Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria

6738 Center Rd.

Valley City, OH 44280

Main Menu

Starters

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Hand-battered & served with marinara dipping sauce

Smokey Hot Sticks

$7.99

Pizza dough stuffed with house cheese blend, chipotle flakes, roasted garlic, drizzled with hot honey & served with marinara

Crispy Mushrooms

$7.99

Button mushrooms, hand battered, & served with our house Nashville ranch

Onion Rings

$7.99

Fresh cut & hand-battered

House-Made Calamari

$10.99

Hand-breaded strips with choice of marinara or sweet thai chili

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hand breaded dill pickle planks served with our house Nashville ranch

Arancini

$9.99

Risotto stuffed with mozzarella cheese, fried. Crispy, & served with marinara

Meatballs Parmesan

$9.99

Meatballs served in a warm marinara with ricotta & garlic bread

Italian Trio

$13.99

Mozzarella sticks, meatball parmesan, & arancini

Breaded Shrimp appetizer

$9.99

Half-pound breaded shrimp with choice of dipping sauce

Samosky's Eggrolls

$9.99

Choice of pulled pork or our mac n' cheese & bacon

Chicken Coop Fries

$8.99

Brew city fries smothered with bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with house-made ranch dipping sauce

Stuffed Peppadews

$9.99

Sweet peppadew peppers stuffed with herb ricotta cream cheese, topped with bacon, balsamic drizzle & a sprinkle of salt

Bone In Chicken Wings

$8.99+
Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Regular Sides

Side sauce

Side Dressing

House-Made Coleslaw

$2.99
House-Made BBQ Beans

$2.99
Garlic Bread

$2.99
Brew City Fries

$2.99
Steak Fries

$2.99
Hushpuppies

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99
Onion Ring Side

$3.99

Seasoned Fries

$3.99
Side Mac N Cheese

$3.99
5 Pierogi

$3.99
10 Pierogi

$6.99

soup

$3.99

Salads and Flat Breads

West Coast Flatbread

$8.99

House cheese blend, artichokes, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomato, finished with pesto & feta cheese

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$8.99

House made BBQ sauce, roasted garlic, chicken, caramelized onion, house cheese blend, finished with hot honey & fresh cilantro

Antipasta Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, pepperoni, ham, salami, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, chickpeas, house cheese blend

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded asiago, croutons, side of caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Fresh spinach topped with crumbled bacon, grape tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, red onion, croutons, & crumbled bleu cheese

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a sprinkle of salt

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries & house-made raspberry vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, banana peppers, black olives, grape tomato, red onion & feta cheese

Large Side Salad

$5.99
Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Calzones

SM Calzone

$12.99

With choice of 3 fillings

LG Calzone

$15.99

With choice of 3 fillings

SM Speciality Calzone

$14.99

LG Speciality Calzone

$17.99

SM Pizza

SM Create your own pizza

$9.99
SM Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

House-made alfredo sauce, topped with swiss-american cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

SM Supreme

$13.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, house cheese blend

SM Spinachi

$13.99

Garlic butter sauce, sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, feta, asiago & house cheese blend

SM Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Buffalo wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon & onions, house cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Roasted garlic, chicken, bacon, asiago & house cheese blend, sprinkled with dill, ranch dressing drizzle

SM Chicken Philly Pizza

$13.99

House-made alfredo sauce, topped with Swiss-American cheese, chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

SM Fresh Margherita

$13.99

Roasted garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato finished with fresh basil & pesto drizzle

SM Meatballs in Hog Heaven

$13.99

Meatballs, ham, onions on our traditional pizza

SM Old-World Pepperoni

$13.99

Roasted garlic, old-world & traditional pepperoni, old-world spices, onions & house cheese blend

SM Open BBQ Pit

$13.99

BBQ sauce topped pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions & house cheese blend

SM Smoked Caprese

$13.99

Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a pinch of sea salt

SM Specialty Build your own

$13.99

Your choice of sauce & up to five regular toppings

SM The Italian

$13.99

Thin crust brushed with garlic butter topped with fresh sliced tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives & provolone cheese

SM The Pesto Manifesto

$13.99

Pesto cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, asiago cheese, house cheese blend, & your choice of chicken or eggplant

SM Vegan Spinachi

$15.99

Roasted garlic & olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, & vegan cheese

SM Veggie

$13.99

Mushrooms, black olives, sundried tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers, onions & house cheese blend

SM White Room Shroom

$13.99

Aglio olio (roasted garlic & olive oil sauce), imported parmesan & ricotta base, topped with mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, house cheese blend, & finished with truffle zest

Med Pizza

MD Create your own pizza

$10.99
MD Philly Cheesesteak

$17.99

House-made alfredo sauce, topped with swiss-american cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

MD Supreme

$17.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, house cheese blend

MD Spinachi

$17.99

Garlic butter sauce, sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, feta, asiago & house cheese blend

MD Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Buffalo wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon & onions, house cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Roasted garlic, chicken, bacon, asiago & house cheese blend, sprinkled with dill, ranch dressing drizzle

MD Specialty Build Your own

$17.99

Your choice of sauce & up to five regular toppings

MD Fresh Margherita

$17.99

Roasted garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato finished with fresh basil & pesto drizzle

MD Meatballs in Hog Heaven

$17.99

Meatballs, ham, onions on our traditional pizza

MD Old-World Pepperoni

$17.99

Roasted garlic, old-world & traditional pepperoni, old-world spices, onions & house cheese blend

MD Open BBQ Pit

$17.99

BBQ sauce topped pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions & house cheese blend

MD Smoked Caprese

$17.99

Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a pinch of sea salt

MD The Italian

$17.99

Thin crust brushed with garlic butter topped with fresh sliced tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives & provolone cheese

MD The Pesto Manifesto

$17.99

Pesto cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, asiago cheese, house cheese blend, & your choice of chicken or eggplant

MD Vegan Spinachi

$19.99

Roasted garlic & olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, & vegan cheese

MD Veggie

$17.99

Mushrooms, black olives, sundried tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers, onions & house cheese blend

MD White Room Shroom

$17.99

Aglio olio (roasted garlic & olive oil sauce), imported parmesan & ricotta base, topped with mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, house cheese blend, & finished with truffle zest

LG Pizza

LG Create Your Own pizza

$12.99
LG Philly Cheesesteak

$21.99

House-made alfredo sauce, topped with swiss-american cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

LG Supreme

$21.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, house cheese blend

LG Spinachi

$21.99

Garlic butter sauce, sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, feta, asiago & house cheese blend

LG Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Buffalo wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon & onions, house cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Roasted garlic, chicken, bacon, asiago & house cheese blend, sprinkled with dill, ranch dressing drizzle

LG Chicken Philly Pizza

$21.99

House-made alfredo sauce, topped with Swiss-American cheese, chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

LG Build your own

$21.99

Your choice of sauce & up to five regular toppings

LG Fresh Margherita

$21.99

Roasted garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato finished with fresh basil & pesto drizzle

LG Meatballs in Hog Heaven

$21.99

Meatballs, ham, onions on our traditional pizza

LG Old-World Pepperoni

$21.99

Roasted garlic, old-world & traditional pepperoni, old-world spices, onions & house cheese blend

LG Open BBQ Pit

$21.99

BBQ sauce topped pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions & house cheese blend

LG Smoked Caprese

$21.99

Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a pinch of sea salt

LG The Italian

$21.99

Thin crust brushed with garlic butter topped with fresh sliced tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives & provolone cheese

LG The Pesto Manifesto

$21.99

Pesto cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, asiago cheese, house cheese blend, & your choice of chicken or eggplant

LG Vegan Spinachi

$23.99

Roasted garlic & olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, & vegan cheese

LG Veggie

$21.99

Mushrooms, black olives, sundried tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers, onions & house cheese blend

LG White Room Shroom

$21.99

Aglio olio (roasted garlic & olive oil sauce), imported parmesan & ricotta base, topped with mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, house cheese blend, & finished with truffle zest

Half Sheet Pizza

Half Sheet Create your own pizza

$14.99

Half Sheet Philly Cheesesteak

$23.99

House-made alfredo sauce, topped with swiss-american cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Half Sheet Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Buffalo wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon & onions, house cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle

Half Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Roasted garlic, chicken, bacon, asiago & house cheese blend, sprinkled with dill, ranch dressing drizzle

Half Sheet Chicken Philly Pizza

$23.99

House-made alfredo sauce, topped with Swiss-American cheese, chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Half Sheet Specialty Build your own

$23.99

Your choice of sauce & up to five regular toppings

Half Sheet Fresh Margherita

$23.99

Roasted garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato finished with fresh basil & pesto drizzle

Half Sheet Meatballs in Hog Heaven

$23.99

Meatballs, ham, onions on our traditional pizza

Half Sheet Old-World Pepperoni

$23.99

Roasted garlic, old-world & traditional pepperoni, old-world spices, onions & house cheese blend

Half Sheet Open BBQ Pit

$23.99

BBQ sauce topped pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions & house cheese blend

Half Sheet Smoked Caprese

$23.99

Extra virgin olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze drizzle & a pinch of sea salt

Half Sheet Spinachi

$23.99

Garlic butter sauce, sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, feta, asiago & house cheese blend

Half Sheet Supreme

$23.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, house cheese blend

Half Sheet The Italian

$23.99

Thin crust brushed with garlic butter topped with fresh sliced tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives & provolone cheese

Half Sheet The Pesto Manifesto

$23.99

Pesto cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, asiago cheese, house cheese blend, & your choice of chicken or eggplant

Half Sheet Vegan Spinachi

$25.99

Roasted garlic & olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, & vegan cheese

Half Sheet Veggie

$23.99

Mushrooms, black olives, sundried tomatoes, banana peppers, green peppers, onions & house cheese blend

Half Sheet White Room Shroom

$23.99

Aglio olio (roasted garlic & olive oil sauce), imported parmesan & ricotta base, topped with mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, house cheese blend, & finished with truffle zest

Burgers

Samosky Burger

$10.99

Our plain burger tastes anything but plain

Starvin' Farmer Burger

$15.99

One pound patty topped with provolone cheese

Coop Fried Burger

$13.99

Topped with brew city fries, diced bacon, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Roasted mushrooms, swiss cheese, & caramelized onions

Black & Blue Burger

$13.99

Blackened with Cajun spices & covered in crumbled bleu cheese

Backyard BBQ Burger

$13.99

Smoky BBQ sauce, bacon, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese, topped with a hand-battered onion ring

Piggy Back Burger

$13.99

Slow-smoked pulled pork & BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pineapple, topped with a hand-battered onion ring

Fried Mozzarella Burger

$13.99

Roasted red pepper, pesto mayo topped with mozzarella sticks

Subs & Wraps

6 in Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers, melted Swiss-American cheese

12 in Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers, melted Swiss-American cheese

6 in Chicken Philly Steak

$8.99

12 in Chicken Philly Steak

$11.99
6 in Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Boneless skinless chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato & house cheese blend

12 in Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Boneless skinless chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato & house cheese blend

6 in Eggplant Parmesan

$8.99

Crispy eggplant layered with ricotta, provolone, & marinara

12 in Eggplant Parmesan

$11.99

Crispy eggplant layered with ricotta, provolone, & marinara

6 in Meatball

$8.99

Italian meatballs covered with pasta sauce & house cheese blend

12 in Meatball

$11.99

Italian meatballs covered with pasta sauce & house cheese blend

6 in Italian

$8.99

Fresh sliced salami, ham & pepperoni, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, banana peppers, house cheese blend & our house Italian vinaigrette dressing

12 in Italian

$11.99

Fresh sliced salami, ham & pepperoni, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, banana peppers, house cheese blend & our house Italian vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

6 Inch . Boneless skinless chicken breast, romaine lettuce & asiago cheese, tossed with caesar dressing stuffed in a tortilla wrap

Polska Wrap

$8.99

6 Inch . Smoked kielbasa, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, & served with whole grain mustard on the side

Dinner & Sandwiches

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil &balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, pasta sauce, provolone cheese topped with fresh basil

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hand-breaded, boneless skinless, chicken breast, served with your choice of wing sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled boneless skinless, chicken breast, served with your choice of wing sauce

Breaded Shrimp dinner

$14.99

Half pound hand-breaded shrimp with honey mild dipping sauce

St. Louis Style Ribs

$15.99+

With your choice of spicy, Carolina, Alabama, or house BBQ sauce

Kielbasa & Pierogis dinner

$15.99

5 cheddar-potato pierogi, generous portion of kielbasa, sauteed onion, sour cream

Pasta

Samosky's Carbonara

$15.99

Linguini tossed with a cream sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, asiago cheese & grape tomatoes

Mac N' Cheese

$15.99

Penne mixed with a cream sauce, bacon, asiago, house cheese blend. Finished with a toasted bread crumb crust

Cajun Creation

$15.99

Penne covered with grilled chicken, onions, grape tomatoes, & green peppers, all tossed with a Cajun cream sauce & sprinkled with asiago cheese

Linguini with Clams

$16.99

Linguini tossed with tender clam meat in a white wine cream sauce, garnished with fresh tomatoes

Ravioli

$15.99

Your choice of meat or cheese ravioli covered with pasta sauce & house cheese blend

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Linguini topped with hand-breaded chicken breast covered in provolone, pasta sauce & fresh basil

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Layered eggplant with ricotta & provolone, & served with linguini & marinara

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccine tossed with house-made alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms & asiago cheese

Shrimp Scampi Pasta