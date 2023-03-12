A map showing the location of Sams Deli 2 435 Green Pond Rd.View gallery
Sandwiches
Mediterranean

Sams Deli 2 435 Green Pond Rd.

308 Reviews

$

435 Green Pond Rd.

Rockaway, NJ 07866

Popular Items

Italian supreme
Italian grilled chicken salad
Eggplant Mozz Roasted Peppere Sub


Sam's Classic Sandwiches

Ham

$6.99

Salami

$6.99

Bologna

$6.99

Liverwurst

$6.99

Cheese

$6.49

Roast beef

$9.29

Virginia Ham

$7.99

Domestic Ham

$6.99

Turkey

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Tuna salad

$7.99

Egg Salad

$6.49

Corned beef

$8.99

Pastrami

$10.99

Brisket

$8.99

Capicola

$8.29

Proscuitto

$8.29

Sopresatta

$8.29

Golden Chicken

$7.99

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$8.29

Sam's Cold Subs Combo

Roast beef, Turkey and swiss

Roast beef, Turkey and swiss

$10.99
Italian sub

Italian sub

$10.99

Virginia ham, genoa salad, pepperoni and provolone

Italian supreme

Italian supreme

$11.99

Proscuitto, capicola, sopressatta, provolone

Ham, salami and american cheese

Ham, salami and american cheese

$9.99
Capicola, salami and fresh mozzarella

Capicola, salami and fresh mozzarella

$10.79

Roast beef, ham and swiss

$10.99

Salami, bologna and provolone

$9.99

Peppermill turkey, ham and pepper jack cheese

$10.49

Chicken salad, bacon and american cheese

$10.99

Tuna salad, hot peppers and bacon

$10.99

Veggie Sub

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers, cucumbers and chicken pea salad

Turkey Fresh Mozzarella And Bacon Sub

$11.29

Sloppy Joe

Turkey and roast beef Sloppy

Turkey and roast beef Sloppy

$10.99

Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread

Roast beef and ham Sloppy

Roast beef and ham Sloppy

$11.99

Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread

Turkey and ham Sloppy

Turkey and ham Sloppy

$9.99

Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread

Turkey and Corned beef Sloppy

$11.99

Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread

Corned beef and pastrami Sloppy

$12.99

Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread

Brisket and pastrami Sloppy

$11.99

Your choice of meats, coleslaw, swiss and russian dressing on three pieces of rye bread

Club Sandwich

Turkey club

Turkey club

$10.29

Your choice of meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread

Roast beef club

$10.99

Meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread

Pastrami club

$10.99

Meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread

Brisket club

$10.99

Meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread

Corned beef club

$10.99

Meats, coleslaw, Bacon and russian dressing on three pieces of White bread

Sam's Hot Sandwiches

Italian grilled chicken sub

$11.29

Our own Marinated grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, fire roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing

Itaian chicken cutlet

$11.99

Italian chicken cutlet, American cheese and bacon

Sam's cheesesteak

Sam's cheesesteak

$11.49

House cooked roasted beef, peppers, onions and american cheese

Corned beef rueben

$11.99

On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing

Pastrami rueben

$12.99

On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing

Turkey rueben

$10.49

On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing

Brisket rueben

$11.99

On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing

Roast beef ruben

$10.99

On toasted rye bread with swiss, coleslaw and russian dressing

American chicken cutlet

$11.99

Chicken cutlet, grilled ham and cheddar cheese

Chicken parmesan sub

$11.29

Chicken cutlet, melted provolone cheese and marinara sauce

Meatball parmesan sub

Meatball parmesan sub

$11.29

Meatballs, melted provolone and marinara sauce

Barbeque brisket sub

$11.99

Our own house cooked brisket, pepeprs, onions and barbeque sauce

Grilled cheese

$6.79

Chicken cutlet

$8.99

chicken cutlet sub

$10.29

Grilled chicken sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken sub

$10.29

Grilled chicken caesar wrap

$10.99

Beyond burger

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken cheesesteak

$11.29

Hamburger

$6.99

Italian Hot Dog

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sub

$9.49

Sausage Peppers And Onions Sub

$9.49

Eggplant Mozz Roasted Peppere Sub

$9.29

Meatloaf

$10.99

Sam's Mediterranean Specialties

Falafel in a pita

$8.29

Fried chicken pea balls, sesame sauce , tomato and cucumber salad and lettuce in a pita bread

Lamb gyro

Lamb gyro

$10.29

Lamb and beef gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, cumcumber and tomato salad and lettuce on a pocketless pita

Chicken gyro

$10.29

Chicken gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, cumcumber and tomato salad and lettuce on a pocketless pita

Galilea platter

$10.49

Hummus, tabouli, falafel and rice stuffed grape leaves over a bed of romaine lettuce served with sesame sauce

Nazareth platter

$10.99

Chicken gyro, fries, hummus and tomato and cucumber salad

Rama platter

$10.99

Lamb and beef gyro meat, hummus, tabouli, tzatziki sauce and pita bread

Mediterranean platter

$10.99

Hummus, tabouli, falafel,tomato and cumumber salad, sesame sauce and pita bread

Gyro platter

Gyro platter

$11.99

Lamb and beef gyro meat, tomato and cucumber salad, onions, lettuce, tzatziki sauce and pita bread

Chicken gyro platter

$11.99

Chicken gyro meat, tomato and cucumber salad, onions, lettuce, tzatziki sauce and pita bread

Sam's Salads

Green salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onions

Chef salad

$10.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone served over a greed salad

Greek salad

$8.99

Feta cheese, black olives and rice stuffed grape leaves served over a green salad

Grilled chicken greek salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, black olives and rice stuffed grape leaves served over a green salad

Turkey salad

$10.99

Oven gold turkey, fresh mozzarella and fire roasted red peppers served over a green salad

Roast beef salad

$11.99

House cooked roast beef, fresh mozzarella and fire roasted red peppers served over a green salad

Tuna over salad

$10.99

Tuna salad served over a green salad

Chicken salad over salad

$11.29

Chicken salad served over a green salad

Italian grilled chicken salad

$11.99

Our own deli marinated grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers served over a green salad

Cobb salad

Cobb salad

$12.49

Our own deli marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg served over a green salad

Caesar salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese and croutons

Grilled chicken caesar salad

Grilled chicken caesar salad

$11.99

Our own house mariniated grilled chicken, grated parmesan cheese and croutons over a bed of romaine lettuce

Chicken Cutlet Over Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Over Salad

$11.49

Antipasto Salad

$12.49

Strawberry Orange Salad

$10.99

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.99

Antipasta Salad

$12.99

Hot Platters

Chicken fingers and fries

$9.29

Burger and fries

$8.99

Open face rueben with fries

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Two eggs

$3.29

Two eggs and cheese

$3.79

Meat, two eggs and cheese

$5.49

Meat and two eggs

$4.99

Breakfast meat and cheese

$5.99

Deluxe meat, two eggs and cheese

$7.49

Feta cheese, spinach and two eggs

$5.99

Western omelette sandwich

$6.49

Blt

$8.49

Blt sub

$10.99

Deluxe Meat And Eggs

$5.99

Breakfast Meats

$5.49

Sam's Breakfast Platters

Plain omelette

$5.29

Served with Home fries and toast

Cheese omelette

$5.79

Served with Home fries and toast

Mushrooms, peppers and onions omelette

$7.49

Served with Home fries and toast

Western omelette

$7.49

Served with Home fries and toast

Spinach and feta cheese omelette

$7.49

Served with Home fries and toast

Pastrami and swiss omelette

$9.29

Served with Home fries and toast

Corned beef and swiss omelette

$9.29

Served with Home fries and toast

Feta cheese, spinach and gyro meat omelette

$8.29

Served with Home fries and toast

Steak and eggs

$9.99

Served with Home fries and toast

Breakfast meat and eggs

$7.99

Served with Home fries and toast

Three Egg Omelette With Toast

$5.49

Deluxe Meat Omm With Home Fries And Toast

$8.99

Two Eggs Home Fries And Toast

$5.29

Two Eggs , Meat, Home Fries nd Toast

$7.99

Two Eggs, Dexule Meat, Home Fries And Toast

$9.49

Break Meats, Eggs And Cheese With Homefries

$7.99

Breakfast Smalls

Buttered roll

$1.49

Buttered bagel

$2.49

Bagel with cream cheese

$2.79

Buttered and toasted muffin

$3.99

Home fries

$4.49

Hashbrown

$0.99

Side Orders

Fries

$4.49+

Onion rings

$4.99

Mozzarella sticks

$5.49

Chicken wings 1\2 Dozn

$7.99

Jalapeno poppers

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken fingers

$7.99

Large Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Dozn Chicken Wings

$13.99

Sam's Desserts

Carrot cake

$3.99Out of stock

Banana cake

$2.29Out of stock

Marbel cake

$2.29

Homemade Cookies

$2.99

Sabrinas Cupcakes

$5.99

Pastry

$3.69

Tres Leches Cake

$3.29Out of stock

Crumb Cake

$3.29Out of stock

Bownies

$2.79

Oreo Cake

$3.29

Cheesecake

$3.49

Coffee Roll

$2.99

4pc Assorted Pastry

$7.29

Donut

$2.19

Muffin

$3.29

Cold pre-made foods

Grab And Go Sandwich

$12.99

Chef salad

$11.99

Green Salad

$7.99

Chicken over salad

$11.99

Greek salad

$8.99

Tuna/chicken over salad

$11.99

Desert

$3.29

buttered roll

$1.29

Buttered bagel

$2.49

Bagel with cream cheese

$2.69

Roll plain

$1.49

Sub roll plain

$1.99

Bagel plain

$1.99

Muffin

$3.49

Mini Deli Pickle

$0.99

Hersey Chocolate Creme Pie Slice

$2.49

Banana

$1.25

Large Deli Pickle

$3.99

Apple

$1.29

Yogurt Parfait

$6.29

Coffee

12oz

$2.00

16oz

$2.25

20oz

$2.50

24oz

$3.00

Ice coffee

$3.29

Cold brew

$3.99Out of stock

Xl Iced Coffee

$3.99

Ice cream

H&D pint

$7.99

B&J Pint

$8.99

Misc Pint

$7.29

Turkey Hill 48oz

$8.99

Serendipity

$8.99

Talenti

$8.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

M&m Cookie Sandwch

$3.99

Nsstle Toll House

$3.99

Drumstick King Size Vanilla

$3.99

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$3.99

Starburst Ice Cream

$3.79

Magnum Cookie Duet

$4.29

Spider Man Ice Cream

$3.99

Daily specials

#1

$12.99

#2

$12.99

#3

$11.99

#4

$11.99

#5

$11.99

Meats by the pound

Roast beef

$13.99

Domestic ham

$9.99

Boar's head ham

$11.99

Virginia ham

$12.49

Cappy ham

$10.49

Hard salami

$9.99

Genoa salami

$10.49

Turkey

$12.99

Bologna

$9.99

Pepperoni

$10.49

Taylor ham

$9.99

Pastrami

$16.99

Brisket

$15.99

Corned beef

$16.99

Prosciutto

$16.99

capicola

$13.99

sopressatta

$13.99

Gyro

$13.99

Liverwurst

$8.79

Peppmill Turkey

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Honey Ham

$11.99

Honey Turkey

$11.99

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Ribs

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet

$10.99

Fried or Oven Roasted Chicken

$8.99

Sauteed Veggies

$8.99

Flank Steak

$15.99Out of stock

salads by the pound

Macaroni

$6.99

Potato

$6.99

Coleslaw

$6.99
Tuna

Tuna

$9.99

Solid with meat albacore tuna with red onions, celery and mayonnaise

Chicken

Chicken

$9.99

Chicken breast, celery and mayonnaise

Tomato cucumber

Tomato cucumber

$7.99

Tomato, cucumber, red onions, red and green peppers and parsley in a lemon juice and olive oil dressing

Chick pea

$7.99

Tabouli

$9.99

Hummus

$6.49

Cranberry chicken

$10.49

Greek pasta

$9.99

Cheese tortellini

$9.99

Button mushroom

$9.99

Shrimp

$10.99

Seafood

$10.99

Mixed olives

$9.99

Tri-color pasta

$7.99

Tri-color pasta with meat

$9.99

Egg

$6.49

3 bean

$6.49

Fresh mozzarella and tomato

$9.49

Couscous

$8.49

Potato Egg And Bacon

$8.99

Southwest

$7.99Out of stock

Grape Leaves

$7.00

Pesto Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Seafood Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Tri Color Pasta

$7.50

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.99Out of stock

Couscous Shrimp

$10.99Out of stock

Grean Bean

$8.00Out of stock

Sundried Tomatoes

$9.49

Sausage Peppers And Onions

$10.99Out of stock

Italain Pasta

$8.49Out of stock

Fresh Mozz Balls

$10.29

Sauted Vegetables

$8.99Out of stock

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Fruit By The Pound

$7.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Corn Salad

$7.49Out of stock

Bab Ganoush

$6.99Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Hard Boiled Eggs

$0.75

Cheese by the pound

American

$8.99

Provolone

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella

$10.49

Reg Mozzarella

$9.29

Pepper jack

$8.99

Muenster

$8.99

Cheddar

$9.29

Swiss

$8.99

Colby

$8.99

White American

$8.99

Feta

$9.00

desserts by the pound

Baklava

$10.00

Chocolate pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Rice pudding

$6.00

Burgers and Fries combo( All Burger are 1/2 Lb)

Sam's Burger

$10.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Caprese Burger

$10.99

Roasted peppers, tomato, oregano and fresh mozzarella

Patty Melt

$10.99

Fried onions, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Rodeo Burger

$11.99

Bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings, honey Bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato

Jersey Burger

$11.99

Taylor ham, fried egg and American cheese

Breakfast Burger

$11.99

Fried egg, bacon, American cheese and hash browns

Rueben Burger

$13.99

Pastrami or Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing

One pund Burger

$17.99

Two half pound burgers, American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and ketchup

California Burger

$11.99

bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato , onions and mayo

Turkey Burger Cheese And Fries

$11.99

Wings

Dozen wings

$12.99

A dozen fries then roasted wings with your choice of seasoning

Half dozen wings

$7.99
