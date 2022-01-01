Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Sam's Beach Bar

4,755 Reviews

$$

6325 Clark St

Hudson, FL 34667

Order Again

Popular Items

WINGS
FRIED BASKET
GROUPER SANDWICH

APPS

SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES

SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES

$10.95
CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$13.95
COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$13.95
FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.95
OYSTERS ON 1/2 SHELL

OYSTERS ON 1/2 SHELL

$13.95+
1 LB PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

1 LB PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$24.95
WINGS

WINGS

$14.95+

SAMS ORIGINAL NACHO

$13.95

SOUPS & SALADS

CLAM CHOWDER

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.95
COASTAL COBB

COASTAL COBB

$15.95

BACON, EGGS, AVOCADO, CHEESE, TOMATO AND ROASTED CORN SALAD

SANDWICHES & TACOS

GROUPER SANDWICH

GROUPER SANDWICH

$18.95

GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED W\ LETTUCE, TOMATO AND TARTER SAUCE

ISLAND GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.95

GRILLED PINEAPPLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND ONION ON SWEET HAWAIIAN ROLL

SAM'S CUBAN

SAM'S CUBAN

$14.95

HOUSE MOJO PORK, HAM, SWISS, PICKLES AND ISLAND SAUCE

MAHI MAHI TACOS

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$18.95

BLACKENED MAHI, CABBAGE, CHEESE, ISLAND SAUCE, MANGO PINEAPPLE PICO AND GUAC

SIGNATURE BURGER

SIGNATURE BURGER

$14.95

1/2 LB BLEND OF ANGUS CHUCK, SHORT RIB AND BRISKET. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION AND PICKLES

ENTREES

FRIED BASKET

FRIED BASKET

$18.95+
SAM'S STEAM BUCKET

SAM'S STEAM BUCKET

$29.95+

PIZZA

SAM'S BULID YOUR OWN

$13.95
MEAT LOVERS

MEAT LOVERS

$16.95
OLD SCHOOL

OLD SCHOOL

$13.95
PEPPERONI OVERLOAD

PEPPERONI OVERLOAD

$15.95

SUPREME

$16.95

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom,Sausage & Pepperoni and Mozzarella

SIDES

BLACK BEANS & RICE

$5.50

MANGO JALAPENO SLAW

$5.50

SEASONED FRIES

$5.50
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.50

KID'S

KID'S CHICKEN STRIPS

KID'S CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.95
KID'S FISH NUGGETS

KID'S FISH NUGGETS

$8.95
KID'S FRIED SHRIMP

KID'S FRIED SHRIMP

$8.95
KID'S MAC & CHEESE

KID'S MAC & CHEESE

$8.95

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$8.95
REESE PIE

REESE PIE

$8.95
GIANT NY CHEESECAKE

GIANT NY CHEESECAKE

$8.95

DOUBLE SCOOP CUP/CONE

$5.95

MILK SHAKE

$5.95

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$5.95

THREE LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.95

ADD A SCOOP OF ICE CREAM TO A CAKE/PIE

$2.95

ULTIMATE CHOCO NACHOS

$12.95

REG CHOCO NACHOS (1 SCOOP OF ICE CREAM)

$8.95

NA BEVS

COKE

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

ORANGE

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

POWERADE

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

ICED TEA

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.95

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.95

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

MILK

$2.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95

COFFEE

$3.25

DECAF

$3.25

HOT TEA

$2.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sweet

$3.25

Unsweetened

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Dining meets the Gulf!

Website

Location

6325 Clark St, Hudson, FL 34667

Directions

