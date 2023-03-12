- Home
Sams Deli 2 435 Green Pond Rd.
308 Reviews
$
435 Green Pond Rd.
Rockaway, NJ 07866
Sam's Classic Sandwiches
Sam's Cold Subs Combo
Roast beef, Turkey and swiss
Italian sub
Virginia ham, genoa salad, pepperoni and provolone
Italian supreme
Proscuitto, capicola, sopressatta, provolone
Ham, salami and american cheese
Capicola, salami and fresh mozzarella
Roast beef, ham and swiss
Salami, bologna and provolone
Peppermill turkey, ham and pepper jack cheese
Chicken salad, bacon and american cheese
Tuna salad, hot peppers and bacon
Veggie Sub
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers, cucumbers and chicken pea salad
Turkey Fresh Mozzarella And Bacon Sub
Sloppy Joe
Turkey and roast beef Sloppy
Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread
Roast beef and ham Sloppy
Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread
Turkey and ham Sloppy
Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread
Turkey and Corned beef Sloppy
Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread
Corned beef and pastrami Sloppy
Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread
Brisket and pastrami Sloppy
Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread
Club Sandwich
Turkey club
Your choice of meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread
Roast beef club
Meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread
Pastrami club
Meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread
Brisket club
Meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread
Corned beef club
Meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread
Sam's Hot Sandwiches
Italian grilled chicken sub
Our own Marinated grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, fire roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing
Itaian chicken cutlet
Italian chicken cutlet, American cheese and bacon
Sam's cheesesteak
House cooked roasted beef, peppers, onions and american cheese
Corned beef rueben
On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing
Pastrami rueben
On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing
Turkey rueben
On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing
Brisket rueben
On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing
Roast beef ruben
On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing
American chicken cutlet
Chicken cutlet, grilled ham and cheddar cheese
Chicken parmesan sub
Chicken cutlet, melted provolone cheese and marinara sauce
Meatball parmesan sub
Meatballs, melted provolone and marinara sauce
Barbeque brisket sub
Our own house cooked brisket, pepeprs, onions and barbeque sauce
Grilled cheese
Chicken cutlet
chicken cutlet sub
Grilled chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken sub
Grilled chicken caesar wrap
Beyond burger
Chicken cheesesteak
Hamburger
Italian Hot Dog
Pulled Pork Sub
Sausage Peppers And Onions Sub
Eggplant Mozz Roasted Peppere Sub
Meatloaf
Sam's Mediterranean Specialties
Falafel in a pita
Fried chicken pea balls, sesame sauce , tomato and cucumber salad and lettuce in a pita bread
Lamb gyro
Lamb and beef gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, cumcumber and tomato salad and lettuce on a pocketless pita
Chicken gyro
Chicken gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, cumcumber and tomato salad and lettuce on a pocketless pita
Galilea platter
Hummus, tabouli, falafel and rice stuffed grape leaves over a bed of romaine lettuce served with sesame sauce
Nazareth platter
Chicken gyro, fries, hummus and tomato and cucumber salad
Rama platter
Lamb and beef gyro meat, hummus, tabouli, tzatziki sauce and pita bread
Mediterranean platter
Hummus, tabouli, falafel,tomato and cumumber salad, sesame sauce and pita bread
Gyro platter
Lamb and beef gyro meat, tomato and cucumber salad, onions, lettuce, tzatziki sauce and pita bread
Chicken gyro platter
Chicken gyro meat, tomato and cucumber salad, onions, lettuce, tzatziki sauce and pita bread
Sam's Salads
Green salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onions
Chef salad
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone served over a greed salad
Greek salad
Feta cheese, black olives and rice stuffed grape leaves served over a green salad
Grilled chicken greek salad
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, black olives and rice stuffed grape leaves served over a green salad
Turkey salad
Oven gold turkey, fresh mozzarella and fire roasted red peppers served over a green salad
Roast beef salad
House cooked roast beef, fresh mozzarella and fire roasted red peppers served over a green salad
Tuna over salad
Tuna salad served over a green salad
Chicken salad over salad
Chicken salad served over a green salad
Italian grilled chicken salad
Our own deli marinated grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers served over a green salad
Cobb salad
Our own deli marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg served over a green salad
Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled chicken caesar salad
Our own house mariniated grilled chicken, grated parmesan cheese and croutons over a bed of romaine lettuce
Chicken Cutlet Over Salad
Grilled Chicken Over Salad
Antipasto Salad
Strawberry Orange Salad
Apple Walnut Salad
Antipasta Salad
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sam's Breakfast Platters
Plain omelette
Served with Home fries and toast
Cheese omelette
Served with Home fries and toast
Mushrooms, peppers and onions omelette
Served with Home fries and toast
Western omelette
Served with Home fries and toast
Spinach and feta cheese omelette
Served with Home fries and toast
Pastrami and swiss omelette
Served with Home fries and toast
Corned beef and swiss omelette
Served with Home fries and toast
Feta cheese, spinach and gyro meat omelette
Served with Home fries and toast
Steak and eggs
Served with Home fries and toast
Breakfast meat and eggs
Served with Home fries and toast
Three Egg Omelette With Toast
Deluxe Meat Omm With Home Fries And Toast
Two Eggs Home Fries And Toast
Two Eggs , Meat, Home Fries nd Toast
Two Eggs, Dexule Meat, Home Fries And Toast
Break Meats, Eggs And Cheese With Homefries
Breakfast Smalls
Side Orders
Sam's Desserts
Cold pre-made foods
Grab And Go Sandwich
Chef salad
Green Salad
Chicken over salad
Greek salad
Tuna/chicken over salad
Desert
buttered roll
Buttered bagel
Bagel with cream cheese
Roll plain
Sub roll plain
Bagel plain
Muffin
Mini Deli Pickle
Hersey Chocolate Creme Pie Slice
Banana
Large Deli Pickle
Apple
Yogurt Parfait
Coffee
Ice cream
Meats by the pound
Roast beef
Domestic ham
Boar's head ham
Virginia ham
Cappy ham
Hard salami
Genoa salami
Turkey
Bologna
Pepperoni
Taylor ham
Pastrami
Brisket
Corned beef
Prosciutto
capicola
sopressatta
Gyro
Liverwurst
Peppmill Turkey
Buffalo Chicken
Honey Ham
Honey Turkey
Grilled Chicken
Ribs
Chicken Cutlet
Fried or Oven Roasted Chicken
Sauteed Veggies
Flank Steak
salads by the pound
Macaroni
Potato
Coleslaw
Tuna
Solid with meat albacore tuna with red onions, celery and mayonnaise
Chicken
Chicken breast, celery and mayonnaise
Tomato cucumber
Tomato, cucumber, red onions, red and green peppers and parsley in a lemon juice and olive oil dressing
Chick pea
Tabouli
Hummus
Cranberry chicken
Greek pasta
Cheese tortellini
Button mushroom
Shrimp
Seafood
Mixed olives
Tri-color pasta
Tri-color pasta with meat
Egg
3 bean
Fresh mozzarella and tomato
Couscous
Potato Egg And Bacon
Southwest
Grape Leaves
Pesto Chicken
Seafood Salad
Tri Color Pasta
Sauteed Broccoli
Couscous Shrimp
Grean Bean
Sundried Tomatoes
Sausage Peppers And Onions
Italain Pasta
Fresh Mozz Balls
Sauted Vegetables
Smoked Whitefish Salad
Fruit By The Pound
Antipasto Salad
Corn Salad
Bab Ganoush
Teriyaki Chicken
Hard Boiled Eggs
Cheese by the pound
desserts by the pound
Burgers and Fries combo( All Burger are 1/2 Lb)
Sam's Burger
Grilled onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Caprese Burger
Roasted peppers, tomato, oregano and fresh mozzarella
Patty Melt
Fried onions, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Rodeo Burger
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings, honey Bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato
Jersey Burger
Taylor ham, fried egg and American cheese
Breakfast Burger
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese and hash browns
Rueben Burger
Pastrami or Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing
One pund Burger
Two half pound burgers, American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and ketchup
California Burger
bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato , onions and mayo
Turkey Burger Cheese And Fries
|Sunday
|6:15 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:15 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
435 Green Pond Rd., Rockaway, NJ 07866
Photos coming soon!