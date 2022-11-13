Sampa's Pizza - Lomita
2413 Pacific Coast Hwy #107
Lomita, CA 90717
Popular Items
Pizza of the Month
Pesto Burrata Pizza
Pesto Sauce topped with burrata chunks, fried garlic, cherry tomatoes & arugula.
Supreme Pizza
Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Sausage, Red Onions, Pepperoni Mozzarella & Black Olives
Fresh Summer Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Basil & Parmegiano-Reggiano Cheese
Brazilian Specialty
Catupa
Fresh tomato sauce, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.
Sao Paulo
Fresh tomato sauce, white chicken, corn, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.
Rio de Janeiro
Fresh tomato sauce, hearts of palm, provolone, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.
Calabresa
Fresh tomato sauce, hot Portuguese sausage, sweet onions, mozzarella & kalamata olives.
Portuguesa
Fresh tomato sauce, cooked ham, onions, hard boiled eggs, mozzarella & kalamata olives.
Five Formaggi
Fresh tomato sauce, provolone, parmesan, blue cheese, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.
Napolitana
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, fried garlic, parmesan & mozzarella.
Atum
Fresh tomato sauce, sauteed tuna, onions, mozzarella & kalamata olives.
Caprese
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes, ricotta, olive pesto & fresh basil.
Veggie
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes & fresh basil.
Pomodoro
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh basil.
American Favorites
Cheese
Italian tomato sauce & mozzarella.
Pepperoni
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, all-natural white chicken, smoked gouda, fresh red onion & mozzarella.
New York
Ricotta sauce, lots of fresh spinach, parmesan & mozzarella.
Hawaiian
Italian tomato sauce, cooked ham, pineapple & mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken
Hot buffalo sauce, all-natural white chicken, carrots, blue cheese, mozzarella & ranch sauce.
Meat Lovers
Italian tomato sauce, bacon, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, homemade caramelized onions & mozzarella.
Greek Pizza
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted zucchini, fresh red onions, fresh cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & feta cheese.
Italian Classics
Marguerita
Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella.
Marinara
Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh garlic & oregano.
Funghi Al Tartufo
Ricotta sauce, mushrooms, parmesan, mozzarella, oregano & Italian truffle oil.
Prosciutto
Italian Tomato Sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh arugula & glazed balsamic.
Lasagna
Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil, cooked ham, ricotta & oregano.
Naples
Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, capers & anchovies.
Half/Half
Pizza Desserts
Pizza Sandwiches
SALADS
Green Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers & balsamic vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic vinaigrette.
Antipasto Salad
Arugula, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, salami, peperoncini, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette.
Chopped Salad
Lettuce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, garbanzo beans, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette.
Pasta
Ravioli Basil Mascarpone
Ravioli filled with Basil & Mascarpone in a light Marinara Sauce with Fresh Cherry Tomatoes
Spaghetti Meat Balls
Three Homemade Style Beef Meatballs sautéed in Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti Calabresa
Homemade Style Spaghetti with Calabresa & Onions in Marinara Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine sautéed in a homemade Alfredo Sauce with Chicken
Veggie Pasta
Meat Ball
Homemade Desserts
Homemade Brazilian Flan
This Flan is a popular Brazilian custard recipe, prepared with condensed milk, sugar and eggs. DELICIOUS!
Brigadeiro (Chocolate Pudding)
Brigadeiros (bree-gah-day-ro) are like a Brazilian chocolaty treasure, so sweet and so gooey, it’s impossible not to love.
Beijinho (Coconut Pudding)
Condensed milk and coconut flakes, makes this a favorite Brazilian recipe especially at birthday parties. Kids (and adults) love it!
Cookie Pie
A giant soft and chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with chocolate cream and white chocolate drops.
Homemade Nutella Cookie
Homemade Cookie filled with Nutella!
Quindim
These Brazilian treats feature a rich eggy custard on the top and a chewy coconut crust on the bottom.
Brownie
Delicious Homemade Brownie
Bem-Casado Cake
Combines dulce de letche sandwiched between delicate slices of genoise cake.
Homemade Cake
Ultimate Chocolate Coconut Cake
A Brazilian cake called Prestígio. Delicious chocolate cake with layers of a decadent coconut cream filling. Prestigious, indeed!
Cookie
Panna Cotta
Panna cotta (Italian for "cooked cream") is an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin.
Bolo De Chocolate
Torta Holandesa
A Brazilian chocolate covered cream pie, yeep! Despite the name no Dutch heritage.
Chocolate Mousse
Triple Chocolate Mousse
Brazilian with a French heritage a delicate triple-chocolate dessert with a creamy, aerated texture.
Brazilian Sonho
The most popular item in Brazilian bakeries! Luscious Bread with a delicious cream center.
Banofe
Ouro Branco
Sonho De Valsa
Italian Desserts
Chocolate Temptation
Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate, hazelnut cream and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.
Tiramisu
Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Tres Leches
Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of milk and decorated with a whipped cream topping.
Mixed Berry Cake
Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.
Amareto Cake
Chocolate Cake
Can Soda
Brazilian Juice
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
