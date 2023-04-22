Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sam's Pizza of Schofield

review star

No reviews yet

5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South

Schofield, WI 54476

Popular Items

Bread w/Cheese
16" Pepperoni
16" Sausage

FOOD

Appetizers

Bread w/Cheese

$6.75

8 pieces with melted Mozzarella cheese. (Marinara Sauce NOT included)

1/2 Bread w/Cheese

$3.75

4 pieces with melted Mozzarella cheese. (Sauce NOT included)

Garlic Bread

$4.85

8 pieces toasted to perfection with just the right blend of garlic & butter. (Marinara Sauce Not included)

1/2 - Garlic Bread

$2.75

4 pieces toasted to perfection with just the right blend of garlic & butter. (Sauce Not included)

Half & Half Garlic Bread

$6.25

4 pieces with melted Mozzarella 4 pieces Plain (Sauce Not included)

Marinara Sauce

$0.60

Italian Marinara Sauce is perfect for dipping

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.60

12"-Pizza Fries

$10.50

Great as a starter or all by itself! Just the right amount of fresh Mozzarella cheese, Garlic & Italian seasoning make this a must order item. Marinara Sauce Included

Garden Salad

$3.75

Fresh iceberg & romaine lettuce, carrots, bits of cabbage, croutons, cherry tomatoes & cucumbers. Dressing included. suggested serving size: 1

Caesar Salad

$3.75

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons. Dressing Included. suggested serving size: 1

Family Style Salad

$9.50

Suggested serving size: 6 - 8 people. (Two) 4oz cups Dressing included.

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

8 Sticks per order. Marinara Sauce included

1/2 Mozzarella Sticks

$3.75

4 Sticks per order. Marinara Sauce included

Pizza

9" Cheese Pizza

$8.65

Build a Half & Half Or just Cheese HERE!

9" Beef

$9.95

9" Black Olives

$9.95

9" Canadian Bacon

$9.95

9" Green Olives

$9.95

9" Green Pepper

$9.95

9" Kosher Salami

$9.95

9" Mushroom

$9.95

9" Onion

$9.95

9" Pepperoni

$9.95

9" Pineapple

$9.95

9" Sausage

$9.95

9" Shrimp

$9.95

9" Tuna

$9.95

9" House

$13.75

(light) Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Kosher Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.

9" Meats

$13.75

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Kosher Salami, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon

9" Sam’s

$10.75

Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers

9" Veggie

$12.00

Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions

12" Cheese

$11.65

Build a Half & Half or just Cheese HERE!

12" Beef

$13.25

12" Black Olives

$13.25

12" Canadian Bacon

$13.25

12" Green Olives

$13.25

12" Green Pepper

$13.25

12" Kosher Salami

$13.25

12" Mushroom

$13.25

12" Onion

$13.25

12" Pepperoni

$13.25

12" Pineapple

$13.25

12" Sausage

$13.25

12" Shrimp

$13.25

12" Tuna

$13.25

12" Sams Special

$14.75

Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers

12" Veggie

$16.00

Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions

12" House

$18.75

(light) Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Kosher Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.

12" Meats

$18.75

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Kosher Salami, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon

14" Cheese

$13.50

Build a Half & Half or just Cheese HERE!

14" Beef

$15.35

14" Black Olives

$15.35

14" Canadian Bacon

$15.35

14" Green Olives

$15.35

14" Green Pepper

$15.35

14" Kosher Salami

$15.35

14" Mushroom

$15.35

14" Onion

$15.35

14" Pepperoni

$15.35

14" Pineapple

$15.35

14" Sausage

$15.35

14" Shrimp

$15.35

14" Tuna

$15.35

14" Sams

$16.75

Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers

14" Veggie

$18.50

Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions

14" House

$21.25

(light) Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Kosher Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.

14" Meats

$21.25

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Kosher Salami, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon

16" Cheese

$15.50

Build a Half & Half or just Cheese HERE!

16" Beef

$17.65

16" Black Olives

$17.65

16" Canadian Bacon

$17.65

16" Green Olives

$17.65

16" Green Pepper

$17.65

16" Kosher Salami

$17.65

16" Mushroom

$17.65

16" Onion

$17.65

16" Pepperoni

$17.65

16" Pineapple

$17.65

16" Sausage

$17.65

16" Shrimp

$17.65

16" Tuna

$17.65

16" Sams

$19.50

Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers

16" Veggie

$22.00

Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions

16" House

$24.75

(light) Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Kosher Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.

16" Meats

$24.75

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Kosher Salami, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon

10" Gluten Free - Cheese

$9.75

Build your own pizza

Condiments

Packets of: Hot Peppers, Parm, Ranch, Jalapenos, Plates & Napkins.

Parmesan Cheese

$0.80

Hot Peppers packet

Ranch Lg - 4oz

$0.85

Plates, Napkins & Utensils

$2.00

Set of 4

Frozen

12" Pepperoni Frozen

$8.00

12" Sausage Frozen

$8.00

12" Sams Frozen

$9.50

12"X-Cheese Frozen

$8.00

DRINKS

Soda

Apple Juice-10oz

$1.85

Cherry Coke-20oz

$2.75

Coke-20oz

$2.75

Coke Zero-20oz

$2.75

Dt CF Coke-12oz

$1.85

Diet Coke-20oz

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper-20oz

$2.75

Diet Mountain Dew-20oz

$2.75

Diet Pepsi-20oz

$2.75

Diet Sundrop-20oz

$2.75

Dr Pepper-20oz

$2.75

Mello Yellow-20oz

$2.75

Mountain Dew-20oz

$2.75

Pepsi-20oz

$2.75

Sprite-20oz

$2.75

Sprite Zero-20oz

$2.75

Sundrop-20oz

$2.75

Water-20oz

$2.75

Coke - 2ltr

$4.00

Diet Coke-2ltr

$4.00

Mtn Dew-2ltr

$4.00

Sprite-2ltr

$4.00

Beverages

1919 - Gallon

$14.00

1919 - 1/2 Gallon

$8.00

1919 - 16oz Can

$2.75

ICE CREAM

Shakes

$4.00

Vanilla, Chocolate & Strawberry

Malts

$4.25

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry

Whizzers

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream mixed with choice of M&M, Oreo or Peanut Butter Cup

Blue Moon Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.25

Blue Moon Ice Cream between 2 Sugar Cookies & rainbow Sprinkles

Peanut Butter Krunch Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Krunch Ice Cream between 2 Sugar Cookies & rainbow Sprinkles

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside, Pick Up your Pizza. Our Dining Room is Open

5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South, Schofield, WI 54476

Sam's Pizza - Schofield image
Sam's Pizza - Schofield image
Main pic

Map
