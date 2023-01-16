  • Home
  • Roselle
  • Sammy's Mexican Grill & Bar - Roselle - 1354 Lake Street
Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"

No reviews yet

1354 Lake Street

Roselle, IL 60172

Popular Items

Camaron Taco
Burrito Dinner
Tampiqueña

APPETIZERS

Guac n Chips

Bowl of avocado dip mixed with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro

El Primo Dip

$8.00

The perfect starter for any meal our cheese dip with a hint of jalapeño served with homemade chips

Sammy's Sampler

$15.00

Perfect combination for sharing includes nachos, cheese quesadilla, tamal and flautas served with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo

Traditional Ceviche

$15.00

Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips

Duo de Ceviche

$16.00

Two ceviches of your choice including octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish served with a side of homemade chips

Orale Ceviche

$18.00

Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortillas on the side

Queso Fundido Cancun Style

$14.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with shrimp served with tortillas on the side

Quesadilla Appetizer

$11.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Tequila Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and marinated tequila shrimp served with a side of guacamole & sour cream

Panuchos

$10.00

(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (Yucatan style pulled pork) and pickled red onion served with a side of habanero sauce

Chihuahua Nachos

$14.00

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled carrots served with your choice of meat

Sammy's Nachos

$12.00

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers served with your choice of meat

Elote

$8.00

Mexican street corn offf the cob cooked with dice onion and epazote. Topped with sour cream or mayo, queso fresco and tajin

SALADS

Taco Salad

$11.00

Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Jalisco Salad

$20.00

Mix lettuce tossed with 9 oz. charbroiled skirt steak topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and pico de gallo

Chicken Fajita Salad

$16.00

Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco

Baja Salad

$18.00

Mix lettuce tossed with marinated tequila shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, topped with avocado and cucumber

SOUPS

Tortilla soup

Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream

Caldo de camaron

Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth mixed vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Caldo de mariscos

$23.00

Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Cancun Style

$16.00

(3) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas Mexico city

$16.00

(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with red adobo sauce and topped with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce

Enchiladas Dinner

$14.00

(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas de Mole

$15.00

(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) and served with your red mole topped with sour cream and queso fresco

FAJITAS

Fajitas Puebla Style

$26.00

Your choice of chicken or steak fajitas tossed with bacon, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onion and topped with melted cheese

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast

Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with marinated grilled shrimp

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers and mixed vegetables

Mix Fajitas

$25.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with combination of shrimp, steak and chicken

FROM OUR GRILL

Arrachera Patron

$23.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak marinated in patron reposado served over grilled onions and topped with grilled adobo pineapple

Carne Asada

$22.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak seasoned with our secret rub and topped with a grilled jalapeño and onion

Tampiqueña

$24.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak served with a red cheese enchilada

Carne Norteña

$26.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak topped with melted Chihuahua cheese poblano pepper slices, grilled chorizo, green onions and cactus

Mar y tierra

$26.00

Our signature grilled 9 oz. skirt steak served over suiza sauce and topped with guacamole and three grilled shrimp (Mexican Surf and Turf) + Add extra shrimp for $3.00 each

Sammy's Parillada

Our signature dish of chicken and steak fajitas, marinated pork, grilled chorizo, shrimp, prawns and cactus accompanied with cheese sauce and grilled jalapeño peppers

Jalisco Burger

$14.00

Grilled Black Angus beef patty marinated in patron silver, topped with chorizo, bacon, chipotle mayo, guacamole and tomato served with homemade fries

ENTREES (GRANDMA RECIPES)

Red Mole Puebla Style

Our signature red mole sauce made from scratch with chile ancho, chile pasilla, chile mulato, toasted seeds and chocolate topped over your choice of meat

Chiles Rellenos

$15.00</