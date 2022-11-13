Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sampa's Pizza - Lomita

review star

No reviews yet

2413 Pacific Coast Hwy #107

Lomita, CA 90717

Order Again

Popular Items

*Half & Half*
Pepperoni
Cheese

Pizza of the Month

Pesto Burrata Pizza

Pesto Burrata Pizza

$24.95

Pesto Sauce topped with burrata chunks, fried garlic, cherry tomatoes & arugula.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$23.95

Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Sausage, Red Onions, Pepperoni Mozzarella & Black Olives

Fresh Summer Pizza

Fresh Summer Pizza

$23.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Basil & Parmegiano-Reggiano Cheese

Brazilian Specialty

Where pizza is an experience! Take your senses on a unique journey with a taste of São Paulo pizza flavors recreated by award-winning & celebrity pizza chef Marcus Roberto.
Catupa

Catupa

$18.00

Fresh tomato sauce, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce, white chicken, corn, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.

Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro

$24.00

Fresh tomato sauce, hearts of palm, provolone, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.

Calabresa

Calabresa

$22.00

Fresh tomato sauce, hot Portuguese sausage, sweet onions, mozzarella & kalamata olives.

Portuguesa

Portuguesa

$24.00

Fresh tomato sauce, cooked ham, onions, hard boiled eggs, mozzarella & kalamata olives.

Five Formaggi

Five Formaggi

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce, provolone, parmesan, blue cheese, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.

Napolitana

Napolitana

$21.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, fried garlic, parmesan & mozzarella.

Atum

Atum

$21.00

Fresh tomato sauce, sauteed tuna, onions, mozzarella & kalamata olives.

Caprese

Caprese

$24.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes, ricotta, olive pesto & fresh basil.

Veggie

Veggie

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes & fresh basil.

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$22.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh basil.

American Favorites

An exceptional presentation of classic American flavors with a personal touch from our Chef.
Cheese

Cheese

$14.00

Italian tomato sauce & mozzarella.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ sauce, all-natural white chicken, smoked gouda, fresh red onion & mozzarella.

New York

New York

$19.00

Ricotta sauce, lots of fresh spinach, parmesan & mozzarella.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$20.00

Italian tomato sauce, cooked ham, pineapple & mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Hot buffalo sauce, all-natural white chicken, carrots, blue cheese, mozzarella & ranch sauce.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$24.00

Italian tomato sauce, bacon, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, homemade caramelized onions & mozzarella.

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$23.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted zucchini, fresh red onions, fresh cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & feta cheese.

Italian Classics

Our range of gourmet Italian pizzas depict the authentic ingredients and recipes from the birthplace of pizza. “Mangia che ti fa bene”
Marguerita

Marguerita

$19.00

Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella.

Marinara

Marinara

$16.00

Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh garlic & oregano.

Funghi Al Tartufo

Funghi Al Tartufo

$24.00

Ricotta sauce, mushrooms, parmesan, mozzarella, oregano & Italian truffle oil.

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$25.00

Italian Tomato Sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh arugula & glazed balsamic.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil, cooked ham, ricotta & oregano.

Naples

Naples

$22.00

Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, capers & anchovies.

Half/Half

Choose your favorite 2 Sampa's pizza varieties
*Half & Half*

*Half & Half*

Choose your favorite 2 Sampa's pizza varieties

TODAY ONLY

Pepperoni - TODAY ONLY

Pepperoni - TODAY ONLY

$10.00Out of stock

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.

Cheese - TODAY ONLY

Cheese - TODAY ONLY

$10.00Out of stock

Italian tomato sauce & mozzarella.

Pizza Desserts

Strawberry Nutella

Strawberry Nutella

$12.00+

Nutella & strawberry

Churros

Churros

$12.00+

Dulce de leche, cinnamon, sugar & mozzarella.

Romeo e Julieta

Romeo e Julieta

$12.00+

Guava paste & cheese.

Banana Flambé

Banana Flambé

$12.00+

Banana, cinnamon & sugar

Brigadeiro Pizza

$3.50+Out of stock

Pizza Sandwiches

Sub Caprese di Pesto

$6.00+

Sub Bauru

$6.00+

SALADS

Green Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers & balsamic vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.00+

Arugula, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic vinaigrette.

Antipasto Salad

$10.00+

Arugula, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, salami, peperoncini, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00+

Lettuce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, garbanzo beans, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette.

Pasta

Ravioli Basil Mascarpone

Ravioli Basil Mascarpone

$12.95

Ravioli filled with Basil & Mascarpone in a light Marinara Sauce with Fresh Cherry Tomatoes

Spaghetti Meat Balls

Spaghetti Meat Balls

$12.95

Three Homemade Style Beef Meatballs sautéed in Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti Calabresa

Spaghetti Calabresa

$12.95

Homemade Style Spaghetti with Calabresa & Onions in Marinara Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Fettuccine sautéed in a homemade Alfredo Sauce with Chicken

Veggie Pasta

$12.95

Meat Ball

$3.00

Appetizers

Brazilian Bites

Brazilian Bites

$7.00

Ranch

$1.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Homemade Desserts

Homemade Brazilian Flan

Homemade Brazilian Flan

$5.50

This Flan is a popular Brazilian custard recipe, prepared with condensed milk, sugar and eggs. DELICIOUS!

Brigadeiro (Chocolate Pudding)

Brigadeiro (Chocolate Pudding)

$3.50

Brigadeiros (bree-gah-day-ro) are like a Brazilian chocolaty treasure, so sweet and so gooey, it’s impossible not to love.

Beijinho (Coconut Pudding)

Beijinho (Coconut Pudding)

$3.50

Condensed milk and coconut flakes, makes this a favorite Brazilian recipe especially at birthday parties. Kids (and adults) love it!

Cookie Pie

Cookie Pie

$6.00

A giant soft and chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with chocolate cream and white chocolate drops.

Homemade Nutella Cookie

Homemade Nutella Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Homemade Cookie filled with Nutella!

Quindim

Quindim

$2.50

These Brazilian treats feature a rich eggy custard on the top and a chewy coconut crust on the bottom.

Brownie

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Delicious Homemade Brownie

Bem-Casado Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Combines dulce de letche sandwiched between delicate slices of genoise cake.

Homemade Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Ultimate Chocolate Coconut Cake

Ultimate Chocolate Coconut Cake

$6.00Out of stock

A Brazilian cake called Prestígio. Delicious chocolate cake with layers of a decadent coconut cream filling. Prestigious, indeed!

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$6.00Out of stock

Panna cotta (Italian for "cooked cream") is an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin.

Bolo De Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Torta Holandesa

$6.00Out of stock

A Brazilian chocolate covered cream pie, yeep! Despite the name no Dutch heritage.

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00Out of stock
Triple Chocolate Mousse

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Brazilian with a French heritage a delicate triple-chocolate dessert with a creamy, aerated texture.

Brazilian Sonho

Brazilian Sonho

$3.50Out of stock

The most popular item in Brazilian bakeries! Luscious Bread with a delicious cream center.

Banofe

$6.00

Ouro Branco

$1.50

Sonho De Valsa

$1.50

Italian Desserts

Chocolate Temptation

Chocolate Temptation

$5.50

Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate, hazelnut cream and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50

Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.50

Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of milk and decorated with a whipped cream topping.

Mixed Berry Cake

Mixed Berry Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.

Amareto Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Can Soda

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Pelegrino Aranciata

Pelegrino Aranciata

$2.00
Pelegrino Limonata

Pelegrino Limonata

$2.00
Guarana - Brazilian Soda

Guarana - Brazilian Soda

$2.50
Diet Guarana - Brazilian Soda

Diet Guarana - Brazilian Soda

$2.50

2L Soda

2L Sprite

2L Sprite

$3.50
2L Classic Coke

2L Classic Coke

$3.50
2L Diet Coke

2L Diet Coke

$3.50
2L Guarana (Brazilian Soda)

2L Guarana (Brazilian Soda)

$4.50

Brazilian Juice

Mango

Mango

$2.50
Cashew

Cashew

$2.50
Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$2.50
Guava

Guava

$2.50

Bottled Water

Regular Water

$1.50

Sparklin Water

$1.75

Coconut Wateer

$2.00

Special Sales

Organic Brazilian Coffee Beans

Organic Brazilian Coffee Beans

$14.99

GREAT TASTING COFFEE! This delicious, organic coffee was roasted in small batches where roasters can control the acidity of the coffee. It has a medium/low acidity, it is creamy and finishes with smooth dark chocolate after taste.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Sampa's Pizza image
Banner pic
Sampa's Pizza image

