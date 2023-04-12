- Home
Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria
No reviews yet
6738 Center Rd.
Valley City, OH 44280
Main Menu
Starters
Cheesy Bread
Served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand-battered & served with marinara dipping sauce
Smokey Hot Sticks
Pizza dough stuffed with house cheese blend, chipotle flakes, roasted garlic, drizzled with hot honey & served with marinara
Crispy Mushrooms
Button mushrooms, hand battered, & served with our house Nashville ranch
Onion Rings
Fresh cut & hand-battered
House-Made Calamari
Hand-breaded strips with choice of marinara or sweet thai chili
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded dill pickle planks served with our house Nashville ranch
Arancini
Risotto stuffed with mozzarella cheese, fried. Crispy, & served with marinara
Meatballs Parmesan
Meatballs served in a warm marinara with ricotta & garlic bread
Italian Trio
Mozzarella sticks, meatball parmesan, & arancini
Breaded Shrimp appetizer
Half-pound breaded shrimp with choice of dipping sauce
Samosky's Eggrolls
Choice of pulled pork or our mac n' cheese & bacon
Chicken Coop Fries
Brew city fries smothered with bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with house-made ranch dipping sauce
Stuffed Peppadews
Sweet peppadew peppers stuffed with herb ricotta cream cheese, topped with bacon, balsamic drizzle & a sprinkle of salt
Bone In Chicken Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings
Chicken Tenders
Regular Sides
Salads and Flat Breads
West Coast Flatbread
House cheese blend, artichokes, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomato, finished with pesto & feta cheese
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
House made BBQ sauce, roasted garlic, chicken, caramelized onion, house cheese blend, finished with hot honey & fresh cilantro
Antipasta Salad
Mixed greens, pepperoni, ham, salami, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, chickpeas, house cheese blend
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded asiago, croutons, side of caesar dressing
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with crumbled bacon, grape tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, red onion, croutons, & crumbled bleu cheese
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a sprinkle of salt
House Salad
Mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries & house-made raspberry vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, kalamata olives, banana peppers, black olives, grape tomato, red onion & feta cheese
Large Side Salad
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Calzones
SM Pizza
SM Create your own pizza
SM Philly Cheesesteak
House-made alfredo sauce, topped with swiss-american cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
SM Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, house cheese blend
SM Spinachi
Garlic butter sauce, sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, feta, asiago & house cheese blend
SM Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon & onions, house cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
Roasted garlic, chicken, bacon, asiago & house cheese blend, sprinkled with dill, ranch dressing drizzle
SM Chicken Philly Pizza
House-made alfredo sauce, topped with Swiss-American cheese, chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
SM Fresh Margherita
Roasted garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato finished with fresh basil & pesto drizzle
SM Meatballs in Hog Heaven
Meatballs, ham, onions on our traditional pizza
SM Old-World Pepperoni
Roasted garlic, old-world & traditional pepperoni, old-world spices, onions & house cheese blend
SM Open BBQ Pit
BBQ sauce topped pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions & house cheese blend
SM Smoked Caprese
Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a pinch of sea salt
SM Specialty Build your own
Your choice of sauce & up to five regular toppings
SM The Italian
Thin crust brushed with garlic butter topped with fresh sliced tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives & provolone cheese
SM The Pesto Manifesto
Pesto cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, asiago cheese, house cheese blend, & your choice of chicken or eggplant
SM Vegan Spinachi
Roasted garlic & olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, & vegan cheese
SM Veggie
Mushrooms, black olives, sundried tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers, onions & house cheese blend
SM White Room Shroom
Aglio olio (roasted garlic & olive oil sauce), imported parmesan & ricotta base, topped with mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, house cheese blend, & finished with truffle zest
Med Pizza
MD Create your own pizza
MD Philly Cheesesteak
House-made alfredo sauce, topped with swiss-american cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
MD Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, house cheese blend
MD Spinachi
Garlic butter sauce, sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, feta, asiago & house cheese blend
MD Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon & onions, house cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle
MD Chicken Bacon Ranch
Roasted garlic, chicken, bacon, asiago & house cheese blend, sprinkled with dill, ranch dressing drizzle
MD Specialty Build Your own
Your choice of sauce & up to five regular toppings
MD Fresh Margherita
Roasted garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato finished with fresh basil & pesto drizzle
MD Meatballs in Hog Heaven
Meatballs, ham, onions on our traditional pizza
MD Old-World Pepperoni
Roasted garlic, old-world & traditional pepperoni, old-world spices, onions & house cheese blend
MD Open BBQ Pit
BBQ sauce topped pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions & house cheese blend
MD Smoked Caprese
Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a pinch of sea salt
MD The Italian
Thin crust brushed with garlic butter topped with fresh sliced tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives & provolone cheese
MD The Pesto Manifesto
Pesto cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, asiago cheese, house cheese blend, & your choice of chicken or eggplant
MD Vegan Spinachi
Roasted garlic & olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, & vegan cheese
MD Veggie
Mushrooms, black olives, sundried tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers, onions & house cheese blend
MD White Room Shroom
Aglio olio (roasted garlic & olive oil sauce), imported parmesan & ricotta base, topped with mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, house cheese blend, & finished with truffle zest
LG Pizza
LG Create Your Own pizza
LG Philly Cheesesteak
House-made alfredo sauce, topped with swiss-american cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
LG Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, house cheese blend
LG Spinachi
Garlic butter sauce, sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, feta, asiago & house cheese blend
LG Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon & onions, house cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
Roasted garlic, chicken, bacon, asiago & house cheese blend, sprinkled with dill, ranch dressing drizzle
LG Chicken Philly Pizza
House-made alfredo sauce, topped with Swiss-American cheese, chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
LG Build your own
Your choice of sauce & up to five regular toppings
LG Fresh Margherita
Roasted garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato finished with fresh basil & pesto drizzle
LG Meatballs in Hog Heaven
Meatballs, ham, onions on our traditional pizza
LG Old-World Pepperoni
Roasted garlic, old-world & traditional pepperoni, old-world spices, onions & house cheese blend
LG Open BBQ Pit
BBQ sauce topped pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions & house cheese blend
LG Smoked Caprese
Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a pinch of sea salt
LG The Italian
Thin crust brushed with garlic butter topped with fresh sliced tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives & provolone cheese
LG The Pesto Manifesto
Pesto cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, asiago cheese, house cheese blend, & your choice of chicken or eggplant
LG Vegan Spinachi
Roasted garlic & olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, & vegan cheese
LG Veggie
Mushrooms, black olives, sundried tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers, onions & house cheese blend
LG White Room Shroom
Aglio olio (roasted garlic & olive oil sauce), imported parmesan & ricotta base, topped with mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, house cheese blend, & finished with truffle zest
Half Sheet Pizza
Half Sheet Create your own pizza
Half Sheet Philly Cheesesteak
House-made alfredo sauce, topped with swiss-american cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
Half Sheet Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon & onions, house cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle
Half Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch
Roasted garlic, chicken, bacon, asiago & house cheese blend, sprinkled with dill, ranch dressing drizzle
Half Sheet Chicken Philly Pizza
House-made alfredo sauce, topped with Swiss-American cheese, chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
Half Sheet Specialty Build your own
Your choice of sauce & up to five regular toppings
Half Sheet Fresh Margherita
Roasted garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato finished with fresh basil & pesto drizzle
Half Sheet Meatballs in Hog Heaven
Meatballs, ham, onions on our traditional pizza
Half Sheet Old-World Pepperoni
Roasted garlic, old-world & traditional pepperoni, old-world spices, onions & house cheese blend
Half Sheet Open BBQ Pit
BBQ sauce topped pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions & house cheese blend
Half Sheet Smoked Caprese
Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a pinch of sea salt
Half Sheet Spinachi
Garlic butter sauce, sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, feta, asiago & house cheese blend
Half Sheet Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, house cheese blend
Half Sheet The Italian
Thin crust brushed with garlic butter topped with fresh sliced tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives & provolone cheese
Half Sheet The Pesto Manifesto
Pesto cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, asiago cheese, house cheese blend, & your choice of chicken or eggplant
Half Sheet Vegan Spinachi
Roasted garlic & olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, & vegan cheese
Half Sheet Veggie
Mushrooms, black olives, sundried tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers, onions & house cheese blend
Half Sheet White Room Shroom
Aglio olio (roasted garlic & olive oil sauce), imported parmesan & ricotta base, topped with mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, house cheese blend, & finished with truffle zest
Burgers
Samosky Burger
Our plain burger tastes anything but plain
Starvin' Farmer Burger
One pound patty topped with provolone cheese
Coop Fried Burger
Topped with brew city fries, diced bacon, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Roasted mushrooms, swiss cheese, & caramelized onions
Black & Blue Burger
Blackened with Cajun spices & covered in crumbled bleu cheese
Backyard BBQ Burger
Smoky BBQ sauce, bacon, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese, topped with a hand-battered onion ring
Piggy Back Burger
Slow-smoked pulled pork & BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pineapple, topped with a hand-battered onion ring
Fried Mozzarella Burger
Roasted red pepper, pesto mayo topped with mozzarella sticks
Subs & Wraps
6 in Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers, melted Swiss-American cheese
12 in Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers, melted Swiss-American cheese
6 in Chicken Philly Steak
12 in Chicken Philly Steak
6 in Buffalo Chicken
Boneless skinless chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato & house cheese blend
12 in Buffalo Chicken
Boneless skinless chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato & house cheese blend
6 in Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy eggplant layered with ricotta, provolone, & marinara
12 in Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy eggplant layered with ricotta, provolone, & marinara
6 in Meatball
Italian meatballs covered with pasta sauce & house cheese blend
12 in Meatball
Italian meatballs covered with pasta sauce & house cheese blend
6 in Italian
Fresh sliced salami, ham & pepperoni, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, banana peppers, house cheese blend & our house Italian vinaigrette dressing
12 in Italian
Fresh sliced salami, ham & pepperoni, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, banana peppers, house cheese blend & our house Italian vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
6 Inch . Boneless skinless chicken breast, romaine lettuce & asiago cheese, tossed with caesar dressing stuffed in a tortilla wrap
Polska Wrap
6 Inch . Smoked kielbasa, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, & served with whole grain mustard on the side
Dinner & Sandwiches
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil &balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast, pasta sauce, provolone cheese topped with fresh basil
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded, boneless skinless, chicken breast, served with your choice of wing sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled boneless skinless, chicken breast, served with your choice of wing sauce
Breaded Shrimp dinner
Half pound hand-breaded shrimp with honey mild dipping sauce
St. Louis Style Ribs
With your choice of spicy, Carolina, Alabama, or house BBQ sauce
Kielbasa & Pierogis dinner
5 cheddar-potato pierogi, generous portion of kielbasa, sauteed onion, sour cream
Pasta
Samosky's Carbonara
Linguini tossed with a cream sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, asiago cheese & grape tomatoes
Mac N' Cheese
Penne mixed with a cream sauce, bacon, asiago, house cheese blend. Finished with a toasted bread crumb crust
Cajun Creation
Penne covered with grilled chicken, onions, grape tomatoes, & green peppers, all tossed with a Cajun cream sauce & sprinkled with asiago cheese
Linguini with Clams
Linguini tossed with tender clam meat in a white wine cream sauce, garnished with fresh tomatoes
Ravioli
Your choice of meat or cheese ravioli covered with pasta sauce & house cheese blend
Chicken Parmesan
Linguini topped with hand-breaded chicken breast covered in provolone, pasta sauce & fresh basil
Eggplant Parmesan
Layered eggplant with ricotta & provolone, & served with linguini & marinara
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with house-made alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms & asiago cheese