Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley 118 Shawan Rd
118 Shawan Rd
Cockeysville Hun, MD 21030
Popular Items
Antipasti
Antipasti Freddi
Prosciutto di Parma, Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, EVOO,
Aunt Jean's Mussels
Fresh PEI Mussels, Lemon, Butter, Garlic, Cannellini Beans, Vino Bianco
Beef Carpaccio
Filet of beef, arugula, capers, EVOO
Bruschetta
Grilled Ciabatta, Tomato, Fresh Herbs and Basil
Charcuterie
Italian Cured Meats, Italian Cheeses, Olive Pesto Tapenade
Crab Toast
Eggplant Lasagna (Vegetarian)
Eggplant, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Homemade Mozzarella, ragu
Fried Calamari
Meatballs Appetizer
Veal, Pork, Beef, Gorgonzola
Prosciutto And Ricotta Bruschetta
Mozzarella Carrozza
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
Sausage and Peppers
Roma Sausage, Assorted Peppers, Caramelized Onions
Scallop APP
Shrimp Scampi
Butterflied Shrimp, Lemon, Garlic Vino Bianco Sauce, Grilled Bread
Tuna Carpaccio
Yellowfin Tuna, Arugula, Capers, EVOO
Pasta Fragiole
Insalata
Arugula Salad
Shaved Parmagiana, Apples, Grape Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar, EVOO
Burrata Caprese
Basil, Pinenuts, Tomatoes, Arugula, EVOO
Julia Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Pepperocini, Red Onion, Creamy Italian Dressing
Pasta Salad
Rigatoni, Shrimp, Carrots, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Arugula, House Dressing
Family Style Julia Salad per Table
Sally Salad SHRIMP
Shrimp, Sautéed Portabello, Gorgonzola, Apple, Tomato, Walnuts, Mesclun, EVOO, Balsamic Vinegar
Sally Salad w/ SHRIMP & SALMON
Moriconi Summer Salad
Primi/Pasta
Pappardelle Bolognese
Traditional Wild Boar and Veal Bolognese, Housemade Pappardelle Pasta, Ricotta
Ravioli (Vegetarian)
Sautéed Wild Mushrooms Brown Butter Sage
Bucatini Pesto
Buccatini Amatriciana Vegetarian
Tomato Basil, Pancetta, Pecorino Ramano, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Mushrooms
Caccio di Pep "Don Brian G."
Cappellini alla Lula
Angel Hair, Creamy Lemon, Garlic Vino Bianco Sauce, Shrimp, Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Artichokes
Duck Ravioli
Wild Mushrooms, Brown Butter, Sage, Shaved Parmigiano
Cheese Gnocchi
Three cheese with choice of sauce
Lasagne Tomato Basil
Lasagna Bolognese
Italian Cheeses, Bolognese, Pomodoro, Housemade Spinach Lasagna noodles
Linguini Con Vongole
Red or White Clam Sauce
Love Letters
Mint, Parmigiana Reggiano-filled Ravioli, Sausage, Pomodoro & Mint Ragu
Orecchiette
Ear Shaped Pasta, Broccoli Rabe, Roma Sausage, Cannellini Beans, Roasted Garlic
Pasta alla Carbonara
Long Pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Shaved Parm, Roma Sausage
Rigatoni Alfredo
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Quill shaped pasta, Blush Sauce (can add shrimp or chicken)
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, Lump Crab, Scallop, Calamari, Spiced Marinara, Pappardelle
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Long Pasta, Housemade Meatballs, Tomato Basil
Veal Buccatini Amatriciana
Scallops Risotto
Rigatoni Classic Tomato Sauce
Pizza
Pesto Pizza
Basil Pesto, Pinenuts, Burrata, Tomato
Margherita Pizza
Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Pomodoro sauce
Mimi's Pizza
Ricotta, Eggplant, Prusciutto di Parma, Arugula
Pizza Verde
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta
Cathedral School's Pizza
Cheese Pizza
EG Pizza
Cauliflower Pizza
Secondi/Entree
Chicken alla Toni & Tina
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lump Crab, Parmigiana, Spinach & Cream Sauce
Chicken Calabrese
Free Range Chicken, Calabrese Style, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Tomato
Chicken Francese
Free Range Chicken dipped in seasoned egg, Scalloppini, Lemon, Caper, Vino Bianco
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Milanese
House-breaded Free Range Chicken, Lemon, Arugula
Chicken Paillard
Tender Sauteed Free Range Chicken Scallopini, Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Chicken Parmesan
Free Range Chicken Scallopini, House Breading, Burrata, Pomodoro
Chicken Piccata
Judge K’s Veal
Veal Cutlets, Roasted Garlic, Sautéed Wild Mushrooms, Tomato Basil
Norwegian Salmon
Shrimp Scampi Entree
Filet Vivi
Center Cut Filet, Peppercorn Crust, Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Sauce
Veal Calabrese
Veal Calabrese Style, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Tomato
Veal Francese
Veal, dipped in seasoned egg, Scalloppini, Lemon, Caper, Vino Bianco
Veal Involtini
Veal Cutlets, Provolone, Tomato, Spinach, Prosciutto, Marsala Mushroom Sauce
Veal Marsala
Veal Milanese
House-breaded Veal, Lemon, Arugula
Veal Paillard
Tender Sauteed Veal Scallopini, Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Veal Parmesan
Veal Scallopini, House Breading, Buratta, Pomodoro
Veal Piccata
Filet Pizzaiola
Eggplant Parmesan
Housemade Breading, Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Pomodoro
Dolce/Dessert
Gelato Affgato
Vanilla Gelato, Espresso, Whipped Cream
Cannoli
Crispy Cannoli Shell, Sweet Creamy Filling, Chocolate Chips
Tiramisu
coffee flavored dessert, "pick me up"
Italian Cookies (6)
Italian Almond Cake
Lemonchello Pound Cake
Zeppole
Chocolate Cake
Pistachio Pound Cake
Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream
Homemade Biscottis (3)
Cheesecake
A La Mode
Single Scoop Vanilla
Double Vanilla
Single Pumpkin Ice Cream
Carrot Cake
Deep Fried Banana Caramel
Vanilla Cinnamon Cake Al A Mode
Bread Pudding
Contori/Sides
Family App
Pasta Family
Homemade Lasagna
pasta selections, choose 2
Pasta with Meatballs
pasta selections, choose 2
Homemade Gnocchi (choice of sauce)
pasta selections, choose 2
Penne con Vodka
pasta selections, choose 2
Penne Bolognese
pasta selections, choose 2
Tortellini Gorgonzola
pasta selections, choose 2
Pasta Amatriciana
pasta selections, choose 2
Entree Family
Chicken Marsala
Entree Selections, choose 2
Chicken Parmesan
Entree Selections, choose 2
Chicken Picatta
Entree Selections, choose 2
Chicken Francese
Entree Selections, choose 2
Flounder francese
Entree Selections, choose 2
Chicken Milanese
Entree Selections, choose 2
Chicken Calabrese
Entree Selections, choose 2
Dessert Family
