido Dinner
Tacos stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro
Tacos The Governor Dinner
Garlic shrimp tacos topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions and our homemade cilantro-lime oil
Alambre Taco Dinner
Skirt steak, chorizo, bacon, melted Chihuahua cheese, bell peppers, onions topped with our homemade cilantro-lime oil
No Manches Taco Dinner
Tacos stacked with our slowly smoked shredded pork loin topped with pico de gallo
Surf n Turf Taco Dinner
Grilled shrimp and steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle mayo
TACOS CLASICOS
Lomo Taco Dinner
(3) Thin cut ribeye tacos topped with your choice of toppings and served with a side of guacamole, grilled jalapeño and green onion
Traditional Taco Dinner
(3) Tacos stacked with your choice of meat (Steak, Al pastor, Chicken, Ground beef or Veggies) and your choice of two toppings (Lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro or onion)
Acapulco Taco Dinner
(3) Shrimp tacos marinated in tequila sautéed with pico de gallo
Vallarta Taco Dinner
(3) Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style tacos topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Sammy's Taco Dinner
(3) Tacos stacked with our combination of steak, chorizo and grilled onion
Cochinta Taco Dinner
(3) Slowly braised pork tacos topped with pickled red onion and served with a side of habanero sauce
SIGNATURE BURRITOS
Sammy's Burrito Dinner
Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.
Vallarta Burrito Dinner
Tequila marinated shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo filled with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
El Diablo Burrito Dinner
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese
Burrito Suizo Dinner
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
Burrito Dinner
Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Burrito Bowl
Burrito bowl served with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Master Burrito Dinner
LAS TORTAS
Torta Chilanga Dinner
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with thin cut ribeye, smoked ham, chipotle sauce, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Sammy's Torta Dinner
Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, fried egg, sausage, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Torta de Pierna Dinner
Filled with smoked shredded pork loin, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream, refried pinto beans and homemade pickled carrots
Torta Dinner
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
ANTOJITOS
Chimichanga Dinner
Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with nacho cheese and red adobo sauce
Tostadas Dinner
(2) Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Flautas Dinner
(4) Fried rolled tortilla filled with your choice of meat (Chicken or Steak) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Tamales Dinner
(2) Homemade tamales filled with your choice of meat (Pork or Chicken)
Quesadillas Dinner
(3) Flour or corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with guacamole and sour cream
SEAFOOD ENTREES
Ostiones
Raw oysters served with limes
Charola de langostinos
Delicious sautéed prawns seasoned with our secret 5 spice recipe and served over raw onions
Tostadas de ceviche (2)
(2) Fried tortillas served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado
Camarones al gusto
Sautéed Jumbo shrimp in butter topped with your choice Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries
Filete de pescado al gusto
Grilled tilapia filet topped with your choice of Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries
Coctel de camaron
A delicious shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
Coctel mixto
A delicious octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
Sammy's Campechana
A delicious oyster, octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
TACOS A LA CARTA
Steak Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Marinated Pork Taco
Chicken Taco
Ground beef Taco
Lomo Taco
Thin Cut Rib Eye Taco
Chorizo Taco
Mexican Sausage Taco
Veggie Taco
Rice, grilled bell peppers, onions
Cochinta Taco
Yucatan style pulled pork topped with pickled red onions
Sammy's Taco
Grilled onion, steak and chorizo
Rajas Taco
Grilled onion, poblano peppers slices and melted cheese
Grilled Fish Taco
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Camaron Taco
Grilled shrimp topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Pollo asado Taco
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato
Chile Relleno Taco
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato
Jalisco Taco
Taco stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion
Don Chido Taco
Taco stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro
The Governor Taco
Garlic shrimp taco topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions and our homemade cilantro-lime oil
Surf & Turf Taco
Grilled shrimp and steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle mayo
Acapulco Taco
Shrimp taco marinated in tequila sautéed with pico de gallo
Vallarta Taco
Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style taco topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Alambre Taco
Skirt steak, chorizo, bacon, melted Chihuahua cheese, bell peppers, onions topped with our homemade cilantro-lime oil
No Manches Taco
Tacos stacked with our slowly smoked shredded pork loin topped with pico de gallo
SIDE DISHES
Tortillas
Sour Cream
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Side of rice and beans
Pico de gallo
Nacho cheese
Chipotle Mayo
Mozzarella cheese (8oz)
Queso Fresco (8 oz)
Side of Guacamole (4oz)
Side Of Avocado
Fries
Salsa
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Grilled Nopales
Grilled Jalapeños & Onions
Salad Dressing
Grilled sliced onions
Side of cucumber
Pickled Jalapeños
Fresh Jalapeños
House Salad
Devil Sauce
Mole
Habanero
A LA CARTE
Vallarta Burrito a la Carta
Tequila marinated shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo filled with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
Quesadilla a la Carta
Flour or corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak)
Burrito a la Carta
Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Burrito suizo a la Carta
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
Diablo Burrito a la Carta
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese
Chimichanga a la carta
Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with nacho cheese and red adobo sauce
Diablo Burrito a la carta
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese
Sammy's Burrito a la carta
Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.
Enchilada a la carta
Enchilada with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Tostada a la carta
Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Tamal a la carta
Homemade Tamales
Tostada de Mariscos a la carta
Fried tortilla served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado
Torta a la carta
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Torta de Pierna a la carta
Filled with smoked shredded pork loin, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream, refried pinto beans and homemade pickled carrots
Sammy's Torta a la carta
Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, fried egg, sausage, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Torta Chilanga a la carta
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with thin cut ribeye, smoked ham, chipotle sauce, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Flauta Pollo
Flauta Stk
Chile Relleno
Jalisco Burger Ala Carta
SOFT DRINKS
KIDS MEALS
Kids Burrito Meal
Burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans and cheese
Kids Burger Meal
(2) Flautas topped with sour cream and cheese
Kids Grilled Chicken Meal
Grilled chicken sliced chicken breast
Kids Quesadillas Meal
(2) Quesadillas filled with your choice of meat
Kids Nuggets Meal
Kids Taco Meal
(1) Taco Stacked with your choice of meat and your choice of topping
Kids Tenders Meal
Kids Hot Dog Meal
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We have lots to Taco' bout! Have you ever tasted something that is so good, you simply couldn't put it out of your mind? You tried to find something similar, but in the end, nothing could ever compare to the perfection you first tasted. That's how Sammy's was born. Sammy's is a modern Mexican restaurant focusing on serving the best Mexican food in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago. A menu as unique as ours require an equally unique restaurant space. The concept of the space meets the idea of a modern and colorful concept.
3091 US Hwy 20 #111, Elgin, IL 60124