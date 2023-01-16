Sammy's Mexican Grill "Roselle"
1354 Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Guac n Chips
Bowl of avocado dip mixed with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro
El Primo Dip
The perfect starter for any meal our cheese dip with a hint of jalapeño served with homemade chips
Sammy's Sampler
Perfect combination for sharing includes nachos, cheese quesadilla, tamal and flautas served with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo
Traditional Ceviche
Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips
Duo de Ceviche
Two ceviches of your choice including octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish served with a side of homemade chips
Orale Ceviche
Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)
Queso Fundido
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortillas on the side
Queso Fundido Cancun Style
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with shrimp served with tortillas on the side
Quesadilla Appetizer
(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Tequila Shrimp Quesadillas
(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and marinated tequila shrimp served with a side of guacamole & sour cream
Panuchos
(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with refried beans, cochinita pibil (Yucatan style pulled pork) and pickled red onion served with a side of habanero sauce
Chihuahua Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled carrots served with your choice of meat
Sammy's Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers served with your choice of meat
Elote
Mexican street corn offf the cob cooked with dice onion and epazote. Topped with sour cream or mayo, queso fresco and tajin
SALADS
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Jalisco Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with 9 oz. charbroiled skirt steak topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco
Baja Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with marinated tequila shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, topped with avocado and cucumber
SOUPS
Tortilla soup
Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream
Caldo de camaron
Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth mixed vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Caldo de mariscos
Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas Cancun Style
(3) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Mexico city
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with red adobo sauce and topped with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce
Enchiladas Dinner
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas de Mole
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) and served with your red mole topped with sour cream and queso fresco
FAJITAS
Fajitas Puebla Style
Your choice of chicken or steak fajitas tossed with bacon, bell peppers, poblano peppers, onion and topped with melted cheese
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with marinated grilled shrimp
Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers and mixed vegetables
Mix Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with combination of shrimp, steak and chicken
FROM OUR GRILL
Arrachera Patron
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak marinated in patron reposado served over grilled onions and topped with grilled adobo pineapple
Carne Asada
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak seasoned with our secret rub and topped with a grilled jalapeño and onion
Tampiqueña
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak served with a red cheese enchilada
Carne Norteña
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak topped with melted Chihuahua cheese poblano pepper slices, grilled chorizo, green onions and cactus
Mar y tierra
Our signature grilled 9 oz. skirt steak served over suiza sauce and topped with guacamole and three grilled shrimp (Mexican Surf and Turf) + Add extra shrimp for $3.00 each
Sammy's Parillada
Our signature dish of chicken and steak fajitas, marinated pork, grilled chorizo, shrimp, prawns and cactus accompanied with cheese sauce and grilled jalapeño peppers
Jalisco Burger
Grilled Black Angus beef patty marinated in patron silver, topped with chorizo, bacon, chipotle mayo, guacamole and tomato served with homemade fries