Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"

3091 US Hwy 20 #111

Elgin, IL 60124

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Taco Dinner
Steak Taco
Guac n Chips

APPETIZERS

Guac n Chips

Bowl of avocado dip mixed with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro

El Primo Dip

$8.00

The perfect starter for any meal our cheese dip with a hint of jalapeño served with homemade chips

Sammy's Sampler

$15.00

Perfect combination for sharing includes nachos, cheese quesadilla, tamal and flautas served with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo

Traditional Ceviche

$15.00

Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips

Duo de Ceviche

$16.00

Two ceviches of your choice including octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish served with a side of homemade chips

Orale Ceviche

$18.00

Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortillas on the side

Queso Fundido Cancun Style

$14.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with shrimp served with tortillas on the side

Quesadilla Appetizer

$11.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Tequila Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and marinated tequila shrimp served with a side of guacamole & sour cream

Panuchos

$10.00

(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (Yucatan style pulled pork) and pickled red onion served with a side of habanero sauce

Chihuahua Nachos

$14.00

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled carrots served with your choice of meat

Sammy's Nachos

$12.00

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers served with your choice of meat

Elote

$8.00

Mexican street corn offf the cob cooked with dice onion and epazote. Topped with sour cream or mayo, queso fresco and tajin

Chips & salsa (refill)

$3.00

SALADS

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Jalisco Salad

$20.00

Mix lettuce tossed with 9 oz. charbroiled skirt steak topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and pico de gallo

Chicken Fajita Salad

$16.00

Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco

Baja Salad

$18.00

Mix lettuce tossed with marinated tequila shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, topped with avocado and cucumber

SOUPS

Tortilla soup

Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream

Caldo de camaron

Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth mixed vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Caldo de mariscos

$23.00

Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Cancun Style

$16.00

(3) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas Mexico city

$16.00

(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with red adobo sauce and topped with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce

Enchiladas Dinner

$14.00

(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas de Mole

$15.00

(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) and served with your red mole topped with sour cream and queso fresco

FAJITAS

Fajitas Puebla Style

$26.00

Your choice of chicken or steak fajitas tossed with bacon, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onion and topped with melted cheese

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast

Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with marinated grilled shrimp

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers and mixed vegetables

Mix Fajitas

$25.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with combination of shrimp, steak and chicken

FROM OUR GRILL

Arrachera Patron

$23.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak marinated in patron reposado served over grilled onions and topped with grilled adobo pineapple

Carne Asada

$22.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak seasoned with our secret rub and topped with a grilled jalapeño and onion

Tampiqueña

$24.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak served with a red cheese enchilada

Carne Norteña

$26.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak topped with melted Chihuahua cheese poblano pepper slices, grilled chorizo, green onions and cactus

Mar y tierra

$26.00

Our signature grilled 9 oz. skirt steak served over suiza sauce and topped with guacamole and three grilled shrimp (Mexican Surf and Turf) + Add extra shrimp for $3.00 each

Sammy's Parillada

Our signature dish of chicken and steak fajitas, marinated pork, grilled chorizo, shrimp, prawns and cactus accompanied with cheese sauce and grilled jalapeño peppers

Jalisco Burger

$14.00

Grilled Black Angus beef patty marinated in patron silver, topped with chorizo, bacon, chipotle mayo, guacamole and tomato served with homemade fries

ENTREES (GRANDMA RECIPES)

Red Mole Puebla Style

Our signature red mole sauce made from scratch with chile ancho, chile pasilla, chile mulato, toasted seeds and chocolate topped over your choice of meat

Chiles Rellenos

$15.00

(2) Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with our suiza sauce

Pollo al limon

$18.00

Chicken breast fajitas marinated in lime juice slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers and deglazed with white wine

Pollo Ranchero

$18.00

Chicken breast fajitas slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers mushrooms topped with suiza sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese

SIGNATURE TACOS

Tacos Jalisco Dinner

Tacos stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion

Tacos Don Chido Dinner

Tacos stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro

Tacos The Governor Dinner

Garlic shrimp tacos topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions and our homemade cilantro-lime oil

Alambre Taco Dinner

Skirt steak, chorizo, bacon, melted Chihuahua cheese, bell peppers, onions topped with our homemade cilantro-lime oil

No Manches Taco Dinner

Tacos stacked with our slowly smoked shredded pork loin topped with pico de gallo

Surf n Turf Taco Dinner

Grilled shrimp and steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle mayo

TACOS CLASICOS

Lomo Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Thin cut ribeye tacos topped with your choice of toppings and served with a side of guacamole, grilled jalapeño and green onion

Traditional Taco Dinner

$13.00

(3) Tacos stacked with your choice of meat (Steak, Al pastor, Chicken, Ground beef or Veggies) and your choice of two toppings (Lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro or onion)

Acapulco Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Shrimp tacos marinated in tequila sautéed with pico de gallo

Vallarta Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style tacos topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Sammy's Taco Dinner

$15.00

(3) Tacos stacked with our combination of steak, chorizo and grilled onion

Cochinta Taco Dinner

$15.00

(3) Slowly braised pork tacos topped with pickled red onion and served with a side of habanero sauce

SIGNATURE BURRITOS

Sammy's Burrito Dinner

$14.00

Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.

Vallarta Burrito Dinner

$18.00

Tequila marinated shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo filled with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

El Diablo Burrito Dinner

$17.00

Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese

Burrito Suizo Dinner

$16.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese

Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Burrito bowl served with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Master Burrito Dinner

$15.00

LAS TORTAS

Torta Chilanga Dinner

$13.00

Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with thin cut ribeye, smoked ham, chipotle sauce, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Sammy's Torta Dinner

$13.00

Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, fried egg, sausage, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Torta de Pierna Dinner

$12.00

Filled with smoked shredded pork loin, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream, refried pinto beans and homemade pickled carrots

Torta Dinner

$11.00

Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

ANTOJITOS

Chimichanga Dinner

$14.00

Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with nacho cheese and red adobo sauce

Tostadas Dinner

$13.00

(2) Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Flautas Dinner

$14.00

(4) Fried rolled tortilla filled with your choice of meat (Chicken or Steak) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Tamales Dinner

$12.00

(2) Homemade tamales filled with your choice of meat (Pork or Chicken)

Quesadillas Dinner

$14.00

(3) Flour or corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with guacamole and sour cream

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Ostiones

$16.00+

Raw oysters served with limes

Charola de langostinos

Delicious sautéed prawns seasoned with our secret 5 spice recipe and served over raw onions

Tostadas de ceviche (2)

$11.00

(2) Fried tortillas served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado

Camarones al gusto

$22.00

Sautéed Jumbo shrimp in butter topped with your choice Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries

Filete de pescado al gusto

$16.00

Grilled tilapia filet topped with your choice of Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries

Coctel de camaron

A delicious shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

Coctel mixto

A delicious octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

Sammy's Campechana

A delicious oyster, octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

TACOS A LA CARTA

Steak Taco

$4.00

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Marinated Pork Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Ground beef Taco

$3.50

Lomo Taco

$4.00

Thin Cut Rib Eye Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Mexican Sausage Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Rice, grilled bell peppers, onions

Cochinta Taco

$4.00

Yucatan style pulled pork topped with pickled red onions

Sammy's Taco

$4.00

Grilled onion, steak and chorizo

Rajas Taco

$3.50

Grilled onion, poblano peppers slices and melted cheese

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.00

Grilled tilapia fillet topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Camaron Taco

$4.00

Grilled shrimp topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Pollo asado Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato

Chile Relleno Taco

$4.50

Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato

Jalisco Taco

$6.00

Taco stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion

Don Chido Taco

$5.00

Taco stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro

The Governor Taco

$5.00

Garlic shrimp taco topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions and our homemade cilantro-lime oil

Surf & Turf Taco

$6.00

Grilled shrimp and steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle mayo

Acapulco Taco

$5.00

Shrimp taco marinated in tequila sautéed with pico de gallo

Vallarta Taco

$5.00

Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style taco topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Alambre Taco

$5.00

Skirt steak, chorizo, bacon, melted Chihuahua cheese, bell peppers, onions topped with our homemade cilantro-lime oil

No Manches Taco

$4.00

Tacos stacked with our slowly smoked shredded pork loin topped with pico de gallo

SIDE DISHES

Tortillas

Sour Cream

Refried Beans

Mexican Rice

Side of rice and beans

$3.00

Pico de gallo

Nacho cheese

Chipotle Mayo

Mozzarella cheese (8oz)

$3.00

Queso Fresco (8 oz)

$4.00

Side of Guacamole (4oz)

$3.50

Side Of Avocado

$2.75

Fries

$4.00

Salsa

Chips

Chips & Salsa

Grilled Nopales

$5.00

Grilled Jalapeños & Onions

$3.00

Salad Dressing

Grilled sliced onions

$1.50

Side of cucumber

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

House Salad

$4.00

Devil Sauce

$2.00+

Mole

$2.00+

Habanero

$1.75+

A LA CARTE

Vallarta Burrito a la Carta

$15.00

Tequila marinated shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo filled with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

Quesadilla a la Carta

$3.00

Flour or corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak)

Burrito a la Carta

$10.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Burrito suizo a la Carta

$13.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese

Diablo Burrito a la Carta

$14.00

Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese

Chimichanga a la carta

$11.00

Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with nacho cheese and red adobo sauce

Diablo Burrito a la carta

$14.00

Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese

Sammy's Burrito a la carta

$11.00

Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.

Enchilada a la carta

$3.00

Enchilada with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream

Tostada a la carta

$5.00

Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Tamal a la carta

$3.50

Homemade Tamales

Tostada de Mariscos a la carta

$5.00

Fried tortilla served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado

Torta a la carta

$9.00

Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

Torta de Pierna a la carta

$11.00

Filled with smoked shredded pork loin, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream, refried pinto beans and homemade pickled carrots

Sammy's Torta a la carta

$11.00

Our signature torta filled with breaded steak, fried egg, sausage, smoked ham, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Torta Chilanga a la carta

$11.00

Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with thin cut ribeye, smoked ham, chipotle sauce, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Flauta Pollo

$3.00

Flauta Stk

$3.00

Chile Relleno

$3.50

Jalisco Burger Ala Carta

$11.00

SOFT DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Mexican Bottled Sodas

$3.50

Can Sodas

$1.50

Milkshake

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Smoothie

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.75

DESSERTS

Churros

$9.00

Flan

$6.00

Mexican Custard

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Empanadas

$9.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Burrito Meal

$7.00

Burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans and cheese

Kids Burger Meal

$7.00

(2) Flautas topped with sour cream and cheese

Kids Grilled Chicken Meal

$7.00

Grilled chicken sliced chicken breast

Kids Quesadillas Meal

$6.00

(2) Quesadillas filled with your choice of meat

Kids Nuggets Meal

$7.00

Kids Taco Meal

$6.00

(1) Taco Stacked with your choice of meat and your choice of topping

Kids Tenders Meal

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We have lots to Taco' bout! Have you ever tasted something that is so good, you simply couldn't put it out of your mind? You tried to find something similar, but in the end, nothing could ever compare to the perfection you first tasted. That's how Sammy's was born. Sammy's is a modern Mexican restaurant focusing on serving the best Mexican food in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago. A menu as unique as ours require an equally unique restaurant space. The concept of the space meets the idea of a modern and colorful concept.

