Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley 118 Shawan Rd

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Cannoli
Beef Carpaccio

Antipasti

Antipasti Freddi

$12.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, EVOO,

Aunt Jean's Mussels

$13.00

Fresh PEI Mussels, Lemon, Butter, Garlic, Cannellini Beans, Vino Bianco

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Filet of beef, arugula, capers, EVOO

Bruschetta

$9.00

Grilled Ciabatta, Tomato, Fresh Herbs and Basil

Charcuterie

$18.00

Italian Cured Meats, Italian Cheeses, Olive Pesto Tapenade

Crab Toast

$19.00

Eggplant Lasagna (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Eggplant, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Homemade Mozzarella, ragu

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Meatballs Appetizer

$9.00

Veal, Pork, Beef, Gorgonzola

Prosciutto And Ricotta Bruschetta

$12.00

Mozzarella Carrozza

$10.00

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Sausage and Peppers

$11.00

Roma Sausage, Assorted Peppers, Caramelized Onions

Scallop APP

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$13.00

Butterflied Shrimp, Lemon, Garlic Vino Bianco Sauce, Grilled Bread

Tuna Carpaccio

$15.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Arugula, Capers, EVOO

Pasrta Fagiole

$8.00

Pasta Fragiole

$8.00

Insalata

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Shaved Parmagiana, Apples, Grape Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar, EVOO

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Basil, Pinenuts, Tomatoes, Arugula, EVOO

Julia Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Pepperocini, Red Onion, Creamy Italian Dressing

Pasta Salad

$9.00

Rigatoni, Shrimp, Carrots, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Arugula, House Dressing

Family Style Julia Salad per Table

$5.00

Sally Salad SHRIMP

$15.00

Shrimp, Sautéed Portabello, Gorgonzola, Apple, Tomato, Walnuts, Mesclun, EVOO, Balsamic Vinegar

Sally Salad w/ SHRIMP & SALMON

$25.00

Moriconi Summer Salad

$9.00

Primi/Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$18.00

Traditional Wild Boar and Veal Bolognese, Housemade Pappardelle Pasta, Ricotta

Ravioli (Vegetarian)

$18.00

Sautéed Wild Mushrooms Brown Butter Sage

Bucatini Pesto

$18.00

Buccatini Amatriciana Vegetarian

$19.00

Tomato Basil, Pancetta, Pecorino Ramano, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Mushrooms

Caccio di Pep "Don Brian G."

$19.00

Cappellini alla Lula

$26.00

Angel Hair, Creamy Lemon, Garlic Vino Bianco Sauce, Shrimp, Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Artichokes

Duck Ravioli

$20.00

Wild Mushrooms, Brown Butter, Sage, Shaved Parmigiano

Cheese Gnocchi

$18.00

Three cheese with choice of sauce

Lasagne Tomato Basil

$18.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$19.00

Italian Cheeses, Bolognese, Pomodoro, Housemade Spinach Lasagna noodles

Linguini Con Vongole

$20.00

Red or White Clam Sauce

Love Letters

$18.00

Mint, Parmigiana Reggiano-filled Ravioli, Sausage, Pomodoro & Mint Ragu

Orecchiette

$18.00

Ear Shaped Pasta, Broccoli Rabe, Roma Sausage, Cannellini Beans, Roasted Garlic

Pasta alla Carbonara

$18.00

Long Pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Shaved Parm, Roma Sausage

Rigatoni Alfredo

$17.00

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$18.00

Quill shaped pasta, Blush Sauce (can add shrimp or chicken)

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Shrimp, Lump Crab, Scallop, Calamari, Spiced Marinara, Pappardelle

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

Long Pasta, Housemade Meatballs, Tomato Basil

Veal Buccatini Amatriciana

$26.00

Scallops Risotto

$30.00

Rigatoni Classic Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Basil Pesto, Pinenuts, Burrata, Tomato

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Pomodoro sauce

Mimi's Pizza

$16.00

Ricotta, Eggplant, Prusciutto di Parma, Arugula

Pizza Verde

$15.00

Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta

Cathedral School's Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

EG Pizza

$15.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$15.00

Secondi/Entree

Chicken alla Toni & Tina

$27.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lump Crab, Parmigiana, Spinach & Cream Sauce

Chicken Calabrese

$21.00

Free Range Chicken, Calabrese Style, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Tomato

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Free Range Chicken dipped in seasoned egg, Scalloppini, Lemon, Caper, Vino Bianco

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

House-breaded Free Range Chicken, Lemon, Arugula

Chicken Paillard

$17.00

Tender Sauteed Free Range Chicken Scallopini, Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Free Range Chicken Scallopini, House Breading, Burrata, Pomodoro

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Judge K’s Veal

$27.00

Veal Cutlets, Roasted Garlic, Sautéed Wild Mushrooms, Tomato Basil

Norwegian Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi Entree

$26.00

Filet Vivi

$43.00

Center Cut Filet, Peppercorn Crust, Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Sauce

Veal Calabrese

$22.00

Veal Calabrese Style, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Tomato

Veal Francese

$27.00

Veal, dipped in seasoned egg, Scalloppini, Lemon, Caper, Vino Bianco

Veal Involtini

$27.00

Veal Cutlets, Provolone, Tomato, Spinach, Prosciutto, Marsala Mushroom Sauce

Veal Marsala

$27.00

Veal Milanese

$27.00

House-breaded Veal, Lemon, Arugula

Veal Paillard

$27.00

Tender Sauteed Veal Scallopini, Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

Veal Parmesan

$27.00

Veal Scallopini, House Breading, Buratta, Pomodoro

Veal Piccata

$27.00

Filet Pizzaiola

$36.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Housemade Breading, Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Pomodoro

Dolce/Dessert

Gelato Affgato

$8.00

Vanilla Gelato, Espresso, Whipped Cream

Cannoli

$6.00

Crispy Cannoli Shell, Sweet Creamy Filling, Chocolate Chips

Tiramisu

$10.50

coffee flavored dessert, "pick me up"

Italian Cookies (6)

$8.00

Italian Almond Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Lemonchello Pound Cake

$8.00

Zeppole

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Pistachio Pound Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream

$5.00

Homemade Biscottis (3)

$4.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

A La Mode

$3.00

Single Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Double Vanilla

$5.00

Single Pumpkin Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Deep Fried Banana Caramel

$10.00

Vanilla Cinnamon Cake Al A Mode

$10.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Contori/Sides

Risotto of the day

$6.00

Uncle Albert’s Roma Sausage

$7.00

Rappini-Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Homemade Meatballs

$7.00

Garlic Potato with Rosemary

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

EVOO/Garlic Broccoli

$7.00

Side Riggatoni

$6.00

Family App

Antipasti Freddi

appetizer, choose 2

Sausage and Peppers

appetizer, choose 2

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

appetizer, choose 2

Fried Calamare

appetizer, choose 2

Bruscetta

appetizer, choose 2

Breaded Mozzarella

appetizer, choose 2

Eggplant Lasagna

appetizer, choose 2

Sautéed Vegetables

appetizer, choose 2

Pasta Family

Homemade Lasagna

pasta selections, choose 2

Pasta with Meatballs

pasta selections, choose 2

Homemade Gnocchi (choice of sauce)

pasta selections, choose 2

Penne con Vodka

pasta selections, choose 2

Penne Bolognese

pasta selections, choose 2

Tortellini Gorgonzola

pasta selections, choose 2

Pasta Amatriciana

pasta selections, choose 2

Entree Family

Chicken Marsala

Entree Selections, choose 2

Chicken Parmesan

Entree Selections, choose 2

Chicken Picatta

Entree Selections, choose 2

Chicken Francese

Entree Selections, choose 2

Flounder francese

Entree Selections, choose 2

Chicken Milanese

Entree Selections, choose 2

Chicken Calabrese

Entree Selections, choose 2

Dessert Family

Homemade Cannoli

Dessert, choose two

Profiteroles

Dessert, choose two

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Dessert, choose two

Breakfast

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

French Toast

$15.00

The Breakfast Pasta

$18.00

E.G. Pizza

$17.00

KIDS Scrambled Eggs w/ Roma Sausage

$12.00

KIDS Silver Dollar Pancakes

$12.00

KIDS French Toast

$12.00

Italian Creamed Prosciutto

$18.00

Frittata Of the Day

$16.00

Italian Eggs Benedict

$19.00

Lunch/Salad

Chicken Toni & Tina

$25.00

Mimi's Pizza

$18.00

Meatball Panini

$14.00

Chicken Parm Panini

$14.00

Sally Salad

$16.00

Sally Salad w/ Shrimp & Salmon

$26.00

Julia Salad w/ Italian Meats, Shrimp & Cheese

$16.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders w/ Potatoes

$12.00

KIDS Pizza

$12.00

KIDS Pasta w/ Meatballs

$12.00

KIDS Penne w/ Butter & Cheese

$12.00

Brunch Drinks

Belini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$9.00

Belini Pitcher

$25.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$25.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$25.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$25.00

Italian Blood Mary

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Fresh Lemon Crush

$10.00

Fresh Lime Crush

$10.00

Fresh Orange Crush

$10.00

Fresh Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

A la Carté

Side Potatoes

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Wine by Glass

Gls Ca' Montini, Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Gls Cuvazison Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Gls H&B, Rose

$12.00

Gls Velante,Pinot Grigio

$14.00Out of stock

Gls Simi, Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls Verdicchio, Velanosi

$11.00

Pinot grigio refill

$12.00

sauv blanc refill

$14.00

Rose refill

$12.00

Chardonnay refill

$12.00

Verdicchio refill

$11.00

Gls Lambrusco, Bolllicino

$13.00

Gls Moscato, Gemma

$13.00

Gls Proscecco, Mashino

$13.00

Lambrusco refill

$13.00

Moscato refill

$13.00

Proscecco refill

$13.00

Gls Chianti, Melini

$10.00

Gls Montepulciano Di Abbruzzo

$10.00

Gls Primativo, Appasamento

$10.00

Gls Unshackled, Cabernet

$15.00

Gls Valpolicella, Baby Amarone

$10.00

Gas Vermont, Pinot Nior

$12.00

Cockburn's, Port

$15.00

Chianti refill

$10.00

Montepulciano refill

$10.00

Primitivo Appasamento refill

$10.00

Unshackled Cabernet refill

$15.00

Valpolicella refill

$10.00

Pinot Noir refill

$12.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.25

Corona

$5.00

Moretti Lager

$6.00

Heineken

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

O'Douls

$5.50

N/A Bottle Heineken Zsero

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.50

Yuengling

$6.50

DRFT Blue Moon

$7.00

DRFT Dogfish 60 Min

$7.25Out of stock

DRFT Fat Tire

$7.00

DRFT Guiness

$7.00

DRFT Peroni

$8.00

DRFT Resurrection

$8.00

DRFT Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00

DRFT Stella

$7.00

DRFT Loose Cannon

$7.50

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy

$7.00

Duckpin Pale Ale

$7.00

DRFT G.O.A.T IPA

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Baileys & Coffee

$6.75

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Boulevardier

$8.75

Cape Cod

$6.75

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Dark n' Stormy

$8.50

French 75

$8.50

Gimlet

$8.00

Ice Pick

$6.50

Kahula & Cream

$6.00

Kir Royale

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mia Tai

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

SideCar

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Top Shelf Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Sangria

$9.00

White Wine Spritz (Pinot Grigio)

$8.00

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Side Car

$12.00

Pomegranate Sour

$12.00

Southside

$12.00